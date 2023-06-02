Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tri-State Subs 1034 West Avenue H Suite 105

No reviews yet

1034 West Avenue H Suite 105

Lancaster, CA 93534

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

THE NEWARK

ITALIAN STYLE

ITL. CHEESEBURGER

$10.75+

ITL. GRILLEDCHICKEN

$10.75

ITL. HOTDOG

$14.75

A deep fried Sabrett Hotdog w/mustard, peppers, onions, potatoes and ketchup

ITL. CHEESESTEAK

$10.75+

ITL. CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$10.75+

ITL. TUNA STEAK

$13.50+

ITL. VEGGIE

$10.75+

ITL. CHICKEN BREAST

$10.75+

STEAK-N-TAKE

$10.75+

THE NEW YORKER

Honey turkey & Cheese

$14.75+

Chopped Cheese

$14.75+

Grilled Cheese

$10.75

The Ruben

$11.25Out of stock

Hot Pastrami and Cheese

$11.25

Chicken Club

$11.25

RB & Cheese

$13.25Out of stock

Street Hotdog

$7.25

THE JERSEY SHORE

The Shore

Chicken Cutlet

$10.75+

Chicken Parmesan

$10.75+

Jersey Cheeseburger

$10.75

Cheesesteak

$10.75+

Grilled Chicken

$10.75+

Tuna

$10.75+

The Neptune

$12.75+

Ham & Cheese

$10.75+

Turkey & Cheese Club

$10.75+

RBeef & Cheese

$12.75+Out of stock

Broadwalk Sausage & Peppers

$9.50

THE PHILLY

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75+

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.75+

Tuna Cheesesteak

$10.75+

Roast Pork

$12.50

Veggie Cheesesteak

$10.75+

Kids Corner & Sides

Kids Corner and Sides

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.75

lil Shorty Subs & Chips

$8.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks & Fries

$10.75

Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper Salmon Bites & Fries

$15.75

Hotdog & Fries

$10.75

Onion Rings

$7.25

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.25

Sides, Drinks & Sweets

Snacks & Drinks

Chips

$2.25

TastyKakes Krimpets

$2.65

Chocolate Cupcakes

$2.65

Fresh fruit lemonade Pouch

$4.95

Uptown

$2.95

Water Bottle

$2.75

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Taste Of The East Coast On The West

Location

1034 West Avenue H Suite 105, Lancaster, CA 93534

Directions

