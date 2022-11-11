Restaurant header imageView gallery

WCC Café by Tribeca Tavern

111 Competition Center Drive

Morrisville, NC 27560

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Caesar Wrap
The Classic

Apps

Choice of Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Warm Bite Size Pretzels, Served With Your Choice Of Yellow or Dijon Mustard

Breadstick Bites

Breadstick Bites

$8.00

Delectable Breadsticks Cut into Bite size pieces tossed in our BRAND NEW Homemade Garlic Parmesan Sauce, topped with Parmesan Cheese and served with our Famous Homemade Garlic Ranch

Carolina Wings

Carolina Wings

$10.00

Carolina Bone-in Wings tossed in your Choice of Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ. Served with your choice of Garlic Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Heaping portion of Natural Cut Fries tossed in Parmesan, Roasted Garlic Infused Oil, & Fresh Herbs served with Garlic Ranch Dressing

Garlic Parmesan Tater Tots

$8.00
Puck Drops

Puck Drops

$9.00

15-16 100% All Beef Mini Corn Dog Bites

Baskets

The Hurricane

The Hurricane

$11.00

Our Home Ground Local Pasture Raised Ground Beef With Melted Swiss Cheese Topped With Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon & Our "Special Sauce" All Of Our Burgers Are Served On The Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun & Lettuce, Tomato, & Onions

The Wolfpack

The Wolfpack

$11.00

Our Home Ground Local Pasture Raised Ground Beef With Melted Ashe County Pepper Jack Cheese Topped With Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce & A Crispy Onion Ring. All Of Our Burgers Are Served On The Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun & Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.

The OG

The OG

$10.00

A Classic Cheese Burger, Our Home Ground Local Pasture Raised Ground Beef With Melted American Cheese. All Of Our Burgers Are Served On The Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun & Lettuce, Tomato, Onions.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Our NEW & IMPROVED VEGGIE BURGER! Served on our Local Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun & with Local Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. (*Not Considered Vegan*)

American Dog

American Dog

$7.00

All Beef Hot Dog, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Hot Dog Bun

The Jr. Cane

The Jr. Cane

$9.00

Our 100% All Beef Hot Dog Topped with Melted Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon & Our "Special Sauce" All Of Our Hot Dogs Are Served On The Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun. Our meals come with Homemade Chips but you can upgrade to French Fries, Tater Tots, Fruit, or a Salad!

The Icepack

The Icepack

$9.00

Our 100% All Beef Hot Dog With Melted Ashe County Pepper Jack Cheese Topped With Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce & an Onion Ring (or two) All Of Our Hot Dogs Are Served On The Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

4 Chicken Tenders served with Chips (or upgrade) & Your Choice of Sauce for dipping: HONEY MUSTARD, BBQ SAUCE, BUFFALO, MANGO HABANERO, GARLIC PARMESAN, RANCH, OR BLEU CHEESE. All Sauces are served on the Side.

Veggie Hurricane

$11.00

Our New & Improved Veggie Burger With Melted Swiss Cheese Topped With Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Our "Special Sauce" All Of Our Burgers Are Served On The Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun & Lettuce, Tomato, & Onions **THIS IS NOT SERVED WITH BACON**

Veggie Wolfpack

$11.00

Our New & Improved Veggie Burger With Melted Ashe County Pepper Jack Cheese Topped With Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce & A Crispy Onion Ring. All Of Our Burgers Are Served On The Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche Bun & Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. ***THIS IS NOT SERVED WITH BACON***

Cheddar Bacon Burger

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$12.00

Our Local Pasture Raised Ground Beef With Melted Cheddar Cheese. Brioche Bun & Lettuce, Tomato, Onions. Served with Chips or your choice to upgrade sides.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar & Buffalo Sauce all wrapped in a Garlic Herb tortilla. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Romaine lettuce & Grilled Chicken tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Parmesan Cheese & wrapped in a Garlic Herb Tortilla.

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$10.00

Strips of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Pesto Mayonnaise wrapped in a Garlic Herb Wrap

Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap

Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap

$12.00

Our Signature House Ground Beef, Fresh Cut Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion wrapped in a Garlic Herb Tortilla.

Pizza

The Goal

The Goal

$10.00

The Classic Cheese Pizza Prepared With Red Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

The Classic

The Classic

$11.00

Homemade Pepperoni Pizza! Prepared With Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperonis.

The Sideline

The Sideline

$12.00

Prepared With Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Local Tomatoes, Pesto, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Hat Trick

The Hat Trick

$12.00

Prepared With Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Local Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Onions

The Buffalo Barn Burner

The Buffalo Barn Burner

$13.00

The BEST Buffalo Chicken Pizza! Prepared with Buffalo Bleu Cheese Base & Topped with Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken & Bacon!

The BBQ Breakaway

The BBQ Breakaway

$13.00

A Local BBQ Chicken Pizza! A BBQ sauce base, topped with Mozzarella, Onions, Chicken & Bacon

The Captain

The Captain

$13.00

Our Version of The Meatlovers Pizza! Prepared With Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Local Ground Beef, Pepperoni, & Bacon

Salads

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Local Mixed Greens, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, & Red Onion, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

Tribeca Salad

Tribeca Salad

$12.00

Local Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Croutons, Grilled Chicken, Served With Your Choice of Balsamic Vinaigrette, Ranch, or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with House Made Croutons & Parmesan Cheese *Add Grilled Chicken for $3!*

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Local Mixed Greens Topped With Diced Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onions, Cucumber, and House Made Croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce Tossed In Caesar Dressing Topped With Croutons And Parmesan Cheese. Add Grilled Chicken for $3!

Sides

Natural Cut Fries

Natural Cut Fries

$4.00

Natural Cut Fries

Chips

Chips

$4.00

Hand Cut Chips

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Local Mixed Greens Topped With Diced Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onions, Cucumber, and House Made Croutons.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce Tossed In Caesar Dressing Topped With Croutons And Parmesan Cheese. Add Grilled Chicken for $3!

Assorted Seasonal Fruit Cup

Assorted Seasonal Fruit Cup

$5.00

Assorted Seasonal Fruit Cup **Fruit can change due to the Season**

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sauces

Ranch (Garlic)

$0.50

Special Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Mango Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Sweets

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$8.00

Scrumptious Churros cut into Bite Size pieces & Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar & Topped with a Honey Drizzle

Brownie

$3.69

Rich Fudge Brownie topped with Vanilla Cheesecake Swirl

Blondie Brownie

$3.69Out of stock

Brown Sugar & Vanilla Blondie loaded with Chocolate Chips, Pecans, & Walnuts

Fresh Baked Cookies

$1.84

2 Fresh Baked Cookies. Please ask for flavor availability. Could include Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, and other varieties.

Sweet Bites

Sweet Bites

$8.00

Our Famous Pretzel Bites With A Twist! Coated in Honey & A Cinnamon Sugar!

Soda/Tea/Coffee

Pepsi Fountain Drink/Fresh Brewed Tea

Pepsi Fountain Drink/Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.24

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Fruit Punch, Sierra Mist, Pink Lemonade, Mountain Dew, Sweet Tea, Un-Sweet Tea.

Aquafina Bottle

Aquafina Bottle

$1.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.50
Rockstar

Rockstar

$4.00
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.62Out of stock
Pepsi Product Bottle

Pepsi Product Bottle

$3.24
Coffee

Coffee

$3.24
Specialty Coffee

Specialty Coffee

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.31

Biosteel

$3.69

Juice

$4.00

Retail

Candy

$2.77

Assorted Candy Options: Could Include: Skittles, Starburst, M&M's, Hershey Bars

Nature Valley \ Kind Granola Bar

$1.84Out of stock

Muffins

$2.77Out of stock

Box Candy

$3.69Out of stock

Bigger Box of candy, Could include: Nerds or Sweet Tarts depending on availability

Oreos

$3.69Out of stock

Fruit By The Foot

$1.39

Z Bar

$2.77
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Staying true to our authentic southern hospitality, we’re bringing the amazing, made-from-scratch eats we create to Wake Competition Center Café and adding to the Tribeca Hospitality family. We serve handcrafted food and homegrown beer, from our very own Mash House Brewery in Fayetteville, and have culminated WCC Café in to a fast casual atmosphere for those with busy schedules, kids on the go and anyone that just wants to grab a bite and a beer. The unique tastes of our dishes will surely complement the hustle and bustle of WCC and our team looks forward to building relationships, supporting our local community and introducing you to the tasty charm that is Tribeca Hospitality

111 Competition Center Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

WCC Café image

