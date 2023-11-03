Tresca 233 Hanover St
233 Hanover St
Boston, MA 02113
Dinner Menu
App/Salad/Pizza
- Antipasto Della Casa$24.00
Italian meats and cheeses, marinated artichoke hearts, fire roasted peppers, chef's cheese selection, marinated olives, grilled asparagus, baby greens, and oregano vinaigrette
- Brussel Sprouts$15.00
- Beef Carpaccio$21.00
Peppered seared tenderloin, baby arugula, capers, shallots, shaved grana Parmesan, garlic aioli, and crostini
- Belgian Frites$12.00
Crispy hand cut fries, Parmesan, herbs, roasted garlic aioli, and truffle ketchup
- Burratta$16.00
Creamy fresh mozzarella, baby heirloom tomatoes, basil, house balsamic, crostini
- Calamari Fritta$17.00
Cornmeal dusted calamari and spicy cherry peppers, Calabria pepper aioli, and pomodoro sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Egg Rolls$15.00
Pan fried wonton with house chicken Parmesan, and pomodoro dipping sauce
- Melanzana$18.00
Baked eggplant cutlets, red and yellow tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fire roasted peppers, pomodoro, and balsamic reduction
- Farm Raised Maine Mussels$18.00
Tomato lobster broth, saffron, lemon butter, and crostini
- Nachos Bolognese$20.00
Crispy corn tortilla chips, shredded mozzarella, bolognese, whipped ricotta, and cherry peppers
- Arancini$15.00
- Anna Maria's Famous Stuffed Meatballs$17.00
Ground veal and sirloin, cipollini onions, fire roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, tomato basil sauce, grilled focaccia, and whipped ricotta
- Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms$16.00
Domestic mushrooms stuffed with Maine lobster, Boursin cheese, buttery crumbs, topped with hollandaise sauce
- Gamberoni ala Bourque App$25.00
- Truffled Caesar$15.00
Romaine, focaccia croutons, white truffle oil, and Parmesan
- Italian Chopped Salad$24.00
Serves two. Romaine, baby heirloom tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, Italian cold cuts and cheeses, and oregano vinaigrette
- Tresca$15.00
Baby arugula, fennel, radicchio, baby heirloom tomatoes, marinated onions, goat cheese, and balsamic dressing
- Cheese Pizza$19.00
- Bianco$23.00
Shaved garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, goat cheese, Parmesan, and arugula
- Margherita$20.00
Buffalo mozzarella, pomodoro, basil, and olive oil
- Siciliano$22.00
Soppressata, pepperoni, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, fire roasted peppers, mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Tresca Bar Pizza$24.00
- Add Chicken$8.00
- Add Shrimp$10.00
- Add Salmon$14.00
- Add Lobster$20.00
- Bread for 2$3.00
- House Salad$12.00
Side/Add
Pasta
- Capellini Con Gamberoni$33.00
Sautéed shrimp, scampi style, baby heirloom tomatoes, and basil
- 1/2 Capellini Con Gamberoni$25.00
- Ravioli Aragosta$35.00
Maine lobster filled ravioli, sun-dried tomatoes, and creamy lobster sauce
- 1/2 Ravioli Aragosta$25.00
- Gamberoni Ala Bourque$33.00
Black tiger shrimp, roasted garlic cream, lemon, white wine, plum tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh oregano, and tagliatelle
- 1/2 Gamberoni Ala Bourque$25.00
- Linguine Alla Vongole$33.00
Fresh local cherry stones, chopped clams, shaved garlic, white wine, olive oil, parsley, baby heirloom tomatoes, and linguine
- 1/2 Linguine Alla Vongole$25.00
- Bolognese$31.00
Ground sirloin, Italian sausage, pancetta, grana Parmesan, cream, and tagliatelle
- 1/2 Bolognese$24.00
- Rigatoni Affumicata$30.00
Grilled eggplant, fire roasted peppers, baby heirloom tomatoes, roasted garlic, and smoked mozzarella
- 1/2 Rigatoni Affumicata$23.00
- Black Truffle Ricotta Gnocchi$30.00
Housemade ricotta gnocchi, wild mushroom ragu, and spinach
- 1/2 Black Truffle Ricotta Gnocchi$23.00
- Spaghetti Carbonara$31.00
Pancetta, peas, shallots, garlic, cream, Parmesan, egg, and housemade spaghetti
- 1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara$24.00
- Pasta Alfredo$23.00
- 1/2 Pasta Alfredo$16.00
- Pasta Butter$11.00
- 1/2 Pasta Butter$16.00
- Pasta Vodka$23.00
- 1/2 Pasta Vodka$16.00
- Cheese Raviloi$26.00
- 1/2 Cheese Raviloi$16.00
- Pasta Pomodoro$26.00
- 1/2 Pasta Pomodoro$16.00
Entrees
- Chicken Marsala$30.00
- Chicken Parmesan$30.00
- Chicken Piccata$30.00
- Eggplant Parmesan$28.00
Lightly breaded eggplant, sautéed, baked with mozzarella, house made marinara, and rigatoni
- Filetto$55.00
Grilled filet mignon, roasted baby Yukon's, seasonal vegetable, demi-glace, and lobster stuffed mushroom
- Pollo Santino$35.00
Pan roasted statler breast, prosciutto, provolone, wild mushrooms, artichoke hearts, lemony pan jus, and rigatoni
- Salmone Mediterranio$39.00
Wild caught salmon, warm cous cous salad, and broccolini
- Scallop Risotto$39.00
- Swordfish Puttanesca$41.00
Grilled center cut swordfish, baby heirloom tomatoes, capers, red onion, garlic, olive oil, white wine, and capellini
- Veal Marsala$33.00
- Veal Milanese$34.00
- Veal Parmesan$34.00
- Veal Piccata$34.00
- Split Charge$5.00
- Sub Salad$3.00
- Sub Veggie$3.00
Desserts
Kids Menu
Wine
Wine By the Glass
- GL Barbera$13.00
- GL Brut Rose$14.00
- GL Chianti$14.00
- GL Copper PN$15.00
- GL Ghizzano$15.00
- GL Justin Cab$18.00
- GL Lambrusco$14.00
- GL Land Mark$14.00
- GL Lavis$13.00
- GL Malbec$15.00
- GL Moscato$14.00
- GL Prelius Cab$16.00
- GL Prosecco$13.00
- GL Rose$13.00
- GL Si Si PG$13.00
- GL Vermentino$13.00
- GL Monte Pulciano$13.00
- GL St Pauls SB$13.00
- White Sangria$16.00
- Red Sangria$16.00
- Barbera D'Asti, Marco Bonfante$13.00
Italy
- Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Aida$13.00
Italy
- Chianti Classico, Tenuta$13.00
Italy
- Pinot Noir, Cooper Hill$14.00
Oregon
- Tuscan Blend, Il Ghizzano$14.00
Italy
- Malbec Reserva, Norton$15.00
Argentina
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Prelius$15.00
Italy
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Justin$16.00
California
- Pinot Grigio, Sisi$12.00
Italy
- Sauvignon Blanc, St. Pauls$12.00
Italy
- Chardonnay, Lavis$12.00
Italy
- Vermentino, Vigne Surrau$13.00
Italy
- Chardonnay, Landmark$14.00
California
- Prosecco, Bisol "Jeio"$12.00
Italy
- Brut Rosé, Pierre Sparr$13.00
France
- Moscato D'asti, La Spinetta$13.00
Italy
- Lambrusco, Cleo Chiqrli$13.00
Italy
- Rosé, Triennes Mèditerranèe$13.00
France
Sparkling & Half Bottles
- 34 Nicolas$55.00
- 32 Berlucchi$50.00
- 35 Gosset Rose$175.00
- 36 Gosset$85.00
- 201 Bosco$85.00
- 20. Giacosa$90.00
- 0 BTL Lambrusco$50.00
- Laurent Rose$130.00
- Veuve$95.00
- 122 Gloria Brun$25.00
- 1/2 Riesling$30.00
- 1/2 0 Duck Chard$40.00
- 1/2 0 Hirsch PN 1/2$55.00
- 1/2 0 Amarone$60.00
- Blanc De Noirs, Gloria Ferrer, Carneros$25.00
- Pinot Gris, King Estate, Willammette Valley 2018$30.00
- Chardonnay, Duckhorn, Napa 2018$40.00
- Amarone, Tenuta Sant'Antonio, Veneto 2016$60.00
- Pinot Noir, Hirsch Vineyards, Sonoma County 2018$55.00
- Prosecco, Jeio, Italy$50.00
- Moscato d'Asti, La Spinetta, Piedmont$50.00
- Franciacorta, Ca'del Bosco$85.00
- Blanc de Noirs, Bruno giacosa Extra Brut, Piedmont$90.00
- Brut Rose, Pierre Sparr, Alsace$50.00
- Nicholas Feuillatte Brut Reserve, Epernay$55.00
- Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut, Epernay$95.00
- Gosset Brut Excellence, Ay$85.00
- Gosset Brut, Rose$175.00
White Wine
- Pinot Grigio, Alos Lageder - Terra Alpina, Trentino Alto Adige 2020$55.00
- Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita, Valle dell' Adige 2021$75.00
- Friulano, Bastianich 2018$50.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, Bortoluzzi, Friuli Venezia 2018$60.00
- Sauvignon Blanc, St. Pauls, Italy 2021$45.00
- Gavi, Christina Ascheri, Piedmont 2022$45.00
- Greco di Tufo, Feudi di San Gregorio, Campania 2019$70.00
- Grecante, Arnaldo Caprai, Italy 2022$65.00
- Chardonnay, Lavis, Italy 2021$50.00
- Vistamare, Gaja, Tuscany 2020$130.00
- Chardonnay,Fel, Anderson Valley 2018$75.00
- Chardonnay, Duckhorn, Napa 2020$85.00
- Chardonnay, Elizabeth, Walla Walla Valley 2018$100.00
- Pinot Gris, King Estate, Willammette Valley 2021$55.00
- Vermentino, Surrau Limizzani, Sardinia 2021$50.00
- Conundrum, Proprietary blend, California 2020$50.00
- Riesling , Dr. Lossen, Germany 2021$60.00
Red Wine
- Malbec Riserva, Norton, Argentina2020$55.00
- Chianti Classico, Badia e Coltibuono2019$50.00
- Montepulciano d' Abruzzo, Aida2020$50.00
- Pinot Noir, Cooper Hill, Oregon2020$55.00
- Barbera, d'Alba, Ruvei2018$60.00
- Nebbiolo/Merlot, Nino Negri$60.00
- Nebbiolo, Famiglia Bruno, Langhe2020$70.00
- Chianti Rufina, Selvapiana, Tuscany2018$75.00
- Brunello di Montalcino, Poggio Salvi2017$125.00
- Chianti Classico Riserva, Badia e Coltibuono2017$90.00
- Amarone della Valpolicella, Bennati Elite2018/19$125.00
- Pinot Noir, King Estate, Oregon 2019$75.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Stonestreet Cellars, Alexander Valley2017$90.00
- Cab sauv/Merlot/Petit Verdot, San Felice$100.00
- Barolo, Marco Bonfanti2016$125.00
- Barolo, Prunetto2017/18$95.00
- Brunello di Montalcino, Val di Suga2016$180.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, RouteStock, Napa Valley2020$70.00
- Zinfandel blend, 8 years in the dessert, Orin Swift, California2021$85.00
- Rosso Verones, Ireos2019$60.00
- Quattrofilari, Barbera Riserva, Beppe Marino2017$130.00
- 442 Pinot Noir, Flowers, Sonoma County2020$95.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan, Sonoma County2017$135.00
- Montepulciano d' Abruzzo, Riserva, Trinita2015/16$65.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Oak, Alexander Valley2017/18$160.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Doubleback, Walla Walla Valley2018/19$300.00
House Wine
- BTL Justin$70.00
- BTL Montepulcia$50.00
- BTL Malbec$55.00
- BTL Prelius$60.00
- BTL Barbera$50.00
- BTL Chianti$50.00
- BTL Cooper PN$50.00
- BTL IL Ghizzano$55.00
- BTL Trienn Rose$50.00
- BTL Brut Rose$50.00
- BTL Prosecco$50.00
- BTL Moscato$50.00
- BTL Vermentino$50.00
- BTL Si Si PG$50.00
- BTL Landmark$50.00
- BTL Lavis$50.00
- BTL St Pauls SB$50.00
Beer
Bottled Beer
- Allagash, Belgian White$8.00
- Amstel Light$7.00
- Aval Hard Cider$7.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Cisco Brewers Grey Lady$7.00
- Cisco Brewers Whale's Tale$7.00
- Guinness$8.00
- Santilli IPA$8.00
- Modelo$8.00
- Peroni$8.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Athletic N/A$8.00
- Aval Cider$8.00
- Shipyard Pumpkin bottle$7.00Out of stock
- Molson Canadian$8.00
- Oatmeal Stout$8.00
- NA Heineken 0$7.00
- NA Athletic Run Wild$7.00
- Coors Light$7.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- Truly$8.00
- Corona$7.00
Draft Beer
Special Menu
Appetizers
- Brussel Sprouts$15.00
- Burr Special$18.00
- Lamb Lollipops$21.00
- Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms$16.00
Sweet lump crabmeat, boursin cheese ,shallots, sherry, buttery crumbs, hollandaise
- Octopus Toscano$22.00
- Stuffed Scallops$21.00
Crisp Iceberg wedge, applewood bacon, baby heirloom tomatoes, sweet and sour onions, house 1000 island or Great Hill bleu cheese dressing
Entree's
- Bistecca Florentine$60.00
- Pollo Bella Bocca$34.00
Pancetta, peas, shallots, garlic, cream, parmesan, egg, house made spaghetti
- Seafood Alfredo$50.00
Grilled 14 oz. Veal chop, wild mushrooms, olive oil, lemon zest, rosemary, sage, roasted herbed potatoes, broccolini
- Seafood Fra Diavolo$60.00
Chargrilled 16 oz. bone in filet mignon, crispy potatoes, sautéed asparagus & mushrooms, house steak sauce
- Veal Chop Parm$65.00
- Veal Chop Milanese$65.00
- Veal Chop Toscano$65.00
- Vegan Ravioli$31.00
- 1/2 Vegan Ravioli$22.00
- Vegan Pizza$23.00
- The #1$31.00
- Pumpkin Risotto$35.00
- Lasagna$30.00
Desserts
Special Cocktail
Function Menu
NA Beverage
Soft Drinks
- Flat Big Water$8.00
- Spark Big Water$8.00
- Coke$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Soda Water$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
- Milk$5.00
- Americano$5.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Decaf Cappucino$5.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Decaf Espresso$5.00
- DBL Espresso$7.50
- Latte$5.00
- Decaf Latte$5.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Refill Soda
- Water Course
Liquor
Gin and Rum
- Bacardi$11.00
- Barcardi Limon$11.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- Goslings$11.00
- Malibu$11.00
- Meyers Dark$11.00
- Zacapa$13.00
- Bombay$12.00
- Bombay Martini$14.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Sapphire Martini$14.00
- Brockmans$12.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Hendricks Martini$14.00
- Tanqueay$12.00
- Tanqueray Marini$14.00
- Empress Gin$14.00
- Citadelle Gin$14.00
- Botanist Gin$14.00
- Sipsmith Dry Gin$14.00
Vodka
Tequila
- Casa A Silver$16.00
- Casa A Reposado$18.00
- Casa A Mezcal$18.00
- Casa Anejo$16.00
- Don Julio Silver$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$40.00
- Patron Reposado$16.00
- Patron Anejo$18.00
- Patron Cilver$14.00
- Cincoro$45.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$40.00
- Milagro$15.00
- Up Charge$2.00
- Komos$35.00
- Clase Azule Blco$30.00
- Teremana Blanco$13.00
- Teremana Reposado$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
SC/BR/WH/RY
- Balvenie 12$16.00
- Balvenie 14$19.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Bookers$14.00
- Bowmore 12$14.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$14.00
- Bulleit Rye$14.00
- Chivas 12yr$14.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Dead Rabbit$14.00
- Dewars$13.00
- Dewars 12$14.00
- Dewars 15$18.00
- Dewars 18$24.00
- Elijah Craig$14.00
- Glenfiddich 12$18.00
- Glenfiddich 15$20.00
- Glenfiddich 18$38.00
- Glenfiddich 21$50.00
- Glenlivet 12$16.00
- Glenlivet 18$40.00
- Glenmorangie$14.00
- J. Walker Black$18.00
- J. Walker Blue$50.00
- J. Walker Red$13.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Jameson$13.00
- Jim Beam$12.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Laguvulin 16$20.00
- Laphroaig 10$14.00
- Macallan 12$19.00
- Macallan 18$54.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Oban 14$19.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$12.00
- Seagrams 7$12.00
- West Cork 12$14.00
- Whistle Pig$18.00
- Woodford$14.00
- WP Boss Hog$24.00
- Jeffersons Very Small bourbon$18.00
- Roe & co$16.00
- Teelings Small Batch$16.00
- Rabbit Hole Bourbon$16.00