TRENCHERS KITCHEN & TAP 822 N 10th Pl

Restaurant info

Trenchers Kitchen and Tap is a local, owned and operated bar and eatery, featuring 50 cold beers on rotating taps plus a wide selection of bottles and cans, and the best pub food in town. We use the finest quality ingredients including grass-fed beef, non-GMO and no additives, sustainable seafood, Macrina Bakery brioche and breads delivered fresh daily, and housemade gluten free flatbread, burgers, pickled vegetables, sauces and dressings. We also offer field roast, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

