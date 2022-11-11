Treno Pizzeria

The Relleno

$15.99

This one is inspired by a Mexican classic, the Chile Relleno. Creamy cilantro sauce base, a Monterey Jack cheese mix of wood-roasted Anaheim peppers, green onions, and lime juice. We then lay wood-roasted chicken, and poblano peppers on top before it heads into the oven. Topped with queso fresco, and habanero pepper sauce. VIOLA! Instant favorite.