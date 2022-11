Trend Urban Cafe

Blind Pirate

$4.25

A juicy IPA. Pirates love citrus fruits almost as much as they love blood. If the phrase โ€œyou are what you eatโ€ is true, then pirates are blood oranges. If the phrase โ€œyou are what you drinkโ€ is true, youโ€™re about to be an incredibly delicious, juicy hop bomb of an IPA. With bits of real blood orange to every beer, so you know itโ€™s good.