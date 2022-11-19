A map showing the location of Tres TacosView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Tres Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

212 westheimer rd

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Taco
KEBAB - Lamb
RIB EYE Carne Asada

Entradas

Chips and Salsa

$6.75

Homemade chips, plantain and lavash bread with different salsas

Guacamole

$11.00

Guacamole with homemade preserved lemon

Hummus Arabi

$8.00

The classical mediterranean recipe

Mexican Hummus

$8.75

Our version with chipotle and spices

Jalapeños Rellenos

$8.75

Cheddar jalapeño poppers with cumin-labne salsa and

Nachos Libre

$9.75

Pita chips,

Wings a la Macha

$10.75

9 ct chicken wings with

Fancy Elote

$6.50

Sweet Potato Taquitos

$10.50

Birria n' Fries

$13.75

Crispy golden fries, Juicy Birria meat, Serrano pepper, Fresh spring onions, White queso dip & red pickle onions.

Banderitas

$11.50

Tacos

A LA DIABLA - Shrimp

$5.75

spicy shrimp with guajillo, coleslaw,

BAJA Fish Tilapia

$5.75

beer battered mahi mahi, coleslaw, chipotle mayo, tamarind sauce

Birria Taco

$5.50

homemade beef birria, birria consomé on the side

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$4.75

beer battered cauliflower taco, romesco, almonds, queso fresco

GOBERNATOR - Shrimp

$5.75

Shrimp,oaxaca cheese, bell pepper,

KEBAB - Lamb

$5.75

lamb kebab taco with garlic sauce, red onion, mint

LANGOSTA - Lobster

$5.75

grilled lobster, blackened avocado, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, black beans

RIB EYE Carne Asada

$5.75

grilled rib eye, tahini and onion sauce, chermoula, avocado mousse

Taco SHAWARMA

$5.50

Cheese Quesadilla w/ fries

$9.75

Birria Soup With Garvanzo

$14.50

Street Tacos

$12.50

Four double corn tortilla with an option of chicken, ribeye or shawarma (1 protein per order) ciolantro, onions and salsa taquera

Tres Sampler

$22.00

6 small double corn tortilla Tacos (no substitutions), Birria, Chicken Shawarma, Ribeye, Shrimp a la diabla, Governator & Lobster (one of each, no substitutions) with small Birria soup, Salsa taquera & Pico de gallo.

Shawarma Arabi

$18.50

Chicken Shawarma style , Garlic sauce, French fries and Cucumber pickles in 12" flour tortilla with a side of french fries topped with chipoltle mayo and green onions with sides of ketchup, garlic sauce and mixed pickled veggies,

Lunch Tacos

$11.95

Machetes (Great for Sharing)

Shrimp Alambre Machete

$22.00

Birria Machete

$22.00

A la Diabla Machete

$22.00

Street Machete

$22.00

Salads

Ribeye Salad

$13.95

Chkn Shawarma Salad

$12.95

Dessert

Flan

$7.50

classic mexican flan

Tres Churros

$8.50

deep fried pastries with sugar and cinamon

BDay Churros 2

Champurrado

$5.00

Sides

Chips (all)

$3.00

Pita Chips

$2.00

Plantain Chips

$2.00

Tostadas

$1.00

Chile Toreado

$1.75

Salsa

$0.45

Fries

$2.50

Guac Side

$3.50

Sour Cream

$0.45

Romesco

$0.45

Macha Dressing

$0.45

Pico De Gallo

$0.45

Avocado

$1.00

Cheese

Cheese

$1.00

Birria soup

$2.99

Side De Tortillas De Harina (2)

$1.29

Queso Dip Blanco

$1.50

Small Birria Soup

$1.50

Happy Hour Munchies

Hummus A la Mexicana

$7.00

Sweet Potato Taquitos

$7.00

Jalapenos Rellenos

$7.00

Plain Nachos

$7.00

After Hours menu

AM 5 Mini Tacos

$10.00

AM Chips and Salsa

$6.00

AM Guacamole

$9.75

AM WINGS

$9.50

MIXIEapp

Tintorera

Hibiscus

Sweet PotatoTaquitos

Governator

Quesabirria

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Squirt Bottle

$3.00

SQUIRT - CAN

$2.00

RED BULL - Can

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Regular Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Agua de Jamaica

$3.00

TRES COCKTAILS

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Hijo de la Guayaba

$13.50

MEXICAN MULE

$13.50

La Tintorera

$13.50

HIBISCUS JULIO

$13.50

El Pinch3 Habibi

$12.50

Crushed mint with ice, lime juice, Herradura Blanco, simple syrup and a dash of mint liquor.

MOJITO PEACH

$12.50

MOJITO RASPBERRY

$12.50

PALOMA ANCHO

$13.50

EL DIABLITO

$12.50

AL HUMO

$13.50

OLD FASHION OAX

$13.50

House ROCKS Margarita

$11.00

Ketel Mary

$12.50

Ketel Sangria

$12.50

House Rocks Margarita

$11.00

Cucumber Gin

$12.50

Crushed ice with Cucumber, lime juice, "Gracias a Dios" Mexican Gin from Agave with Tonic

WhiskeyRita

$13.50

Orange wedge shaked with ice, lime juice, Abasolo Mexican Whiskey, Cointreau and agave nectar.

Dickel Sour

$12.50

So refreshing! Dickel Rye Whisky, fresh lime juice, simple syrup & twist lemon peel

El Burro Pintado

$12.50

El Burro Pintado

$12.50

Shaken margarita, Painted Donkey silver tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, dash of blue curacao & cricket salt on the rim

Baileys Coffee

$11.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Gin Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mezcal Margarita

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Southside

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Orig. Mojito

$12.00

Skinny Mrgt

$13.50

Topo Chico Seltzers

Tropical Mango Seltzer

$5.00

Exotic Pineapple Seltzer

$5.00

Strawberry Guava Seltzer

$5.00

Tangy Lemon Lime Seltzer

$5.00

BEER

PACIFICO

$5.00

CORONA EXTRA

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

XX - DOS EQUIS

$5.00

TECATE LIGHT

$5.00

TECATE

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$4.00

VICTORIA

$5.00

MICHELOB

$5.00

SHINER BOCK

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

Lone Star

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

LOVE STREET

$6.00

HOPADILLO

$5.00

Ipa

$5.00

AEC - Honey

$4.00

AE CIDERS - Dry

$4.00

AE CIDERS - Pinapple

$4.00

Saint Arnold

$5.00

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Indio

$5.00

Astros Bucket

$20.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Tecate Light

$3.00

Tecate Original

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Love Street Karbach

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Especial Draft

$3.00

Pacifico Draft

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$3.00

Love Street Karbach

$3.00

Tequila Shots

1800 Tequila Blanco

$9.00

1800 Tequila Reposado

$11.00

400 conejos mezcal

$9.00

Agavales tequila blanco

$8.00

Agavales tequila reposado

$9.00

Creyente mezcal

$14.00

Del maguey vida mezcal

$10.00

Don julio tequila blanco

$9.00

Don julio tequila reposado

$11.00

Espolon Tequila Blanco

$10.00

Espolon tequila reposado

$12.00

Herradura tequila blanco

$11.00

Herradura tequila reposado

$13.00

Jose Cuervo tequila blanco

$9.00

Maestro dobel tequila blanco

$12.00

MEZCAL ILEGAL JOVEN

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Blanco Casa Amigos

$11.00

Reposado

$13.00

Xicaru Blanco

$8.00

Xicaru Reposadp

$8.00

Xicaru Reposado

$8.00

Don Julio Primavera Reposado

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$16.00

Astral Blanco

$9.00

La Adelita

$30.00

Gran Centenario Plata

$9.00

Centenario Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Alteño (house)

$7.00

Pierde Almas Mezcal

$9.00

Dos Hombres

$9.00

1800 cristalino

$14.00

Xicala Mezcal

$9.00

Jimador Tequila Bianco

$9.00

Maestro Dobel diamante silver

$11.00

Burro Pintado

$9.00

Whiskey

Buffalo trace bourbon whiskey

$10.00

Jim beam Bonded bourbon whiskey

$9.00

Jack daniels black whiskey

$8.00

Bulleit bourbon whiskey

$9.00

Bulleit rye whiskey

$9.00

Crown royal Canadian whiskey

$9.00

Makers mark whisky

$10.00

Kikori whiskey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Vodka

Ketel one vodka

$10.00

Grey goose vodka

$12.00

Chopin rye vodka

$11.00

Titos

$8.00

Cranberrie

$2.00

Gin

Tanqueray gin

$10.00

Bombay sapphire gin

$10.00

Citadelle gin

$8.00

Hendricks gin

$10.00

Rum

Plantation 3 stars white rum

$7.00

Plantation original dark rum

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MALIBU COCONUT RUM

$7.00

Liqueurs

Aperol aperitivo

$9.00

Averna amaro

$9.00

Baileys almond liqueur

$9.00

Baileys original

$9.00

Bols blue curacao

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Cocchi americano

$7.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Crème de violette

$8.00

Dolins dry vermouth

$6.00

Fernet branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Gabriel boudier crème de cassis

$8.00

Grand marnier

$10.00

Itallicus bergamot liqueur

$11.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Noully prat vermouth rosso

$7.00

Peychauds aperitivo

$6.00

Pimms

$8.00

Scotch

Buchanans blended scotch

$10.00

Johnnie walker black blended scotch

$12.00

Sia scotch

$10.00

Sunday Funday

Ketel bloody Mary

$11.00

Ketel sangria

$11.00

Ketel Mimosa

$8.00

Pitcher Frz Rose

$24.00

Glass Frz Rose

$8.00

Seltzer Buckets

Topo chico

$25.00

Ketel one

$25.00

Loyal

$25.00

Ketel One Seltzers

Cucumber & Mint

$5.00

Peach

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Loyal Seltzers

Loyal 9 Watermelon Lemonade

$5.00

Tequila Weekend

Jimador Shot

$6.00

Margarita Rocks Jimado

$9.00

Frozen+shot

$15.00

Beer+shot

$11.00

Mexican Candy

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 westheimer rd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

