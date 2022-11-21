A map showing the location of Tribos Peri Peri AtlantaView gallery
Tribos Peri Peri Atlanta

No reviews yet

3645 Club Dr

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Chicken & Rice Bowl
Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

Small Plates

Potato Chips - Regular Size

Potato Chips - Regular Size

$6.05
Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$7.71
5 Paneer pieces

5 Paneer pieces

$8.25
5 Jalapeno Poppers

5 Jalapeno Poppers

$7.71
6 Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$9.91
Mixed Olives

Mixed Olives

$5.50
5 Falafel

5 Falafel

$5.50
5 Mac & Cheese Bites pieces

5 Mac & Cheese Bites pieces

$6.60

Appetizer Sampler

$17.63
Toasted Pita - Saddle Brook

Toasted Pita - Saddle Brook

$1.09

Peri Peri Chicken

Quarter Chicken - Dark

Quarter Chicken - Dark

$8.91

One Leg Quarter (Drumstick and Thigh)

Quarter Chicken - White

Quarter Chicken - White

$9.96

One Chicken Breast grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$16.79

One Breast and One Leg Quarter grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce

Half Chicken - All Dark

Half Chicken - All Dark

$15.74

2 Leg Quarters grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce

Half Chicken - All White

Half Chicken - All White

$17.84

2 Breast pieces grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$31.49

A whole chicken (2 Breast and 2 Leg Quarters) grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce

Whole Chicken - All Dark

Whole Chicken - All Dark

$28.34

4 Leg Quarters grilled with your choice of Peri Peri Sauce.

Whole Chicken - All White

Whole Chicken - All White

$35.69

4 pieces Breast grilled with your choice of Peri sauce.

Wings & Tenders

Wings

Wings

Whole wings grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce

Burgers, Pitas & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.96

Grilled chicken with onions, lettuce, pickles and tomato on a toasted bun and grilled with your choice of Peri sauce.

Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.96
The Sizzler

The Sizzler

$9.96

Grilled chicken with our BBQ sauce, lettuce, onions and tomato. Grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce.

Tribos Chicken Pita

Tribos Chicken Pita

$9.96

Pita bread with grilled chicken, our special sauce, lettuce & tomatoes.

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$9.96

Flatbread with grilled tenderloin, lettuce tomato and our special sauce

Tribos Lamb Pita

Tribos Lamb Pita

$11.54

Chunks of Flame-grilled lamb chops on pita bread with our special sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Classic Beef Burger

Classic Beef Burger

$10.49

1/4 pound beef with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato and Perimayo.

Tribos Beef Burger

Tribos Beef Burger

$10.49

1/4 pound beef with our signature green sauce, cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato.

Tribos Lamb Burger

Tribos Lamb Burger

$10.49

1/4 pound ground lamb flame-grilled with our special sauce, cheese, tomato onion and lettuce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Tribos Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Veggie Corner

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.44

Special Vegetable patty flame-grilled with our special sauce, cheese, lettuce onion and tomato.

Veggie Pita

Veggie Pita

$9.44

Veggie patty in pita bread, lettuce tomato and our special sauces.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$9.44

Falafel with our signature sauce in pita bread with lettuce and tomato.

Paneer Wrap

Paneer Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Paneer cheese with your choice or Peri Sauce in a tortilla wrap with lettuce and tomato.

Rice & Fries Bowls

Chicken & Rice Bowl

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$11.54

Flame-grilled tenderloins with house rice, salad and your choice of Peri Sauce.

Falafel & Rice Bowl

Falafel & Rice Bowl

$10.49

House rice, salad and flame grilled falafel with your choice of Peri sauce.

Paneer & Rice Bowl

$10.49

Boneless Lamb over Rice

$13.64

Chunks of boneless lamb flame grilled and served over house rice with salad and your choice of Peri sauce.

Dirty Fries W/Chicken

Dirty Fries W/Chicken

$11.54

Flame-grilled tenders with fries, our mix of 3 different sauces, coleslaw, pickles and your choice of Peri sauce.

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$7.34

Seasoned fries with our mix of 3 sauces, coleslaw and pickles.

Salads

Tribos House Salad

$7.34

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops 2 Pieces

Lamb Chops 2 Pieces

$15.74

2 lamb chops marinated in our special marinade, flame grilled with your choice Peri Sauce.

Lamb Chops 4 Pieces

Lamb Chops 4 Pieces

$26.24

4 lamb chops marinated in our special marinade, flame grilled with your choice Peri Sauce.

Tribal Platters

All In One - Half Chicken + 3 wings + 1 Reg Side

All In One - Half Chicken + 3 wings + 1 Reg Side

$22.56

Half chicken, 3 wings and a choice of a regular side.

Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

$36.74

Whole chicken and 2 large sides.

Family Platter - 2 Whole Chiecken + 4 Large Sides

Family Platter - 2 Whole Chiecken + 4 Large Sides

$68.24

2 Whole Chicken & 4 Large sides.

Tribos Wings Platter - 24 Wings + 2 Large Sides

Tribos Wings Platter - 24 Wings + 2 Large Sides

$36.74

24 whole wings flame-grilled and 2 large sides.

Lamb Chop Platter - 6 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

Lamb Chop Platter - 6 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$49.34

6 Flame-Grilled Lamb Chops with your choice of sauce and 2 large sides.

Chef's Platter - 1 Whole Chicken + 4 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

Chef's Platter - 1 Whole Chicken + 4 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$62.99

Whole Chicken, 4 Lamb Chops & 2 large sides.

Tribal Feast - 2 Whole Chicken + 8 Lamb Chops + 4 Large Sides

Tribal Feast - 2 Whole Chicken + 8 Lamb Chops + 4 Large Sides

$120.74

2 Whole Chicken, 8 Lamb Chops & 4 Large Sides.

Sides

Tribos Sides

Kids Menu

5 Mac & Cheese Bites pieces

5 Mac & Cheese Bites pieces

$6.60
2 Paneer Strips

2 Paneer Strips

$7.34

2 paneer cheese strips flame grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce. Served with corn or fries and juice.

2 Wings

2 Wings

$7.34

2 Wings flame-grilled with your choice of Peri sauce. Choice of fries or corn and juice.

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$7.34

2 Chicken Tenders with a choice of corn or fries and juice. Grilled with your choice of Peri Sauce.

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Can Soda

Water Bottle

Tribos Shakes

Tea / Coffee

Juice

Pakola

$2.10

Red Bull

$3.15

Iced Tea (Green, Sweet, Unsweet)

$2.09

Glass Coke 1/2 Litre

$3.98

Dips & Extras

2 Oz Chili Dip

$1.04

2 Oz Garlic Dip

$1.04

8 Oz Chili Dip

$3.66

8 Oz Garlic Dip

$3.66

8 Oz Perimayo Dip

$3.66

2 Oz BBQ Dip

$1.04

2 Oz Ranch Dip

$1.04

2 Oz Perimayo Dip

$1.04

Peri Salt

$0.26
Toasted Pita - Saddle Brook

Toasted Pita - Saddle Brook

$1.09

Desserts

Assorted Dessert

Lunch Specials

Qtr chicken Dark / Rice

$7.34

Qtr chicken Dark / Fries

$7.34

Chicken Rice Bowl

$8.39

Beef Burger / Fries / Soda Can

$9.44

Grilled Chicken Sandwich / Fries

$9.44

3 wings / Fries

$8.39

Iftar

Beef Samosa 3 pc

$4.99

Chicken Roll 3 pc

$4.99

Bolani Potato

$4.99

Bolani Leak

$4.99

Dahi Bare

$4.49

Dahi Bare w/Chana

$5.99

Fruit Chaat

$3.99

Pakora

$4.99

Iftar Box Special

$9.99

Iftar Platter

$24.99

Sehri

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Desi Omelet

$7.00

Eggs & Sausage

$10.00

Eggs & Waffle

$8.00

French toast

$8.00

2 pc toast

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Paratha

$3.00

Waffle

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Single egg

$2.50

Chocolate croissant

$2.00

Lassi

$4.00

Doodh patti

$2.00

Doodh soda

$4.00

Juice Orange

$2.50

Juice apple

$2.50

Custom omelet w/2 toast

$10.00

Chana

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
3645 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

