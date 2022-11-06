  • Home
  Renton
  TRENCHERS KITCHEN & TAP - 822 N 10th Pl
TRENCHERS KITCHEN & TAP 822 N 10th Pl

No reviews yet

822 N 10th Pl

RENTON, WA 98057

Order Again

Appetizers/Small Bites/Sides

Truffle Potato Chips

$10.00

White Truffle Oil / Bleu Cheese Fonduta / Scallions (v)

Nachos

$12.00

Melted Cheddar and Jack Cheeses / Pickled Red Onions and Jalapenos /Tomatoes / Olives / Guacamole / Cotija / Cilantro / Crema / Salsa Roja (v) ADD: 3oz Pork Carnitas or Chicken for $4 or 3.5oz Steak for $7

Chicken Strips

$14.00

House Brined Chicken Breast Sliced, Breaded and Deep Fried / Served with choice of Housemade BBQ, Ranch or Honey Dijon

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Honey Dijon, Original Yellow or Stone-Ground Mustard/ ADD: Beer Cheese for $2.50 (v)

Small Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

White Truffle Oil /Aged Parmesan

Large Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

White Truffle Oil /Aged Parmesan

3 Empanadas

$14.00

Your choice of Beef / Chicken / Corn & Cheese (v) / Onion & Cheese (v) Served with side of chimichurri sauce.

Single Empanada

$6.00

Your choice of Beef / Chicken / Corn & Cheese (v) / Onion & Cheese (v)

Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Chips

$5.50

Calamari

$15.00

Breaded and Fried Calamari Strips served with Sambal Aioli

Onion Rings

$11.00

Entrees

Steak Salad

$22.00

Marinated Sirloin Steak / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado /Red Onion/Housemade Bleu / Cucumber / Cheese Dressing

Steak Frites

$23.00

Top Sirloin Steak/ FRIES / Onion Gravy / Cider Slaw

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Beer Battered True Cod / FRIES / Cider Slaw

Grilled Salmon

$19.50

Wild Coho Salmon /Hollandaise Sauce/Scallions /Homestyle Potatoes / Cider Slaw

Housemade Burgers

Classic

$16.50

House Brined Dill Pickles / Cheddar / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Ketchup / Yellow Mustard / Macrina Brioche Bun

French Onion

$17.50

French Onion Confit / Fried Caramelized Onions / Swiss / Macrina Brioche Bun

Black & Bleu

$17.50

Mushrooms / Bleu Cheese Fonduta / Blackened Seasoning / Garlic Aioli / Macrina Brioche Bun

Lamb

$19.00

Feta / Sliced Red Onion / Mixed Greens / Olive Oil / Macrina Brioche Bun

Gluten Free Impossible Cheeseburger

$17.50

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Steak Strips/ Caramelized Onions / House Cheese Sauce / Macrina Bui Bun

The King

$20.00

Steak / Bacon / Fried Egg / Swiss Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Macrina Bui Bun

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar / Swiss / Chevre / Thick-cut Bacon / Tomato Jam / Macrina Sourdough Bread

Turkey Club

$14.50

Northwest Turkey / Green Leaf / Tomato / Thick-Cut Bacon / Aioli / Grilled Macrina Sourdough Bread

Steak Banh Mi

$18.00

Sirloin Steak Sliced / Sambal Aioli / Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Rainbow Carrots / Pickled Jalapenos / Cucumber / Cilantro / Macrina French Roll

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

House Brined Chicken Breast / Honey Dijon / House Dill Pickles / Sliced Red Onion / Cider Slaw / Macrina Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

House Brined Chicken Breast / Honey Dijon / House Dill Pickles / Sliced Red Onion / Cider Slaw / Macrina Brioche Bun

Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Housemade Corned Beef/Grilled Macrina Onion Rye Bread/Sauerkraut / Swiss Cheese / 1000 Island

Tacos

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

“Al Pastor” Marinade / Pickled Red Onion / Cilantro / Cotija

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Gochujang Sauce / Pickled Red Onion / Cilantro / Cotija

Coconut Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Crema / Cider Slaw / Pickled Red Onion / Cilantro

Wings

5 Wings

$9.00

10 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$35.00

Flatbreads

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$15.50

Tomato Sauce / Italian Sausage / Mushrooms / Olives / Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.50

Bourbon & Brown Sugar Housemade BBQ / Grilled Chicken / Jalapenos / Monterey Jack / Scallions

Salads

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens / Cucumber / Grape Tomatoes / Sliced Red Onion / Carrots / Red Wine Vinaigrette (v)

Entree House Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens / Cucumber / Grape Tomatoes / Sliced Red Onion / Carrots / Red Wine Vinaigrette (v)

Side Caesar

$7.00

Romaine / Housemade Caesar Dressing / Aged Parmesan / Housemade Macrina Brioche Croutons

Entree Caesar

$12.00

Romaine / Housemade Caesar Dressing / Aged Parmesan / Housemade Macrina Brioche Croutons

Grilled Chicken Pecan Salad

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids One Piece Fish and Chips

$8.00

Served with fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Not served with a side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Gluten Free Menu

Gluten Free Grilled Chicken

$16.50

Gluten Free Flatbread

$16.50

Gluten Free Impossible Cheeseburger

$17.50

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$11.00

Lava Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$9.00

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$5.00

Salted Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie made with butter Contains Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soy

Bottle Beer (Copy)

Bitburger, GER (16.9oz)

$10.00

16.9 oz can 4.8%

Blue Moon

$9.00

12 oz bottle 5.4%

Bud Light

$6.50

12 oz bottle 4.2%ABV

Budweiser

$6.50

12 oz bottle 5%abv

Carlsberg, Denmark (16.9oz)

$9.00Out of stock

16.9 oz can 5% abv

Clausthaler N/A, GER

$8.00

12 oz bottle 0.5% abv

Coors Light (16 oz)

$8.00

16 oz can 4.2% abv

Corona Extra

$9.50

12 oz bottle 4.6% ABV

Corona Familiar

$9.50

12 oz bottle 4.6% abv

Corona Light

$9.50

12 oz bottle 4.1% abv

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$10.00

12 oz bottle 5.2% abv

Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale

$10.00

12 oz can 4.9% abv

Georgetown Bodhizafa (12 oz can)

$11.00

12 oz can 6.9% abv

Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA (Gluten Free)

$12.00

12 oz can 5.5% abv

Hacker-Pschorr Weisse, GER(16.9 oz)

$11.00

16.9 oz can 5.5%

Heineken

$9.50

12 oz bottle 5% abv

Heineken 0.0%

$9.00Out of stock

12 oz bottle 0.03% ABV

Iron Horse Irish Death (16 oz)

$10.00

16 oz can 7.8% abv

Juneshine Blood Orange Mint (12 oz can)

$12.00

12 oz can 6% ABV

Locust Vanilla Cider (12 oz can)

$11.00

12 oz can 5% abv

Miller Lite (16 oz)

$8.00

16 oz can 4.1% abv

Newcastle Brown Ale, NLD

$9.50

12 oz bottle 4.7% abv

Pabst Blue Ribbon (16 oz)

$7.00

16 oz 4.8% abv

Pacifico

$9.50

12 oz bottle 4.5% abv

Rainier Can (16 oz)

$7.00

16 oz can 4.6% abv

San Juan Seltzer Peach Rosé (12 oz can)

$9.00

12 oz can 4.2% abv

San Juan Seltzer Huckleberry (12 oz can)

$9.00

12 oz can 4.2% abv

Schofferhofer Grapefruit,GER(16.9oz)

$11.00

16.9 oz can 2.5%

Shiner Bock

$9.00

12 oz bottle 4.4% abv

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde

$14.00

12 oz bottle 9% abv

Unibroue Trois Pistoles Belgian Dark

$14.00

12 oz bottle 9% abv

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Trenchers Kitchen and Tap is a local, owned and operated bar and eatery, featuring 50 cold beers on rotating taps plus a wide selection of bottles and cans, and the best pub food in town. We use the finest quality ingredients including grass-fed beef, non-GMO and no additives, sustainable seafood, Macrina Bakery brioche and breads delivered fresh daily, and housemade gluten free flatbread, burgers, pickled vegetables, sauces and dressings. We also offer field roast, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Website

Location

822 N 10th Pl, RENTON, WA 98057

Directions

