Treno Pizzeria

Popular Items
Pizza
Shrimp God
BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house blend cheese, shrimp, red onions, red and green bell peppers, ricotta, local micro greens, and truffle oil.
Lord of the Rings
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shaved garlic, shaved parmesan, citrus marinated calamari, pickled red onions, fresh basil, and basil pesto.
Cheese
Red sauce, signature house blend of aged provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Pepperoni
Red sauce, signature house blend cheese, and all natural cup and char style pepperonis.
The Smokey Bird
Smokey Ranch, signature house cheese blend, wood-fired chicken, bacon, and onions.
Meaty Boy
Red sauce, house cheese blend, hand- pinched Italian sausage, American bacon, shoulder bacon, and all natural pepperonis.
The King Brisket
Smokey Ranch, house cheese blend, pancetta, red onion, and locally smoked brisket. Fit for a king!
Pepper Pig
BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house cheese blend, American bacon, and grilled jalapenos.
Jimmy Two Times
Red sauce, house cheese blend, roasted red bell peppers, onions, and hand- pinched Italian sausage.
The Surfer Boy
Hey Brochacho! This bad boy starts with our house red sauce, house blend mozzarella cheese and then is topped with canadian bacon, pineapple, grilled jalapenos, prosciutto and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Don't think, Just Order it!!!
Funghi
Red sauce, house cheese blend, crimini mushrooms, and onions.
The Relleno
This one is inspired by a Mexican classic, the Chile Relleno. Creamy cilantro sauce base, a Monterey Jack cheese mix of wood-roasted Anaheim peppers, green onions, and lime juice. We then lay wood-roasted chicken, and poblano peppers on top before it heads into the oven. Topped with queso fresco, and habanero pepper sauce. VIOLA! Instant favorite.
Uncle Philly
Inspired by the traditional Philadelphia Style Cheesesteak, this pizza is filled with flavor. It starts with a cheez-whiz base and our signature house cheese blend. It is then topped with sliced sirloin steak, a mix of sautéed onions, mushrooms, and green bell peppers making this pizza, the real Fresh Prince.
Build your own
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA! As much or as little as you want!
The Kitchen's Call
Let the Pizzaiolas create a unique pizza for you! It will always contain our highest quality ingredients.
Specialty
Wood-Fired Keto Bowl
Wood-fired Italian sausage, chicken, house cheese blend, mushrooms, zuchinni, and fresh garlic. Wood-fired in the brick oven.
Wood Roasted Calamari
Wood-roasted fresh Calamari rings basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian white beans), finished with fresh basil pesto, and crostini.
Wood Fired Eggplant Parm
Eggplant roasted with olive oil, salt and pepper in our Wood-fired oven. Smothered with our house marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and basil.
Salads
Wood Fired Chicken Salad
House Spring Mix, house cheese blend, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, and wood-fired diced chicken breast.
Sautéed Lemon-Garlic Shrimp Salad
House Salad Mix, diced red onions, avocado, shaved parm cheese, lemon juice, and lemon and garlic sautéed shrimp. Sprinkled with salt and pepper.
Antipasto Pasta Salad
Bow-tie Pasta, salami, black olives, garlic, and red onions tossed in a parmesan cheese dressing.
Arugula and Parm Salad
Simply a fresh arugula salad topped with our house lemon- garlic vinaigrette and shaved parm cheese
Steak Salad
House Spring Mix, wood-roasted corn, red onion, roasted red bell peppers, and an 8 oz. wood-fired NY Strip Steak.
Sharables
Cheese Sticks
Fresh artisan style pizza dough topped with our house made garlic confit béchamel and our house cheese blend. KIDS LOVE 'EM!
Wood Fired Wings
Crispy Wood- Roasted, Bone- In wings finished in your choice of any house made sauce
Tomato Bruschetta
Crispy Italian Bread topped with a fresh Roma tomato, red onion, garlic mixture. Served with fresh basil pesto on top.
Wood Roasted Meatballs
Four Rustic Italian Style meatballs served with house marinara sauce, grated Parm cheese and fresh basil to finish
Burrata Bowl
A creamy and firm burrata ball surrounded by seasoned wood fired cherry tomatoes. Served with crostini.
Wood Roasted Calamari
Fresh Calamari rings, wood roasted and basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian White beans) and finished with fresh basil pesto and crostini
Desserts
Cheesecake (Gluten Free)
A slice of rich and creamy Cheesecake with a gluten free graham cracker crust. Garnished with fresh strawberries slices.
Nutella Pizza
Our artisan pizza crust smothered with Nutella and topped with strawberries.
S'mores Pizza
Artisan pizza crust topped with Nutella, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallows.
Parfait
The Candied Yam
Only available through the end of the year, Get into the season with our Sweet Potato Casserole Dessert Pizza! We start with a sweet potato puree, sprinkle on some pecans and caramel chips. Finally, we can’t forget the toasted marshmallows just like granny used to make! Happy Fall!
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cheesecake with whipped cream
Kids Menu
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Fountain Soda
Iced Tea
Water
Coffee-Refillable
Canned Soda
Bottled Water
Richards Still Rainwater
Richards Sparkling Rainwater
Naked Juice
Simply Juice
2% Kid Milk
1% Choccy Milk
Sanpellegrino Limonata
Splash Fizz
Aluminum Beer Bottles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
