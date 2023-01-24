Bars & Lounges
American
Italian
TRES Pottsville, PA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
TRES Restaurant will be Opening in downtown Pottsville, Pa in February 2023. More info coming soon!
Location
201 West Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ganly's Pub & Restaurant - 500 Brownsville Rd
No Reviews
500 Brownsville Rd Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View restaurant
More near Pottsville