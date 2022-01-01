Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tri-Tip Trolley

review star

No reviews yet

1165 Montgomery Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Wine Country Comfort Food at it's Finest!

Website

Location

1165 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Directions

Gallery
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie image
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie image
Tri-Tip Trolley #2 - Trixie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zoftig Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
57 Montgomery Dr Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Zoftig Eatery - Catering - 57 Montgomery Drive
orange starNo Reviews
57 Montgomery Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
KANCHA
orange starNo Reviews
643 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
400 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
620 Fifth St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
NY Pie - 65 Brookwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
65 Brookwood Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston