Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Artesia
276 Reviews
$$
18001 Pioneer Blvd. Unit D
Artesia, CA 90701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SMALL PLATES
Hummus & Pita
Blended chickpeas spread with peri peri seasoning & sliced toasted pita bread.
Paneer (5) pieces
'Flame grilled' Paneer cheese strips with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Jalapeno Poppers (5) Pieces
'Fried' & 'Flame Grilled' Jalapeno Poppers. 6 Pieces.
Chicken Wings (6) Pieces
6 Chicken Wings. 'Flame Grilled' or 'Fried' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Falafel (5) pieces
'Fried' & 'Flame Grilled' Falafel's with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Mac & Cheese Bites (6) Pieces
'Fried' Breaded macaroni & Cheese bites.
SANDWICHES. BURGERS. PITAS & WRAPS
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
'Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloin sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes & perimayo sauce. On Ciabatta roll.
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy 'Lightly Fried' Chicken topped with pickles, perimayo sauce & coleslaw. On Brioche bun.
The Sizzler
'Grilled' Chicken tenderloin sandwich with lettuce, onions & peri peri BBQ sauce. On Ciabatta roll.
Tribos Chicken Pita
'Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloin with lettuce, tomatoes & perimayo sauce. In pita bread.
Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
Spinach' or 'Plain' tortilla. 'Flame grilled' Chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce.
Tribos Lamb Pita
'Flame Grilled' boneless Lamb strips with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce. On pita bread.
Classic Beef Burger
'Flame Grilled' Beef Burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. On Brioche bun. Cheese add on.