Tres Amigos
5 Reviews
$$
800 S Broadway st
Georgetown, KY 40324
Popular Items
APPETIZERS ENTRE
Fajita Nachos
Nachos with chicken or beef strips and cheese, cooked with grilled onions and bell peppers.
Nacho Supreme
Nachos with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and cheese
Lobster Cheese Dip w/ plantains chips
Served with plantains chips.
Queso Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Trio De Queso Especial
Trio De La Casa
Chicken Wings
Our famous winds with your choice or dipping sauce.
Guacamole Dip
Home made guacamole, make everyday with fresh avocados.
Queso Con Chorizo W/ plantain chips
Our Fabulous cheese dip blended with Mexican sausage.
Grilled Mushrooms
Mushrooms mixed with Mexican sausage, covered in chihuahua cheese.
Fiesta Dip W/ plantains chips
Ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip.
Guacamole Azteca
Slices of avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chopped jalapeños.
Hot Crab Queso
Cheese dip with fresh crab meat, just stir it in for a flavorful new experience.
Tostones Rellenos
Smashed, fried green, plantains topped with your choice of chicken, roasted pork or ground beef, monterey jack cheese and fresh salsa.
Tamales
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage ,With Grilled chicken or steak.
Tostadas De Ceviche
ENSALADAS (SALADS)
Fajita Taco Salad Bowl
Grilled chicken or tender steak cooked with bell peppers and onions over fresh garden greens with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and cheese.
Taco Salad Bowl
A crisp flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Mexican Seafood Salad Bowl
Flaky crab meat and grilled shrimp with bell peppers, onions, sliced tomato and cheese.
ESPECIALIDADES
California Chicken
Grilled mixed vegetables topped with cheese dip and Grilled chicken served with rice.
Enchiladas Supremas
Four different enchiladas! One cheese, one chicken, one bean and one beef topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Mini Chimichangas
Two mini chicken chimichangas and two mini beef chimichangas served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and topped with cheese dip.
Burrito Al Carbon
Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak or chicken, grilled onions and rajas, topped with cheese dip, and served with rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla
Two quesadillas filled with your choice of grilled steak or chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream , guacamole and pico de Gallo.
Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp
Two quesadillas filled with Shrimp bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with rice, lettuce, sour cream , guacamole and pico de Gallo.
Burritos Mas Chingon
Two chicken or beef burritos served with rice and beans.
Burrito Supreme
Warm 10” flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, beans and cheese dip topped with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken simmered in mole sauce served with rice, beans, queso fresco, sweet plantains and corn tortillas.
Burrito Sarape
Soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of delicious pork tenderloin or chicken, grilled onions, ranchero sauce, cheese sauce and pico de gallo, served rice and beans.
Burrito Deluxe
One chicken burrito and one ground beef burrito filled with refried beans, both topped with red sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Mole Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with traditional mole sauce, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Tacos De La Sierra
Grilled steak, grilled onions, poblano pepper, queso fresco and cilantro in your choice of corn or flour tortillas, served with rice and beans.
Mateo's Special
Grilled chicken smothered in melted cheese dip, served with rice.
Pollo Veracruz
Grilled chicken breast, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers topped with queso, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Enchiladas Dinner (Cheese ONLY)
Three enchiladas served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo rice and beans.
Enchiladas Dinner
Three enchiladas served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo rice and beans, Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken.
Burritos Mexicanos
Two burritos stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, topped with cheese sauce, served with guacamole, rice and beans.
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken. Fried to golden perfection, topped with cheese dip and served lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice and beans.
Pollo Del Mar
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, crab meat and cheese sauce served with rice and California vegetables.
Mexican Flautas
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice and beans and covered with cheese dip.
Carnitas
Juicy pork braised in our house-secret marinade, topped with pickled onions and grilled onions, Served with, rice, beans, sweet plantains and tortillas.
Carne Asada
12 oz. Black Angus Beef with grilled cactus, grilled onions, rajas, one fried jalapeño, served with tortillas, rice and beans.
Carne Azada Con Camarones
12 oz. Black Angus Beef with 6 grilled shrimp, grilled cactus, grilled onions, rajas, one fried jalapeño, served with tortillas, rice and beans
Pollo Fundido
Shredded chicken rolled and fried in a crispy flour tortilla topped with cheese dip and cream. Served with rice and beans. Also available with ground beef.
Quesadillas Mexicanas
Two quesadillas filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and rice.
Green Enchiladas
Three green enchiladas filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef topped with tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans, sweet plantains
Huevos Con Chorizo
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Your choice of shredded pork, steak, or grilled chicken cooked in green or red tomatillo sauce, served with a grilled cactus, rice, beans, sweet plantains and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Your choice of shredded pork, steak, or grilled chicken cooked in red tomatillo sauce, served with a grilled cactus, rice, beans, sweet plantains and tortillas.
Puerco Asado
Morsels of marinated fresh pork, fried until crisp on the outside, topped with mojo sauce served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
Amigo Súper
Five different enchiladas! Two beef, two chicken and one cheese enchilada topped with cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Burrito de Carne Asada
Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, carnitas or juicy steak strips, grilled onions, covered with queso dip, served with rice and beans.
Bistec A La Mexicana
SIZZLING FAJITAS
Texas Fajita
Marinated tender strips of beef, chicken and shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.
Fajita Seafood
Shrimp, scallops, tilapia and crabmeat, with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.
Parrillada
Featuring grilled shrimp, pork carnitas, steak, chicken, chorizo and scallops, with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.
Molcajete Azteca
Steak, chicken, chorizo, scallops, and grilled shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, topped with queso fresco & cilantro served in a hot stone bowl, with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.
Fiesta Fajita
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo (sausage), with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.
Fajita Shrimp
Shrimp with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, and served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and warm tortillas.
Fajitas Chicken
Fajitas Steak
Fajita MIX Chicken And Steak
Fajitas al Pastor
Hawaiian Fajitas
Pork Carnitas Fajita
GRILLED SPECIALS
POLLO A LA MILANESA
Boneless chicken breast, lightly breaded and fried, topped with ham and melted monterey jack cheese, over over onions and rajas, served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
TEXAS BURRITO
A 10’’ soft flour tortilla filled with delicious chicken, steak, shrimp and beans cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Topped with queso dip, red sauce and sour cream.
POLLO A LA ESPINACA
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh spinach and cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, sweet plantains.
POLLO FIESTA
Grilled chicken breast smothered with cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
POLLO RANCHERO
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese dip served with rice and beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo.
THE BIG GREEN BURRITO
Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and your choice of steak, pork carnitas or grilled chicken. Cooked with grilled onions and tomatoes. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, Monterey jack cheese and guacamole.
POLLO AL MOJO
Chicken breast topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
CHORI POLLO
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo sausage and queso dip. Served with rice, beans, sweet plantains and tortillas.
POLLO CON QUESO
Grilled chicken breast strips golden to perfection with bell peppers, onions, garlic and lime juice topped with our signature cheese dip. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
POLLO NORTEÑO
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, onions, peppers, pineapple and cheese dip served lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo rice, beans and tortillas.
CHORIPOLLO BURRITO
Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, chorizo sausage, rice and beans. Cooked with onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip and sour cream.
POLLO POBLANO
Grilled chicken topped with poblano peppers, grilled onions and cheese dip served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
POLLO CON CHAMPIÑONES
A marinated boneless chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms and cheese dip, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
MACARENA ESPECIAL
Grilled chicken breast served with California vegetables, rice and sweet plantains.
GUACAMOLE AZTECA
Sliced avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and chopped jalapeños. With grilled chicken.
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
A 10” Warm Flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of chicken or steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, Topped with cheese dip , ranchero sauce and sour cream.
FAJITA CHIMICHANGA
Choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes stuffed in a deep fried flour tortilla topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole served with rice and beans.
SHRIMP FAJITA CHIMICHANGA
Shrimp cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes stuffed in a deep fried flour tortilla topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans.
MARISCOS SEAFOOD
Seafood Chile Poblano
Poblano pepper filled with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops and whitefish covered with monterey jack cheese served rice, pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
Tilapia & Shrimp
Grilled tilapia and shrimp cooked with pico de gallo and covered with cheese dip, served with rice, black beans, sweet plantains.
Lobster Burrito
A 10” Warm Flour tortilla filled with lobster, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rice, beans and creamy chipotle sauce topped with cheese dip and sour cream, served with pico de Gallo.
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp served in tomato-lime sauce with avocado, cilantro and pico de Gallo.
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp sautéed with red hot sauce served with rice, beans and sweet plaintains.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served in traditional tomato cocktail sauce with cilantro, avocado and pico de Gallo.
Camarones Al Mojo Deajo
Shrimp sautéed in garlic and butter sauce served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Seafood Burrito
Warm 10” flour tortilla filled with shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, lobster, rice, beans and creamy chipotle sauce, cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with topped with queso dip.
Fish Tacos
Three tacos filled with grilled tilapia ,homemade chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos filled, shrimp, homemade chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp skewers with rice, covered with queso dip, served with avocado, lettuce and pico de gallo and black beans.
Baja Fish Tacos
Battered and deep-fried cod fish inside three corn tortillas topped with pickled onions, cilantro, avocado, and spicy aioli, served with rice and beans.
Seafood Chimichangas
Two deep-fried flour tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat, grilled bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Chipotle Salmon
12oz Salmon filet served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains covered with pickled onions and aioli sauce.
Arroz Con Camarones
Grilled shrimp, zucchini served with rice and topped with cheese dip.
QUESADILLAS
1 Quesadilla De Mama
A stuffed cheese quesadilla cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and your choice of spinach or mushrooms served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla De Mama (2)
A stuffed cheese quesadilla cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and your choice of spinach or mushrooms served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
1 Quesadilla Especial
One cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, or sour cream and tomatoes.
Quesadilla Especial (2)
One cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, or sour cream and tomatoes.
CREATE YOUR OWN COMBINATION
VEGETARIAN DISHES
Quesadilla Vegetarian
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and cauliflower. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas Vegetarian
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Burrito Super Veggie
Grilled spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms rolled inside a 10” flour tortilla. Smothered with red sauce and cheese, topped off with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de Gallo.
Enchiladas Spinach
Three enchiladas cooked with pico de gallo, topped with shredded cheese, served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
CALDOS (SOUPS)
Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken cook with California vegetables and onions.
Caldo De Res
Beef stewed with green beans, potatoes, carrots, chayote, corn cobs, chile guajillo and chile de arbol.
Pozolé
Traditional pork and hominy stew, chile guajillo and chile de arbol, served with tostadas.
Caldo De Mariscos
A healthy seafood soup with shrimp, scallops, tilapia, bell peppers, onion, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli.
Menudo
STEAK & MORE
Ribeye Steak
Mouthwatering 12 oz Angus beef ribeye. This is the best steak in town! Tender and full of flavor. Served with sweet plantains and two sides.
Acapulco Ribeye
Marinated 12 oz ribeye topped with, rajas, sautéed onions, mushrooms and melted monterey jack cheese. Served with two sides.
Steak & Shrimp
12 oz delicious Angus ribeye steak with a skewer of shrimp, topped with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served two sides.
Palomilla Steak
12oz marinated sirloin steak thinly sliced and topped with grilled onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Steak Chimichurri
Grilled skirt steak served with green chimichurri sauce for dipping, white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
DE LA TAQUERIA
Street Tacos A La Carte
Traditional Mexican street tacos with, chopped onions, cilantro, sour cream, lime on the side and your choice of meat.
Moctezuma Special
Three tacos inside corn tortillas topped with chopped onions and cilantro, served with lime, rice and beans. Choose your favorite protein.
Tree Tacos De Birria
Tree tacos de birria with melted chihuahua cheese, topped with cilantro and onions, served with consome and a side of rice or beans.
Moctezuma Special Mixed
BURGERS & TORTAS
American Cheeseburger
The best in town! Angus beef burger topped with chili aioli, served on a bun with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with fries and plantains.
Mexican Burger
Angus beef burger topped with avocado, rajas, onions, red cabbage and melted Monterey jack cheese, served with white cheese dip, fries and plantains.
Torta Tres Amigos
Mexican sandwich filled with beans, chili Aioli sauce on a bun. Eggs, smoked bacon, chorizo, ham, sour cream, jalapeños, tomatoes and avocados. Served with sweet plantains.
Torta Mexicana
Traditional Mexican sandwich on telera bread, made with your choice of steak, chicken, al pastor, lengua or carnitas served with sweet plantains.
Torta Cubana
Torta De Milanesa
CHEF'S SPECIALS
Enchiladas Suizas
SHRIMP AND CRABMEAT WITH CORN AND ROASTED POBLANO PEPPERS TOPPED WITH TOMATILLO SAUCE, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE AND ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE, BLACK BEANS AND SWEET PLANTAINS.
Burrito De La Calle
EXPERIENCE GEORGETOWN WITH A SPIN ON OUR TRADITIONAL MEXICAN XL BURRITO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF AL PASTOR, CARNE ASADA, CARNITAS, LENGUA (BEEF TONGUE) OR GRILLED CHICKEN. FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS, GRILLED ONIONS, CILANTRO, ONIONS, FRESH GUACAMOLE AND TOPPED WITH CHEESE DIP, SOUR CREAM AND ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES.
NIÑOS (KIDS MENU)
Kids Taco
Choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans.
Kids Enchilada
Filled with your choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with rice and beans.
Kids Burrito
Filled with your choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans, Substitute Fajita steak or chicken for and additional charge.
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with fries.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy breading with juicy, all white meat chicken tenders, served with fries.
Kids Quesadilla Cheese
Served with rice.
Kids Mini Mateo Special
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice, covered in melted cheese.
DESSERTS
Flan
Creamy caramel custard served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Cheesecake Burrito
Smooth cheesecake fried inside a pastry tortilla, topped with chocolate syrup.
Churros
Your choice strawberry or caramel filled, rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with a sweet cream dip.
Bananamigos
Our signature dessert. Dark rum flambe bananas served over vanilla ice cream.
Esquites (Mexican Corn Cup)
With Chilli powder, cheese, mayo and lime juice.
Piña Colada Short Cake
Triple Chocolate Cake
Fried Ice Cream
Sopapillas
Cinnamon-sugar flour tortilla chips served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Tres Leches (Three Milk Cake)
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a sweet three-milk mixture, topped with whipped cream.
Banana Split
Ripe plantain fried until caramelized, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and dulce de leche with a drizzle of sweet lechera cream on top.
A LA CARTE
Chimichanga A La Carte
Fajita Chimichanga la Carte
A la carta Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat.
Taco A La Carte
Hard or soft shell taco with lettuce, cheese and your choice of meat.
(3) Tacos A La Carte
Hard or soft shell taco with lettuce, cheese and your choice of meat.
A la carta Burrito Beans
Flour tortilla rolled with beans, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese.
A la carta Burrito Beef & Bean
Flour tortilla rolled around with Beef and beans , topped with red sauce and shredded cheese.
A la carta Burrito Beef
Flour tortilla rolled around with beef, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese.
A la carta Burrito Shredded Chicken
Flour tortilla rolled around with chicken, topped with red sauce and shredded cheese.
A la carta 1 Enchilada
Warm corn tortilla filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese.
A la carta 3 Enchiladas
Warm corn tortilla filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese. Topped with red sauce and cheese.
A la carta Tostada
Fried tortilla topped with beef, chicken or beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese.
A la carta (2) Tostadas
Fried tortilla topped with beef, chicken or beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and cheese.
Shrimp Taco A La Carte Dinner
Fish Taco A La Carte Dinner
Baja fish taco A la Carte
SIDE ORDERS ENTRE
Side of Bacon
Delicious hardwood bacon
Rice
Beans
Rice And Beans
White Rice
Black Beans
Black Refried Beans
Tortillas
To - Go Chips And Salsa
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Side of Guacamole
Chiles Poblanos
Califonia Vegetable
Side Of Grilled Chicken
Side Of Steak
Grilled Shrimp (6)
Maduros
Sweet plantains.
Plantain Chips
Tostones
Ensalada Fajita
1 Nopal
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Avocado Slice
Side of Shredded Cheese
Raw Onions
Chiles Toreados
French Fries
Order Of Chorizo
To-Go Spicy Red Sauce
To-Go Spicy Green Sauce
Grilled Onions
Pickle Jalapenos
Side Of Cheese Dip
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Yuca
Order Of Lime
Tomatillo Sauce
Ranchero Sauce
Side Of Mole Sauce
Side Of Grilled Jalapeños
Side OF Chipotle Sauce
Extra salsa para chips
Extra Bag Of Chips
Side Of Ranch
Side Mayo
Side Of Honey Mustard
Side Of Ketchup
Side Of Chimichurri
Side Of Mojo Sauce
Side Of Michoacanos
SOFT DRINKS
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Orange Crush
Pink Lemonade
Iced Tea
Our classic fresh brewed iced tea.
Sweet Tea
Our classic fresh brewed iced tea
Coffee
Selection from Oaxaca Mexico aromatic, and delicious.
Glass of White Milk
MEXICAN COLA
TROPICAL MILKSHAKES
MEXICAN DRINKS JARRITOS
Jarrito Tamarindo
Jarrito Mandarin
Jarrito Grapefruit
Jarrito Pineapple
Jarrito Mango
Jarrito Strawberry
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Sidral Mundet (Manzanita)
Sangria Señorial (Non Alcoholic)
Rusa Mexica (Non Alcoholic) 32oz
Traditional Mexican fruit soda with a sharp and mouthwatering twist, made with citrusy and nectarous fruits.
Rusa Mexicana (Non Alcoholic) 24oz
Traditional Mexican fruit soda with a sharp and mouthwatering twist, made with citrusy and nectarous fruits.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:30 pm, 10:31 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
800 S Broadway st, Georgetown, KY 40324