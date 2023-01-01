Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Tres Amigos

review star

No reviews yet

449 S Springfield Ave

Bolivar, MO 65613

Dinner🌯

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Tres Amigos Sampler

$9.49

One beef, one chicken Mexican taquito and two quesadillas one chicken and one ground beef with guac lettuce and tomato

Guacamole

$3.99+

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Quesadilla with Cheese

$4.99

Nachos with Cheese

$7.49

chips, shredded cheese, cheese sauce

Nachos with Chicken

$7.99

Chips with shredded chicken and cheese

Nachos with Beef and Beans

$8.49

chips ground beef and beans

Nachos with Beef

$7.99

chips cheese and ground beef

Nachos Mexicanos

$9.99

chips, cheese, onion, tomato, bell pepper. steak, grilled chicken or mix

Nachos Tres Amigos

$9.49

chips, cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Camaron (Shrimp)

$8.49

10 count pieces of shrimp

Nachos w/ Fajita Meat

$9.99

Nachos Shredded Beef

$9.99

A La Carte

Burrito A La Carte

$4.99

flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling topped with our red burrito sauce

Bean Burrito A La Carte

$4.49

flour tortilla filled with beans and topped with our red burrito sauce

Beef Tostada A La Carte

$4.99

crispy tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Tostaguac A La Carte

$5.49

crispy tortilla, beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Enchilada A La Carte

$2.99

corn wrapped tortilla with your choice of filling

Fajita Steak A La Carte

$8.99

seasoned steak

Fajita Chicken A La Carte

$7.99

seasoned chicken

Shredded Chicken A La Carte

$7.99

shredded chicken served in a bowl

Chile Poblano Relleno A La Carte

$4.99

Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese battered and deep fried.

Chalupa A La Carte

$3.49+

Crispy corn tortilla, beans, guac, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Crunchy Taco A La Carte

$2.49

hard shell taco, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce and cheese

Soft Taco A La Carte

$2.99

Soft tortilla taco, lettuce cheese, chicken or ground beef

Hard shell Fajita Taco A La Carte

$2.99

Crunchy shell taco with steak or grilled chicken, cheese

Soft Shell Fajita Taco A La Carte

$3.49

Flour tortilla with steak or grilled chicken, cheese

Tamale A La Carte

$2.99+

Corn husk masa filled with shredded beef, red salsa, cheese and topped with ground beef

Hard Shell Shredded Beef Taco A La Carte

$3.49+

crunchy shredded beef taco, lettuce, cheese

Chimichanga A La Carte

$4.99

shredded chicken, ground beef, shrimp(comes with veggies onion, tomato, peppers

Valentina

$1.99

Ground Beef 6 Oz

$4.00

Soft Shell Shredded Beef A La Carte

$3.49

Side Orders

Three Tortillas (corn)

$0.99

Three Tortillas (flour)

$0.99

Mexican Rice

$3.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Sour Cream

$0.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99+

French Fries

$3.99

Grated Cheese

$1.99

Cilantro

$1.00

Fresh Onions

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Avocados

$2.00

Toreados

$2.99

3 deep fried jalapeño

Hot Sauce (2 oz)

$1.50

Large Hot Salsa

$10.99

doesn't come with chips

Salsa Verde (2 oz)

$1.00

Medium Verde Sauce

$3.99

doesn't come with chips

Large Salsa Verde

$10.99

doesn't come with chips

Large Salsa

$8.99

Small Chips

$1.00

Salad Plate

$7.99

Side of rice and beans, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Rice and Beans

$5.99

Small Salsa

$1.99

Bean Dip

$5.99

Grilled Veggies

$2.00

Mexican Rice With Chesse Sauce

$5.49

Lime

$0.50

Small Butter

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeños

$2.00

Big Chips

$2.00

Salads

Fiesta Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese

Taco Salad Dinner

$8.99

Beans, ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guac Fried flour tortilla shell

Fajita Taco Salad Dinner

$9.49

Steak, Grilled chicken, beans, lettuce. bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, guac, sour cream, cheese

Tossed Salad

$4.49

lettuce, tomato, cheese

Guacamole Salad

$5.49

lettuce, tomato, cheese, guac

Combinations

Combination 1 Dinner

$8.99

One taco, two enchiladas and mexican rice

Combination 2 Dinner

$8.99

One taco, one chilada and one chalupa

Combination 3 Dinner

$8.99

One enchilada, one taco and one chile poblano relleno

Combination 4 Dinner

$8.99

two tacos, one enchilada and one chile with beef and cheese

Combination 5 Dinner

$8.99

two beef enchiladas, mexican rice and refried beans

Combination 6

$8.99

One beef enchilada, one taco, rice and refried beans

Combination 7

$8.99

One enchilada, one chile poblano relleno, rice and refried beans

Combination 8

$8.99

One enchilada, one tamale, mexican rice and refried beans

Combination 9

$8.99

One beef enchilada, one chalupa, and mexican rice

Combination 10

$8.99

Two beef tacos, mexican rice and refried beans

Combination 11

$8.99

One beef burrito, one taco and one enchilada

Combination 12

$8.99

One chalupa, one chile poblano relleno and refried beans

Combination 13

$8.99

One enchilada, one beef burrito and one chile poblano relleno

Combination 14

$8.99

One taco, one chile poblano relleno and one chalupa

Combination 15

$8.99

One beef burrito, one enchilada and one tamale

Combination 16

$8.99

One chalupa, one chile poblano relleno and one beef burrito

Combination 17

$8.99

One burrito, one enchilada, mexican rice and refried beans

Vegetarian Combinations

Vegetarian Combo A

$8.99

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and refried beans

Vegetarian Combo B

$8.49

Two bean burritos and nacho cheese sauce

Vegetarian Combo C

$8.99

One been burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean tostada and nacho cheese

Vegetarian Combo D

$9.49

One poblano pepper stuffed with monterey jack cheese, one bean burrito and rice with beans

Vegetarian Fajitas

$9.49

cooked onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms. Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$7.99

Large flour tortilla grilled with butter. filled with cheese, mushrooms and spinach. Served with rice.

Chicken

Pollo El Tres Amigos Dinner

$11.49

8oz chicken beast topped cheese sauce .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Chihuahua Dinner

$11.99

8oz chicken breast. ham.topped with cheese sauce .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Tapatio

$12.49

8oz chicken breast bacon mushrooms grated cheese . beans rice lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Ranchero Dinner

$10.99

8 oz chicken breast topped with red ranchero sauce. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Mexicano Dinner

$10.99

8 oz chicken breast sautéed with onions bell peppers tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Samantha

$12.99

8oz chicken breast cooked with chorizo onions mushrooms grated cheese . rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Camaron

$13.49

8oz chicken breast and shrimp sautéed with onions bell peppers tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Pollo Adobado

$11.99

slices of chicken breast cooked with special cheese sauce spinach. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Seafood

Shrimp Chimichanga

$10.99

a tortilla cooked shrimp onions bell peppers tomatoes topped with cheese sauce.rice beans lettuce guac sour cream and pico de gallo

Seafood Nachos

$13.99

cheese nachos cooked with shrimp scallops crab meat. sautéed onions bell peppers tomatoes and cheese sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

a bowl of shrimp. homemade cocktail sauce. along with pico de gallo and avocado slices

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

cheese nachos cooked with shrimp onions bell peppers tomatoes and cheese sauce

Camarones A La Diabla

$13.99

spicy shrimp served with rice garnished with lettuce sour cream tomato, avocado, tortillas

Seafood Fajitas

$14.99

grilled shrimp scallops crab meat. sautéed with onions bell pepper tomatoes.rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico and tortillas

Steak

Steak and Shrimp

$18.99

12 oz beef t-bone and shrimp cooked with onions bell peppers tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Beef Steak Tampiquena

$15.99

12 oz beef t-bone. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Beef Steak Ranchero

$16.99

12 oz beef t-bone with sweet ranchera sauce. served with rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak El Tres Amigo

$16.99

12 oz beef t-bone topped with cheese sauce. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak Mexicano

$16.99

12 oz beef t-bone cooked with onions bell pepper tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak Charro

$18.99

12 oz beef t-bone cooked with bacon onions mushrooms topped shredded cheese. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Samantha's Tablitas

$17.99

Tablitas Mexicano

$17.99

John's Tablitas

$18.99

Tablitas and Shrimp

$19.99

Fajitas

El Tres Amigos Parilla

$13.99

grilled chicken steak shrimp pork tips and mexican chorizo. sautéed with onions bell pepper tomatoes .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Dinner

$11.49

beef chicken or mixture.cooked with onions bell pepper tomatoes .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Jalisco

$12.99

beef chicken shrimp cooked with onions bell pepper and tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Pollo y Camarón

$12.99

chicken and shrimp sautéed with onions bell peppers tomatoes. rice beans lettuce sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Camaron

$13.99

shrimp sautéed with onions bell peppers tomatoes .served with rice beans lettuce sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Chihuahua

$13.99

strips of chicken steak shrimp and bacon. cooked with onions bell peppers tomatoes .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Carne Y Camarón

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito Tres Amigos Dinner

$8.99

a flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken. served with rice beans lettuce sour cream and tomato

Burrito Deluxe

$8.99

two flour tortilla wrapped around with beans shredded chicken. topped lettuce sour cream and tomato

Burrito Loco

$9.99

flour tortilla with beef steak or strips of marinated chicken or mix. with cheese sauce lettuce guac sour cream and pico de gallo

Burrito California

$9.99

flour tortilla stuffed with rice beans lettuce guac sour cream steak or grilled chicken or shrimp. covered cheese sauce and red sauce. chicken and steak 9.99 or shrimp 11.99

Cheese Steak Burrito

$9.99

flour tortilla stuffed with steak or grilled chicken and onions . rice beans lettuce guac and tomato. topped cheese sauce

Burrito Mexicano

$7.99

flour tortilla with shredded beef cooked with onions bell peppers tomatoes. topped cheese sauce red sauce and green sauce.lettuce guac and tomato

Burrito Special

$6.99

one beef burrito with burrito sauce . topped with lettuce sour cream and tomato

Burrito Leon

$8.99

two flour tortilla with steak or grilled chicken or mix. served with rice cheese sauce and green sauce

Pasta

Samantha's Pasta

$10.99

fettuccine noodles with our special mexican cheese sauce covered with parmesan cheese.chicken.shrimp.or combo.or shrimp.or chicken and shrimp

Pasta Tres Amigos

$10.99

penne pasta cooked with broccoli squash and melted cheese. grilled chicken or beef skirts or mix. shrimp.or all 3

Seafood Pasta

$14.99

fettuccine noodles sautéed scallops and shrimp. covered with special mexican cheese sauce topped with parmesan cheese. add crab meat

Chimichangas

Chiles Poblano Rellenos Dinner

$9.49

Two green chile poblano peppers stuffed with monterey jack cheese, lightly battered and deep fried and topped with traditional mile red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Taquitos Mexicanos Dinner

$9.49

Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and pico de gallo

Chilaquiles Mexicanos Dinner

$8.99

A corn tortilla stuffed with chunks of chicken and cooked with our special sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice and beans

Monterey Ham Flautas Dinner

$8.99

Two flour tortillas filled with ham, deep fried to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo then covered with cheese sauce. Served with mexican rice and beans

Chimichanga Dinner

$8.99

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans

Tamales Tres Amigos

$9.49

Three tamales stuffed with ground beef and covered with cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Special Dinner

$15.99

One chalupa, one taco, one chile relleno, one tamale, one enchilada, rice and beans.

John's Chimichanga

$8.49

one chicken, one beef, and one shrimp

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$7.99

topped with cilantro , onion, grilled onion and lime

Shrimp Street Tacos

$8.99

topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese dip

Fish Street Tacos

$8.99

topped with lettuce and pico de gallo

Street Tacos Al A Carte

$3.49

one street taco. your choice of meat. topped with fresh onions, grilled onions, cilantro, and lime

Rice and Beans for street tacos

$2.99

Add shredded cheese

$1.99

Street Tacos (Copy)

$7.99

topped with cilantro , onion, grilled onion and lime

Kid's Plates

Kid's Enchilada

$4.99

beef enchilada covered with cheese sauce .served with rice and beans

Kid's Burritos

$4.99

beef burrito covered with cheese sauce .served with rice and beans

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

rice beans. quesadilla with cheese covered with cheese sauce

Kid's Order of Nachos

$4.99

cheese nachos with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with cheese sauce

Kid's One Taco (soft)

$4.99

rice beans . soft taco with ground beef or chicken along with lettuce and shredded cheese

Kid's One Taco (hard)

$4.49

rice beans . hard taco with ground beef or chicken along with lettuce and shredded cheese

Kid's Pollo Loco Tres Amigos

$5.99

4 oz of chicken breast covered with cheese sauce.rice beans

Kid's Cheeseburger and Fries

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

A scoop of ice cream with sugar, cornflakes, and cinnamon. Covered with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, sprinkles, and a cherry

Sopapilla

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Holiday

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.50

Quesadilla

Fajitas Quesadilla Rellana

$9.49

Quesadilla Poblana

$9.49

Quesadilla Rellana

$8.99

Quesadilla 3 Amigos

$9.49

Samantha Quesadilla

$13.99

Especialidades

Tacos Carne Asada

$9.49

Milaneza

$9.49

Carnitas

$9.99

Queso Con Pollo Dinner

$9.99

Ranchero Special

$9.99

Chile Colorado

$9.99

Chile Verde

$9.99

Carne Asada dinner

$9.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$8.99

Mels Enchiladas

$8.99

Yolandas

$8.99

Enchiladas Tipicas

$8.99

Guadalajara

$8.49

Enchiladas Rancheras

$8.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.49

Gador Special

$12.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$9.49

Drinks💦

Adult Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.49

Half and Half Tea

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.49

Cherry Fanta

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.49

Small Horchata

$3.49

Small Tamarindo

$3.49

Coffee

$2.49

Large Horchata

$4.49

Large Tamarindo

$4.49

Large Jamaica

$4.49

Small Jamaica

$3.49

Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$1.99

Mandarin Jarritos

$1.99Out of stock

Pineapple Jarritos

$1.99Out of stock

Watermelon Jarritos

$1.99

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$1.99

Tamarind Jarritos

$1.99

Guava Jarritos

$1.99

Grapefruit Jarritos

$1.99Out of stock

Strawberry Jarritos

$1.99

Mexican Coke

$2.49Out of stock

Manzanita Sidra

$2.49

Squirt

$2.49Out of stock

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Kids Coke

$1.49

Kids Diet Coke

$1.49

Kids Coke Zero

$1.49

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Kids Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Kids Root Beer

$1.49

Kids Sprite

$1.49

Kids Mellow Yellow

$1.49

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.49

Kids Unsweetened Tea

$1.49

Kids Half And Half Tea

$1.49

Kids Lemonade

$1.49

Kids Hi-C (fruit punch)

$1.49

Kids Orange Fanta

$1.49

Kids Cherry Fanta

$1.49

Catering🌮

Fajita bar

Chicken fajita bar

$11.49

Fajita Steak

$11.49

Fajita Mix

$11.49

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Tacos

Carne asada street tacos

$2.80

Tacos for 3

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

449 S Springfield Ave, Bolivar, MO 65613

Directions

Gallery
El Tres Amigos image
El Tres Amigos image
El Tres Amigos image

