- Home
- /
- Stone Mountain
- /
- Trend Urban Cafe
Trend Urban Cafe
660 Reviews
$$
5370 Hwy 78 Suite 790
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Tacos
Pick 2
Choose between our 4 unique flavors: SOUL CHICKEN - crispy fried chicken and bourbon collards topped with Texas crema SANTE FE STEAK- caramelized onions, roasted poblanos, seasoned shaved round, topped with 3 cheese sauce & Our signature boom boom sauce JERK CHICKEN - seasoned jerk chicken, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, topped with mango salsa. CHICKEN FRIED FISH - crispy fried tilapia topped with Sweet ancho slaw & Texas crema. 😋
Pick 3
Choose between our 4 unique flavors: SOUL CHICKEN - crispy fried chicken and bourbon collards topped with Texas crema SANTE FE STEAK- caramelized onions, roasted poblanos, seasoned shaved round, topped with 3 cheese sauce & Our signature boom boom sauce JERK CHICKEN - seasoned jerk chicken, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, topped with mango salsa. CHICKEN FRIED FISH - crispy fried tilapia topped with Sweet ancho slaw & Texas crema. 😋
Salads
Oriental Salad
Marinated onions, tomatoes, roasted carrots, ginger crisp, & cilantro. All served on a bed of spring mix, arugula and romaine lettuce. Topped with our signature kale croutons and teriyaki ginger dressing. 😋
Urban Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted mushrooms, marinated onions, and cheddar cheese. All served on a bed of spring mix, arugula, and romaine lettuce. Topped our signature kale croutons and your chose of dressing. 😋
Jive Turkey Salad
Fresh bed of spinach and spring mix, topped with sliced turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, turkey bacon, and Swiss cheese. Served with your chose of dressing 😋
Bacon Avocado Spinach Salad
Turkey bacon, sliced avocado, tomatoes, pickled mango, and cheddar cheese. All served on a fresh bed of spinach. Topped with our signature kale croutons and your chose of dressing 😋
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Marinated beef burger, topped with bbq sauce, turkey bacon and melted swiss cheese. And of course what’s burger without lettuce, tomato, and pickle? 😋
Teriyaki "Foil" Burger
Our very popular “NO BUN” Teriyaki simmered beef burger. Topped with caramelized onions, oven roasted mushrooms and cilantro. Served in foil, hence the name. 😉
U Burger
Our marinated beef burger, your chose of cheddar, provolone, Swiss, or Boursin cheese or no cheese at all! And we can’t forget your veggies, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. 😋
Portabella Patty Melt
Fresh grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized onions, boursin cheese, and our very popular boom boom sauce. All on perfectly grilled wheat toast. 😋
Trendy Mess
Our very popular “100%” vegan burger! Marinated impossible burger, topped with carmelized onions, vegan cheddar , roasted poblano, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature vegan trendy sauce. Whew! That was a mouthful! 😋
Jumbo Wings
6 Plain Wings
Seasoned to the bone!
6 Peppercorn Agave Wings
Our most popular wing flavor! A bit on a the sweet side & very close to honey. Guaranteed to make you come back for more ! 😋
6 EZ Style Wings
Our house-made classic mild sauce. 😋
6 Southern BBQ Wings
Smooth bbq with a kick ! 😋
6 Urban Teriyaki Wings
House-made White sesame teriyaki. Perfect combination of sweet and savory 😋
6 Fire WIngs
It is what it says! 😋
12 Plain Wings
Seasoned to the bone!
12 Peppercorn Agave Wings
Our most popular wing flavor! A bit on a the sweet side & very close to honey. Guaranteed to make you come back for more ! 😋
12 EZ Style Wings
Our house-made classic mild sauce. 😋
12 Southern BBQ Wings
Smooth bbq with a kick! 😋
12 Urban Teriyaki Wings
House-made White sesame teriyaki. Perfect combination of sweet and savory 😋
12 Fire Wings
It is what it says! 😋
Chicken Tenders
Hot Sandwiches
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Battered green tomatoes, fresh lettuce, Boursin cheese, and our very popular boom boom sauce. All served on perfectly toasted wheat bread. 😋
The Tipsy Chick Sandwich
Our sweet and spicy fried chicken sandwich! House marinated and fried chicken, drizzled with peppercorn agave sauce, topped with melted provolone cheese! Let’s not forget our boom boom sauce that adds a slight kick! Oh And what’s a chicken sandwich without lettuce, tomato, and pickles. 😋
Mr. Tilapia Sandwich
A fish sandwich with an attitude, the seasoning is the attitude! Southern fried tilapia, fresh shredded lettuce, and our house-made scallion aioli. Served on a lightly toasted wheat bun. 😋
Turkey Hot & Brown Sandwich
Applewood smoked sliced turkey, turkey bacon, melted Swiss cheese and a light ranch sauce. All on perfectly grilled wheat toast. Definitely not your average turkey melt! 😋
Trend Steak Hoagie
Our version of a “Philly cheesesteak” aka Heaven in sandwich form !! House roast shaved round, caramelized onions, mushrooms, roasted poblanos, lettuce, charred garlic aioli and a 3 cheese sauce. All served on a toasted wheat hoagie bun. 😋
Smokey BBQ Chicken Hoagie
Get your tastebuds excited with this delicious 6 inch hoagie! House marinated grilled chicken, signature bbq sauce, roasted poblanos, caramelized onions, lettuce, charred garlic aioli and 3 cheese sauce. Whew! 😋
Cast Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Seasoned blackened salmon, pickled onions, scallion aioli, and lettuce on a lightly toasted wheat bun. 😋
Sides
Seasoned Fries
Seasoned with our signature house seasoning! 😋
Bourbon Collards
VEGAN collards with a twist! 😋
Cilantro Parmesan Garlic Fries
The name explains itself! 😋
Sweet Potato Fries
Perfect crisp, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. 😋
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fresh cut green tomatoes, battered and fried to perfection. Served with our signature “BoomBoom” dipping sauce. 😋
Portobello Fries
Fresh cut portobello mushrooms, battered and fried until golden brown. Served with our signature “BoomBoom” dipping sauce. 😋
Side Salad
A mixture of fresh romaine and spring mix lettuce. Topped with tomato, cucumber, pickled onions and kale croutons. With your chose of dressing. 😋
Cali-Nuggets
Hand breaded cauliflower tossed in our signature chipotle-agave sauce
NON- Vegan Sweets
Vegan sweets
SPECIALS
Salmon Special
Cinnamon Chipotle seared salmon, kale, caramelized onions, sweet potato hash, drizzled with spiced maple aioli
2 Jerk Salmon Taocs
Lettuce, Plantains, Mango-Salsa, and Cilantro.
3 Jerk Salmon Tacos
Lettuce, Mango-Salsa, Plantains, and Cilantro
Sweet tots
Crispy sweet potato tots served w/ spiced maple aioli, powder sugar dust
Fried Green Beans
Cheesy and Creamy! 😋
BEER
Drafty Kilt Scotch
A roasty scotch ale with a hint of smoke. Full-bodied, but not overpowering. Sweet, but not obnoxiously so. Scottish brewers relied on other ingredients to impart flavor and bitterness – one such ingredient was smoked malt. Drafty Kilt is a dark, malty bombshell of a beer. 😋
Georgia Red Lager
An amber, red hue, reminiscent of our beautiful, rich Georgia clay. Our Georgia Red Lager has a bready, caramel nose with mild hints of earthy spice. Sweet taste with clean, moderately bitter finish. 😋
Heineken
Holland Classic
Corona Extra
Corona Light is golden light in color with a crisp and refreshing taste. Its pleasant fruit-honey malt aroma and distinctive hop flavor make it a favorite among light-beer consumers and those interested in a refreshing, thirst quenching beer. Corona Light smooth taste and light body make it a great fit with any food choice.
Blind Pirate
A juicy IPA. Pirates love citrus fruits almost as much as they love blood. If the phrase “you are what you eat” is true, then pirates are blood oranges. If the phrase “you are what you drink” is true, you’re about to be an incredibly delicious, juicy hop bomb of an IPA. With bits of real blood orange to every beer, so you know it’s good.
Glory Haze
Milk Truck Latte
Opaque in appearance, but with a marshmallow softness, specially chosen roasted malts to impart a non-astringent, darkness that laces the glass and your mouth from first sip. Accentuated by the use of Vanilla, lactose, and a heavy dose of oats, this big-bodied stout further impresses by finishing with a rich coffee aroma.
You Have Feelings?
Hazy IPA with citrus, passion fruit, guava. Subdued hops value and juicy body.
SANGRIA
RED WINE (GLASS)
2017 Ludovicus - Garnacha (GLASS)
Fresh red berry and candied rose scents are lent urgency by mineral and peppery spice notes. Offering gently sweet raspberry, cherry, and spice cake flavors. With a gentle tannic and long finish leaving behind a subtle suggestion of red liqueur.😋
Alias Cabernet Sauvignon (GLASS)
The 2018 Alias Cabernet is as fearless as its predecessors. Ripe black fruits greet you up front, harking to cab’s ubiquitous currant and blackberry flavors. With just the right amount of tobacco leaf and baking spices, this wine will not only keep you drinking, but thinking as well.
2019 El Libre Malbec (GLASS)
Extremely popular, Argentinian Malbec is an inky, medium-bodied, dry red wine with strong impressions of dark fruits on the nose and palate.
Chocolate Shop Red Blend (GLASS)
Deep, ruby red wine blended with rich, velvety chocolate. Inviting aromas of black cherry and dark chocolate are surrounded by hints of cocoa powder. Nuances of sweet red wine lingers on the smooth finish.
Aresti Cabernet (GLASS)
This wine is a dense dark red with youthful purple hues. On the nose are aromas of dark blackberry fruits, oak spice and hints of chocolate. The palate is ripe and rich with dark cherry and plum flavours.
Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz (GLASS)
Pack with juicy berry flavors and hints of dark chocolate, jar jam makes a versatile partner for everything from cheeseburgers to red velvet cake! Served chilled which offers luscious fruity goodness in every sip!
Farm to Table Shiraz (GLASS)
This Shiraz is dark purple in color and is a rich and youthful wine. Aromas of rhubarb, raspberry and juicy ripe plums are followed by a rich and peppery palate.
Killer Drop (Red Blend) (glass)
Medium to full-bodied, the palate is incredibly fresh, elegant and polished. The wine is soft and beautifully textured with ripe, velvety tannins; it has invigorating freshness and a long, multi-layered finish of red berry and black cherry fruit.
William Hill Merlot (GLASS)
Aromas of blackberry, black cherry and toasty oak set the stage for a palate of decadent black cherry, pepper and chocolate.
Slam Dunk (GLASS)
Just Pinot Noir (GLASS)
Steller value for French Pinot! Dry and medium bodied with notes of tart cherries and berries.
The Giving Kitchen Pinot Noir (GLASS)
Balance and richness. Dark fruits, plush tannins and vivid acidity! Raise a glass today knowing 100% of proceeds go directly to Giving Kitchen to provide stability for food service workers in need!
La Galope Rose (GLASS)
This amazing Rosé is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.The palate is fresh and fruity with a lingering finish with red fruit aromas, strawberry and raspberry on the nose.
WHITE WINE (GLASS)
2016 La Torretta Mosacato (GLASS)
La Torretta takes the always popular and enjoyable Moscato to the frizzante side – the hint of carbonation adds a splash of fun to a wine that is already fragrant and fruity with hints of citrus. Soft golden yellow with straw refections. 😋
P.J. Valckenburg Riesling (GLASS)
White peach, tangerine, honeysuckle, apple and lemon aromas provide this wine a stunning nose. The palate is off dry and mouth watering, offering rich fruit flavors such as white peach, tart apple, musk melon and lemon. There’s a nice creaminess to the mouthfeel and brightness from the acidity. The finish lingers on and on.
La Terre White Zinfandel (GLASS)
Spicy strawberry citrus aromas with a bright and sweet flavor with some acidity.
Candoni Pinot Grigio (GLASS)
Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio is a refreshing, everyday wine. The beautiful aromas of melon, pear, and pineapple are complemented by delicate flavors of lemon and fig.
Brownstone White Zinfandel (GLASS)
Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc (GLASS)
Complex flavors of citrus, grapefruit, lime and melon. Delicious and full of flavor!
Jam Jar Sweet Wine (GLASS)
Simply Chardonnay (GLASS)
Notes of apricot licorice and apple on the nose. A medium-bodied nicely balanced un-oaked chardonnay. A thin layer of minerality and acidity lengthen the finish with fresh vibrant citrus flavors.
RED/WHITE WINE (BOTTLED)
Ludovicus Tinto - Red (BOTTLE)
Fresh red berry and candied rose scents are lent urgency by mineral and peppery spice notes. Offering gently sweet raspberry, cherry, and spice cake flavors. With a gentle tannic and long finish leaving behind a subtle suggestion of red liqueur.😋
2018 Maison Noir Bottoms Up - White (BOTTLE)
Black owned vineyard! 2018 Bottoms Up is predominantly Riesling with Pinot Blanc and Viognier playing a small supporting role. Chin-dripping peaches, aromatic citrus, great acidity, and just a kiss of sweetness.
El Libre Malbec (BOTTLE)
Extremely popular, Argentinian Malbec is an inky, medium-bodied, dry red wine with strong impressions of dark fruits on the nose and palate.
Chocolate Shop red blend (BOTTLE)
Deep, ruby red wine blended with rich, velvety chocolate. Inviting aromas of black cherry and dark chocolate are surrounded by hints of cocoa powder. Nuances of sweet red wine lingers on the smooth finish.
Alias Cabernet Sauvignon (BOTTLE)
This wine is a dense dark red with youthful purple hues. On the nose are aromas of dark blackberry fruits, oak spice and hints of chocolate. The palate is ripe and rich with dark cherry and plum flavours.
2019 Jar Jam Sweet Shiraz (BOTTLE)
Pack with juicy berry flavors and hints of dark chocolate, jar jam makes a versatile partner for everything from cheeseburgers to red velvet cake! Served chilled which offers luscious fruity goodness in every sip!
Farm to Table Shiraz (BOTTLE)
This Shiraz is dark purple in color and is a rich and youthful wine. Aromas of rhubarb, raspberry and juicy ripe plums are followed by a rich and peppery palate.
P.J. Valckenberg Riesling (BOTTLE)
Killer Drop (Red Blend) (BOTTLE)
Medium to full-bodied, the palate is incredibly fresh, elegant and polished. The wine is soft and beautifully textured with ripe, velvety tannins; it has invigorating freshness and a long, multi-layered finish of red berry and black cherry fruit.
LaTerre White Zinfandel (BOTTLE)
Spicy Strawberry citrus aromas with a bright and sweet flavor with some acidity.
Giocato Pinot Grigio (BOTTLE)
Slam Dunk (BOTTLE)
Fernlands Sauvignon Blanc (BOTTLE)
Complex flavors of citrus, grapefruit, lime and melon. Delicious and full of flavor!
The Giving Kitchen Pinot Noir (BOTTLE)
Balance and richness. Dark fruits, plush tannins and vivid acidity! Raise a glass today knowing 100% of proceeds go directly to Giving Kitchen to provide stability for food service workers in need!
Just Pinot Noir (BOTTLE)
Steller value for French Pinot! Dry and medium bodied with notes of tart cherries and berries.
Jam Jar Sweet Wine (Bottle)
La Galope Rose (BOTTLE)
Simply Chardonnay (BOTTLE)
Notes of apricot licorice and apple on the nose. A medium-bodied nicely balanced un-oaked chardonnay. A thin layer of minerality and acidity lengthen the finish with fresh vibrant citrus flavors.
Saturday Specials
MARGARITA
Prickly Pear Margarita (Glass)
Refreshing and unique combination of watermelon sweetness and hints of cool cucumber flavors layered with fresh lime and agave wine for an exceptional Margarita experience!
Blood orange Margarita (Glass)
Bursting with deep, tangy, red-sweet orange flavors layered with fresh lime and agave wine for a refreshing citrus Margarita experience!
Passion Fruit Margarita (Glass)
Bright tropical flavors complimented with hints of chili spice on the finish, layered with fresh lime and agave wine for a tropical Margarita experience!
Prickly Pear Margarita (Bottle)
Blood Orange Margarita (Bottle)
Passion Fruit Margarita (Bottle)
Mc Bride Sister She Can
ROMONA WINE SPRITZ CANS
Poquito Moscato
KIDS MENU
Vegan entrees
Trendy Mess
Our very popular “100%” vegan burger! Marinated impossible burger, topped with carmelized onions, vegan cheddar , roasted poblano, lettuce, tomato, pickle and our signature vegan trendy sauce. Whew! Thats was a mouthful! 😋
Vegan U Burger
Our marinated impossible burger, your chose of vegan cheese or no cheese at all! And we can’t forget your veggies, lettuce, tomato, and pickle. 😋
Vegan BBQ Bacon Burger
Marinated impossible burger, topped with bbq sauce and melted vegan cheese. And of course what’s burger without lettuce, tomato, and pickle? 😋
Vegan Teriyaki "Foil" Burger
Our very popular “NO BUN” Teriyaki simmered impossible burger. Topped with caramelized onions, oven roasted mushrooms and cilantro. Served in foil, hence the name. 😉
Vegan Portabella Patty Melt
Fresh grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized onions, vegan cheese, and our very popular vegan zesty sauce. All on perfectly grilled wheat toast. 😋
Vegan Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Battered green tomatoes, fresh lettuce, vegan cheese, and our very popular boom boom sauce. All served on perfectly toasted wheat bread. 😋
Vegan Trend Steak Hoagie
Our version of a “Philly cheesesteak” aka Heaven in sandwich form !! House marinated impossible burger , caramelized onions, mushrooms, roasted poblanos, lettuce, vegan zesty sauce and melted vegan cheddar cheese . All served on a toasted wheat hoagie bun. 😋
Pick 2 Vegan Tacos
Choose between our 4 popular flavors: SOUL CHICKEN - crispy fried vegan chicken and bourbon collards topped with Vegan zesty sauce SANTE FE STEAK- caramelized onions, roasted poblanos, seasoned impossible, topped with vegan trendy sauce JERK CHICKEN - Vegan chicken, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, topped with mango salsa. CALI NUGGET- crispy fried Cali nuggets, tossed in vegan chipotle Agave sauce , served on top on lettuce, topped with cilantro . 😋
Pick 3 Vegan Tacos
Choose between our 4 popular flavors: SOUL CHICKEN - crispy fried vegan chicken and bourbon collards topped with Vegan zesty sauce SANTE FE STEAK- caramelized onions, roasted poblanos, seasoned impossible , topped with vegan trendy sauce JERK CHICKEN - Vegan chicken, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, topped with mango salsa. CALI NUGGET- crispy fried Cali nuggets, tossed in vegan chipotle Agave sauce , served on top on lettuce, topped with cilantro . 😋
WHOLE CAKE
WHOLE PIE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Eat clean • relax & vibe! Great food options for the health conscious individual with vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian options. So what-ever-a-tarian you are we got you covered!
5370 Hwy 78 Suite 790, Stone Mountain, GA 30087