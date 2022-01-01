- Home
- /
- Lake City
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Lake City Bistro
Lake City Bistro
No reviews yet
128 W. MAIN STREET
LAKE CITY, SC 29560
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Fried Green Beans
Breaded green beans served with red chili ranch
Fried Oysters
Light batter Atlantic oysters
Irish Nachos
Fries, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and bacon
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella served with marinara
Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and pepperoni
Spinach Dip
Spinach and mozzarella served with tortilla chips
Sliders
Potato Skins
Beef Tips
Shrimp Skewer
Garlic Knots
Wings
Sand, Soup & Salad
House Salad
Fresh greens, shredded carrot, red onion, diced tomato, shredded cheddar cheese | Add chicken or shrimp +$5
Italian Chicken Sandwich
Pesto, tomato, provolone, chicken breast
Po Boy
Oyster or shrimp with Cajun tartar, shredded lettuce, tomato
Soup Of The Day
Ask your server about our delicious soup of the day!
Veggie Panini
Seasonal veggies, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, bacon | Add chicken or shrimp +$5
Prime Rib Sandwich
Caeser Salad
Chicken Club
Bistro Burger
Black Bean Burger
Entrées
Filet
6 oz. hand cut filet
Pasta Alfredo
Ask your server about our chefs selection of pasta! Served with toasted bread as the side.
Pork Chop
12 oz. pork chop served with demi glace
Ribeye
14 oz. hand cut ribeye
Salmon
8 oz. fresh Atlantic salmon, beurre blanc
Chicken Breast
Airline chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fresh spinach
Prime Rib
Shrimp Platter
Mahi
Tuna
Hamburger Steak
Special
Liqour
ABSOLUTE VODKA
BELVEDERE
KETEL ONE CIT
DEEP EDDYS
GREY GOOSE
KETEL 1
TITO'S
BOMBAY (WELL)
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
HENDRIX
TANQUERAY
BACARDI
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MALIBU
PLANTATION RUM
El Jimador Silver
DON JULIO
PATRON
El Jimador Repasado
El Jimador Anjio
BLANTON'S
BOOKERS
BUFFALO TRACE
BULLEIT
BULLIET RYE
CROWN APPLE
CROWN PEACH
CROWN ROYAL
Jack Fire
JACK DANIELS
JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY
JIM BEAM
JIM BEAM PEACH
KNOB CREEK
MAKERS MARK
SCREWBALL PB WHISKEY
SEAGRAMS 7
WOODFORD RESERVE
Basil Hayden
DEWARS WHITE LABEL
GLENLEVIT
MACALLAN
BALVENIE 17 YR.
JW Red
JW Black
BLUE CURACAO
E&J BRANDY
JACK FIRE
JAGERMISTER
Disaronno
BAILEYS
CHAMBORD
COINTREAU
FRANGELICO
GRAND MARNIER
HENNESSEY
KAHLUA
RUM CHATA
ST. GERMAIN
Beer
Terrapin Watermelon Gose
Highland Gaelic Ale
Pernicious IPA
Lagunitas Waldo Special Ale
Seminar Pixels
Stella
Sumter Light Lager
Sumter Crescent Moon
ANGRY ORCHARD
Blue Moon
BUD LIGHT
BUDWEISER
CORONA SELTZER
E.O. Hotel Rendezvous
MICHELOB ULTRA
MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD
Michelob Ultra Lime
MILLER LITE
NATURAL LIGHT
One Claw
CORONA
TRULY
Cocktails
Bombay Sapphire Negroni
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth & orange peel
Lemon Drop Martini
Ketel one citron, lemon syrup, simple syrup
Tequila Sunrise
Patron Silver, orange juice, grenadine syrup
Watermelon Mojito
Malibu watermelon, lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves, topped with soda water
Crown Peach Manhattan
Woodford, Peach Schnapps, dash of bitters
Lake City Fizz
Fuzzy leprechaun
Smores Martini
Electric Lemonade
Wine
Cab Sauv, Hess Select
Cab Sauv, Line 39
Chard, Alex Val Vin
Chard, Line 39
Merlot, Line 39
Pinot Grig, Benvolio
Pinot Grig, Line 39
Pinot Noir, Sokol
Pinot Noir, Line 39
Sauv Blanc, Line 39
Sauv Blan, Matua
Whites, Moscat del Pog
Whites, Riesling, Willa Val Vin
NYE champ
Cab Sauv, Hess Select
Cab Sauv, Line 39
Chard, Alex Val Vin
Chard, Line 39
Cabernet, Groth
Merlot, Line 39
Merlot freemark Abby
Pinot Grig, Benvolio
Pinot Grig, Line 39
Pinot Noir, Bell Glos “Clark & Tele”
Pinot Noir, Sokol
Pinot Noir, Line 39
Reds, Beau Rivage, Bordeaux
Reds, E. Guigal, Cotes Du Rhone
Reds, Edmeades, Zinfandel
Reds, Susana Balbo, Malbec
Redsmbria, Syrah
Sauv Blanc, Lang Chat Sanc
Sauv Blanc, Line 39
Sauv Blanc, Matua
Sparkling, Benvolio, Prosecco
Sparkling, Veuve Du Vernay
Whites, Moscat del Pog
Whites, Riesling, Willa Val Vin
Whites, Rose, Cte d Rhn Bell Blanc
Whites, Viog, Yal “The Y Series”
Chardonnay, Boen
Classic Cocktails
Bahama Mama
Cosmopolitan (Rail)
Dark N' Stormy (rail)
Disaronno Sour
French 75 (Rail Gin + split prosecco)
Gimlet (Rail)
Gin Martini (Rail)
Irish Coffe
Long Island Iced Tea (Rail)
Manhattan (Rail)
Margarita (Rail)
Mimosa
Mint Julep (Rail)
Mojito (Rail)
Moscow Mule (Rail)
Old-Fashioned (Rail)
Paloma (Rail)
Seven and Seven
Vodka Martini (Rail)
Whiskey Sour (Rail)
White Russian
Appetizers
Fried Green Beans
Breaded green beans served with red chili ranch
Fried Oysters
Light batter Atlantic oysters
Irish Nachos
Fries, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and bacon
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella served with marinara
Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and pepperoni
Spinach Dip
Spinach and mozzarella served with tortilla chips
Sliders
Potato Skins
Beef Tips
Shrimp Skewer
Entrées
Filet
6 oz. hand cut filet
Pasta Of The Week
Ask your server about our chefs selection of pasta! Served with toasted bread as the side.
Pork Chop
12 oz. pork chop served with demi glace
Ribeye
14 oz. hand cut ribeye
Salmon
8 oz. fresh Atlantic salmon, beurre blanc
Stuffed Chicken Breast
Airline chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fresh spinach
Prime Rib
Shrimp Platter
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
128 W. MAIN STREET, LAKE CITY, SC 29560