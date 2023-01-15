Restaurant header imageView gallery

Treesome Natural Food Cafe - North Miami Beach 15180 Biscayne Blvd

15180 Biscayne Blvd

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Bowls

ACAI LEBLON

$10.00+

organic unsweetened acai with fresh apple and honey.

HOMESTYLE YOGURT BOWL

$12.00

organic yogurt topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, almonds, honey

LOCO CHOCO BOWL

$16.00

organic acai blended with almond milk, organic raw cacao, maca, topped with banana, almond butter, chia seeds, flax

LV ACAI

$20.00

ORGANIC ACAI BOWL

$15.00

topped with organic granola, banana, strawberries, coconut

ORGANIC GRANOLA BOWL

$13.00

topped with banana, blueberries, walnuts, almonds, coconut, agave with choice of organic milk

TROPICAL MORNING BOWL

$13.00

low fat cottage cheese, pineapple, mango, raisins, coconut

VB ACAI

$12.00+

organic unsweetened acai with banana, organic date syrup and organic vanilla vegan protein

Breakfast

BREAKFAST menu SERVED ALL DAY

American Breakfast

$15.00

two organic eggs (fried or scram- bled) , uncured bacon, toast n jelly, coffee

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.00

organic scrambled eggs, turkey breast, grilled red onion, monterey jack cheese 16 sub GF tortilla 2

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

organic scrambled eggs, spinach, red bell pepper, uncured bacon, avocado, cilantro, GF corn tortillas

Breakfast Wrap

$14.00

three organic scrambled eggs, tomato, red onion, spinach,tortilla wrap

Custom Eggs

$3.00+

Egg Whites 'N Turkey

$16.00

three scrambled organic egg whites, turkey breast, tomato, monterey jack cheese, pita

El Treesome Ranchero

$18.00

Choice of organic white or brown rice, black beans, grilled and chopped turkey patty, two sunny side up organic eggs, feta, salsa, avocado, cilantro

Greek Morning

$15.00

three organic scrambled eggs, feta, spinach, tomato, red onion. Served with pita

Lox 'N Bagel

$18.00

Served with organic bagel, smoked salmon, sliced onion,capers, sliced tomato and cream cheese

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$21.00

organic quinoa, arugula, smoked salmon, two sunny side up organic eggs, avocado, scallions, sesame, tzatziki

Scrambelero

$15.00

three organic eggs choice of organ- ic white or brown rice, black beans, topped with avocado, salsa, cilantro. Pita

Sesame Bagel

$5.00

Served with cream cheese, butter or jelly

Smoked Salmon Omelette

$19.00

three organic eggs, smoked salmon, scallions, tomato, pita

Sunny Special

$17.00

three sunny side up organic eggs, grilled turkey breast, sesame ring, cream cheese

Super Duper Waffle

$17.00

gluten-free home-made Waffle. topped with organic bananas, seasonal berries and almonds. Served with organic pure maple syrup add hazelnut spread 2.00

Toast Royale

$20.00

smashed avocado, smoked salmon, 2 organic sunny side up eggs,sliced cucumber, feta, basil, microgreens

Treesome Breakfast

$19.00

sautéed broccoli, red bell pepper, zucchini, red onion, portobello mushroom, organic quinoa, sweet potato, four sunny side up organic eggs, microgreens

Treesome Oatmeal

$9.00

organic oatmeal topped with seasonal fruit and honey

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

bell pepper, portabella mushroom, red onion, topped with scallions and served with pita

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Beyond Began burger with soy-free vegan mozzarella, smashed avocado, sprouts, organic ketchup and brioche bun

Mighty Lamb Burger

$18.00

Grilled red onion, tomato, feta, tzatziki, brioche bun, side arugula salad

Pauly Burger

$22.00

8oz Lamb burger on a toasted brioche bun with monterey jack cheese, sunny side up egg, sautéed onions and uncured bacon

Wagyu A5 Burger

$20.00

Wagyu AS burger on a toasted Potato bun with lettuce, onion and tomato. Served with chips 20 add monterey jack cheese 2.00

Fabulous

Fab Salad

$16.00

Organic mixed greens, red bell pepper, scallions,, manzanilla olives, red cabbage, tomato, cucumber, carrot, feta, tossed with our famous Treesome dressing. Topped with Avocado.

The OTHER Fab Salad (a little spicy)

$16.00

A little spicy! Organic mixed greens, red cabbage, sprouts, tomato, manzanilla olives, fresh basil, red onion, kelp, cayenne pepper, lime, extra virgin olive oil, Himalayan Sea Salt, natural herbs and spices

Treesome Quinoa

$16.00

Organic Quinoa, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, tomato, tossed with dulse flakes (organic seaweed) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sesame seeds, natural seasonings, topped with avocado

Treesome Rice

$16.00

Organic Rice, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, tomato, tossed with dulse flakes (organic seaweed) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sesame seeds, natural seasonings, topped with avocado

Fruit Salad

BOWL OF BERRIES

$12.00

seasonal berries, whipped cream, fresh mint

MOJITO MELON

$10.00

watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, fresh mint, lime

PAPAYA BOAT

$13.00

halved papaya topped w/ banana, blueberries, kiwi, organic yogurt, flax, chia, honey

TREESOME FRUIT

$10.00+

cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, papaya, mango, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, topped with raisins, walnuts, honey, coconut

TROPICAL

$12.00

mango, pineapple, papaya, kiwi covered with freshly squeezed orange juice and coconut

Kiddie Corner

JJ Cheese Toast

$5.50

Levi's Strawberry Mylk

$4.95

Sofi's Rice

$7.95

Tyler's Bowl

$8.95

Mia's Teriyaki

$8.95

The Dipper

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$5.50

Loaded Potato

Avo Loaded Potato

$16.00

goat cheese, beets, smashed avocado, extra virgin olive oil, zaatar, cilantro

Chicken Loaded Potato

$17.00

our famous chicken salad, monterey jack, avocado, microgreens

Salmon Loaded Potato

$19.00

tzatziki, smoked salmon, scallions, red onion, microgreens 19 add organic egg 3

Munchies

CHICKEN WINGS (12)

$17.00

chicken wings (Bell n Evans organic) marinated with fresh rosemary, garlic and herbs choice of regular, red hot, BBQ, spicy BBQ or teriyaki

CHICKEN WINGS (6)

$9.00

chicken wings (Bell n Evans organic) marinated with fresh rosemary, garlic and herbs choice of regular, red hot, BBQ, spicy BBQ or teriyaki

HELLA GOOD VEGGIES

$15.00

roasted broccoli, cauliflower, eggplant, red bell peppers, aspara- gus, red onions, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts and fresh parsley

TREESOME GARLIC ROLLS

$10.00

(Caution:highly addictive) w/ fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, parsley 10

Neopolitan Pizza

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$22.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce (corn syrup free), parsley 22 Sub Shrimp 3

BEST PEPPERONI PIZZA EVER

$20.00

organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Sopressata (uncured Italian salami), fresh basil

CLASSIC MARGHERITA

$16.00

organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

FOUR VEGGIES PIZZA

$18.00

organic tomato sauce, fresh mozza- rella, roasted zucchini, eggplant, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, fresh basil

IMMUNITY PIZZA

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, Grilled Chicken with teriyaki ginger sauce, parsley

LOX N BAGEL PIZZA

$22.00

fresh mozzarella, smoked nova salmon, mascarpone, everything bagel spice, caramelized onions, dill

PROSCIUTTO BURRATA*

$22.00

organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, fresh local burrata, basil *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness

PROSCIUTTO DATES*

$20.00

SHRIMP DADDY

$22.00

basil, pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted shrimp, baby arugula, caramelized onions, pine nuts

THE FUN-GUY

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella, mascarpone, roasted portabella mushrooms, white truffle oil, parsley

Paninis

CHICKEN PANINI

$21.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, caramelized onion and fresh arugula

PROSCIUTTO* PANINI

$21.00

SALAMI* PANINI

$20.00

SHRIMP PANINI

$22.00

shrimp, pesto, fresh mozzarella, fresh arugula, caramelized onion and lemon dressing 22

VEGGIE PANINI

$18.00

roasted peppers, eggplant, zucchini, caramelized onions and fresh mozzarella

Pita Melts

Avocado Pita Melt

$13.00

Chicken Salad Pita Melt

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Pita Melt

$15.00

Tuna Salad Pita Melt

$14.00

Turkey Burger Pita Melt

$13.00

Veggie Burger Pita Melt

$13.00

Poke/ Nori

*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness ]

CHICKEN SALAD ROLL

$15.00

organic nori, chicken salad, cucum- ber, red bell pepper, sprouts, avocado, sriracha chili sauce, sesami seeds

SALMON POKE BOWL*

$22.00

Fresh poke salmon with avocado, cucumber, carrot and mango served on top of organic seasoned sushi rice. Topped with Japanese nori seasoning

SALMON ROLL*

$17.00

organic nori, smoked salmon, goat cheese, avocado, cucumber, arugu-la, sprouts, ginger miso, micro- greens

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$15.00

organic nori, tuna salad, cucumber, red bell pepper, sprouts, avocado, sriracha chili sauce, sesami seeds

VEGGIE ROLL

$15.00

organic nori, organic tofu, carrot, mango, avocado, sprouts, beets, cilantro aioli, sunflower seeds

Quesadillas

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$14.00

monterey jack cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$18.00

chicken and monterey jack

GRILLED LAMB QUESADILLA

$21.00

lamb, onions, jalapeno and monte- rey jack

GRILLED SALMON QUESADILLA

$21.00

salmon, peppers and monterey jack

LAS VEGANS QUESADILLA

$19.00

vegan grilled portobello, onion, zucchini, red bell pepper, vegan cheese, GF tortilla

MUSHROOM SPINACH QUESADILLA

$16.00

grilled portobello mushroom, spinach and monterey jack

Salads

Avocado Citrus Salad

$16.00

Organic mixed greens tossed with lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped with avocado, orange, grapefruit, sesame seeds, sprouts

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine, organic croutons, home-made caesar dressing. topped with shaved parmesan

Chicken Chop

$18.00

organic white or brown rice, grilled chicken breast, tossed w/ organic mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, red cabbage, carrot, green onion, red bell pepper, extra virgin olive oil, herbamare, microgreens

Cranberry Spinach Salad

$15.00

baby spinach, feta, walnuts, strawberries, raisins, cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Farmers Bowl

$16.00

arugula, beets, cucumber, carrot, sprouts, red cabbage, sesame seeds, garbanzo beans, hummus, sesami seeds, fresh lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Grains N Greens

$16.00

organic rice or quinoa, sprouts, organic mixed greens, feta, red cabbage, carrot, tomato, Himalayan sea salt, lemon vinaigrette

Power House Chop

$18.00

organic hearts of palm, garbanzo beans, red apple, cherry tomato, red cabbage, carrot, sunflower seeds, avocado, parsley, tossed with mediterranean herb vinaigrette

Santorini Summer

$15.00

tomato, red onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, topped with feta, zaatar, parsley with greek vinaigrette

Shlomo

$15.00

chopped tomato, cucumber, parsley, cilantro, red onion tossed with extra virgin olive oil, himalayan sea salt

Skinny Arugula

$16.00

arugula, sunflower seeds, sprouts, almonds, tossed with our lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped with shaved parmesan

The GOAT Salad

$18.00

organic mixed greens, arugula, mango, beets, walnuts, topped with goat cheese, basil, microgreens, our famous treesome dressing

The Grand Shrimp

$24.00

Grilled shrimp on top of arugula, sprouts, red onion, red pepper, chopped dates, basil, sunflower seeds, lime wedges, tossed with mediterranean herb vinaigrette

Treesome Salad

$16.00

Organic mixed greens, organic quinoa, black beans, red onion, sprouts, carrot, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, feta, tossed with extra virgin olive oil, cayenne, kelp, topped with avocado

Warm Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

arugula, sunflower seeds, sprouts, almonds, tossed with our lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped w/ shaved parmesan

Sandwich

BIG CHEESE

$15.00

melted monterey jack, goat and feta

SIMPLE TUNA

$16.00

our famous tuna salad, tomato, red onion, spouts, dijon, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

THE LITTLE CHEESE

$12.00

Simply melted mozzarella on buttered and grilled ZTB

TUSCAN

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, grilled peppers and onion, fresh mozzarella, pesto, basil

Sides

Side Almond Butter

$2.00

Side Apple Cider Vinegar

$2.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side BACON

$5.00

Side Beyond Burger Patty

$9.00

Side black beans

$3.00

Side Bread - Gluten Free

$3.00

Side Bread - Zak the Baker

$3.00

Side Burrata

$6.00

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Side Chick Peas

$2.00

Side Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Chicken Salad Two Scoops

$8.00

Side Coconut Oil

$2.00

Side Cod

$10.00

Side Cod - Grilled

$10.00

Side Cottage cheese

$3.00

Side Cucumbers

$2.00

Side Date Syrup (2oz)

$2.00

Side Falafel

$4.00

Side Feta Cheese

$3.00

Side Granola 4oz

$3.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Hearts of Palm - Fresh

$3.00

Side Hearts of Palm - Grilled

$5.00

Side Honey (2oz)

$2.00

Side Hummus

$6.00

Side Jalapenõ

$2.00

Side Lamb burger

$8.00

Side Monterey Jack Cheese

$2.00

Side mozzarella cheese

$5.00

Side Mushrooms - Grilled

$4.00

Side nutella

$2.00

Side Onion

$2.00

Side Onion - Grilled

$4.00

Side Parmesan Cheese

$3.00

Side Peanut Butter (2oz)

$2.00

Side Peanut Butter - Organic

$2.50

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Potato

$5.00

Side Potato - Smashed

$5.00

Side Prosciutto

$5.00

Side Quinoa

$6.00

Side Rice - Brown

$6.00

Side Rice - White

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Salmon - Grilled

$10.00

Side Salmon - Smoked

$12.00

Side Snapper

$10.00

Side spinach - Sauteed

$5.00

Side Tofu - Fresh

$5.00

Side Tofu - Grilled

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Tuna Salad Two Scoops

$8.00

Side Turkey Breast - Grilled

$5.00

Side Turkey Burger

$6.00

Side Vegan Cheese

$3.00

Side Veggie Burger

$5.00

Side Veggies - Steamed

$8.00

Side wagyu patty

$10.00

Side Yogurt

$4.00

Soup

BLACK BEAN AVOCADO SOUP

$10.00

topped with feta, avocado

VEGGIE HOME STYLE SOUP

$9.00

topped with fresh parsley

LENTIL HOME STYLE SOUP

$9.00

topped with fresh parsley

MUSHROOM BARLEY SOUP