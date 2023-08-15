Main Menu

Sandwiches

Blt

$9.25

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on white bread

Breaded Chicken

$10.25

Breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. Served on a gourmet hamburger bun

Chicken Avocado

$11.45

Marinated chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato & chipotle mayo served on toasted white bread

Chicken Bruschetta

$10.75

Chicken Parmesan

$11.25

Breaded chicken breast, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Pesto

$11.75

Marinated chicken breast topped with pesto sauce, provolone, lettuce, onion & sliced tomato served on focaccia bread

Italian Beef

$11.25

Thinly sliced Italian beef, dipped in au jus and french bread

Italian Meatball

$11.25

Homemade meatballs stuffed into french bread and topped with marinara

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. Served on a gourmet hamburger bun

Reuben

$12.25

Fresh cut corned beef with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread

Ribeye Steak

$16.75

8oz. cut of prime ribeye, cooked to your liking. Served on french bread with lettuce, tomato and onion

Turkey Club

$10.25

Fresh sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes served on toasted white bread

Flat Breads

Chicken Pesto Flat Bread

$10.95

Roasted garlic, carmelized onions, grilled chicken, pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze

Caprese Flat Bread

$10.95

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and topped with balsamic glaze

Mediterranean Flat Bread

$10.95

Artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, sliced pepperoncini, olive oil and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Appetizers

Baked Clams (dozen)

$17.95

Fresh clams with herb butter seasoned breadcrumbs, baked to perfection

Baked Goat Cheese

$11.95

Extra Crostini

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.25

Enough said, dig in !!!

Beer Nuggets

$7.25

Deep fried pizza dough topped with a garlic parmesan butter and served with a side of marinara for dipping

Boneless Wings (10)

$13.95

Choice of Buffalo, Garlic buffalo, or Whiskey BBQ. Ranch or blue cheese on side

Bosco sticks

(2) $4.50--(4) $8.25 Cheese filled breadsticks. Topped with butter and parmesan cheese and served with a side of marinara

Bruschetta

$7.25

Fresh tomatoes, chopped basil, parmesan, olive oil and garlic tossed together and served on 6 pieces of toasted crostini

Calamari

$11.25

Calamari dipped in our flour seasoning and deep fried. Served with lemon wedges and cocktail sauce

Cheese Curds

$8.95

Snackable, bire-sized chunks of white cheddar, breaded and deep fried. Served with a side of ranch

Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.95

3 bite-sized burgers on mini buns served with grilled onions and pickles

Cheesy Fries

$8.75

Enjoy either our (fresh-cut or crinkle-cut) tossed in our special seasoning and topped with melted cheddar and bacon

Chicken Fingers

$11.25

Breaded Chicken tenders paired with BBQ sauce on the side

Chicken Wings (12)

$14.95

Choice of Buffalo, Garlic buffalo, or Whiskey BBQ. Ranch or blue cheese on side

Crinkle cut Fries

$6.25

Enjoy either our (fresh-cut or crinkle-cut) tossed in our special seasoning

Fresh cut Fries

$6.25

Enjoy either our (fresh-cut or crinkle-cut) tossed in our special seasoning

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Italian Beef Rolls

$11.95

Our Italian beef rolled up with hot giardiniera and deep fried. Served with a ricotta giardiniera dip

Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.95

An adult twist on a kids classic, deep fried mac and cheese

Mini Taco Basket

$7.95

Ground chicken stuffed into tiny corn tortillas, the perfect bite-size tacos make a great snack, served with homemade salsa and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Served with marinara sauce for dipping

Nacho Platter

$11.95

Corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, beans,cheddar cheese, black olives, tomartoes and lettuce. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream on the side

Pretzel Bites

$9.95

Served soft and warm with cheddar cheese and mustard

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$11.95

Chicken, black beans, corn and guacamole all atuffed into a flour wrap and deep fried,served with ranch for dipping

Skewers

Steak $15.75, chicken $11.25, cajun grilled shrimp $15.75, combo $16.75. Marinated then grilled , spread over grilled veggie medley and served with honey mustard and teriyaki sauce

Spinach Artichoke dip

$12.50

Extra Chips

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Tacos (3)

Steak $12.95, Chicken $10.95, Fish (cod) $11.95. Chicken and steak served with pico de gallo and side of salsa. Fish served with coleslaw

Tator tots

$8.95

Deep fried to perfection and served with spicy ketchup

The Platter

$15.95

Can't decide on an appetizer? Then this one's for you. Enjoy a mix of mozzarella sticks, onion rings,mac & cheese bites, boneless wings, mini tacos, cheese curds and tator tots

Pizza bread

$4.95

Soup/Salads

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$5.25

Tradional Italian pasta & bean soup

CUP of Pasta Fagioli

$3.50

Tradional Italian pasta & bean soup

Soup of the day

$5.25

(Fri, Sat, Sun)

CUP soup of the day

$3.50

Side caesar salad

$5.00

House Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens with tomato, cucumber and red onion

Garden Salad

$9.75

Larger version of the house salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.25

A generous portion of our house salad topped with grilled chicken breast

Italian Salad

$12.25

house salad served with salami, capicola, mortadella, provalone, pepperoncini and kalamata olives

Chopped Salad

$12.25

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, pasta, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and bacon bits, all finely chopped

Caprese salad

$11.25

Fresh Tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze and olive oil

Spinach Cobb Salad

$12.25

Blue cheese crumbles, cheddar, bacon,onion, tomato and avocado over a bed of fresh baby spinach

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.25

Lettuce, BBq chicken breast,tomatoes, black beans, onions, cheddar cheese, avocado and crispy tortilla chips

Caesar Salad

$12.25

Fresh romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese tossed ion our homemade Caesar dressing

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$16.25

Boneless chicken breast coated with seasoned breading and pan fried, served over penne in marinara and baked with mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$16.25

Boneless chickenbreast dipped in flour and sauteed in oi our marsal mushroom wine sauce. Served with a side of penne in marinara sauce

Chicken Vesuvio

$16.25

Boneless chicken breast dipped in flour and sauteed with oregano, garlic, peas and potatoes in an olive oil wine sauce

Chicken Limone

$16.25

Boneless chicken breast sauteed with a vegetable medley in a lemon wine butter sauce with a side of penne in marinara sauce

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.95

Half pound of breade jumbo shrimp, deep fried and served lemons and cocktail sauce

Baby Back Ribs

Enjoy our fall off the bone ribs

Pasta

Create your own pasta

$13.25

Pick your pasta, pick your sauce

Pasta Marinara

$13.25

Your choice of pasta in Marianara

Fettuciccini Alfredo

$15.75

A creamy parmesan an romano cheese sauce served over a bed of fettuccine

Bow Tie In Vodka Sauce

$15.75

Bow Tie Pasta served in our vodka sauce with sun dried tomatoes

Cheese Ravioli

$15.25

Cheese ravioli topped with our marinara sauce

Cheese Tortellini

$15.25

Cheese tortellini topped with our marinara sauce

Specialty Pasta

Meat Lasagna

$15.75

ground beef and ricotta cheese topped with marinara and mozzarella

Santoro Tortellini

$15.75

Cheese tortellini with spinach and sundried tomatoes in vodka sauce

Rigatoni Campagnolo

$16.25

Rigatoni with crumbled sausage and peas in vodka sauce

Chicken Coppa

$16.75

Capicola,basil, garlic and chicken in a cream sauce served over linguini

Sausage-spinach linguine

$16.75

Crumbled sausage, spinach,red pepper flakes and mushrooms in a white wine cream sauce served over linguine

Wraps

B.L.T.A. Wrap

$11.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado

ChickenClub Wrap

$11.25

Breaded chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Breaded chicken breast with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, lettuce and ranch

Honey Jalepeno Wrap

$11.75

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our honey jalepeno dressing with lettuce, tomatoes and red onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.25

Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing

Italian Beef Wrap

$11.75

Italian beef with sweet peppers, hot peppers and mozzarella cheese

Paninis

Meatball Panini

$11.95

Meatballs with marinara and mozzarella

Italian Panini

$11.95

Salami, capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, tomato and onion with Italian dressing

Chicken Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and pesto sauce

Chicken pesto panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast,avocado, tomato, onion, provolone cheese and pesto sauce

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.95
Cheeseburger

$12.70

Hangover Burger

$14.75

Bacon, Cheese and a fries egg

Smokehouse Bueger

$14.75

Topped with Bbqsauce, bacon and melted cheddar

Patty Melt

$13.45

Grilled Rye Bread,Americn cheese and grilled onions with a side of 1000 island dressing

Wicked Burger

$14.75

Jalapeños, chipolte peppers, pepper jack cheese and chipolte mayo

Desserts

Fried Dough

$5.95

Homemade dough, fried and smothered in powdered suger

Cannoli

$3.25

Mom's special recipe

Nutella Fried Dough

$7.95

Fried dough filled with Nutella topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with rasberry sauce

Vanilla Ice cream

$4.25

2 Scoops vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Sundae

$5.25

2 scoops vanilla ice cream covered in chocolate syrup

Lava Sundae

$7.25

2 Scoops vanilla ice cream covered in chocolate syrups atop a hot brownie and whipp cream

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$6.50

Kids 8" cheese pizza

$6.50

Kids Grilled cheese w/ Fries

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti w/ marinara & meatball

$6.50

Kids Mostaccioli w/ butter

$6.50

Kids Cheese ravioli

$6.50

Kids Mozzarella sticks w/ fries

$6.50

Kids Chicken nuggets w/ fries

$6.50

Kids Mac & cheese

$6.50

Misc Sides

Side of 1000 island

$0.50

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

Side of BBQ sauce

$0.55

Side of Buffalo garlic

$0.75

Side of Blue cheese

$0.50

Side of Blue cheese crumbles

$0.55

Bread dinner loaf

Side of Broccoli

$2.25

Side of Buffalo sauce

$0.55

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Side of Cocktail sauce

$0.55

French Bread

$2.00

Side of Grilled Onions

$0.75

Side Grilled onions

$0.55

Side of Grilled Veggies

$4.50

Side of Garlic butter

$0.75

Side of Hot Giardiniera

$0.75

Side of Italian dressing

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Mariana sauce

$0.55

Meatballs (2)

$4.00

Side of Pickles 2

$0.75

Side of Pickles 4

$1.50

Side of Pizza sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.55

Side of Shrimp (4)

$7.25

Side of Sour cream

$0.55

Side of Sweet Peppers

$0.75

Pint of pizza sauce

$6.00

Pint of vodka sauce

$6.00

Pint of Alfredo sauce

$6.00

Pint of marina sauce

$6.00

Pint of meat sauce

$7.00

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

10" Cheese

$12.25

12" Cheese

$13.75

14" Cheese

$16.25

16" Cheese

$19.25

18" Cheese

$22.25
10" Gluten Free

$13.75

Chicago-Style Deep Dish

10" Deep Dish

$18.00

12" Deep Dish

$21.00

14" Deep Dish

$25.00

Panzarotti

$12.25

Pizza by the slice

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Sausage Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Late Night Slice

$5.00

Tree Guys Favorite

$16.75

Spinach, garlic & ricotta cheese

$19.75

Spinach, garlic & ricotta cheese

$23.00

Spinach, garlic & ricotta cheese

$27.50

Spinach, garlic & ricotta cheese

$32.00

Spinach, garlic & ricotta cheese

Anthony Special

$15.25

Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic

$17.75

Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic

$20.75

Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic

$24.75

Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic

$28.75

Hot giardiniera & fresh garlic

Veggie

$16.75

Mushroom, green pepper & onion

$19.75

Mushroom, green pepper & onion

$23.00

Mushroom, green pepper & onion

$27.50

Mushroom, green pepper & onion

$32.00

Mushroom, green pepper & onion

Margherita

$18.25

Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil

$23.75

Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil

$27.50

Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil

$32.50

Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil

$37.75

Fresh basil, tomatoes,garlic, fresh mozzarella & olive oil

BBQ Pizza

$12.25

BBQ sauce (add your toppings)

$13.75

BBQ sauce (add your toppings)

$16.25

BBQ sauce (add your toppings)

$19.25

BBQ sauce (add your toppings)

$22.25

BBQ sauce (add your toppings)

Buffalo Chicken

$15.25

Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles

$17.75

Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles

$20.75

Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles

$24.75

Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles

$28.75

Buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella & blue cheese crumbles

Chicken Alfredo

$14.75

Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella

$17.25

Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella

$20.50

Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella

$24.50

Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella

$28.00

Alfredo Sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Catering Menu

Apps- Catering

Bruschetta per dozen

$8.00

Wings per dozen

$14.95

Boneless wings per order (10)

$13.95

Baked Clams per dozen

$17.95

Beer Nuggets-1/2 tray

$24.00

Beer Nuggets- full tray

$48.00

Mini Tacos-1/2 tray

$55.00

Mini Tacos- full tray

$95.00

Chicken Fingers- 1/2 tray

$55.00

Chicken Fingers- full tray

$95.00

Salad- Catering

Garden Salad

$25.00+

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Caprese Salad

$40.00+

Italian Salad

$35.00+

Ttri-Colored Rotini Salad

$34.00+

Chopped Salad with Chicken

$35.00+

Pasta- Catering

1/2 Tray Bowtie

$25.00

Full Tray Bowtie

$60.00

1/2 Tray Rigatoni

$25.00

Full Tray Rigatoni

$60.00

1/2 Tray Spaghetti

$25.00

Full Tray Spaghetti

$60.00

1/2 Tray Linguini

$25.00

Full Tray Linguini

$60.00

1/2 Tray Fettuccini

$25.00

Full Tray Fettuccini

$60.00

Cheese Ravioli

$35.00+

Cheese Tortellini

$35.00+

Baked Rigatoni

$35.00+

Meat Lasagna

$40.00+

Subs- Catering

Italian Sub 6 feet

$69.00

American Sub 6 feet

$69.00

Entrees- Catering

Chicken Limone

$40.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$40.00+

Chicken Marsala

$40.00+

Chicken Vesuvio

$40.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$33.00+

Italian Beef (with au-jus)

$14.50