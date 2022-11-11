Tres Amigos

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Queso Cheese Dip
Mateo's Special
Chimichanga

APPETIZERS ENTRE

Fajita Nachos

$12.99+

Nachos with chicken or beef strips and cheese, cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers.

Nacho Supreme

$11.99+

Nachos with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese

Lobster Cheese Dip w/ plantains chips

$10.99

Served with plantains chips.

Queso Cheese Dip

$6.50+

Bean Dip

$8.50

Trio De Queso Especial

$13.99

Trio De La Casa

$12.99

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Our famous winds with your choice or dipping sauce.

Guacamole Dip

$6.99+

Home made guacamole, make everyday with fresh avocados.

Queso Con Chorizo W/ plantain chips

$9.50

Our Fabulous cheese dip blended with Mexican sausage.

Grilled Mushrooms

$10.50

Mushrooms mixed with Mexican sausage, covered in chihuahua cheese.

Fiesta Dip W/ plantains chips

$9.50

Ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip.

Guacamole Azteca

$8.99+

Slices of avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chopped jalapeños.

Hot Crab Queso

$10.99

Cheese dip with fresh crab meat, just stir it in for a flavorful new experience.

Tostones Rellenos

$10.99

Smashed, fried green, plantains topped with your choice of chicken, roasted pork or ground beef, monterey jack cheese and fresh salsa.

Tamales

$5.25+

Queso Fundido

$10.99+

Melted cheese with Mexican sausage ,With Grilled chicken or steak.

Tostadas De Ceviche

$6.99

ENSALADAS (SALADS)

Fajita Taco Salad Bowl

$13.99

Grilled chicken or tender steak cooked with bell peppers and onions over fresh garden greens with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.

Taco Salad Bowl

$12.99

A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Mexican Seafood Salad Bowl

$14.99

Flaky crab meat and grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions, sliced tomato and cheese.

ESPECIALIDADES

California Chicken

$14.99

Grilled mixed vegetables topped with cheese dip and Grilled chicken served with rice.

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.99

Four different enchiladas! One cheese, one chicken, one bean and one beef topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Mini Chimichangas

$13.99

Two mini chicken chimichangas and two mini beef chimichangas served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and topped with cheese dip.

Burrito Al Carbon

$16.99

Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken, grilled onions and rajas, topped with cheese dip, and served with rice and beans.

Fajita Quesadilla

$15.99

Two quesadillas filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream , guacamole and pico de Gallo.

Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp

$16.99

Two quesadillas filled with Shrimp bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream , guacamole and pico de Gallo.

Burritos Mas Chingon

$13.99

Two chicken or beef burritos served with rice and beans.

Burrito Supreme

$13.99

Warm 10” flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, beans and cheese dip topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Mole Poblano

$14.99

Grilled chicken simmered in mole sauce served with rice, beans, queso fresco, sweet plantains and corn tortillas.

Burrito Sarape

$16.99

Soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of delicious pork tenderloin or chicken, grilled onions, ranchero sauce, cheese sauce and pico de gallo, served rice and beans.

Burrito Deluxe

$13.99

One chicken burrito and one ground beef burrito filled with refried beans, both topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Mole Enchiladas

$14.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with traditional mole sauce, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

Tacos De La Sierra

$15.99

Grilled steak, grilled onions, poblano pepper, queso fresco and cilantro in your choice of corn or flour tortillas, served with rice and beans.

Mateo's Special

$12.99

Grilled chicken smothered in melted cheese dip, served with rice.

Pollo Veracruz

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers topped with queso, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

Enchiladas Dinner (Cheese ONLY)

$13.99

Three enchiladas served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo rice and beans.

Enchiladas Dinner

$14.99

Three enchiladas served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo rice and beans, Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken.

Burritos Mexicanos

$15.99

Two burritos stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with guacamole, rice and beans.

Chimichanga

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Fried to golden perfection, topped with cheese dip and served lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans.

Pollo Del Mar

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, crab meat and cheese sauce served with rice and California vegetables.

Mexican Flautas

$13.99

Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice and beans and covered with cheese dip.

Carnitas

$16.99

Juicy pork braised in our house-secret marinade, topped with pickled onions and grilled onions, Served with, rice, beans, sweet plantains and tortillas.

Carne Asada

$23.99

12 oz. Black Angus Beef with grilled cactus, grilled onions, rajas, one fried jalapeño, served with tortillas, rice and beans.

Carne Azada Con Camarones

$26.99

12 oz. Black Angus Beef with 6 grilled shrimp, grilled cactus, grilled onions, rajas, one fried jalapeño, served with tortillas, rice and beans

Pollo Fundido

$13.99

Shredded chicken rolled and fried in a crispy flour tortilla topped with cheese dip and cream. Served with rice and beans. Also available with ground beef.

Quesadillas Mexicanas

$13.99

Two quesadillas filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and rice.

Green Enchiladas

$14.99

Three green enchiladas filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef topped with tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans, sweet plantains

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.99

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$15.99

Your choice of shredded pork, steak, or grilled chicken cooked in green or red tomatillo sauce, served with a grilled cactus, rice, beans, sweet plantains and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$15.99

Your choice of shredded pork, steak, or grilled chicken cooked in red tomatillo sauce, served with a grilled cactus, rice, beans, sweet plantains and tortillas.

Puerco Asado

$16.99

Morsels of marinated fresh pork, fried until crisp on the outside, topped with mojo sauce served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

Amigo Súper

$15.25

Five different enchiladas! Two beef, two chicken and one cheese enchilada topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and ranchero sauce.

Burrito de Carne Asada

$16.99

Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, carnitas or juicy steak strips, grilled onions, covered with queso dip, served with rice and beans.

Bistec A La Mexicana

$23.99

SIZZLING FAJITAS

Slow marinated pork grilled to perfection

Texas Fajita

$21.99+

Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken and shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.

Fajita Seafood

$21.99+

Shrimp, scallops, tilapia and crabmeat, with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.

Parrillada

$21.99+

Featuring grilled shrimp, pork carnitas, steak, chicken, chorizo and scallops, with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.

Molcajete Azteca

$19.99

Steak, chicken, chorizo, scallops, and grilled shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, topped with queso fresco & cilantro served in a hot stone bowl, with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.

Fiesta Fajita

$21.99+

Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (sausage), with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.

Fajita Shrimp

$19.99+

Shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.

Fajitas Chicken

$16.99+

Fajitas Steak

$18.99+

Fajita MIX Chicken And Steak

$19.99+

Fajitas al Pastor

$17.99+

Hawaiian Fajitas

$21.99+

Pork Carnitas Fajita

$18.25+

GRILLED SPECIALS

POLLO A LA MILANESA

$18.99

Boneless chicken breast, lightly breaded and fried, topped with ham and melted monterey jack cheese, over over onions and rajas, served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

TEXAS BURRITO

$16.99

A 10’’ soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chicken, steak, shrimp and beans cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with queso dip, red sauce and sour cream.

POLLO A LA ESPINACA

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh spinach and cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, sweet plantains.

POLLO FIESTA

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered with cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

POLLO RANCHERO

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo.

THE BIG GREEN BURRITO

$16.99

Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of steak, pork carnitas or grilled chicken. Cooked with grilled onions and tomatoes. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, Monterey jack cheese and guacamole.

POLLO AL MOJO

$15.99

Chicken breast topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

CHORI POLLO

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo sausage and queso dip. Served with rice, beans, sweet plantains and tortillas.

POLLO CON QUESO

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast strips golden to perfection with bell peppers, onions, garlic and lime juice topped with our signature cheese dip. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

POLLO NORTEÑO

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, onions, peppers, pineapple and cheese dip served lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo rice, beans and tortillas.

CHORIPOLLO BURRITO

$16.99

Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, rice and beans. Cooked with onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip and sour cream.

POLLO POBLANO

$16.99

Grilled chicken topped with poblano peppers, grilled onions and cheese dip served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

POLLO CON CHAMPIÑONES

$16.99

A marinated boneless chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms and cheese dip, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

MACARENA ESPECIAL

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast served with California vegetables, rice and sweet plantains.

GUACAMOLE AZTECA

$14.99

Sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chopped jalapeños. With grilled chicken.

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$15.99

A 10” Warm Flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, Topped with cheese dip , ranchero sauce and sour cream.

FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$15.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes stuffed in a deep fried flour tortilla topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice and beans.

SHRIMP FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$16.99

Shrimp cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes stuffed in a deep fried flour tortilla topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans.

MARISCOS SEAFOOD

Seafood Chile Poblano

$16.99

Poblano pepper filled with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops and whitefish covered with monterey jack cheese served rice, pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.

Tilapia & Shrimp

$18.99

Grilled tilapia and shrimp cooked with pico de gallo and covered with cheese dip, served with rice, black beans, sweet plantains.

Lobster Burrito

$18.99

A 10” Warm Flour tortilla filled with lobster, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rice, beans and creamy chipotle sauce topped with cheese dip and sour cream, served with pico de Gallo.

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.99

Shrimp served in tomato-lime sauce with avocado, cilantro and pico de Gallo.

Camarones A La Diabla

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed with red hot sauce served with rice, beans and sweet plaintains.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Shrimp served in traditional tomato cocktail sauce with cilantro, avocado and pico de Gallo.

Camarones Al Mojo Deajo

$16.99

Shrimp sautéed in garlic and butter sauce served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

Seafood Burrito

$18.99

Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, lobster, rice, beans and creamy chipotle sauce, cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with topped with queso dip.

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Three tacos filled with grilled tilapia ,homemade chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Three tacos filled, shrimp, homemade chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Grilled Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled shrimp skewers with rice, covered with queso dip, served with avocado, lettuce and pico de gallo and black beans.

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.99

Battered and deep-fried cod fish inside three corn tortillas topped with pickled onions, cilantro, avocado, and spicy aioli, served with rice and beans.

Seafood Chimichangas

$17.99

Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat, grilled bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Chipotle Salmon

$21.99

12oz Salmon filet served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains covered with pickled onions and aioli sauce.

Arroz Con Camarones

$17.99

Grilled shrimp, zucchini served with rice and topped with cheese dip.

QUESADILLAS

1 Quesadilla De Mama

$8.99

A stuffed cheese quesadilla cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and your choice of spinach or mushrooms served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla De Mama (2)

$11.99

A stuffed cheese quesadilla cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and your choice of spinach or mushrooms served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

1 Quesadilla Especial

$8.99

One cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, or sour cream and tomatoes.

Quesadilla Especial (2)

$11.99

One cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, or sour cream and tomatoes.

CREATE YOUR OWN COMBINATION

Create Your Own Combination (2)

$12.99

Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamale, Tostada or Quesadilla.

Create Your Own Combination (3)

$13.99

Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tamale, Tostada or Quesadilla.

VEGETARIAN DISHES

Quesadilla Vegetarian

$14.99

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and cauliflower. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajitas Vegetarian

$14.99

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.

Burrito Super Veggie

$13.99

Grilled spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms rolled inside a 10” flour tortilla. Smothered with red sauce and cheese, topped off with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo.

Enchiladas Spinach

$14.99

Three enchiladas cooked with pico de gallo, topped with shredded cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.

CALDOS (SOUPS)

Chicken Soup

$13.99

Shredded chicken cook with California vegetables and onions.

Caldo De Res

$15.99

Beef stewed with green beans, potatoes, carrots, chayote, corn cobs, chile guajillo and chile de arbol.

Pozolé

$15.99

Traditional pork and hominy stew, chile guajillo and chile de arbol, served with tostadas.

Caldo De Mariscos

$18.99

A healthy seafood soup with shrimp, scallops, tilapia, bell peppers, onion, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli.

Menudo

$18.99Out of stock

STEAK & MORE

Ribeye Steak

$23.99

Mouthwatering 12 oz Angus beef ribeye. This is the best steak in town! Tender and full of flavor. Served with sweet plantains and two sides.

Acapulco Ribeye

$24.99

Marinated 12 oz ribeye topped with, rajas, sautéed onions, mushrooms and melted monterey jack cheese. Served with two sides.

Steak & Shrimp

$26.99

12 oz delicious Angus ribeye steak with a skewer of shrimp, topped with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served two sides.

Palomilla Steak

$23.99

12oz marinated sirloin steak thinly sliced and topped with grilled onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Steak Chimichurri

$22.99

Grilled skirt steak served with green chimichurri sauce for dipping, white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

DE LA TAQUERIA

Street Tacos A La Carte

Traditional Mexican street tacos with, chopped onions, cilantro, sour cream, lime on the side and your choice of meat.

Moctezuma Special

$15.99

Three tacos inside corn tortillas topped with chopped onions and cilantro, served with lime, rice and beans. Choose your favorite protein.

Tree Tacos De Birria

$17.99

Tree tacos de birria with melted chihuahua cheese, topped with cilantro and onions, served with consome and a side of rice or beans.

Moctezuma Special Mixed

$18.50

BURGERS & TORTAS

American Cheeseburger

$11.99

The best in town! Angus beef burger topped with chili aioli, served on a bun with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with fries and plantains.

Mexican Burger

$11.99

Angus beef burger topped with avocado, rajas, onions, red cabbage and melted Monterey jack cheese, served with white cheese dip, fries and plantains.

Torta Tres Amigos

$14.99

Mexican sandwich filled with beans, chili Aioli sauce on a bun. Eggs, smoked bacon, chorizo, ham, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes and avocados. Served with sweet plantains.

Torta Mexicana

$14.99

Traditional Mexican sandwich on telera bread, made with your choice of steak, chicken, al pastor, lengua or carnitas served with sweet plantains.

Torta Cubana

$15.99

Torta De Milanesa

$15.99

CHEF'S SPECIALS

Enchiladas Suizas

$21.99

SHRIMP AND CRABMEAT WITH CORN AND ROASTED POBLANO PEPPERS TOPPED WITH TOMATILLO SAUCE, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE AND ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE, BLACK BEANS AND SWEET PLANTAINS.

Burrito De La Calle

$18.99

EXPERIENCE GEORGETOWN WITH A SPIN ON OUR TRADITIONAL MEXICAN XL BURRITO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF AL PASTOR, CARNE ASADA, CARNITAS, LENGUA (BEEF TONGUE) OR GRILLED CHICKEN. FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS, GRILLED ONIONS, CILANTRO, ONIONS, FRESH GUACAMOLE AND TOPPED WITH CHEESE DIP, SOUR CREAM AND ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES.

NIÑOS (KIDS MENU)

Kids Taco

$6.99

Choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans.

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Filled with your choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with rice and beans.

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Filled with your choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans, Substitute Fajita steak or chicken for and additional charge.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Crispy breading with juicy, all white meat chicken tenders, served with fries.

Kids Quesadilla Cheese

$6.99

Served with rice.

Kids Mini Mateo Special

$7.99

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice, covered in melted cheese.

DESSERTS

Flan

$7.25

Creamy caramel custard served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Cheesecake Burrito

$7.50

Smooth cheesecake fried inside a pastry tortilla, topped with chocolate syrup.

Churros

$7.50

Your choice strawberry or caramel filled, rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with a sweet cream dip.

Bananamigos

$7.50

Our signature dessert. Dark rum flambe bananas served over vanilla ice cream.

Esquites (Mexican Corn Cup)

$7.25

With Chilli powder, cheese, mayo and lime juice.

Piña Colada Short Cake

$7.99

Triple Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapillas

$5.99

Cinnamon-sugar flour tortilla chips served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)

$7.50

Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a sweet three-milk mixture, topped with whipped cream.

Banana Split

$6.99

Ripe plantain fried until caramelized, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and dulce de leche with a drizzle of sweet lechera cream on top.

A LA CARTE

Chimichanga A La Carte

$7.25

Fajita Chimichanga la Carte

$9.25

A la carta Quesadillas

$4.99+

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat.

Taco A La Carte

$3.50

Hard or soft shell taco with lettuce, cheese and your choice of meat.

(3) Tacos A La Carte

$10.25

Hard or soft shell taco with lettuce, cheese and your choice of meat.

A la carta Burrito Beans

$5.50+

Flour tortilla rolled with beans, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese.

A la carta Burrito Beef & Bean

$5.99+

Flour tortilla rolled around with Beef and beans , topped with red sauce and shredded cheese.

A la carta Burrito Beef

$5.99+

Flour tortilla rolled around with beef, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese.

A la carta Burrito Shredded Chicken

$5.99+

Flour tortilla rolled around with chicken, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese.

A la carta 1 Enchilada

$2.99

Warm corn tortilla filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese.

A la carta 3 Enchiladas

$8.75

Warm corn tortilla filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese.

A la carta Tostada

$4.99

Fried tortilla topped with beef, chicken or beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese.

A la carta (2) Tostadas

$9.99

Fried tortilla topped with beef, chicken or beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese.

Shrimp Taco A La Carte Dinner

$6.99

Fish Taco A La Carte Dinner

$6.99

Baja fish taco A la Carte

$6.99

SIDE ORDERS ENTRE

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Delicious hardwood bacon

Rice

$2.99

Beans

$2.99

Rice And Beans

$5.99

White Rice

$3.25

Black Beans

$3.25

Black Refried Beans

$3.25

Tortillas

$1.50

To - Go Chips And Salsa

Sour Cream

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

$1.75

Chiles Poblanos

$5.25+

Califonia Vegetable

$5.75

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Side Of Steak

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$6.99

Maduros

$4.50

Sweet plantains.

Plantain Chips

$4.25

Tostones

$4.50

Ensalada Fajita

$7.99

1 Nopal

$2.00

Lettuce

$1.50

Tomatoes

$1.50

Avocado Slice

$4.50

Side of Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Raw Onions

$1.50

Chiles Toreados

$6.99

French Fries

$4.25

Order Of Chorizo

$4.99

To-Go Spicy Red Sauce

$1.75+

To-Go Spicy Green Sauce

$1.75+

Grilled Onions

$1.75

Pickle Jalapenos

$1.99

Side Of Cheese Dip

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fried Yuca

$4.50

Order Of Lime

$1.75

Tomatillo Sauce

$1.50

Ranchero Sauce

$1.50

Side Of Mole Sauce

$1.75

Side Of Grilled Jalapeños

$2.50

Side OF Chipotle Sauce

$1.50

Extra salsa para chips

$2.25

Extra Bag Of Chips

$2.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.99

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.99

Side Of Ketchup

$0.75

Side Of Chimichurri

$2.25

Side Of Mojo Sauce

$2.25

Side Of Michoacanos

$3.99

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.99
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.99
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.99
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.99

Our classic fresh brewed iced tea.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Our classic fresh brewed iced tea

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25

Selection from Oaxaca Mexico aromatic, and delicious.

Glass of White Milk

Glass of White Milk

$2.25

MEXICAN COLA

Coke Bottle

Coke Bottle

$2.75

The famous Mexican Coke with cane sugar.

Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$2.75

Made in Mexico with real cane sugar.

Fanta Bottle

Fanta Bottle

$2.75+

Delicious and refreshing fruit flavored soda, best from Mexico.

TROPICAL MILKSHAKES

Coconut Milkshake To-Go

Coconut Milkshake To-Go

$4.25

Strawberry Milkshake To-Go

$4.25

Chocolate Milkshake To-Go

$4.25

Banana Milkshake To-go

$4.25

Vanilla Milkshake To-go

$4.25

Guava Milkshake To-Go

$4.25

Mango Milkshake To-Go

$4.25

MEXICAN DRINKS JARRITOS

Jarrito Tamarindo

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.99
Jarrito Mandarin

Jarrito Mandarin

$2.99
Jarrito Grapefruit

Jarrito Grapefruit

$2.99
Jarrito Pineapple

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.99
Jarrito Mango

Jarrito Mango

$2.99
Jarrito Strawberry

Jarrito Strawberry

$2.99
Jarrito Fruit Punch

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.99
Sidral Mundet (Manzanita)

Sidral Mundet (Manzanita)

$2.99
Sangria Señorial (Non Alcoholic)

Sangria Señorial (Non Alcoholic)

$2.99

Rusa Mexica (Non Alcoholic) 32oz

$4.99

Traditional Mexican fruit soda with a sharp and mouthwatering twist, made with citrusy and nectarous fruits.

Rusa Mexicana (Non Alcoholic) 24oz

$3.99

Traditional Mexican fruit soda with a sharp and mouthwatering twist, made with citrusy and nectarous fruits.

FLAVORED WATER (AGUAS FRESCAS)

Horchata Water

Horchata Water

$2.99

Made out of rice, milk, vanilla and cinnamon, a refreshing Mexican water.

Tamarindo Water

Tamarindo Water

$2.99

Mexican flavored water with fresh ingredients.

Jamaica Water

Jamaica Water

$2.99

Mexican flavored water with fresh ingredients.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 3:59 am
