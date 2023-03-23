Trejos Santa Monica
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Trejo's Tacos is a destination for delicious food that's both healthy for you and aligned with your values. We use premium ingredients and thoughtful recipes while upholding our standard of great. We keep our offerings relevant through our passion to share something unique and vibrant with our guest on every visit. We exist to create places where people can come experience great food, enjoy their friends and family in a clean and stimulating environment.
316 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
