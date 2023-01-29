Main picView gallery

Tre fratelli 1121 Light Street

1121 Light Street

Baltimore, MD 21230

Appetizers

Shrimp Delight

$12.00

Lightly breaded fried shrimp with spicy sriracha sauce.

Calamari

$12.00

Fried, grilled, or with buffalo sauce.

Mussels

$12.00

White wine garlic sauce or our traditional marinara sauce.

Meatballs w/ Ricotta Cheese

$11.00

Baked mini meatballs topped with ricotta cheese.

Crab Dip

$12.00

Deliciously baked and served with toast points.

Mozzarella Caprese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, and olive oil.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Shrimp and Garlic

$12.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic, and white wine sauce, over garlic bread.

8 Chicken Wings

$11.00

Flavor options: BBQ and Buffalo sauce.

12 Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken

Chicken and Shrimp Arrebiata

$20.00

Sauteed chicken, shrimp, onions, fresh basil, and spicy marinara sauce, served over penne pasta.

Chicken and Shrimp Fratelli

$21.00

Sauteed chicken with shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and Cajun cream sauce, over linguini pasta.

Chicken Francese

$16.00

Sauteed in light lemon butter white wine sauce over penne pasta

Chicken Juliano

$18.00

Sauteed chicken with gravy cream sauce, spinach, mushrooms, and mozzarella served over linguini pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Sauteed chicken and mushrooms in a marsala sauce over penne pasta.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Breaded chicken breasts with marinara sauce over penne pasta.

Chicken Toscana

$19.00

Sauteed chicken with onions, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, bacon, white wine cream sauce, and served over linguini.

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Crème Brulee

$6.00

Italian Lemon Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$8.00

Kids Penne w/ butter

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Toppings: $1.00 ea.

Fratelli Pizza

$17.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, black bean salsa, pepper jack cheese, sliced avocado, topped with chipotle ranch.

Greek Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Shrimp Cacciatore Pizza

$17.00

Sauteed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and shrimp with our delicious tomato sauce.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp, garlic with butter sauce, and white wine sauce.

Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bell peppers, onions, and black olives.

White Chicken Spinach Pizza

$16.00

Grilled chicken, and fresh spinach, with Alfredo sauce.

Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Arugula and spring mix, orange, candied walnuts, red beet, red apple, goat cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh Romaine hearts topped with croutons and parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing.

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Lettuce and spring mix, tomato, onions, cucumber, hard-boiled eggs, crispy bacon, served with house dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta cheese, olive oil, and red vinaigrette.

House Salad

$7.00

Iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and olives, in a creamy Italian dressing

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Mix greens, mushrooms, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, crispy bacon, and tomato dressing.

Tre Fratelli Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, avocados, bacon, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle ranch dressing.

Sandwiches

Baltimore Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle ranch, and provolone cheese.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Blackened chicken, onions, spring mix, tomato, blue cheese dressing, and provolone cheese.

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese.

Fratelli Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, fried onions, provolone cheese.

Hawaiian Burger

$12.00

Spring mix, grilled pineapple, bacon, provolone cheese, and Hawaiian sauce.

Italian Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sauteed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese, with marinara sauce.

Meatball Sub

$11.00

Traditional Cheesesteak

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, fried onions, mayonnaise, and provolone cheese.

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Meatballs or Meat Sauce

$6.00

Pasta

$5.00

Sausage

$6.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Spinach

$5.00

Vegetables of the Day

$5.00

Soups

Cream of Crab

$8.00

Maryland Crab Soup

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

Minestrone

$6.00

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.00

Traditional Pasta & Seafood

Blackened Salmon Florentino

$22.00

Spinach, cherry tomato, mushrooms, with Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta.

Braised Short Ribs Alla Vodka

$20.00

Pulled short ribs mixed in our delicious vodka sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella over penne pasta.

Capellini Margherita

$14.00

Sauteed tomatoes, basil, garlic, onions, olive oil, light tomato sauce, and fresh mozzarella.

Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Topped with marinara sauce.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Over penne pasta.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Fettucine Bolognese

$16.00

Traditional meat sauce with peas, parmesan cheese, and tomato cream sauce.

Homemade Lasagna

$15.00

Penne Vodka

$14.00

Tossed in a delightful sundried tomato cream sauce with fresh spinach.

Rigatoni Black and Blue

$18.00

Rigatoni tossed in a vodka sauce with blackened chicken and blue cheese crumbles.

Salmon Romano

$21.00

Sauteed salmon with onions, cherry tomato, pepperoncini, and white wine sauce, over capellini pasta.

Seafood Fratelli

$24.00

Shrimp, calamari, mussels, marinara sauce, over linguini pasta.

Shrimp Fradiavolo

$18.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp with onions and spicy marinara sauce.

Shrimp Napolitano

$21.00

Grilled shrimp, sundried tomato, mushrooms, feta cheese, and pesto cream sauce over cheese tortellini.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp with white garlic wine sauce over linguini.

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.00

Tortellini Alla Nona

$15.00

Tomato cream sauce, sausage, meat sauce.

Tortellini Amore

$16.00

Our delicious cream sauce with ham, green peas, over cheese tortellini.

Tortellini Tre Salsa

$15.00

Cheese tortellini sauteed in our unique blend: Marinara, alfredo, and pesto sauce.

Lasagna

$15.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

orange juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

1121 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

