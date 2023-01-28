Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Tres Gatos
1,185 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:16 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Boston's first full-service restaurant, book, and music store.
470 CENTRE ST, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
