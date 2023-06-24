Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trenary Tavern

No reviews yet

N1072 Trenary Ave

trenary, MI 49891

Non Alcholic Beverages

Cans

Zero Sugar Vernors

$2.25

Zero Sugar Sprite

$2.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.25

Vernors

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Red

$3.50

Red Bull Blue

$3.50

Red Bull Yellow

$3.50

Bottles

Faygo Orange

$2.25

Faygo Rock & Rye

$2.25

Faygo Grape

$2.25

Faygo Redpop

$2.25

Gun

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Black Cherry

$2.00

Energy

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Water

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids

Quesadilla-kids

$5.50

Small grilled flour tortillas with cheddar cheese, sour cream and homemade salsa. Served with a side

Hot Dog-kids

$5.50

All beef hot dog in a warmed bun. Served with a side

Grilled Cheese with Bacon-kids

$6.00

Grilled white bread with American cheese and homemade bacon. Served with a side

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

A warmed flour tortilla with homemade pinto beans and cheddar cheese, with sour cream and homemade salsa. Served with a side

Grilled Cheese-kids

$4.00

Grilled white bread with American cheese and choice of side

Chicken Strips-kids

$6.50

2 chicken strips with choice of ranch, honey mustard or sweet BBQ dipping sauce and choice of side

Kids Sampler

$8.00

Appetizers & Sides

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Homemade corn tortilla chips with homemade sals

3 Piece Chicken Strips

$6.00

Breaded, deep fried chicken

6 Piece Chicken Strips

$12.00

Breaded, deep fried chicken

6 Piece Chicken Wings

$8.00

Breaded, deep fried wings

12 Piece Chicken Wings

$14.00

Breaded, deep fried wings

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Battered cheddar cheese, deep fried

Pork Candy

$8.00

Chunks of deep fried bacon with sweet BBQ sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Battered cheese, deep fried

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.75

Thin cut fries with coney chili and cheddar cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00

Thin cut fries with nacho cheese and bacon

Brisket Sliders

$9.00

3 sliders with au jux

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

3 sliders with sweet BBQ or cole slaw

Just the Tips

$9.50

Marinated, deep fried tri-tip steak bites

Tavern Sampler

$16.00

Cheese curds, Beer Battered french fries, chicken strips and chicken wings

Cheesy Sampler

$17.00

Mini quesadilla, bacon cheese fries, cheese curds and cheese sticks

Sides

Onion Rings

$6.00

Battered, deep fried onion rings

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Homemade creamy cole slaw

Baked Beans

$1.50

With brown sugar and bacon

French Fries

$3.75

Thin cut fries

Beer Battered French Fries

$4.25

Thick cut, battered fries

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Served with gravy

Country Green Beans

$1.50

With bacon, butter and salt

Burgers and Dogs

Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.75

Trenary Burger

$12.50

Home-made bacon, grilled onions and Swiss cheese with a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side.

Cheesebomb Burger

$12.00

Two mini quesadillas surround a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty with nacho cheese, Swiss cheese and pepper jack cheese. Served with a side

Breakfast Burger

$12.50

American cheese, fried egg, hash browns and mayonnaise with a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side

Patty Melt

$10.50

American cheese, Swiss cheese and grilled onions with a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on grilled rye bread. Served with a side

Olive Burger

$11.00

American cheese, green olives and tomato with a seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side

Angry Tavern Burger

$14.75

Home-made bacon, pepper jack cheese and jalapenos with fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Home-made bacon and American cheese with a fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun with choice of cheese. Served with a side

Hamburger

$9.50

Fresh seasoned 1/3# ground beef patty on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side

Dogs

Kraut Dog

$8.00

All beef hot dog on a warmed bun, covered with sauerkraut, mustard and diced onions. Served with a side

Coney Dog

$9.00

All beef hot dog served on a warmed bun, covered with coney chili, mustard and diced onions. Served with a side

Hot Dog

$6.50

All beef hot dog served on a warmed bun with a side

Sandwiches and Wraps

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Breaded chicken on a grilled brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side

Turkey Melt

$11.00

House smoked turkey, homemade bacon, Swiss cheese and tomato on grilled white bread. Served with a side.

BLT

$14.00

Homemade bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread, toasted or plain. Served with a side.

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Grilled Texas Toast with 2 slices of melted American cheese. Served with a side.

Corned Beef Rueben

$14.00

Homemade corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread. Served with a side.

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Choice of breaded or smoked chicken in a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar cheese and choice of honey mustard or ranch dressings. Served with a side

Daily BBQ

Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich

$16.00

House smoked tri-tip served on a grilled brioche bun with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, grilled green peppers and grilled mushrooms. Served with a side

Pit Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Seasoned, shredded beef served on a grilled brioche sub bun with choice of sweet BBQ sauce or homemade salsa. Served with a side

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

1/2# of house smoked brisket on a grilled brioche sub bun with au jux. Served with a side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

1/2# of house made pulled pork on a grilled brioche sub bun served with cole slaw and a side

Pizza & Bread

Pizza

Tavern Supreme

$25.00

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and green olives

Greedy Meaty

$18.50

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, italian sausage, ground beef

Five Alarm

$18.50

Pepperoni, spicy sauce, pepper jack cheese, spicy italian sausage, jalapeno and cajun seasoning

Pig Pen

$21.00

BBQ sauce, ribs, pulled pork, bacon and ham

Tavern Deluxe

$18.50

Pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper and black olives

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.00

Ranch, smoked chicken, bacon and tomato

BLT

$18.50

Mayonnaise, bacon, tomato and lettuce

BBQ chicken

$18.50

Sweet BBQ sauce, smoked chicken, bacon, onion and cheddar cheese

Brisket

$19.00

Brisket, bacon, onion, jalapeno, topped with sweet BBQ sauce

Build Your Own

$12.00

Homemade crust and homemade sauce, complimented by 100% mozzarella cheese

Bread

Funny Crust

$13.00

Homemade pizza crust with garlic butter, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with ranch or marinara

Bread Sticks

$7.00

Homemade breadsticks with garlic butter and parmesean, served with ranch or marinara sauce

3 Cheese bread sticks

$10.00

Garlic butter, parmesan, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese, served with ranch or marinara

Mexican

Daily Mexican

Burrito

$11.00

A warmed flour tortilla with choice of taco beef, carne asada, carnitas, or chile verde, stuffed with cheddar cheese, pinto beans, and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side.

Nacho Supreme

$13.50

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with pinto beans, choice of taco beef, carne asada, chile verde or carnitas covered in nacho cheese with diced tomatoes, diced onions and black olives. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side

Brisket Nacho

$15.00

Freshly fried corn tortilla chips with diced house smoked brisket and homemade bacon, covered in nacho cheese with diced tomatoes, diced onions and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side

Taco Plate

$15.00

Choice of 3 corn or flour tortillas filled with choice of taco beef, carne asada, carnitas, chile verde or diced brisket, with lettuce, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans. Sour cream and homemade salsa on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

A grilled 12 inch flour tortilla with cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side

Quesadilla

$9.00

A grilled 12 inch flour tortilla with cheddar and pepper jack cheese and choice of taco beef, carne asada, chile verd, carnitas or brisket. Served with sour cream and homemade salsa on the side

Taco Thursday

Taco Bar

$15.50

Kids Taco Bar

$10.00

Junior Taco Bar

$6.00

Dinner

Pasty

$8.00Out of stock

Ground beef & pork with onion, potato, carrots & rutabaga in a homemade crust

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked chicken with onion, potato, carrots, beans, peas and gravy in a homemade crust

Hot Sandwich

$11.00

Choice of a fresh seasoned ground beef patty or house smoked sliced turkey open face on a slice of Texas Toast, with mashed potatoes covered in gravy. Served with a dinner side

Soup & Chili

Homemade Soup-cup

$3.50

Soup of the day

Homemade Soup-bowl

$4.50

Soup of the day

Homemade Chili-cup

$4.75

Brisket or ground beef with cornbread

Homemade Chili-bowl

$6.00

Brisket or ground beef with cornbread

Fish Fry

Whitefish Full

$21.00

3 pieces of Lake Superior Whitefish, deep fried, broiled or broiled Cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert

Whitefish Half

$18.00

2 pieces of Lake Superior whitefish, deep fried, broiled or broiled Cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert

Cod Full

$18.00

2 pieces of wild caught cod deep fried, broiled or broiled cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert.

Cod Half

$14.00

1 piece of wild caught cod deep fried, broiled or broiled Cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert.

Perch Full

$19.00

6 pieces of ocean perch deep fried, broiled or cajun broiled. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert.

Perch Half

$15.00

3 pieces of ocean perch deep fried, broiled or broiled cajun. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert

Shrimp Full

$20.00

8 deep fried black tiger shrimp. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert

Shrimp Half

$15.00

4 deep fried black tiger shrimp. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert

Combo Plate

$24.00

1 piece of deep fried Lake Superior whitefish, 1 piece of deep fried wild caught cod, 2 pieces of deep fried ocean perch and 2 deep fried black tiger shrimp. Meal comes with baked beans, cole slaw, choice of potato, hush puppies and featured dessert

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Deep fried ocean perch on choice of corn or flour tortillas with lime cilantro cream and cabbage. Comes with Spanish rice, pinto beans, cole slaw and featured dessert

BBQ Saturday

BBQ

Brisket Plate

$18.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Ribs

$18.00

Chicken drumsticks

$13.50

Chicken Thigh

$13.50

Chicken Bomb Plate

$16.00

Cajun Turkey

$14.50

Tri-Tip Plate

$18.00

Brat Plate

$14.00

Set Up

$8.00

Kane's Plate

$17.50

Jerky & Chips

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$1.00

Lays Classic

$1.00

Beef Jerky

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

N1072 Trenary Ave, trenary, MI 49891

Directions

