Lake City Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

128 W. MAIN STREET

LAKE CITY, SC 29560

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Breaded green beans served with red chili ranch

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Light batter Atlantic oysters

Irish Nachos

$9.00

Fries, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and bacon

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Breaded mozzarella served with marinara

Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread

$10.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and pepperoni

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Spinach and mozzarella served with tortilla chips

Sliders

$12.00

Potato Skins

$8.00

Beef Tips

$13.00

Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Wings

$6.00+

Sand, Soup & Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh greens, shredded carrot, red onion, diced tomato, shredded cheddar cheese | Add chicken or shrimp +$5

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pesto, tomato, provolone, chicken breast

Po Boy

$14.00

Oyster or shrimp with Cajun tartar, shredded lettuce, tomato

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Ask your server about our delicious soup of the day!

Veggie Panini

$13.00

Seasonal veggies, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, bacon | Add chicken or shrimp +$5

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Caeser Salad

$8.00

Chicken Club

$13.00

Bistro Burger

$14.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Entrées

Filet

$32.00

6 oz. hand cut filet

Pasta Alfredo

$12.00

Ask your server about our chefs selection of pasta! Served with toasted bread as the side.

Pork Chop

$26.00

12 oz. pork chop served with demi glace

Ribeye

$32.00

14 oz. hand cut ribeye

Salmon

$21.00

8 oz. fresh Atlantic salmon, beurre blanc

Chicken Breast

$18.00

Airline chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella cheese and fresh spinach

Prime Rib

$32.00

Shrimp Platter

$22.00

Mahi

$21.00

Tuna

$24.00

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Special

$21.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Ceaser

$4.00

Kids

KIDS BURGER

$6.00

KIDS CHIK FINGERS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

Dessert

Key lime

$6.00

Reese's pie

$6.00

Chocolate truffle

$6.00

Dessert Special

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+

Cappucino

$3.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Liqour

ABSOLUTE VODKA

$7.00+

BELVEDERE

$9.00+

KETEL ONE CIT

$7.00+

DEEP EDDYS

$6.00+

GREY GOOSE

$9.00+

KETEL 1

$7.00+

TITO'S

$7.00+

BOMBAY (WELL)

$6.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$8.00+

HENDRIX

$8.00+

TANQUERAY

$8.00+

BACARDI

$6.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00+

MALIBU

$5.00+

PLANTATION RUM

$5.00+

El Jimador Silver

$6.00+

DON JULIO

$13.00+

PATRON

$10.00+

El Jimador Repasado

$6.00

El Jimador Anjio

BLANTON'S

$25.00+

BOOKERS

$22.00+

BUFFALO TRACE

$8.00+

BULLEIT

$10.00+

BULLIET RYE

$10.00+

CROWN APPLE

$8.00+

CROWN PEACH

$8.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00+

Jack Fire

$5.00+

JACK DANIELS

$6.00+

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$6.00+

JIM BEAM

$6.00+

JIM BEAM PEACH

$5.00+

KNOB CREEK

$9.00+

MAKERS MARK

$8.00+

SCREWBALL PB WHISKEY

$8.00+

SEAGRAMS 7

$5.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00+

Basil Hayden

$9.00

DEWARS WHITE LABEL

$6.00+

GLENLEVIT

$12.00+

MACALLAN

$15.00+

BALVENIE 17 YR.

$30.00+

JW Red

$7.00

JW Black

$10.00

BLUE CURACAO

$3.00+

E&J BRANDY

$5.00

JACK FIRE

$6.00

JAGERMISTER

$6.00

Disaronno

$8.00+

BAILEYS

$8.00+

CHAMBORD

$8.00+

COINTREAU

$10.00+

FRANGELICO

$9.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00+

HENNESSEY

$8.00+

KAHLUA

$6.00+

RUM CHATA

$8.00+

ST. GERMAIN

$8.00+

Beer

Terrapin Watermelon Gose

$5.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$5.00

Pernicious IPA

$5.00

Lagunitas Waldo Special Ale

$5.00

Seminar Pixels

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Sumter Light Lager

$5.00

Sumter Crescent Moon

$5.00

ANGRY ORCHARD

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

BUD LIGHT

$2.50

BUDWEISER

$2.50

CORONA SELTZER

$3.00

E.O. Hotel Rendezvous

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.00

MICHELOB ULTRA GOLD

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Lime

$3.00

MILLER LITE

$2.50

NATURAL LIGHT

$2.50

One Claw

$3.00

CORONA

$4.00

TRULY

$3.00

Cocktails

Bombay Sapphire Negroni

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth & orange peel

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Ketel one citron, lemon syrup, simple syrup

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Patron Silver, orange juice, grenadine syrup

Watermelon Mojito

$10.00

Malibu watermelon, lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves, topped with soda water

Crown Peach Manhattan

$10.00

Woodford, Peach Schnapps, dash of bitters

Lake City Fizz

$10.00

Fuzzy leprechaun

$10.00

Smores Martini

$12.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Wine

Cab Sauv, Hess Select

$8.00

Cab Sauv, Line 39

$6.00

Chard, Alex Val Vin

$7.00

Chard, Line 39

$6.00

Merlot, Line 39

$6.00

Pinot Grig, Benvolio

$7.00

Pinot Grig, Line 39

$6.00

Pinot Noir, Sokol

$7.00

Pinot Noir, Line 39

$6.00

Sauv Blanc, Line 39

$6.00

Sauv Blan, Matua

$7.00

Whites, Moscat del Pog

$6.00

Whites, Riesling, Willa Val Vin

$7.00

NYE champ

$4.00

Cab Sauv, Hess Select

$35.00

Cab Sauv, Line 39

$25.00

Chard, Alex Val Vin

$30.00

Chard, Line 39

$25.00

Cabernet, Groth

$90.00

Merlot, Line 39

$25.00

Merlot freemark Abby

$40.00

Pinot Grig, Benvolio

$30.00

Pinot Grig, Line 39

$25.00

Pinot Noir, Bell Glos “Clark & Tele”

$40.00

Pinot Noir, Sokol

$32.00

Pinot Noir, Line 39

$25.00

Reds, Beau Rivage, Bordeaux

$22.00

Reds, E. Guigal, Cotes Du Rhone

$32.00

Reds, Edmeades, Zinfandel

$28.00

Reds, Susana Balbo, Malbec

$25.00

Redsmbria, Syrah

$34.00

Sauv Blanc, Lang Chat Sanc

$30.00

Sauv Blanc, Line 39

$25.00

Sauv Blanc, Matua

$30.00

Sparkling, Benvolio, Prosecco

$8.00

Sparkling, Veuve Du Vernay

$8.00

Whites, Moscat del Pog

$25.00

Whites, Riesling, Willa Val Vin

$30.00

Whites, Rose, Cte d Rhn Bell Blanc

$25.00

Whites, Viog, Yal “The Y Series”

$25.00

Chardonnay, Boen

$30.00

Classic Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Cosmopolitan (Rail)

$8.00

Dark N' Stormy (rail)

$6.00

Disaronno Sour

$7.00

French 75 (Rail Gin + split prosecco)

$14.00

Gimlet (Rail)

$8.00

Gin Martini (Rail)

$8.00

Irish Coffe

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea (Rail)

$10.00

Manhattan (Rail)

$8.00

Margarita (Rail)

$6.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep (Rail)

$6.00

Mojito (Rail)

$6.00

Moscow Mule (Rail)

$6.00

Old-Fashioned (Rail)

$6.00

Paloma (Rail)

$6.00

Seven and Seven

$7.00

Vodka Martini (Rail)

$8.00

Whiskey Sour (Rail)

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

128 W. MAIN STREET, LAKE CITY, SC 29560

Directions

Gallery
Lake City Bistro image

Map
