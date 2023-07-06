Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tres Banderas

10230 East Arapahoe Road

Centennial, CO 80112

Food

BURRITOS

PULLED PORK BURRITO

$11.99
BRISKET BURRITO

$11.99
POLISH SAUSAGE BURRITO

$11.99
CHICKEN BURRITO

$11.99
VEGGIE BURRITO

$10.99

BURRITO BOWLS

CHIKEN BOWL

$12.95

BRISKET BOWL

$12.95

PORK BOWL

$12.95

SAUSAGE BOWL

$12.95

VEGGIE BOWL

$12.95

QUESADILLA

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$11.99
PULLED PORK QUESADILLA

$11.99
CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.99
POLISH SAUSAGE QUESADILLA

$11.99
CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.99

CHIMICHANGAS

Deep fried Burrito

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA

$13.95

BRISKET CHIMICHANGA

$13.93

PORK CHIMICHANGA

$13.95

SAUSAGE CHIMICHANGA

$13.95

CHIKEN CHIMICHANGA

$13.95

TACOS

PULLED PORK TACOS

$11.25

BRISKET TACOS

$11.25

POLISH SAUSAGE TACOS

$11.25

JALAPENO SAUSAGE TACOS

$11.25

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.25

PORK SINGLE TACO

$3.75

BRISKET SINGLE TACO

$3.75

POLISH SAUSAGE SINGLE TACO

$3.75

JALAPENO SAUSAGE SINGLE TACO

$3.75

CHICKEN SINGLE TACO

$3.75

CHIMICHANGAS

$13.95

NACHOS

BRISKET NACHOS

$11.99

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$11.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$11.99

POLISH SAUSAGE NACHOS

$11.99

JALAPENO SAUSAGE NACHOS

$11.99

VEGGIE NACHOS

$10.99

LOADED FRIES

POLISH SAUSAGE LOADED FRIES

$13.99

CHIKEN LOADED FRIES

$13.99

PORK LOADED FRIES

$13.99

BRISKET LOADED FRIES

$13.99

VEGGIE LOADED FRIES

$13.99

LOADED MAC AND CHEESE

POLISH SAUSAGE LOADED MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

CHICKEN LOADED MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

PORK LOADED MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

BRISKET LOADED MAC & CHEESE

$12.99

SALSAS

SALSA ROJA SIDE

$0.50

SALSA VERDE SIDE

$0.50

MEXICAN TREATS

CHAMOY GUSHERS

$7.50
CHAMOY SOUR WORMS

$7.50
CHAMOY SKITTLES

$7.50
CHAMOY SOUR BELTS

$7.50
CHAMOY BEARS

$7.50
CHAMOY LIFE SAVERS

$7.50

Drinks

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN CHERRY COKE

$2.75
FOUNTAIN DR PEPPER

$2.75
FOUNTAIN ROOT BEER

$2.75
FOUNTAIN FRUIT PUNCH

$2.75
FOUNTAIN LEMONADE

$2.75
FOUNTAIN DIET COKE

$2.75
FOUNTAIN SPRITE

$2.75
FOUNTAIN COKE

$2.75
SANGRIA

$2.75
JARRITO PINA

$2.50
JARRITO FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50
JARRITO MANGO (LIMITED)

$2.50
JARRITO GUAVA (LIMITED)

$2.50
JARRITO LIMON

$2.50
JARRITO TAMARINDO

$2.50
JARRITO MANDARINA

$2.50

GREEN TEA ARIZONA

$2.50

KIWI STRAWBERRY ARIZONA

$2.50

MANGO ARIZONA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We have the best meat in town !

10230 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial, CO 80112

