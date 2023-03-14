Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tri-Tip Trolley #1-Tippy

8445 Sonoma Hwy

Kenwood, CA 95452

Popular Items

Mac n cheese
Seasonal Mixed Green Salad
Brisket Sando


Breakfast

French Toast

$10.00

cinnamon walnut french toast/ whipped butter/ maple syrup/ house bacon

Breakfast Quiche

$10.00

spinach/ mushroom/ gruyere cheese

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

scrambled eggs/ potatoes/ white cheddar

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sando

$10.00

house bacon/ scrambled eggs/ white cheddar/ fresh roll

Power Outage Food

Tri-tip Sando

$18.00

Brisket Sando

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Sando

$18.00

Seasonal Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Mac n cheese

$14.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wine country comfort food at it's finest!

8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452

Directions

