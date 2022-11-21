Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Artesia

276 Reviews

$$

18001 Pioneer Blvd. Unit D

Artesia, CA 90701

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Rice Bowl
Chicken Tenders
Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

SMALL PLATES

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$6.99

Blended chickpeas spread with peri peri seasoning & sliced toasted pita bread.

Paneer (5) pieces

Paneer (5) pieces

$6.99

'Flame grilled' Paneer cheese strips with your choice of peri peri flavor.

Jalapeno Poppers (5) Pieces

Jalapeno Poppers (5) Pieces

$7.99

'Fried' & 'Flame Grilled' Jalapeno Poppers. 6 Pieces.

Chicken Wings (6) Pieces

Chicken Wings (6) Pieces

$9.99

6 Chicken Wings. 'Flame Grilled' or 'Fried' with your choice of peri peri flavor.

Falafel (5) pieces

Falafel (5) pieces

$6.99

'Fried' & 'Flame Grilled' Falafel's with your choice of peri peri flavor.

Mac & Cheese Bites (6) Pieces

Mac & Cheese Bites (6) Pieces

$6.99

'Fried' Breaded macaroni & Cheese bites.

SANDWICHES. BURGERS. PITAS & WRAPS

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

'Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloin sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes & perimayo sauce. On Ciabatta roll.

Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy 'Lightly Fried' Chicken topped with pickles, perimayo sauce & coleslaw. On Brioche bun.

The Sizzler

The Sizzler

$10.99

'Grilled' Chicken tenderloin sandwich with lettuce, onions & peri peri BBQ sauce. On Ciabatta roll.

Tribos Chicken Pita

Tribos Chicken Pita

$10.99

'Flame Grilled' Chicken tenderloin with lettuce, tomatoes & perimayo sauce. In pita bread.

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Spinach' or 'Plain' tortilla. 'Flame grilled' Chicken tenderloins with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce.

Tribos Lamb Pita

Tribos Lamb Pita

$11.99

'Flame Grilled' boneless Lamb strips with lettuce, tomatoes, corn & perimayo sauce. On pita bread.

Classic Beef Burger

Classic Beef Burger

$10.99

'Flame Grilled' Beef Burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. On Brioche bun. Cheese add on.