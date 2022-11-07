Treehouse Cafe 12202 Farm to Market Rd 1488

A map showing the location of Treehouse Cafe 12202 Farm to Market Rd 1488View gallery

Popular Items

Hamburger
Single Magnolia Burger
Meatloaf

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Cinderella Salad

$10.50

Garden Salad

$8.95

Small Garden Salad

$5.25

Small Side Caesar Salad

$5.25

Side Salad

$4.50

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Bonfire Brioche BLT Sandwich

$10.95

Bonfire Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50

Club Sandwich

$11.50

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.95

Turkey BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Hamburgers

Black and Blue Burger

$13.95

Bonfire Burger

$12.95

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.95

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$13.95

Hamburger

$11.95

Double Magnolia Burger

$15.95

Single Magnolia Burger

$12.95

Mushroom-Swiss Burger

$12.95

Wagon Wheel

$11.95

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Scoop of Potato Salad

$4.50

Side of Cole slaw

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Veggie of the Day

$3.95

Lays Chips

$1.50

Fritos

$1.50

Cup of Chili

$2.95

Bowl of Chili

$3.95

Lunch/Dinner A La Carte

Burger Patty

$4.95

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Fish Fillet

$4.95

Order of Shrimp

$5.95

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.95

Bowl of Chili

$3.95

Special

Special

$12.95

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95

Grilled Fish Fillet

$12.95

Meatloaf

$13.95

Salisbury Steak

$11.95

Smothered Chicken

$12.95

Kid's Fun Foods

Chili Dog

$7.95

Frito Pie

$7.95

Hot Dog

$7.95

Kid's Hamburger

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.95

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.95

Non Alcohol Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Ottos Root Beer

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Kid´s Drink

$2.25

Milk

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

No Drink

Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Modello Esp

$4.50

Zigenbock

$5.50

Wine

Field & Farm Chardonnay

$3.95

Field & Farm Red Blend

$3.95

Sutter Home Wh Zin

$3.95

Lunetta Prosecco

$7.95

Bomzz Lime Rita

$6.95

Mimosa

$7.95

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.95

Brownie

Brownie

$3.95

Cakes

Strawberry Cake

$3.95

Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$3.95

Peach Cobbler

$3.95

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.95

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.95

Cookies

Double Chocolate Chunk

$2.00

Chocolate Chunk

$2.00

Red Velvet

$2.00

White Choc Macadamia

$2.00

Pumpkin Spice

$2.00

Ice Cream

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Pies

Chocolate Meringue Pie

$4.95

Lemon Cream Pie

$4.95

Peach Pie

$4.95

Oreo Cookie Pie

$4.95

Sides

Bowl of Chili

$3.95

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

Charro Beans

$4.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Cup of Soup

$2.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Fried Okra

$4.50

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.95

Scoop of Potato Salad

$4.50

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of bacon, 2 pieces

$2.50

Side of Balsamic

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.95

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.95

Side of Bonfire Sauce

$0.95

Side of Caesar

$0.75

Side of Cole slaw

$4.50

Side of gravy

$1.25

Side of Hash Brwns

$2.95

Side of Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.95

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side of Potato Fries

$4.50

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Raspberry Walnut

$0.75

Side of Remoulade Sauce

$0.95

Side of Romy Sauce

$0.95

Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.95

Side of Thousand Island

$0.75

Side of Vinaigrette

$0.75

Room Usage Fee

Full Fee

$50.00

Half Fee (Balance after deposit)

$25.00

Deposit

Half Deposit

$25.00

Full Deposit

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

American breakfast & lunch. Daily specials. Laid back, rustic atmosphere. Come in & relax.

Location

12202 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Magnolia, TX 77354

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

