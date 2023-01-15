- Home
Treesome Natural Food Cafe - North Miami Beach 15180 Biscayne Blvd
15180 Biscayne Blvd
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Bowls
ACAI LEBLON
organic unsweetened acai with fresh apple and honey.
HOMESTYLE YOGURT BOWL
organic yogurt topped with banana, strawberries, blueberries, granola, almonds, honey
LOCO CHOCO BOWL
organic acai blended with almond milk, organic raw cacao, maca, topped with banana, almond butter, chia seeds, flax
LV ACAI
ORGANIC ACAI BOWL
topped with organic granola, banana, strawberries, coconut
ORGANIC GRANOLA BOWL
topped with banana, blueberries, walnuts, almonds, coconut, agave with choice of organic milk
TROPICAL MORNING BOWL
low fat cottage cheese, pineapple, mango, raisins, coconut
VB ACAI
organic unsweetened acai with banana, organic date syrup and organic vanilla vegan protein
Breakfast
American Breakfast
two organic eggs (fried or scram- bled) , uncured bacon, toast n jelly, coffee
Breakfast Quesadilla
organic scrambled eggs, turkey breast, grilled red onion, monterey jack cheese 16 sub GF tortilla 2
Breakfast Tacos
organic scrambled eggs, spinach, red bell pepper, uncured bacon, avocado, cilantro, GF corn tortillas
Breakfast Wrap
three organic scrambled eggs, tomato, red onion, spinach,tortilla wrap
Custom Eggs
Egg Whites 'N Turkey
three scrambled organic egg whites, turkey breast, tomato, monterey jack cheese, pita
El Treesome Ranchero
Choice of organic white or brown rice, black beans, grilled and chopped turkey patty, two sunny side up organic eggs, feta, salsa, avocado, cilantro
Greek Morning
three organic scrambled eggs, feta, spinach, tomato, red onion. Served with pita
Lox 'N Bagel
Served with organic bagel, smoked salmon, sliced onion,capers, sliced tomato and cream cheese
Salmon Quinoa Bowl
organic quinoa, arugula, smoked salmon, two sunny side up organic eggs, avocado, scallions, sesame, tzatziki
Scrambelero
three organic eggs choice of organ- ic white or brown rice, black beans, topped with avocado, salsa, cilantro. Pita
Sesame Bagel
Served with cream cheese, butter or jelly
Smoked Salmon Omelette
three organic eggs, smoked salmon, scallions, tomato, pita
Sunny Special
three sunny side up organic eggs, grilled turkey breast, sesame ring, cream cheese
Super Duper Waffle
gluten-free home-made Waffle. topped with organic bananas, seasonal berries and almonds. Served with organic pure maple syrup add hazelnut spread 2.00
Toast Royale
smashed avocado, smoked salmon, 2 organic sunny side up eggs,sliced cucumber, feta, basil, microgreens
Treesome Breakfast
sautéed broccoli, red bell pepper, zucchini, red onion, portobello mushroom, organic quinoa, sweet potato, four sunny side up organic eggs, microgreens
Treesome Oatmeal
organic oatmeal topped with seasonal fruit and honey
Veggie Omelette
bell pepper, portabella mushroom, red onion, topped with scallions and served with pita
Burgers
Beyond Burger
Beyond Began burger with soy-free vegan mozzarella, smashed avocado, sprouts, organic ketchup and brioche bun
Mighty Lamb Burger
Grilled red onion, tomato, feta, tzatziki, brioche bun, side arugula salad
Pauly Burger
8oz Lamb burger on a toasted brioche bun with monterey jack cheese, sunny side up egg, sautéed onions and uncured bacon
Wagyu A5 Burger
Wagyu AS burger on a toasted Potato bun with lettuce, onion and tomato. Served with chips 20 add monterey jack cheese 2.00
Fabulous
Fab Salad
Organic mixed greens, red bell pepper, scallions,, manzanilla olives, red cabbage, tomato, cucumber, carrot, feta, tossed with our famous Treesome dressing. Topped with Avocado.
The OTHER Fab Salad (a little spicy)
A little spicy! Organic mixed greens, red cabbage, sprouts, tomato, manzanilla olives, fresh basil, red onion, kelp, cayenne pepper, lime, extra virgin olive oil, Himalayan Sea Salt, natural herbs and spices
Treesome Quinoa
Organic Quinoa, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, tomato, tossed with dulse flakes (organic seaweed) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sesame seeds, natural seasonings, topped with avocado
Treesome Rice
Organic Rice, sweet red bell peppers, scallions, tomato, tossed with dulse flakes (organic seaweed) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sesame seeds, natural seasonings, topped with avocado
Fruit Salad
BOWL OF BERRIES
seasonal berries, whipped cream, fresh mint
MOJITO MELON
watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, fresh mint, lime
PAPAYA BOAT
halved papaya topped w/ banana, blueberries, kiwi, organic yogurt, flax, chia, honey
TREESOME FRUIT
cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, papaya, mango, kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, topped with raisins, walnuts, honey, coconut
TROPICAL
mango, pineapple, papaya, kiwi covered with freshly squeezed orange juice and coconut
Kiddie Corner
Loaded Potato
Munchies
CHICKEN WINGS (12)
chicken wings (Bell n Evans organic) marinated with fresh rosemary, garlic and herbs choice of regular, red hot, BBQ, spicy BBQ or teriyaki
CHICKEN WINGS (6)
chicken wings (Bell n Evans organic) marinated with fresh rosemary, garlic and herbs choice of regular, red hot, BBQ, spicy BBQ or teriyaki
HELLA GOOD VEGGIES
roasted broccoli, cauliflower, eggplant, red bell peppers, aspara- gus, red onions, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, pine nuts and fresh parsley
TREESOME GARLIC ROLLS
(Caution:highly addictive) w/ fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmigiano reggiano, parsley 10
Neopolitan Pizza
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, BBQ sauce (corn syrup free), parsley 22 Sub Shrimp 3
BEST PEPPERONI PIZZA EVER
organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Sopressata (uncured Italian salami), fresh basil
CLASSIC MARGHERITA
organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
FOUR VEGGIES PIZZA
organic tomato sauce, fresh mozza- rella, roasted zucchini, eggplant, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, fresh basil
IMMUNITY PIZZA
fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, Grilled Chicken with teriyaki ginger sauce, parsley
LOX N BAGEL PIZZA
fresh mozzarella, smoked nova salmon, mascarpone, everything bagel spice, caramelized onions, dill
PROSCIUTTO BURRATA*
organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, fresh local burrata, basil *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness ]
PROSCIUTTO DATES*
fresh mozzarella, dates, prosciutto di parma, fresh basil *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness ]
SHRIMP DADDY
basil, pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted shrimp, baby arugula, caramelized onions, pine nuts
THE FUN-GUY
Fresh mozzarella, mascarpone, roasted portabella mushrooms, white truffle oil, parsley
Paninis
CHICKEN PANINI
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, caramelized onion and fresh arugula
PROSCIUTTO* PANINI
house sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, basil, *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness ] sea salt and extra virgin olive oil
SALAMI* PANINI
sopresata, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella and fresh arugula *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness ]
SHRIMP PANINI
shrimp, pesto, fresh mozzarella, fresh arugula, caramelized onion and lemon dressing 22
VEGGIE PANINI
roasted peppers, eggplant, zucchini, caramelized onions and fresh mozzarella
Pita Melts
Poke/ Nori
CHICKEN SALAD ROLL
organic nori, chicken salad, cucum- ber, red bell pepper, sprouts, avocado, sriracha chili sauce, sesami seeds
SALMON POKE BOWL*
Fresh poke salmon with avocado, cucumber, carrot and mango served on top of organic seasoned sushi rice. Topped with Japanese nori seasoning
SALMON ROLL*
organic nori, smoked salmon, goat cheese, avocado, cucumber, arugu-la, sprouts, ginger miso, micro- greens
SPICY TUNA ROLL
organic nori, tuna salad, cucumber, red bell pepper, sprouts, avocado, sriracha chili sauce, sesami seeds
VEGGIE ROLL
organic nori, organic tofu, carrot, mango, avocado, sprouts, beets, cilantro aioli, sunflower seeds
Quesadillas
CHEESE QUESADILLA
monterey jack cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
chicken and monterey jack
GRILLED LAMB QUESADILLA
lamb, onions, jalapeno and monte- rey jack
GRILLED SALMON QUESADILLA
salmon, peppers and monterey jack
LAS VEGANS QUESADILLA
vegan grilled portobello, onion, zucchini, red bell pepper, vegan cheese, GF tortilla
MUSHROOM SPINACH QUESADILLA
grilled portobello mushroom, spinach and monterey jack
Salads
Avocado Citrus Salad
Organic mixed greens tossed with lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped with avocado, orange, grapefruit, sesame seeds, sprouts
Caesar Salad
romaine, organic croutons, home-made caesar dressing. topped with shaved parmesan
Chicken Chop
organic white or brown rice, grilled chicken breast, tossed w/ organic mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, sprouts, red cabbage, carrot, green onion, red bell pepper, extra virgin olive oil, herbamare, microgreens
Cranberry Spinach Salad
baby spinach, feta, walnuts, strawberries, raisins, cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Farmers Bowl
arugula, beets, cucumber, carrot, sprouts, red cabbage, sesame seeds, garbanzo beans, hummus, sesami seeds, fresh lemon, extra virgin olive oil
Grains N Greens
organic rice or quinoa, sprouts, organic mixed greens, feta, red cabbage, carrot, tomato, Himalayan sea salt, lemon vinaigrette
Power House Chop
organic hearts of palm, garbanzo beans, red apple, cherry tomato, red cabbage, carrot, sunflower seeds, avocado, parsley, tossed with mediterranean herb vinaigrette
Santorini Summer
tomato, red onion, cucumber, red bell pepper, kalamata olives, topped with feta, zaatar, parsley with greek vinaigrette
Shlomo
chopped tomato, cucumber, parsley, cilantro, red onion tossed with extra virgin olive oil, himalayan sea salt
Skinny Arugula
arugula, sunflower seeds, sprouts, almonds, tossed with our lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped with shaved parmesan
The GOAT Salad
organic mixed greens, arugula, mango, beets, walnuts, topped with goat cheese, basil, microgreens, our famous treesome dressing
The Grand Shrimp
Grilled shrimp on top of arugula, sprouts, red onion, red pepper, chopped dates, basil, sunflower seeds, lime wedges, tossed with mediterranean herb vinaigrette
Treesome Salad
Organic mixed greens, organic quinoa, black beans, red onion, sprouts, carrot, tomato, cucumber, cilantro, feta, tossed with extra virgin olive oil, cayenne, kelp, topped with avocado
Warm Mediterranean Salad
arugula, sunflower seeds, sprouts, almonds, tossed with our lemon extra virgin olive oil, topped w/ shaved parmesan
Sandwich
BIG CHEESE
melted monterey jack, goat and feta
SIMPLE TUNA
our famous tuna salad, tomato, red onion, spouts, dijon, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
THE LITTLE CHEESE
Simply melted mozzarella on buttered and grilled ZTB
TUSCAN
grilled chicken breast, grilled peppers and onion, fresh mozzarella, pesto, basil