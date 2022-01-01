Tri-Lakes Tavern imageView gallery
Kids Menu

Kids Chicken

$5.00

Kids Fish

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Gin

Hendrick's

$6.00

Tanqueray

$5.75

Well Gin

$3.75

Leatherbee Gin

$6.00

Hendrick's Neptunia

$6.00

Aviation Gin

$5.75

Liqueurs/Cordials

Disaronno

$5.75

Frangelico

$4.75

O3

$4.74

Grand Marnier

$5.75

Baileys

$4.75

Kahlua

$4.75

Irish Mist

$4.75

Doc McGillicuddy

$3.50

Doc Cherry

$3.50

Doc Apple Pie

$3.50

Doc Rootbeer

$3.50

Doc Peach

$3.50

Liquor 43

$4.75

Jager

$4.75

Dekyper Apple

$3.75

Dekyper peach

$3.75

dekyper Blackberry

$3.75

Dekyper Slow Gin

$3.75

Dekyper Butter

$3.75

Amaretto

$3.75

Rumple

$4.75

Rum

Well Rum

$3.75

Bacardi Silver

$4.75

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Malibu

$4.75

Lake House Spiced

$5.00

Grapefruit Rum

$5.00

Cherry Vanilla Captain

$4.75

Orange Vanilla Captain

$4.75

Scotch

Well Scotch

$3.75

McCallan

$8.00

Dewers

$5.75

Johnny Walker

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.75

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.75

Patron

$6.50

Don Julio

$6.50

Milagro

$4.75

Mijenta

$4.75

Dolce Vida

$4.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.75

Grey Goose

$5.75

Titos

$5.75

crystal skull

$6.75

Absolut

$5.75

Vanilla 360

$4.00

Cherry 360

$4.00

Orange 360

$4.00

Big Gun Vodka

$5.50

Vita Watermelon

$3.75

Vita Blood Orange

$3.75

Blackrasberry Bramble

$5.75

Crystal Black

$5.50

High rock vodka

$4.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Jim Beam

$4.75

Jack Daniels

$4.75

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.75

Crown Caramel

$5.75

Crown Apple

$5.75

Seagrams 7

$4.75

Seagrams VO

$4.75

Jameson

$5.25

Woodford

$6.00

Makers Mark

$5.75

Fireball

$3.50

So-Co

$4.75

Hoosier Heat

$5.00

Confessions of a chocoholic

$5.00

Liars Bench Rye

$6.00

Irish Mst

$5.00

Screwball

$4.50

Bradshaw Bourbon

$6.00

Bradshaw Rye Whiskey

$6.00

Old Americana

$6.50

Edwin Coe

$5.25

Ugly Dog Cherry

$3.50

Red Stag

$4.75

Jameson Orange

$5.25

Kurvball whiskey

$4.50

Silverbelly

$5.25

Cocktails

Nikki's Drink

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.75

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Buttery Crown

$5.00

cosmo

$7.00

fuzzy Navel

$4.25

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Kahlua Cream

$4.50

Kahlua Coffee

$4.25

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.50

long Island

$7.75

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Tavern Manhatten

$8.50

Martini

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Screwdriver

$4.25

Tavern Old Fashioned

$8.50

White Russian

$6.50

Whisky Sour

$4.75

Tavern Punch!

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Irish Car Bombs

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Baby Beer

$5.00

Blue Hawaiin

$8.00

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$8.50

Moscow mule

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.50

Draft

Amberbock 16oz

$3.50

Zombie Dust IPA 16oz

$5.50

Metazoa 16oz

$5.50

Bud LT 16oz

$3.00

Coors LT 16oz

$3.00

Miller LT 16oz

$3.00

Negra Modelo 16oz

$4.50

Guinness 16oz

$6.00

Vanilla Porter 16oz

$4.50

Amberbock 22oz

$4.50

Zombie Dust IPA 22oz

$6.50

Metazoa 22oz

$6.50

Bud LT 22oz

$4.00

Coors LT 22oz

$4.00

Miller LT 22oz

$4.00

Negra Modelo 22oz

$5.50

Vanilla Porter 22oz

$5.50

Coors LT Pitcher

$11.00

Miller LT Pitcher

$11.00

Bud LT Pitcher

$11.00

Negra Modelo Pitcher

$14.00

Special Draft Pitcher

$16.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$13.00

IPA Pitcher

$16.00

Amberbock Pitcher

$13.00

Cans

PBR

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Busch Light Apple

$2.50

rhienheist truth ipa

$5.00

Bud Lt Seltzer

$3.75

White Claw

$3.75

Hoppopotumus

$5.00

Puppy Slumber Party

$5.00

Bud Light Soda

$3.75

Crown Peach Tea

$7.50

Coco

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mom Water

$4.50

Kekionga Cider

$4.25

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Bells 2 Hearted

$4.25

Bells oberon

$4.25

Bucket Domestic

$12.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Bucket

$8.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Premier

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona light

$3.75

Guiness

$4.00

Heineken

$3.75

Heineken N/A

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller Highlife

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Modelo

$3.75

Yeungling Light

$3.50

Yeunling Lager

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.75

Killian's

$3.75

Bucket Mich Ultra

$15.00

Blue Moon Bucket

$15.00

Wine by Glass

Cabernet

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Pink Diamond

$6.50

Plonqe

$6.50

White Zin

$5.50

Peach Sangria

$6.50

Valentia

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Pinot Noir

$7.50

Soda/Juice

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Soda Water

Cranberry

$3.50

Grapefruit

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$3.00

Entrees

Barramundi

$19.00

Extras

Lbs of Fish

$14.00

Tri Lakes Tshirts

$20.00

Bag Of Ice

$1.50

Bottle Coozies

$3.00

Can Coozies

$2.00

Hats

$20.00

Sweat Shirt

$40.00

Beanie

$15.00

Notre Dame Glasses

$4.00

Desserts

Peppermint Ice Cream Pie

$7.00

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.50

Extra's

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Queso

$1.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.00

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Butter

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Poppy Seed

$0.50

Extra Raspberry Vin.

$0.50

Extra Italian

$0.50

Extra 1000 Island

$0.50

Extra French

$0.50

Side of Mild

$1.00

Side of Medium

$1.00

Side of Hot

$1.00

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side of Teriyaki

$1.00

Side of Soy Sauce

$0.50

Add/Extra Jalapeno

$1.00

Extra cocktail!

$0.50

Extra Ceaser

$0.50

Side Of Truffle Sauce

$4.00

Event Dinners

Salmon

$16.00

Grilled or Blackened

Chicken Club

$12.00

6oz chicken breast with ossian bacon and swiss

8 Oz Sirloin

$16.00
