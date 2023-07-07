Restaurant header imageView gallery

TriBecca's Sandwich Shop

review star

No reviews yet

2949 W Belmont Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Sandwiches

BBQ Turkey

$14.95

Michigan Smoked Turkey, Mick Klug Cherry BBQ Sauce, Herby Ranch Red Onion Slaw, French's Onions, White Cheddar, Toasted Sourdough

TriBecca’s Tofu Cubano

$14.45

Phoenix Bean Tofu, Local Swiss Cheese, Pickled Prince Pickles, Chipotle Aioli, Mustard Butter, pHlour Bakery Ciabatta Bun

TriBecca's Cubano

$14.45

Twin Oaks Ham, Slagel Farm Mojo Pork, Local Swiss Cheese, Pickled Prince Pickles, Chipotle Aioli, Mustard Butter, pHlour Bakery Ciabatta Bun

The Tofu Horseshoe

$14.45

Phoenix Bean Tofu, Pullman Bread, Crinkle Fries, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce, Served Open-Faced *due to supply chain issues crinkle fries may be replaced with regular fries

The Horseshoe

$14.45

Two Slagel Farm Beef Patties, Pullman Bread, Crinkle Fries, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce, Served Open-Faced *due to supply chain issues crinkle fries may be replaced with regular fries

Spicy Tuna Melt

$13.95

Spicy Tuna, White Cheddar, Mighty Vine Tomatoes, Pickled Prince Banana Peppers, Arugula on Sourdough

MaidWrong

$13.45

Slagel Farm Ground Beef, Yellow Mustard, Agrodolce Onions, Muenster Cheese, Steak Sauce Aioli, Buttery Bun

Kid's Dino Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Dino Shaped Grilled Cheese made with Local Cheddar on pHlour Pullman Bread, Comes with Crinkle Fries *due to supply chain issues crinkle fries may be replaced with regular fries

French Onion French Dip

$14.45

Chuck Roast with French Onion Soup Seasoning, Caramelized Onions, and Melty Cheese, on pHlour Ciabatta. Served with a side of Au Jus.

Crispy "Frosted" Cauliflower

$13.45

Panko Crusted Cauliflower, Local Cheddar Cheese, Tarragon Mustard Aioli, Shredduce, Buttery Bun

The Minnie

$9.95Out of stock

Cubano inspired sausage made with fresh Ground Pork, Ham, Gruyere Cheese and topped with Pickled Prince Pickles and Chipotle Aioli Collaboration with Haymarket Brewery and Jay Westbrook "The Black Beer Baron"

Sides

Crinkle Fries w/ Chipotle Mayo Dipping Sauce

$5.95

*due to supply chain issues crinkle fries may be replaced with regular fries

Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese

$6.25

Radiatore Pasta and Pine River Pepper Jack

Ranch Broccoli Salad

$6.25

Crunchy Broccoli, HBFC Herby Ranch, Pickled Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Spiced Sunflower Seeds

7-Layer Pasta Salad

$6.25

Pinto Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Sour Cream, Taco Seasoning, Radiatore Pasta

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

$2.95
Coke

$2.95
Dr. Pepper

$2.95
Sprite

$2.95
Boxed Water

$3.95Out of stock
La Croix - Pampelmousse

$2.95
Kyoto Black Cold Brew Coffee

$5.95
Orange Crush

$2.95
Jarritos Sidral

$3.45

Made with real apple juice and natural sweeteners with light carbonation

Squirt

$2.95
Orange Juice

$2.95

Tropicana

Hot Tea

$3.95

Tazo Tea: Earl Grey, Green Tea, Tropical Passion

Desserts

Banana Pudding Cup

$4.95
Griddled Rum Cake

$4.95
Zucchini Bread with Cream Cheese Frosting

$5.95

Toasted Zucchini Bread with Local Zucchini, Cinnamon, and Cream Cheese Frosting

Tubers Donuts - Made with Local Potatoes and Fried in Clarified Butter

Fries in Your Frostie

$4.45

Chocolate Ganache Glazed, Crunchy Potato Fried Stuff

Vanilla Ice'd

$4.45

Vanilla Buttermilk Glazed

Lemon Pepper Poppy Seed

$4.45

Lemony Black Pepper Glaze, Poppy Seeds

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amazing sandwiches with Midwest roots.

Website

Location

2949 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

