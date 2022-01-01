  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Trez Bistro & Wine Bar - 920 Studemont St, Suite 150
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trez Bistro & Wine Bar 920 Studemont St, Suite 150

review star

No reviews yet

920 Studemont St, Suite 150

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Lamb Chops
Wings (5)
Collard Greens

Brunch Plates

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00
Breakfast Flatbread

Breakfast Flatbread

$17.00

Chicken Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Flatbread

Crab Cakes w/ Remoulade

Crab Cakes w/ Remoulade

$37.00

3 crab cakes topped w/ remoulade sauce served on a bed of arugula tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Fish & Grits

Fish & Grits

$28.00

Blackened flounder over smoked gouda grits topped w/ savory sauvignon blanc sauce

Jerk Lamb Chops

Jerk Lamb Chops

$43.00

Double bone-in lamb chops marinated for 24 hours in our house made Jamaican jerk seasoning served with savory collard greens and crab mac n’cheese

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Pan seared blackened jumbo shrimp served over gouda grits & topped w/ étouffée sauce

Trez Breakfast

$15.00
Trez Veggie Omelette & Roasted Potatoes

Trez Veggie Omelette & Roasted Potatoes

$18.00

Egg omelette with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, kale and mozzarella cheese. Served with seasoned roasted potatoes

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$18.00

Sides

Eggs

Eggs

$6.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00
Homemade Biscuit

Homemade Biscuit

$6.00
Pork Bacon

Pork Bacon

$6.00
Waffles

Waffles

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Smoked Gouda Grits

Smoked Gouda Grits

$7.00
Wings (5)

Wings (5)

$7.50
Seasonal Fruit bowl

Seasonal Fruit bowl

$10.00

Cup of Gumbo

$10.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$5.00

Meet the Winemaker Ticket

MTWM Flight And Cheese Board

$50.00

RESERVATION DEPOSITS

Deposit (4-10)

$50.00

Deposit (11-20)

$100.00

Deposit (21-30)

$150.00

Deposit (31-40)

$200.00

Deposit (41-50)

$250.00

Venue Fee

$250.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 Studemont St, Suite 150, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Orchard
orange star4.0 • 65
1201 Oliver St. Unit 108 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Hungry Like the Wolf - 920 Studemont, Suite 900
orange star4.0 • 98
920 Studemont, Suite 900 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Killen's Heights - 101 Heights Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
101 Heights Blvd Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Cookshack, Heights, TX
orange starNo Reviews
4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
TRUTH BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
110 S Heights Blvd Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Scoop rebuilding - 8200 Washington, Houston, Tx 77007
orange starNo Reviews
8200 Washington, Houston, Tx 77007 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston