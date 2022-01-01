Tri-Tip Trolley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Wine Country Comfort Food at it's Finest!
Location
1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zoftig Eatery - Catering - 57 Montgomery Drive
No Reviews
57 Montgomery Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurant
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurant