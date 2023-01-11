Bars & Lounges
Tres Equis 3169 Morganford Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3169 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grand Spirits Bottle Company - 3194 S Grand Blvd
No Reviews
3194 S Grand Blvd St Louis, MO 63118
View restaurant
Bootleggin' Bob's - 3457 Morganford Rd 304
No Reviews
3457 Morganford Rd 304 St Louis, MO 63116
View restaurant
Turmeric Street Style - FS 06 - Turmeric Street Style
No Reviews
3370 Foundry Way, Suite 142; FS#6, St Louis, MO 63110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Louis
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
More near Saint Louis