  Tribhaanga Indian-Nepali Restaurant - 234 West 56th Street
Tribhaanga Indian-Nepali Restaurant 234 West 56th Street

No reviews yet

234 West 56th Street

New York, NY 10019

Order Again

Veg-Lunch Special

Navaratna Curry Lunch

$15.98

Malai Kofta Lunch

$15.98

kadai Mushroom Lunch

$15.98

Paneer Masala Lunch

$15.98

Jimbu Daal Lunch

$15.98

Chicken Lunch Special

Chicken Tikka Masala Lunch

$16.98

Chicken Korma Lunch

$16.98

Butter Chicken Lunch

$16.98

Jalfrezi Chicken Lunch

$16.98

Balti Chicken Lunch

$16.98

Vindaloo Chicken Lunch

$16.98

Pahadi Chicken Lunch

$16.98

Nilgiri Chicken Lunch

$16.98

khursani Chicken Lunch

$16.98

Honey Chicken Lunch

$16.98

Lamb & Goat Lunch Special

Jalfrezi Lamb Lunch

$18.98

Balti Lamb Lunch

$18.98

Rogan Josh Lamb Lunch

$18.98

Vindaloo Lamb Lunch

$18.98

Pahadi Lamb Lunch

$18.98

Sherpa Tarkari (Lamb) Lunch

$18.98

Seafood Lunch Special

Shrimp Curry Lunch

$20.98

Salmon Curry Lunch

$20.98

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Garlic Chicken Tikka

Garlic Chicken Tikka

$15.00

Chicken marinated with special garlic and green sauce

Seekh Kabab

Seekh Kabab

$17.00

Minced lamb marinated and grilled in clay oven

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$15.00

Cottage Cheese, bell peppers marinated with special spices, and grilled in clay oven

Sekuwa Lamb

$17.00

Lamp marinated with special spices, green chilli grilled clay oven

Onion Bhaji

Onion Bhaji

$11.00

Crispy slice onions fritters fried

Garlic Mushroom

$13.00

Mushroom cooked with garlic and butter

Kukhura Tikka

$15.00

Chicken marinated with special spices, yogurt, and grilled in clay oven

Vegetarian Samosa

Vegetarian Samosa

$10.00

Potato and green pea turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce

Non-Veg Samosa

Non-Veg Samosa

$11.00

Chicken turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce

Momo Testing

Momo Testing

$15.00

Nepalese dumplings served with choice of meat and sauce.

Tareko Shrimp

Tareko Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp fried with special batter

Chicken Pakoda

Chicken Pakoda

$13.00

Stuffed with juicy chicken

Chicken Chhoila

Chicken Chhoila

$15.00

Fresh boneless chicken grilled and marinated with Hamalayan spices

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$15.00

Samosa mixed with sweet and sour chutney, yogurt, onions, and choley

Soups (Deep Copy)

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Chicken Clear Soup

$8.00

Vegetarian Main Course (Deep Copy)

Navaratna Curry

Navaratna Curry

$16.00

Fresh mixed vegetables dry-cooked with herbs and spices

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$20.00

Mixed vegetables and cheese dumplings with creamy cashew and onion sauce

Jimbu Dal

$15.00

Black lentils cooked with nepalese style ginger, garlic, and jimbu herbs

Kadai Mushroom

Kadai Mushroom

$18.00

Cooked in special kadai sauce with onion and bell peppers

Paneer Masala

Paneer Masala

$18.00

Homemade cottage cheese in a creamy cashew & tomato sauce

Non-Veg Specials (Deep Copy)

Chicken Tikka Masala

$20.00

Boneless chicken simmered in a tomato and onion sauce

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$20.00

Chicken cooked with coconut flavor, cashew creamy sauce

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$20.00

Dark meat boneless chicken simmered in a tomato, onion, and cashew sauce

Jalfrezi Chicken

Jalfrezi Chicken

$20.00

Chicken cooked with tomato, onion, bell pepper, and green chili.

Jalfrezi Lamb

Jalfrezi Lamb

$22.00

Lamb cooked with tomato, onion, bell pepper, and green chili.

Jalfrezi King Prawn

$25.00

King Prawn cooked with tomato, onion, bell pepper, and green chili.

Balti Chicken

Balti Chicken

$20.00

Chicken cooked with special balti sauce, yogurt, bell pepper, and herbs

Balti Lamb

Balti Lamb

$22.00

Lamb cooked with special balti sauce, yogurt, bell pepper, and herbs

Balti King Prawn

$25.00

King Prawn cooked with special balti sauce, yogurt, bell pepper, and herbs

Rogan Josh Lamb

Rogan Josh Lamb

$23.00

Lamb slow cooked with special herbs, fresh tomato

Vindaloo Chicken

Vindaloo Chicken

$20.00

Chicken cooked with potoates and spices

VIndaloo Lamb

VIndaloo Lamb

$22.00

Lamb cooked with potoates and spices

Vindaloo King Prawn

$25.00

King Prawn cooked with potoates and spices

Nepalese Dishes (Deep Copy)

Pahadi Chicken

Pahadi Chicken

$22.00

Chicken cooked with Nepalese spices, herbs, and coconut milk

Pahadi Lamb

Pahadi Lamb

$24.00

Lamb cooked with Nepalese spices, herbs, and coconut milk

Pahadi Prawn

$25.00

Prawn cooked with Nepalese spices, herbs, and coconut milk

Nilgiri's Chicken

$22.00

Nilgiri's Lamb

$24.00

Nilgiri's Prawn

$25.00
Khursani Chicken

Khursani Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, and spicy tomato sauce

Sherpa Tarkari

Sherpa Tarkari

$25.00

Lamb cooked with Himalayan spices

Salmon

Salmon

$30.00

Salmon fish cooked with Himalayan spices and coconut milk

Honey Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Tikka cooked with a cashew cream sauce and honey

Meat Platter

Meat Platter

$30.00

Assortment of Tandoori chicken, Chicken Tikka, Seekh Kabab, and fried shrimp

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$20.00

Marinated chicken with bone grilled in a clay oven

Breads (Deep Copy)

Naan

$4.00

Peshwari Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Tandori Roti

$4.00

Kulcha

$6.00

Potato & Onion / Goat Cheese & Spinach / Chicken Keema

Biryani & Rice (Deep Copy)

Biryani & Rice w/ Vegetable

$17.00

Biryani & Rice w/Chicken

$20.00

Biryani & Rice w/ Goat

$21.00

Biryani & Rice w/ Shrimp

$22.00

Desserts (Deep Copy)

Rasmalai

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Kheer

$8.00

Gajar Halwa

$8.00

Beverages (Deep Copy)

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Masala Tea

$3.00

Coffe

$4.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

American

$5.00

Latte

$7.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Red Bull

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
The theme of merging Indian and Nepali cuisines came from the love for our own cultures. We wanted our patrons to have the delightful experience the versatility of our cultural foods offer, in the heart of New York. Come in and enjoy!

234 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019

