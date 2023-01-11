Tres Equis imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Tres Equis 3169 Morganford Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3169 Morganford Rd

Saint Louis, MO 63116

MELT
ADD FRIES TO SANDWICH
CYO BEEF/LAMB Kebab

KEBABS & SANDWICHES

CYO BEEF/LAMB Kebab

CYO BEEF/LAMB Kebab

$13.00

8 oz thinly sliced straight off the rotisserie cone

CYO Felafel

CYO Felafel

$12.00

3 house-made fried falafel fritters

CYO CHICKEN KEBAB

CYO CHICKEN KEBAB

$13.00

8 oz thinly-sliced marinated rotisserie chicken

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Sausage, eggs, cheddar, mixed peppers, onion, creispy potatos and burrito sauce!

THE AMSTERDAM

THE AMSTERDAM

$14.00

2 smash patties with bacon, cheddar, fried egg, griddled onions & spicy remoulade

MELT

MELT

$13.00

2 smash Pattie's with bacon, American, griddled onions, parm aioli. Served on toasted sourdough.

SHROOMY

SHROOMY

$12.00

2 smash patties with griddled mushrooms, Swiss, herb mayo

GRILLLED CHEESE

GRILLLED CHEESE

$7.00

Swiss, American, Cheddar, tomato on sourdough

BLT

BLT

$10.00

The classic. Generous portion of bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough

SALAD

SALAD

$8.00

Chopped lettuce, red onion, diced tomato, shredded cheddar. Served with ranch or balsamic vinaigrette.

MESSY CHICKEN SANDWICH

MESSY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Ginger beer-glazed chicken, pepperjack, slaw, pickles, spicy aioli on a bun

WINGS

HOT WINGS

HOT WINGS

$11.00
SMOKEY BBQ WINGS

SMOKEY BBQ WINGS

$11.00
DRY RUB WINGS

DRY RUB WINGS

$11.00
NAKED :-) WINGS

NAKED :-) WINGS

$11.00

TACOS

3 CHICKEN

3 CHICKEN

$13.00

Topped with red onion, tomato, shredded pepperjack, sour cream, cilantro & lime

3 BEEF

3 BEEF

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, shredded cheddar and Cholula crema

SECONDARIES

FRIES

FRIES

$5.00
ADD FRIES TO SANDWICH

ADD FRIES TO SANDWICH

$4.00
ADD CHICKEN

ADD CHICKEN

$4.00
ADD BEEF/LAMB

ADD BEEF/LAMB

$4.00
ADD EXTRA CHEESE

ADD EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00
BACON

BACON

$1.75
EGG

EGG

$1.25
GRILLED ONION

GRILLED ONION

$0.75
GRILLED MUSHROOM

GRILLED MUSHROOM

$1.00
ADD BURGER PATTY

ADD BURGER PATTY

$2.00
EX LETTUCE

EX LETTUCE

$0.50
EX TOMATO

EX TOMATO

$1.00
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$6.00
Creamy Cole Slaw

Creamy Cole Slaw

$5.00
Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00

BURGERS

CYO SINGLE HAMBURGER

CYO SINGLE HAMBURGER

$6.00
CYO DOUBLE HAMBURGER

CYO DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$8.00
CYO TRIPLE HAMBURGER

CYO TRIPLE HAMBURGER

$10.00
THE AMSTERDAM

THE AMSTERDAM

$14.00

2 smash patties with bacon, cheddar, fried egg, griddled onions & spicy remoulade

MELT

MELT

$13.00

2 smash Pattie's with bacon, American, griddled onions, parm aioli. Served on toasted sourdough.

SHROOMY

SHROOMY

$12.00

2 smash patties with griddled mushrooms, Swiss, herb mayo

SAUCES

YOGURT GARLIC

$1.00

SPICY REMOULADE

$0.75

HERB MAYO

$0.75

HOT WINGS SAUCE

$0.75

BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

SOUR CREME

$1.00

CHOLULA CREME

$1.00

KETCHUP

$0.75

MAYO

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

YELLOW MUSTARD

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

Creamy Parmesan

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Spicy Aioli

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3169 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63116

Directions

Tres Equis image

