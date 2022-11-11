Tremezzo Ristorante 2 Lowell street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tremezzo Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

2 Lowell Street

wilmington, MA 01887

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy Cbz

Martini

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fan Favorite, made with Fresh Espresso !

Chocolate Martini

$11.75

Cosmo Especial

$11.50

Dirty Como

$12.00

Tremezzo's Dirty Martini! Served with Blue-cheese Stuffed Olives

Hot & Dirty

$10.50

Best of both worlds ! Cheery Pepper and Olive Juices makes it both Salty and spicy !

Vodka Martini

$11.00

Gin Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Cocktails

Bethany's Pomegranate Punch

$10.50

Italian May Tai

$12.00

Vodka Soda

$10.50

Gin & Tonic

$10.50

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Rosè Sangria

$12.00

Watermelon Sangria

$12.00

Family Meals

FM Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti

$52.00

**Limit one per order **Feeds a family of 5! Chicken Broccoli & Ziti, in either a cream sauce or a Garlic and wine Sauce. Meatballs, Caesar or garden salad, cookies or cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order

FM Chicken Parmesan

$55.00

** Limit one per order ** Feeds a family of 5! Chicken Parm, Penne Pomodoro, Meatballs, Caesar or Garden Salad, Cookies or Cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order

FM Chicken Marsala

$52.00

** Limit one per order ** Feeds a family of 5! Penne pasta, house-made marsala sauce, sautéed chicken. Meatballs, Caesar or garden salad, cookies or cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order

2 LG Cheese Pizzas

$44.00

** Limit one per order ** Feeds a family of 5! two large cheese pizzas, meatballs, caesar or garden salad, cookies or cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order

FM Pollo Balsamico

$55.00

** Limit one per order ** Feeds a Family of 5! Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Thin sliced Prosciutto, Cool Balsamic Tomatoes. Served with Mashed Potatoes, Meatballs, Garden or Caesar salad, Cookies or Cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order

Antipasto

*Watermelon Feta

$11.00

Baby Greens, Watermelon, Cucumber, Feta, Lemon Vinaigrette, Aged Balsamic

Tremezzo Salumi

$22.00

assorted meats, cheeses, Garni, for two

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Traditinal Greek Dressing

Bettina

$12.00

Arugula, oven roasted goat cheese, diced beets, Cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, house made EVOO **The Goat Cheese contains Nuts**

Burrata Caprese

$11.50

Tomato, Creamy Burrata, Basil, EVOO, Aged Balsamic, Salt & Pepper

Down East Blueberry salad

$11.00

NEW! - Mixed Greens, Maine Blueberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Scallions, Gorgonzola, Housemade Poppy Seed Dressing

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, focaccia croutons, classic dressing, shaved parmesan

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, onion, peppers, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette

Starters

Street Corn

$8.00

Sour Cream, Garlic Parm

Lobster Cannelloni Fritta

$15.00

Lobster, Crab, Shrimp, Herbed Ricotta, Pomodoro

Mini Bolognese Arancini

$10.00

Old World Recipe of Hand Rolled Goodness

Calamari

$12.00

fresh fried calamari, hot cherry peppers, served with lemon pepper aioli

Crispy Polpette

$12.00

Veal, pork, beef, pomodoro, ricotta, basil

Eggplant Fritta

$11.00

Fried eggplant, herbed ricotta, pomodoro, aged balsamic

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$12.50

wings tossed in garlic parmesan herb, served with Lemon pepper aioli *Can not be made Gluten Free*

Shrimp Gran Marnier

$14.00

Gulf shrimp, orange liquor, scallions

PEI Mussels

$14.00

Mussels in a choice of: Angry arrabiatta, toasted brandy cream, or garlic white wine

Tuscan Tomato Soup

$6.50

Gluten Free Rolls

Pasta

Blistered tomatoes, broccolini, Italian sausage, crushed red pepper, potato gnocchi

Red Pepper Pesto Shrimp

$23.00

Gulf Shrimp, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Red Pepper Pesto, Fresh Fusilli

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Crispy Chicken, Wild Mushrooms, Housemade Marsala Wine Sauce, Linguini

Short Rib Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

Braised Short Rib, Classic Bolognese sauce, Rigatoni

Carbonara Rigatoni

$22.00

crispy panko chicken cutlet, bacon, parmesan carbonarra sauce, cracked pepper, pecorino, Rigatoni

Crispy Cbz

$19.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, broccoli and ziti, in choice of cream sauce or garlic and white wine sauce

Fusilli Josephina

$22.00

italian sausage, blistered tomatoes, broccolini, red pepper flakes, fresh-made fusilli pasta, romano

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Linguini, classic scampi sauce

Linguine & Meatballs

$19.00

Tremezzo pomodoro, signature meatballs

Adult Ziti Pomodoro

$15.50

Mains

Amalfi Coast Cioppino

$25.00

Shrimp, Haddock, Mussels, Sausage, Tomatoes, Clam Sauce, Cannelini Beans, Onion, Scallion, Grilled Focaccia

Caprese Filet

$33.00

8 oz Filet, Buratta, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto - Sweet corn & Sweet Potato Mash

Tuscan Ribeye

$34.00

14 oz Handout Ribeye, Green Pesto, Arugula Salad, Mash

BBQ Bacon Burger

$14.50

Half Pound Chef Blend, Bacon, American Cheese, Tremezzo BBQ, Crispy Onion, Lettuce & Tomato - Served with FF

Scallop & Bacon Risotto

$25.00

Pan seared scallops, sweet corn, creamy arborio rice, bacon, creama, scallions

Baked Haddock

$22.00

Ritz crumb, mash, Street Corn

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Sweet potato mash, broccoli, orange-horseradish marmalade

Pollo Balsamico

$21.00

Crispy cutlet, Proscuitto, Balsamic Marinated Tomatoes, Red Bliss Mash, Grilled Asparagus

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

House-made pomodoro, mozzarella, Romano, linguini

Veal Parmesan

$22.00

housemate pomodoro, mozzarella, Romano, linguini

Marsala Short Rib Risotto

$25.00

Braised beef short rib, sweet marsala sauce, wild mushroom, marinated carrots, parmesan

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

Brick Oven Pizza

*Red Hot Cherry Pepper

$14.00+

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella

*Al Capone

$14.50+

Bacon, Sausage, Roni, Meatball

*Dan-O

$14.00+

Pineapple, Bacon, Roni, Red Onion, Cherry Peppers, BBQ Drizzle

*Johnny Cash

$15.50+

Pulled Short Rib, Bacon, Burrata, Caremelized Onion, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic & BBQ Drizzle

Cheese

$13.50+

Buffalo Billy

$14.00+

Buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, mozzarella, red onions, blue cheese drizzle

Figlia

$14.00+

Mission hill figs, prosciutto, arugula, gorgonzola, aged balsamic drizzle

Margherita

$13.50+

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, torn basil

Picante

$14.50+

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hand crushed tomato sauce, caramelized onions

Pollo

$14.00+

Pulled BBQ chicken, burrata, sweet caramel onions, mozzarella, scallions

Rancho

$14.00+

Pulled chicken, bacon, creamy ranch, mozzarella, scallions

Sophia Loren

$13.50+

Crispy eggplant, roasted red peppers, ricotta

Sides

Side of Chicken Cutlet

$7.00

Plain Piece of crispy Chicken Cutlet

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

side of grilled chicken breast

Side Of Grilled Salmon

$9.00

side of grilled salmon

Side Of Scallops

$10.00

5 pan seared Scallops

Side Of Shrimp

$7.50

side of 5 sautéed shrimp

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$6.00

Three house made meatballs, Tremezzo Pomodoro

Side Mixed Veg

$6.00

Side Penne Pomodoro

$6.00

Penne Pasta, in Tremezzo Pomodoro

Side Risotto

$6.00

Pint Pomodoro

$6.50

A Pint of our House Made Pomodoro sauce !

Quart Pomodoro

$12.00

A Quart of our House Made Pomodoro Sauce !

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$6.50

Extra Side Of Bread

$2.00

Box of 8 pieces with seasoned oil

Bag of Cookies

$5.00

5 assorted fresh baked cookies from Josies Bakery ! ***Contains nuts ***

Pint Caesar Dressing

$7.00

Quart Caesar Dressing

$14.00

Pint Bolognese Sauce

$9.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Mash

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza

$8.00

Kid's Ziti & Butter

$8.00

Kid's Linguine Pomodoro

$8.00

Kid's Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Chicken & Sweet Mash

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Linguine & Meatballs

$8.00

Kid's Vanilla

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.50

Josies cannoli cream! Made to order

Cheesecake Alexandra

$8.50

Changes weekly! Fresh made at Josies Bakery

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Worlds best chocolate cake ! Made fresh at Josies bakery

Creme Brulee

$8.50

House-made Goodness !

Gelato- 1 Scoop

$3.50

Gelato- 2 Scoops

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.50

Made fresh at Josies bakery !

Catering

Full Tray Chicken Parm

$85.00

Full Tray Chicken Broccoli & Ziti

$85.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

2 Lowell Street, wilmington, MA 01887

