Trenta

144a Rogers RD

Kittery, ME 03904

Order Again

Themed Packages

Italian

$58.00

Sandwich Luncheon

$34.00

BBQ Hoedown

Taco Bar

S’mores Bar

Cider Press

BLT

BLT

$11.00

Fried Haddock

Fried Haddock

$16.00

Tuna Salad

Tuna

$12.00

Grilled Chicken

Grill chicken sandwich

$14.00

Cider Press Burger

Cider Press burger

$12.00

Dow meet

$27.00

Key Lime pie

Key lime pie

$8.00

Cookie dough cheesecake

Cookie dough cheesecake

$8.00

Caesar

Caesar

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

144a Rogers RD, Kittery, ME 03904

