Treno Pizzeria

112 South 1st Street

Temple, TX 76501

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Build your own
The Smokey Bird

Pizza

Shrimp God

Shrimp God

$16.99

BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house blend cheese, shrimp, red onions, red and green bell peppers, ricotta, local micro greens, and truffle oil.

Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings

$18.49

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shaved garlic, shaved parmesan, citrus marinated calamari, pickled red onions, fresh basil, and basil pesto.

Cheese

Cheese

$10.99

Red sauce, signature house blend of aged provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Margherita

Margherita

$11.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$13.49

Red sauce, signature house blend cheese, and all natural cup and char style pepperonis.

The Smokey Bird

The Smokey Bird

$14.99

Smokey Ranch, signature house cheese blend, wood-fired chicken, bacon, and onions.

Meaty Boy

$16.99

Red sauce, house cheese blend, hand- pinched Italian sausage, American bacon, shoulder bacon, and all natural pepperonis.

The King Brisket

The King Brisket

$17.49

Smokey Ranch, house cheese blend, pancetta, red onion, and locally smoked brisket. Fit for a king!

Pepper Pig

Pepper Pig

$13.99

BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house cheese blend, American bacon, and grilled jalapenos.

Jimmy Two Times

Jimmy Two Times

$14.99

Red sauce, house cheese blend, roasted red bell peppers, onions, and hand- pinched Italian sausage.

The Surfer Boy

The Surfer Boy

$15.00

Hey Brochacho! This bad boy starts with our house red sauce, house blend mozzarella cheese and then is topped with canadian bacon, pineapple, grilled jalapenos, prosciutto and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Don't think, Just Order it!!!

Funghi

Funghi

$13.99

Red sauce, house cheese blend, crimini mushrooms, and onions.

The Relleno

The Relleno

$15.99

This one is inspired by a Mexican classic, the Chile Relleno. Creamy cilantro sauce base, a Monterey Jack cheese mix of wood-roasted Anaheim peppers, green onions, and lime juice. We then lay wood-roasted chicken, and poblano peppers on top before it heads into the oven. Topped with queso fresco, and habanero pepper sauce. VIOLA! Instant favorite.

Uncle Philly

Uncle Philly

$16.99

Inspired by the traditional Philadelphia Style Cheesesteak, this pizza is filled with flavor. It starts with a cheez-whiz base and our signature house cheese blend. It is then topped with sliced sirloin steak, a mix of sautéed onions, mushrooms, and green bell peppers making this pizza, the real Fresh Prince.

Build your own

$10.99

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA! As much or as little as you want!

The Kitchen's Call

$15.99

Let the Pizzaiolas create a unique pizza for you! It will always contain our highest quality ingredients.

Specialty

Wood-Fired Keto Bowl

$11.99

Wood-fired Italian sausage, chicken, house cheese blend, mushrooms, zuchinni, and fresh garlic. Wood-fired in the brick oven.

Wood Roasted Calamari

Wood Roasted Calamari

$12.99

Wood-roasted fresh Calamari rings basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian white beans), finished with fresh basil pesto, and crostini.

Wood Fired Eggplant Parm

Wood Fired Eggplant Parm

$9.99

Eggplant roasted with olive oil, salt and pepper in our Wood-fired oven. Smothered with our house marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and basil.

Salads

Wood Fired Chicken Salad

Wood Fired Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Spring Mix, house cheese blend, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, and wood-fired diced chicken breast.

Sautéed Lemon-Garlic Shrimp Salad

Sautéed Lemon-Garlic Shrimp Salad

$13.49

House Salad Mix, diced red onions, avocado, shaved parm cheese, lemon juice, and lemon and garlic sautéed shrimp. Sprinkled with salt and pepper.

Antipasto Pasta Salad

Antipasto Pasta Salad

$8.99

Bow-tie Pasta, salami, black olives, garlic, and red onions tossed in a parmesan cheese dressing.

Arugula and Parm Salad

Arugula and Parm Salad

$5.99

Simply a fresh arugula salad topped with our house lemon- garlic vinaigrette and shaved parm cheese

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$17.49

House Spring Mix, wood-roasted corn, red onion, roasted red bell peppers, and an 8 oz. wood-fired NY Strip Steak.

Sharables

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fresh artisan style pizza dough topped with our house made garlic confit béchamel and our house cheese blend. KIDS LOVE 'EM!

Wood Fired Wings

Wood Fired Wings

$9.99

Crispy Wood- Roasted, Bone- In wings finished in your choice of any house made sauce

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$7.99

Crispy Italian Bread topped with a fresh Roma tomato, red onion, garlic mixture. Served with fresh basil pesto on top.

Wood Roasted Meatballs

Wood Roasted Meatballs

$11.49

Four Rustic Italian Style meatballs served with house marinara sauce, grated Parm cheese and fresh basil to finish

Burrata Bowl

Burrata Bowl

$10.99

A creamy and firm burrata ball surrounded by seasoned wood fired cherry tomatoes. Served with crostini.

Wood Roasted Calamari

Wood Roasted Calamari

$12.99

Fresh Calamari rings, wood roasted and basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian White beans) and finished with fresh basil pesto and crostini

Desserts

Cheesecake (Gluten Free)

Cheesecake (Gluten Free)

$7.49

A slice of rich and creamy Cheesecake with a gluten free graham cracker crust. Garnished with fresh strawberries slices.

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$8.49

Our artisan pizza crust smothered with Nutella and topped with strawberries.

S'mores Pizza

S'mores Pizza

$9.49

Artisan pizza crust topped with Nutella, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallows.

Parfait

$5.00Out of stock
The Candied Yam

The Candied Yam

$11.99Out of stock

Only available through the end of the year, Get into the season with our Sweet Potato Casserole Dessert Pizza! We start with a sweet potato puree, sprinkle on some pecans and caramel chips. Finally, we can’t forget the toasted marshmallows just like granny used to make! Happy Fall!

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.69

Pumpkin Cheesecake with whipped cream

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Kids Wood Fired Wings

$5.99

4 Wood Fired Bone- in Wings

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Water

Coffee-Refillable

$2.00Out of stock

Canned Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Richards Still Rainwater

$2.50

Richards Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00

Naked Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Simply Juice

$3.00

2% Kid Milk

$2.00Out of stock

1% Choccy Milk

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.50Out of stock

Splash Fizz

$3.00

Aluminum Beer Bottles

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

112 South 1st Street, Temple, TX 76501

Directions

Treno Pizzeria image

