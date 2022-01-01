Restaurant header imageView gallery

Treehouse Taqueria Ogunquit, Maine

131 Reviews

$

237 Main St

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Taco Plate
Salsa Quemada
Classic Guacamole

Starters

All menu items in the "snacks" are served with 100% blue corn tortilla chips with the exception of the caesar salad

Salsa Quemada

Our mild, smooth house salsa. Roasted tomatoes, sweet onion, garlic chili, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips. *gluten-free

Classic Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, cilantro, onion, garlic, fresh lime, serrano. *very mild* Served with chips.

Queso Blanco

$8.00

Homemade queso dip seasoned with chili-lime salt. *very mild* Served with tortilla chips.

Gringo's Paradise

$12.00

Shepard's pie style layered dip with queso Blanco, freshly grilled corn, braised short rib, guacamole, topped with cotija cheese & cilantro. Served with chips.

Esquite

$9.00

Our take on a classic Mexican snack. Street style corn off the cob. Avocado crema, queso fresco, chili lime shake, cilantro. Served with chips.

Treehouse Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Local mixed greens, homemade vegan Caesar dressing, roasted sweet potato, grilled corn, roasted pepitas, crispy parmesan.

Taco Plates

2 Taco Plate

$15.00

Mix 'n' Match any two tacos w/ side choice. Please select **Gluten Free** or **Gluten-Allergy** for 100% corn gluten-free shells. If you have any other allergies please call in the order so we can ensure proper preparation.

3 Taco Plate

$20.00

Mix 'n' Match any two tacos w/ side choice. Please select **Gluten Free** or **Gluten-Allergy** for 100% corn gluten-free shells. If you have any other allergies please call in the order so we can ensure proper preparation.

Catch Plate

$18.00+

Rotating Fresh Catch taco plate. Comes in orders of 2 or 3. No mix n match available. Please select **Gluten Free** or **Gluten-Allergy** for 100% corn gluten-free shells. If you have any other allergies please call in the order so we can ensure proper preparation.

Lobster Plate

$26.00+

Comes in orders of 2 or 3. No mix n match available. Comes with choice of 1 side. Please select **Gluten Free** or **Gluten-Allergy** for 100% corn gluten-free shells. If you have any other allergies please call in the order so we can ensure proper preparation.

Surf Turf Plate

$31.00+

Everything on the Lobster plus braised short rib! Comes in orders of 2 or 3. No mix n match available. Choice of 1 side. Please select **Gluten Free** or **Gluten-Allergy** for 100% corn gluten-free shells. If you have any other allergies please call in the order so we can ensure proper preparation.

Sides

Side Sofrito Rice

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$4.00

Side Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side House Slaw

$5.00

Side Chips

$2.00

100% blue corn tortilla chips. (gf)

2 oz. Sour Cream

$1.00

2oz chipotle crema

$1.00

Tortilla

$1.00

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.00

Kid's meals come with 1. Choice of one taco: chicken, steak, black bean, or cheese only. Tacos are on a 6-inch tortilla with shredded cheese.2. Choice of side: rice & beans or tortilla chips.3. Choice of drink.Please select **Gluten Free** for 100% corn gluten-free shells. If you have any other allergies please call in the order so we can ensure proper preparation.

Choco Taco

$4.00

Soda/Juice

Soda Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

Jarritos Lime

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

TO-GO Marg

Treehouse Marg Bucket SM

$16.00

Bring home enough treehouse margarita for 2. Pour over ice when you get home and enjoy!

Treehouse Marg Bucket LG

$30.00

Bring home enough treehouse margarita for 4. Pour over ice when you get home and enjoy!

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fusion-style taqueria specializing in craft tacos inspired by cuisines from around the world. a love for travel and discovering new flavors has influenced the creativity behind each menu item. Using fresh ingredients from local and sustainable sources is always a priority as well as providing options that everyone can enjoy. Thank you for dining with us in Ogunquit's tropical hideaway. we hope to see you again!

Website

Location

237 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cornerstone Artisanal Pizza & Craft Beer
orange starNo Reviews
228 Main St Ogunquit, ME 03907
View restaurantnext
Jonathan's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
92 Bourne Lane Ogunquit, ME 03907
View restaurantnext
West Meadow Pub
orange starNo Reviews
74 Main St Ogunquit, ME 03907
View restaurantnext
Food For Thought - Ogunquit
orange star4.5 • 640
414 Main St Ogunquit, ME 03907
View restaurantnext
Stutesy's Pub & Grille
orange star4.5 • 435
52 Post Rd Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext
Gravy
orange star4.7 • 343
231 Post Road Wells, ME 04090
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ogunquit

Food For Thought - Ogunquit
orange star4.5 • 640
414 Main St Ogunquit, ME 03907
View restaurantnext
Nikanos Mediterranean Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 293
173 Main Ogunquit, ME 03907
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ogunquit
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston