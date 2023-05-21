Tremont Lounge 708 S High St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
708 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Law Bird Bar - 740 S. High St. - Law Bird Bar
4.8 • 75
740 S High St Columbus, OH 43206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant