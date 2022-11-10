Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Treva

3,384 Reviews

$$

980 Farmington Ave.

West Hartford, CT 06107

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolognese
Zucchini Blossoms
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Salumi & Formaggi

Picolo

Four choices from from either the selection of salumi or formaggi.

Grande

Eight choices from the selection of salumi and formaggi.

Proscuitto Each

Proscuitto Each

$8.00

Dried and cured pork leg. Sweet and lightly salty. with balanced pork flavor. Described often as melt in your mouth tender. Prosciutto is salted and pressed for 2 months before being hung for an additional 18 months.Single order: 6 slices Picolo & Grande: 3-4 Slices.

Speck Each

Speck Each

$8.00

Speck is very similar to prosciutto in that it is from the same cut of meat, it's cure, and dried. Speck is smoked as part of the last steps giving it a lightly wood smoked flavor.Single order: 6 slices Picolo & Grande: 3-4 slices.

Bresaola Each

Bresaola Each

$8.00

Bresaola is salted and air dried beef. Made from top round it is aged 2 to 3 months and turns a red and sometimes purple color. Single order: 5-6 slices Picolo & Grande: 2-3 slices.

Sporessata Each

Sporessata Each

$8.00

Sopressata is a cured and dried type of pork salami. Hot peppers and garlic are added to obtain a sweet and spicy flavor.Single order: 8 slices Picolo & Grande: 4-5 slices.

Coppa Each

Coppa Each

$8.00

Coppa is made from a whole muscle on the pig that is located behind the head at the top of the shoulder. 5-6 slices Picolo & Grande: 2-3 slices

Parm Each

Parm Each

$8.00

Parmesan cheese is the name of an Italian extra-hard cheese made of cow's milk. The original Parmesan cheese is more precisely called Parmigiano-Reggiano. It is produced only in Italy, in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Mantua and Bologna.

Fiore Each

Fiore Each

$8.00

Fiore Di Sardegna Pecorino, also known as fiore sardo, is a firm cheese from the Italian island of Sardinia,made from sheep milk; specifically from the milk of the local Sardinian breed. It is aged for 2 months.

Tartuffo Each

Tartuffo Each

$8.00

Tartufo is a fresh, semi-soft cheese made from a combination of pasteurized cow's and sheep's milk in Tuscany. It is infused with shavings of white truffles which provide rich aroma and taste. The shavings for white truffle transform the cheese into an addictive delicacy.

Taleggio Each

Taleggio Each

$8.00

Taleggio is a semisoft, washed-rind, smear-ripened Italian cheese that is named after Val Taleggio. The cheese has a thin crust and a strong aroma, but its flavour is comparatively mild with an unusual fruity tang. Aged for 2 months.

Gorg Dolce Each

Gorg Dolce Each

$8.00

Gorgonzola "Dolce" DOP is a soft, blue, buttery cheese made with pasteurized cow's whole milk. The cheese took its name from a small town in Lombardy near Milan, where it said to have been born in the 12th century. It has a white or pale yellow, buttery and melty paste speckled with a homogeneous distribution of blue coloured veins.

Antipasti

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Hot Cherry Pepper | Zucchini **Contains Dairy, Gluten, Seafood****

Chefs Calamari

Chefs Calamari

$16.00

Sauteed | Butter | Garlic | Capers | Herbs | Lemon **Contains: Dairy, Seafood**

Flatbread Prosc.

Flatbread Prosc.

$14.00

Mozzarella | Fig Jam | Prosciutto | Arugula | Saba ** Contains: Gluten, Dairy**

Polpo

$16.00

Pepperonata, Olives, Crispy Potatoes, Salsa Verde

Zucchini Blossoms

Zucchini Blossoms

$4.00

Ricotta | Herbs **Contains: Dairy, Gluten**

Crispy Brussel

Crispy Brussel

$10.00
Flatbread Shrimp

Flatbread Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp, Tomato, Garlic, Olive Oil, Mozzarella

Little Neck Clams

$12.00

Mozz Bar

Burrata

Burrata

$12.00

Marinated Tomato **Contains: Dairy**

Sheep's Milk Ricotta

$11.00

Grilled Bread, Truffle Honey, Citrus, Olive Oil

Straciatella

$12.00

Bruschetta, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil **Contains: Dairy**

Insalata

Di Casa

Di Casa

$8.00

Baby Greens | Radicchio | Endive

Arugula

Arugula

$10.00

Parmigiano Reggiano | Lemon | Cherry Tomato **Contains, Dairy**

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Heart | Ciabatta Crouton **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Fish**

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Tomato | Mozzarella | Basil | Sea Sal t **Contains: Dairy**

Lattuga

Lattuga

$9.00

Bibb Lettuce | Apple | Gorgonzola | Almond **Contains: Dairy**

Entrees & Pasta

Merluzzo

Merluzzo

$28.00

Cod | Escarole | White Bean | Tomato **Contains: Gluten, Fish**

Pettini

Pettini

$32.00

Scallops | Polenta | Wild Mushroom | Shaved Zucchini **Contains: Shellfish, Dairy**

Branzino

Branzino

$29.00

Roasted Whole Bass | Potato | Caper | Broccoli Rabe **Contains: Dairy, Fish**

Salmone

$28.00

Corn Ragu, Zucchini, Cherry Tomato, Beurre Blanc

Pollo

Pollo

$24.00

Herb Chicken | Seasonal Vegetables | Natural Jus **Contains: Dairy**

Hanger

Hanger

$36.00

Fingerling Potatoes | Brussels Sprout | Garlic Olive Oil

Bistecca

Bistecca

$42.00

Prime NY Strip | Fingerling Potatoes | Brussels Sprout | Garlic Olive Oil

Agnello

Agnello

$42.00

Lamb Chops | Fingerling Potatoes | Brussels Sprout | Garlic Olive Oil

Duck Entree

Duck Entree

$30.00

Duck Breast, Cauliflower Puree, Eggplant, Spinach, Honey Glaze

Veal Milanese

$34.00

Gnocchi

$24.00

Italian Sausage | Broccoli Rabe | Calabrian Chili **Contains: Dairy, Gluten, Egg**

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$23.00

Chicken | Tomato | Arugula | Pesto **Contains: Nuts, Gluten, Dairy**

Bolognese

Bolognese

$20.00

Sweet Fennel Sausage | Beef Bolognese **Contains: Gluten**

Tagliatelle

Tagliatelle

$22.00

Wild Mushroom Ragout | Truffle | Thyme **Gluten, Egg, Dairy**

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Pecorino Cheese | Black Pepper **Contains: Gluten, Dairy, Egg**

Garganelli

Garganelli

$24.00

Duck Confit | Peas | Radicchio | Parmesan Cream **Contains: Dairy, Gluten**

Squid Ink

Squid Ink

$26.00
Gnocchi Pomodoro

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$20.00

Ravioli del Giorno

$22.00

Sp Pork Chop

$30.00

Sides

Side Broccoli Rabe

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Sauteed | Garlic | Onion

Side Hot Peppers

Side Hot Peppers

$6.00
Side Mushrooms

Side Mushrooms

$6.00
Side Polenta

Side Polenta

$6.00

**Contains Dairy**

Side Spinach

Side Spinach

$5.00
Side Tuscan Fries

Side Tuscan Fries

$8.00

Truffle Oil | Parmesan Cheese **Contains Dairy**

Side Seasonal Veg

$8.00

Loaf Of Bread

$8.00

Retail

DORO Olive Oil 1/2 Liter

$12.00

DORO Olive Oil Liter

$19.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Treva is inspired by the cuisine of the Central and Northern regions of Italy. Using only the freshest and finest in-season ingredients, dishes are hand-crafted daily and served in warm and convivial atmosphere.

Website

Location

980 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

Treva image
Treva image
Treva image
Treva image

Map
