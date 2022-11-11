Tremezzo Ristorante 2 Lowell street

- Home
2 Lowell Street
wilmington, MA 01887
Popular Items
Martini
Espresso Martini
Fan Favorite, made with Fresh Espresso !
Chocolate Martini
Cosmo Especial
Dirty Como
Tremezzo's Dirty Martini! Served with Blue-cheese Stuffed Olives
Hot & Dirty
Best of both worlds ! Cheery Pepper and Olive Juices makes it both Salty and spicy !
Vodka Martini
Gin Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Cocktails
Family Meals
FM Chicken, Broccoli, Ziti
**Limit one per order **Feeds a family of 5! Chicken Broccoli & Ziti, in either a cream sauce or a Garlic and wine Sauce. Meatballs, Caesar or garden salad, cookies or cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order
FM Chicken Parmesan
** Limit one per order ** Feeds a family of 5! Chicken Parm, Penne Pomodoro, Meatballs, Caesar or Garden Salad, Cookies or Cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order
FM Chicken Marsala
** Limit one per order ** Feeds a family of 5! Penne pasta, house-made marsala sauce, sautéed chicken. Meatballs, Caesar or garden salad, cookies or cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order
2 LG Cheese Pizzas
** Limit one per order ** Feeds a family of 5! two large cheese pizzas, meatballs, caesar or garden salad, cookies or cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order
FM Pollo Balsamico
** Limit one per order ** Feeds a Family of 5! Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Thin sliced Prosciutto, Cool Balsamic Tomatoes. Served with Mashed Potatoes, Meatballs, Garden or Caesar salad, Cookies or Cannolis Multiple family meals would be considered catering and the price will be different - Please call to place order
Antipasto
*Watermelon Feta
Baby Greens, Watermelon, Cucumber, Feta, Lemon Vinaigrette, Aged Balsamic
Tremezzo Salumi
assorted meats, cheeses, Garni, for two
Greek Salad
Romaine, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Traditinal Greek Dressing
Bettina
Arugula, oven roasted goat cheese, diced beets, Cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, house made EVOO **The Goat Cheese contains Nuts**
Burrata Caprese
Tomato, Creamy Burrata, Basil, EVOO, Aged Balsamic, Salt & Pepper
Down East Blueberry salad
NEW! - Mixed Greens, Maine Blueberries, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Scallions, Gorgonzola, Housemade Poppy Seed Dressing
Caesar
Romaine, focaccia croutons, classic dressing, shaved parmesan
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, onion, peppers, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette
Starters
Street Corn
Sour Cream, Garlic Parm
Lobster Cannelloni Fritta
Lobster, Crab, Shrimp, Herbed Ricotta, Pomodoro
Mini Bolognese Arancini
Old World Recipe of Hand Rolled Goodness
Calamari
fresh fried calamari, hot cherry peppers, served with lemon pepper aioli
Crispy Polpette
Veal, pork, beef, pomodoro, ricotta, basil
Eggplant Fritta
Fried eggplant, herbed ricotta, pomodoro, aged balsamic
Garlic Parmesan Wings
wings tossed in garlic parmesan herb, served with Lemon pepper aioli *Can not be made Gluten Free*
Shrimp Gran Marnier
Gulf shrimp, orange liquor, scallions
PEI Mussels
Mussels in a choice of: Angry arrabiatta, toasted brandy cream, or garlic white wine
Tuscan Tomato Soup
Gluten Free Rolls
Pasta
Red Pepper Pesto Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Red Pepper Pesto, Fresh Fusilli
Chicken Marsala
Crispy Chicken, Wild Mushrooms, Housemade Marsala Wine Sauce, Linguini
Short Rib Rigatoni Bolognese
Braised Short Rib, Classic Bolognese sauce, Rigatoni
Carbonara Rigatoni
crispy panko chicken cutlet, bacon, parmesan carbonarra sauce, cracked pepper, pecorino, Rigatoni
Crispy Cbz
Crispy chicken cutlet, broccoli and ziti, in choice of cream sauce or garlic and white wine sauce
Fusilli Josephina
italian sausage, blistered tomatoes, broccolini, red pepper flakes, fresh-made fusilli pasta, romano
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini, classic scampi sauce
Linguine & Meatballs
Tremezzo pomodoro, signature meatballs
Adult Ziti Pomodoro
Mains
Amalfi Coast Cioppino
Shrimp, Haddock, Mussels, Sausage, Tomatoes, Clam Sauce, Cannelini Beans, Onion, Scallion, Grilled Focaccia
Caprese Filet
8 oz Filet, Buratta, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto - Sweet corn & Sweet Potato Mash
Tuscan Ribeye
14 oz Handout Ribeye, Green Pesto, Arugula Salad, Mash
BBQ Bacon Burger
Half Pound Chef Blend, Bacon, American Cheese, Tremezzo BBQ, Crispy Onion, Lettuce & Tomato - Served with FF
Scallop & Bacon Risotto
Pan seared scallops, sweet corn, creamy arborio rice, bacon, creama, scallions
Baked Haddock
Ritz crumb, mash, Street Corn
Grilled Salmon
Sweet potato mash, broccoli, orange-horseradish marmalade
Pollo Balsamico
Crispy cutlet, Proscuitto, Balsamic Marinated Tomatoes, Red Bliss Mash, Grilled Asparagus
Chicken Parmesan
House-made pomodoro, mozzarella, Romano, linguini
Veal Parmesan
housemate pomodoro, mozzarella, Romano, linguini
Marsala Short Rib Risotto
Braised beef short rib, sweet marsala sauce, wild mushroom, marinated carrots, parmesan
Eggplant Parm
Brick Oven Pizza
*Red Hot Cherry Pepper
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Cherry Peppers, Mozzarella
*Al Capone
Bacon, Sausage, Roni, Meatball
*Dan-O
Pineapple, Bacon, Roni, Red Onion, Cherry Peppers, BBQ Drizzle
*Johnny Cash
Pulled Short Rib, Bacon, Burrata, Caremelized Onion, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic & BBQ Drizzle
Cheese
Buffalo Billy
Buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, mozzarella, red onions, blue cheese drizzle
Figlia
Mission hill figs, prosciutto, arugula, gorgonzola, aged balsamic drizzle
Margherita
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, torn basil
Picante
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, hand crushed tomato sauce, caramelized onions
Pollo
Pulled BBQ chicken, burrata, sweet caramel onions, mozzarella, scallions
Rancho
Pulled chicken, bacon, creamy ranch, mozzarella, scallions
Sophia Loren
Crispy eggplant, roasted red peppers, ricotta
Sides
Side of Chicken Cutlet
Plain Piece of crispy Chicken Cutlet
Side Of Grilled Chicken
side of grilled chicken breast
Side Of Grilled Salmon
side of grilled salmon
Side Of Scallops
5 pan seared Scallops
Side Of Shrimp
side of 5 sautéed shrimp
Side Asparagus
Side Spinach
Side Broccoli
Side Broccolini
Side Fries
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Meatballs
Three house made meatballs, Tremezzo Pomodoro
Side Mixed Veg
Side Penne Pomodoro
Penne Pasta, in Tremezzo Pomodoro
Side Risotto
Pint Pomodoro
A Pint of our House Made Pomodoro sauce !
Quart Pomodoro
A Quart of our House Made Pomodoro Sauce !
Pint Alfredo Sauce
Extra Side Of Bread
Box of 8 pieces with seasoned oil
Bag of Cookies
5 assorted fresh baked cookies from Josies Bakery ! ***Contains nuts ***
Pint Caesar Dressing
Quart Caesar Dressing
Pint Bolognese Sauce
Tater Tots
Side Sweet Potato Mash
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Cannoli
Josies cannoli cream! Made to order
Cheesecake Alexandra
Changes weekly! Fresh made at Josies Bakery
Chocolate Cake
Worlds best chocolate cake ! Made fresh at Josies bakery
Creme Brulee
House-made Goodness !
Gelato- 1 Scoop
Gelato- 2 Scoops
Tiramisu
Made fresh at Josies bakery !
