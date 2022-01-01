Tribe at Riverwalk imageView gallery

Tribe at Riverwalk

No reviews yet

115 Wilcox Unit 120

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Specialty Cocktails

Lavender Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bonfire Manhattan

$13.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Casa-politain

$12.00

New York Sour

$13.00

Peaty Pablo

$12.00

Bramble

$12.00

Margapeño

$11.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Buffalo Milk

$12.00

Rosemary Paloma

$12.00

Kin

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Words Cannot Espresso

$12.00

Kinderpunsch

$12.00

Kentukey Colada

$13.00

The Basic B.

$12.00

Wreath Smash

$12.00

Oaxacan Fuego

$13.00

Root Beer Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cranberry Gin Fizz

$13.00

Snowgria

$12.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Saturn

$13.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Naughty Bitz

$12.00

Navy Grog

$12.00

Ol Moda

$12.00

Flights

Tequila Flight - Man, Clase, 1942

$40.00

After Din - 20yr, Ruby, Sauternes

$25.00

Rum Flight - Ratu, Flor Cana 18 Yr, 20 Yr

$30.00

Jap- Iwai 45, Suntory, Kikori

$20.00

World- Ichiro, Abasolo, Sole

$30.00

Mezcal- Bozal Union El Viejo, La Luna Bruto

$30.00

Colorado- Laws, Branch N Barrel, 291

$25.00

Beer

105 West

$5.00+

Odd 13 The Noob Ipa

$5.00+

Chipolte Pineapple Mead

$6.00+

Lone Tree Irish Red Ale

$4.00+

Pikes Peak Oatmeal Stout

$5.00+

High Hops Pils

$4.00+

Bitburger N\A

$5.00

Eddyline Pale Ale

$4.00+

Juicy Freak Denver IPA

$5.00+

Wine

Pepperwood Grove (House Chard)

$8.00+

Clay Shannon Chard

$12.00+

La Chertosa

$13.00+

Pertico Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Cap Royal

$12.00+

Three Brooms

$12.00+

Domaine Gewurztraminer

$18.00+

Paul Chevalier

$8.00+

Naonis

$12.00+

Hahn Rosé

$10.00+

Risata

$12.00

Sauternes

$15.00+

Folly Of The Beast

$13.00+

Bodegas Faustino

$12.00+

1895 (House)

$8.00+

Hess Cab

$13.00+

Robert Hall Cab

$13.00+

Swanson Cab

$18.00+

Seghesio Zin

$15.00+

Chronic Cellars

$12.00+

Smith & Hook Blend

$14.00+

Lost Poet

$13.00+

Sangria

$12.00

Bottled Wine

Btl Paul Chevalier (House)

$28.00

Btl Naonis

$44.00

Btl Clay Shannon

$44.00

Btl Taittinger

$75.00Out of stock

Btl PET NAT

$70.00

Btl Pertico Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Btl Pepperwood Grove (House)

$28.00

Btl La Chertosa

$44.00

Btl Berringer Reserve Chard

$95.00

Btl Panthera Chard

$110.00

Btl Patz & Hall Chard

$85.00Out of stock

Btl Cap Royal

$44.00

Btl Three Brooms

$44.00

Btl Domaine Alsace Gewurtz

$68.00

Btl Chateau Luduiraut Sauternes

$55.00

Btl 1895

$28.00

Btl Hess

$48.00

Btl Robert Hall

$48.00

Btl Swanson

$68.00

Btl Far Niente

$200.00

Btl Stag's Leap

$150.00

Btl Heitz Cellar

$175.00

Btl Folly

$48.00

Btl Seghesio

$56.00

Btl Bodegas

$44.00

Btl Lost Poet

$48.00

Btl Chronic

$44.00

Btl Smith & Hook

$52.00

Btl Hahn Rosé

$36.00

Duck Horn Merlot

$100.00

Finca Adalgisa Malbec

$75.00

Pinot Noir

$120.00

Avignonesi Sangiovesi

$70.00

Chateau Thivin Gamay

$75.00

Chateau Tallin

$75.00

Chateau La Chapelle

$80.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$65.00

Ladron: Evidence

$75.00

Ladron: Mutiny

$75.00

Ladron: Cliffhanger

$80.00

Gonzalo Rioja

$70.00

Wildehurst Chenin Blanc

$100.00

Springfield Sauv. Blanc

$80.00

Jacques Mouton Chard

$65.00

J Lassalle

$125.00

Berlucchi

$105.00

Famiglia Pasqual

$65.00

Tapiz Torrontes

$50.00

Liqueurs

Campari

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Carpona Antica

$8.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Green Charteuse

$8.00

Cambord

$8.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Sandeman 20yr

$10.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Nonino Amaro

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Light

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Myer's

$8.00

Bacardi 8

$12.00

Well Bar Code Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$8.00

Ron Zacapa

$10.00

Ratu

$12.00

Flor De Cana 20yr

$25.00

Runhaven

$8.00

Flor de Cana 12

$12.00

Flor de Cana 18

$14.00

Flor de Cana 20

$25.00

Mezcal

La Luna Bruto

$18.00

La Luna Manso

$14.00

Union Uno

$8.00

Union El Viejo

$12.00

Flor del Desierto

$13.00

Bozal Borrago

$18.00

Bozal Jabali

$14.00

Tequila

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Olmeca Altos Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Clase Azul Repo

$20.00

Well Bar Code Tequila

$6.00

Mandala

$25.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Empress 1908

$10.00

Botinist

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray 10

$10.00

Well Bar Code Gin

$6.00

Nikka Coffey

$12.00

Woody Creek Gin

$12.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$10.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Tito's

$8.00

Chopin

$12.00

Well Bar Code Vodka

$6.00

Ketel One Bot.

$10.00

Whiskey/Rye

291

$12.00

Abasolo

$12.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Blade and Bow

$13.00

Basil Hayden Straight

$12.00

Basil Hayden 10yr Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Branch and Barrel

$12.00

Branch And Barrel 3 Way

$12.00

Branch And Barrel Honey

$12.00

Blantons

$15.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bulliet 10yr

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Chicken Cock Rye

$15.00

Well Bar Code Whiskey

$6.00

Chick Cock 20yr

$100.00

Chicken Cock

$15.00

Weller 107

$12.00

EH Taylor

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Strength

$12.00

Hibiki Toki

$10.00

High West Prairie

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

Iwai Whisky 45

$12.00

Iwai Sherry

$20.00

Ichiros World Blend

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$15.00

Jeffersons Sm Batch

$12.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$14.00

Knob Creek Straight

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Laws Four Grain

$12.00

Laws Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Puni Sole Italian Whiskey

$28.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Coopers

$8.00

Stanahans Sherry Cask

$15.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Templton Rye

$10.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr

$14.00

Whistle Pig 12 Yr

$22.00

Woodford

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Woodenville Bourbon

$10.00

Woody Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Woody Creek 70/30

$12.00

Woodenville Rye

$10.00

Weller Special Reserve

$8.00Out of stock

Weller 107

$12.00

Weller 12 Yr

$12.00

Chicken Cock 20yr

$100.00

Kikori

$12.00

Suntory

$10.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Macallan 12 yr

$14.00

Oban 14 yr

$18.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Ardbeg

$12.00

Dewars White Label

$8.00

Cocktails A to Z

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Black and Tan

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Absinthe

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.00

Champagne

$5.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Words Cannot Espresso

$13.00

Mimosa Flight

$30.00

Spritz Flight

$45.00

Michelada

$8.00+

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bubbles & Besties

$20.00

Breakfast Old Fashioned

$12.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Guava

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Lilikoi

$8.00

Garden Of Eden

$10.00

Cranberry Lemonade

$8.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Soda

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Soda Water

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Squirt Bottle

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coffee/Tea/Water

Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Juniper Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Ferrarelle Bottled Water

$7.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$3.00

Kids Sprite

$3.00

Kids Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Kids Diet Coke

$3.00

Kids Ginger Ale

$3.00

Kids Cranberry

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids OJ

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Pineapple

$3.00

Kids Shirley

$3.00

Kids Roy Rogers

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Retail

Hat

$25.00

Shirt

$25.00

Valentine's Flowers

$5.00+

Entree

Halibut

$65.00

Pork Shank

$65.00

Rack of Lamb

$65.00

Vegetables

$65.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Wilcox Unit 120, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

