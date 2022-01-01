Main picView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Triangle Pub 381 Old Montauk Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

381 Old Montauk Hwy

Eastport, NY 11941

Popular Items

10pc Wings
12oz Burger
Bonesless Wings

Appetizers

Add a side of french fries or coleslaw to any starter $3

Battered Broccoli

$9.00

Burrata

$15.00

Cajun Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Corn Nuggets

$10.00

Fried Clams

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fried Zucchini

$9.00

Godfather Stuffed Clams

$12.00

Steamed Clams

$16.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.00

Marinated Steak Tidbits App

$14.00

Mini Tacos

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Oyster Casino

$15.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Quesadilla- Chicken

$12.00

Quesadilla- Shrimp

$14.00

Quesadilla- Steak

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$13.00

Soft Baked Pretzel Sticks (3)

$9.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Build Your Own Burger

All Burgers Served with French Fries & a Pickle

12oz Burger

$11.00

6oz Burger

$8.00

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Kids 6 Oz Burger

$8.00

Chicken Wings

5pc Wings

$7.00

10pc Wings

$12.00

Bonesless Wings

$10.00

Entrees

BBQ Ribs

$22.00

Boneless Ribeye

$30.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Flounder

$21.00

Fried Shrimp

$22.00

Mahi

$21.00

Pork Chops

$20.00

Salmon

$22.00

Extra Sauce

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Creamy Italian

$0.50

French

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Cajun Sauce

$0.50

Honey Dijon

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Triangle

$0.50

Marinade

$0.50

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Plain Horseradish

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Cucumber Wasabi Dressing

$0.50

Boom boom

Marinara

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Bowl of Pasta

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Fried Flounder

$10.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Pubfare

All Sandwiches Served with French Fries & a Pickle

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Boom Boom Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Flounder on a Bun

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Corned Beer Ruben

$13.00

Grilled Pastrami Ruben

$13.00

Ham Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated Steak Tidbits

$16.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Sliced Steak Barge

$15.00

Triangle Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Parmesan Cheese & Seasoned Croutons over Romaine Lettuce

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fried Chicken Cutlets, Cucumbers, Roasted Corn, Red Onions & Candied Walnuts over Romaine Lettuce

Garden Salad

$9.00

Tomatoes, Peppers, Mushrooms & Onions over Romaine Lettuce

Lisa's Salad

$14.00

Fried Chicken Cutlets, Roasted Red Peppers, Corn, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Red Onions over Mixed Greens with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Sliced Cajun Chicken, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar & Red onions with Chipotle Ranch

Summer Salad

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp, Tomatoes, Roasted Beets, Corn, Goat Cheese & Candied Walnuts over Mixed Greens

Tuna Tataki Salad

$19.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna, Tomatoes, Avocado, Carrots & Wasabi Peas over Romaine Lettuce with Cucumber Wasabi Dressing

Turkey BLT Salad

$14.00

Fresh Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar & Tomatoes over Romaine Lettuce

Sides

Additional Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Bread

$7.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Mozz Garlic Bread

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side of Pasta

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Gravy

$1.50

Baked Potato

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Soup

Croc Chili

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$6.00

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Specials

Tuna seared

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pub style

Location

381 Old Montauk Hwy, Eastport, NY 11941

Directions

