A map showing the location of Tremont Lounge 708 S High StView gallery

Tremont Lounge 708 S High St

review star

No reviews yet

708 S High St

Columbus, OH 43206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


BEER

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Lite

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.50

CBC IPA

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Land Grant

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Selzer 8

$7.00

Seventh Son

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.50

LIQUOR

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut DBL

$10.00

Deep Eddy

$5.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$10.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose DBL

$14.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One DBL

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

New Amsterdam DBL

$10.00

Pinnacle

$5.00

Pinnacle DBL

$10.00

Skyy

$5.00

Skyy DBL

$10.00

Smiroff

$5.00

Smiroff DBL

$10.00

Stoli

$5.00

Stoli DBL

$10.00

Svedka

$5.00

Svedka DBL

$10.00

Sweet Carolina Tea

$5.00

Sweet Carolina Tea DBL

$10.00

Titos

$5.00

Titos DBL

$10.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Vodka DBL

$8.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Beefeater DBL

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$14.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Hendricks DBL

$16.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray DBL

$14.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Gin DBL

$6.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Oakheart Spiced

$5.00

Well Rum DBL

$8.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Malibu DBL

$10.00

Oakheart Spiced DBL

$10.00

Cuervo

$5.00

Cuervo 1800

$6.00

Cuervo 1800 DBL

$12.00

Cuervo DBL

$10.00

Espolon

$7.00

Espolon DBL

$14.00

Patron

$8.00

Patron DBL

$16.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Tequila DBL

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bulliet

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagram 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$8.00

Bulliet DBL

$12.00

Crown Royal DBL

$14.00

Fireball DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$12.00

Jameson DBL

$14.00

Makers Mark DBL

$14.00

Seagram 7 DBL

$10.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$10.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$16.00

Dewars

$6.00

Dewars DBL

$12.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.00

Johnny Walker

$8.00

Johnny Walker DBL

$16.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Knob Creek DBL

$14.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Well Bourbon DBL

$8.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Well Scotch DBL

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$12.00

Baileys

$5.00

Baileys DBL

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$8.00

Cinnamon Schnaaps

$4.00

Cinnamon Schnaaps DBL

$8.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Frangelico DBL

$12.00

Gran Marnier

$6.00

Gran Marnier DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kahlua DBL

$12.00

Liquor 43

$5.00

Liquor 43 DBL

$10.00

Peach Schnaaps

$4.00

Peach Schnaaps DBL

$8.00

Peppermint Schnaaps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnaaps DBL

$8.00

Rumpelminz

$6.00

Rumpelminz DBL

$12.00

Sour Apple

$4.00

Sour Apple DBL

$8.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Triple Sec DBL

$8.00

Well Amaretto

$4.00

Well Amaretto DBL

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Black Russian

$6.00

Blood Mary Call

$7.00

Bloody Mary Prm

$9.00

Bloody Mary Well

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Long Island Premium

$8.00

Margarita Call

$6.50

Margarita Prm

$8.50

Margarita Well

$5.50

Martini Call

$10.00

Martini Prm

$12.00

Martini Well

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Shark Bite

$7.00

White Russian

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cowboy Shot

$6.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$5.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

New York Apple

$4.00

New York Peach

$4.00

Pineapple Upsd Dwn Cake

$5.00

Purple Hooter

$4.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Rocket

$6.00

Spree

$5.00

Tina

$10.00

Tstd Marshmellow

$4.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Tea

$6.00

WINE

Merlot

$5.00

Chardonay

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$2.50

JUICE

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.50

SODA

$2.50

TEA

$2.50

WATER

$2.50

Amaretto Coffee

$5.00

Baileys Coffee

$6.00

Gran Marn Coffee

$5.00

Jameson Coffee

$8.00

Kahlua Coffee

$6.00

Peppermint Coffee

$6.00

Rumple Coffee

$7.50

SNACKS

Chips

$0.50
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

708 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Law Bird Bar - 740 S. High St. - Law Bird Bar
orange star4.8 • 75
740 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Emmett's Cafe
orange star5.0 • 61
744 S High Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Smoked on High BBQ
orange star4.5 • 632
755 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Roosters - German Village
orange star3.5 • 84
897 City Park Ave Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Alpine & El Lugar
orange starNo Reviews
525 S. 4th St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Brewery District
orange star4.8 • 201
940 S Front St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston