Trenary Tavern
No reviews yet
N1072 Trenary Ave
trenary, MI 49891
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Non Alcholic Beverages
Cans
Gun
Kids Menu
Kids
Quesadilla-kids
Small grilled flour tortillas with cheddar cheese, sour cream and homemade salsa. Served with a side
Hot Dog-kids
All beef hot dog in a warmed bun. Served with a side
Grilled Cheese with Bacon-kids
Grilled white bread with American cheese and homemade bacon. Served with a side
Bean and Cheese Burrito
A warmed flour tortilla with homemade pinto beans and cheddar cheese, with sour cream and homemade salsa. Served with a side
Grilled Cheese-kids
Grilled white bread with American cheese and choice of side
Chicken Strips-kids
2 chicken strips with choice of ranch, honey mustard or sweet BBQ dipping sauce and choice of side
Kids Sampler
Appetizers & Sides
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Homemade corn tortilla chips with homemade sals
3 Piece Chicken Strips
Breaded, deep fried chicken
6 Piece Chicken Strips
Breaded, deep fried chicken
6 Piece Chicken Wings
Breaded, deep fried wings
12 Piece Chicken Wings
Breaded, deep fried wings
Cheese Curds
Battered cheddar cheese, deep fried
Pork Candy
Chunks of deep fried bacon with sweet BBQ sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered cheese, deep fried
Chili Cheese Fries
Thin cut fries with coney chili and cheddar cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries
Thin cut fries with nacho cheese and bacon
Brisket Sliders
3 sliders with au jux
Pulled Pork Sliders
3 sliders with sweet BBQ or cole slaw
Just the Tips
Marinated, deep fried tri-tip steak bites
Tavern Sampler
Cheese curds, Beer Battered french fries, chicken strips and chicken wings
Cheesy Sampler
Mini quesadilla, bacon cheese fries, cheese curds and cheese sticks
Sides
Onion Rings
Battered, deep fried onion rings
Cole Slaw
Homemade creamy cole slaw
Baked Beans
With brown sugar and bacon
French Fries
Thin cut fries
Beer Battered French Fries
Thick cut, battered fries
Mashed Potatoes
Served with gravy
Country Green Beans
With bacon, butter and salt
Burgers and Dogs
Burgers
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Trenary Burger
Home-made bacon, grilled onions and Swiss cheese with a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side.
Cheesebomb Burger
Two mini quesadillas surround a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty with nacho cheese, Swiss cheese and pepper jack cheese. Served with a side
Breakfast Burger
American cheese, fried egg, hash browns and mayonnaise with a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side
Patty Melt
American cheese, Swiss cheese and grilled onions with a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on grilled rye bread. Served with a side
Olive Burger
American cheese, green olives and tomato with a seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side
Angry Tavern Burger
Home-made bacon, pepper jack cheese and jalapenos with fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side
Bacon Cheeseburger
Home-made bacon and American cheese with a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side
Cheeseburger
Fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun with choice of cheese. Served with a side
Hamburger
Fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side
Dogs
Kraut Dog
All beef hot dog on a warmed bun, covered with sauerkraut, mustard and diced onions. Served with a side
Coney Dog
All beef hot dog served on a warmed bun, covered with coney chili, mustard and diced onions. Served with a side
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog served on a warmed bun with a side
Sandwiches and Wraps
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken on a grilled brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side
Turkey Melt
House smoked turkey, homemade bacon, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled white bread. Served with a side.
BLT
Homemade bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread, toasted or plain. Served with a side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Texas Toast with 2 slices of melted American cheese. Served with a side.
Corned Beef Rueben
Homemade corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with a side.
Wraps
Daily BBQ
Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich
House smoked tri-tip served on a grilled brioche bun with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, grilled green peppers and grilled mushrooms. Served with a side
Pit Beef Sandwich
Seasoned, shredded beef served on a grilled brioche sub bun with choice of sweet BBQ sauce or homemade salsa. Served with a side
Brisket Sandwich
1/2# of house smoked brisket on a grilled brioche sub bun with au jux. Served with a side
Pulled Pork Sandwich
1/2# of house made pulled pork on a grilled brioche sub bun served with cole slaw and a side
Pizza & Bread
Pizza
Tavern Supreme
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and green olives
Greedy Meaty
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, ground beef
Five Alarm
Pepperoni, spicy sauce, pepper jack cheese, spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and cajun seasoning
Pig Pen
BBQ sauce, ribs, pulled pork, bacon and ham
Tavern Deluxe
Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and black olives
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch, smoked chicken, bacon and tomato
BLT
Mayonnaise, bacon, tomato and lettuce
BBQ chicken
Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, bacon, onion and cheddar cheese
Brisket
Brisket, bacon, onion, jalapeno, topped with sweet BBQ sauce
Build Your Own
Homemade crust and homemade sauce, complimented by 100% mozzarella cheese
Bread
Funny Crust
Homemade pizza crust with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch or marinara
Bread Sticks
Homemade breadsticks with garlic butter and parmesean, served with ranch or marinara sauce
3 Cheese bread sticks
Garlic butter, parmesan, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, served with ranch or marinara
Mexican
Daily Mexican
Burrito
A warmed flour tortilla with choice of taco beef, carne asada, carnitas, or chile verde, stuffed with cheddar cheese, pinto beans, and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side.
Nacho Supreme
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with pinto beans, choice of taco beef, carne asada, chile verde or carnitas covered in nacho cheese with diced tomatoes, diced onions and black olives. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side
Brisket Nacho
Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with diced house smoked brisket and homemade bacon, covered in nacho cheese with diced tomatoes, diced onions and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side
Taco Plate
Choice of 3 corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of taco beef, carne asada, carnitas, chile verde or diced brisket, with lettuce, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans. Sour cream and homemade salsa on the side
Cheese Quesadilla
A grilled 12 inch flour tortilla with cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side
Quesadilla
A grilled 12 inch flour tortilla with cheddar and pepper jack cheese and choice of taco beef, carne asada, chile verd, carnitas or brisket. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side
Dinner
Pasty
Ground beef & pork with onion, potato, carrots & rutabaga in a homemade crust
Chicken Pot Pie
Smoked chicken with onion, potato, carrots, beans, peas and gravy in a homemade crust
Hot Sandwich
Choice of a fresh seasoned ground beef patty or house smoked sliced turkey open face on a slice of Texas Toast, with mashed potatoes covered in gravy. Served with a dinner side
Fish Fry
Whitefish Full
3 pieces of Lake Superior Whitefish, deep fried, broiled or broiled Cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert
Whitefish Half
2 pieces of Lake Superior whitefish, deep fried, broiled or broiled Cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert
Cod Full
2 pieces of wild caught cod deep fried, broiled or broiled cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert.
Cod Half
1 piece of wild caught cod deep fried, broiled or broiled Cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert.
Perch Full
6 pieces of ocean perch deep fried, broiled or cajun broiled. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert.
Perch Half
3 pieces of ocean perch deep fried, broiled or broiled cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert
Shrimp Full
8 deep fried black tiger shrimp. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert
Shrimp Half
4 deep fried black tiger shrimp. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert
Combo Plate
1 piece of deep fried Lake Superior whitefish, 1 piece of deep fried wild caught cod, 2 pieces of deep fried ocean perch and 2 deep fried black tiger shrimp. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert
Fish Tacos
Deep fried ocean perch on choice of corn or flour tortillas with lime cilantro cream and cabbage. Comes with Spanish rice, pinto beans, cole slaw and featured dessert
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
N1072 Trenary Ave, trenary, MI 49891