Treynor Recreation Area 208 Buck Street

review star

No reviews yet

208 Buck Street

Treynor, IA 51575

Popular Items

Gizzards

TRA Food

Appetizers

App Of The Month

$4.50

Appetizer of the Month

$4.50

Boneless Wings

$6.00

Cheese Balls

$4.50

French Fries

$2.50

Gizzards

$4.50

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.50

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$4.50

Mushrooms

$4.50

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Salads

Salad Bar

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

1/2 Sandwich & 1 Trip Salad Bar

$10.00

Grilled ham and cheese, club, BLT with 1 trip to the salad bar

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

BLT

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Chicken Strips (4 Pc)

$10.00

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, ranch, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Club

$9.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, American, tomato, lettuce, mayo

Club Wrap

$9.00

Double Cheeseburger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Fried Egg Burger

$10.00

Fried Egg, Bacon and Cheese on Toast

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.50

Spicy BLT Wrap

$9.00

Tenderloin

$10.50Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Chicken Strips (2 Pc)

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Extra

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Candy

$1.50

Deluxe Mixed Nuts

$2.00

Desserts

$1.50

Hot Dog

$2.50

Wing Night Monday

$0.75

Beer Menu

Cans

Blue Moon

$3.74

Bud

$3.27

Bud Light

$3.27

Bud Light Lime

$3.27

Bud Light Next

$3.74

Busch Light

$3.27

Busch NA

$3.27

Carbliss

$3.74

Cayman Jack

$3.74

Coors Light

$3.27

Crown Cans

$3.74

Cut Waters

$3.74

Guinness

$3.74

Michelob Ultra

$3.74

Miller Light

$3.27

Naturdays

$3.27

PABST

$3.27

Quirk

$3.74

Truly

$3.74

Twisted Tea

$3.27

White Claw

$3.74

Bucket - 6 Pack

$16.36

Premium 6 Pack

$18.69

Happy Hour

Monday Night Bucket

$14.02

Liquor Menu

Liquor

Bacardi

$3.50

Bailey's

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Peach

$5.50

Crown Royal

$5.50

Cruzan Strawberry

$3.50

Dewars

$5.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$3.50

Fireball

$3.50

Gray Goose

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jaeger

$3.50

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Kahlua

$3.50

Malibu

$3.50

Rum Chata

$3.50

Smirnoff

$3.50

Tanqueray

$3.50

Titos

$3.50

Titos Bloody Mary

$9.00

Liquor Doubles

Bacardi DBL

$5.50

Bailey's DBL

$5.50

Captain Morgan DBL

$5.50

Crown Apple DBL

$7.50

Crown DBL

$7.50

Crown Peach DBL

$7.50

Cruzan Strawberry DBL

$5.50

Dewars DBL

$7.50

Dr. McGillicuddy's DBL

$5.50

Fireball DBL

$5.50

Gray Goose DBL

$7.50

Jack Daniels DBL

$7.00

Jaeger DBL

$5.50

Jameson DBL

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Kahlua DBL

$5.50

Malibu DBL

$5.50

Rum Chata DBL

$5.50

Smirnoff DBL

$5.50

Tanqueray DBL

$5.50

Titos Bloody Mary DBL

$11.00

Titos DBL

$5.50

Well Liquor

Well Bloody

$7.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Well Doubles

Well Bloody Mary DBL

$9.00

Well Rum DBL

$5.00

Well Tequila DBL

$5.00

Well Vodka DBL

$5.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$5.00

N/A Drinks

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.34

Diet Pepsi

$2.34

Mountain Dew

$2.34

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.34

Dr Pepper

$2.34

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.34

7-Up

$2.34

Diet 7-Up

$2.34

Root Beer

$2.34

Lemonade

$2.34

Tea

$2.34

Coffee

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Bottled Pop

$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Kids drinks

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

208 Buck Street, Treynor, IA 51575

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

