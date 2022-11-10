Gorg Dolce Each

Gorgonzola "Dolce" DOP is a soft, blue, buttery cheese made with pasteurized cow's whole milk. The cheese took its name from a small town in Lombardy near Milan, where it said to have been born in the 12th century. It has a white or pale yellow, buttery and melty paste speckled with a homogeneous distribution of blue coloured veins.