Tri-Tip Trolley #1-Tippy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Wine country comfort food at it's finest!
Location
8445 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C
No Reviews
4100 Montgomery Drive C Santa Rosa, CA 95405
View restaurant