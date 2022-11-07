Tribos Peri Peri imageView gallery
Chicken

Tribos Peri Peri - Saddle Brook

183 Reviews

$$

383 Market St

Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

Popular Items

Chicken & Rice Bowl
Peri Peri Chicken Wrap
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Small Plates

Potato Chips - Regular Size

$5.49

Hummus & Pita

$6.99

Hummus Only

$5.49

5 Paneer pieces

$7.49

5 Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

6 Chicken Wings

$8.99

Mixed Olives

$4.99

5 Falafel

$4.99

5 Mac & Cheese Bites pieces

$6.99

Appetizer Sampler

$15.99

Toasted Pita - Saddle Brook

$0.99

Peri Peri Chicken

Quarter Chicken - Dark

$8.49

Quarter Chicken - White

$9.49

Half Chicken

$15.99

Half Chicken - All Dark

$14.99

Half Chicken - All White

$16.99

Whole Chicken

$26.99

Whole Chicken - All Dark

$24.99

Whole Chicken - All White

$28.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings

Chicken Tenders

Burgers, Pitas & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

The Sizzler

$9.49

Tribos Chicken Pita

$9.49

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Tribos Lamb Pita

$10.99

Classic Beef Burger

$9.99

Tribos Beef Burger

$9.99

Veggie Corner

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Veggie Pita

$8.99

Falafel Wrap

$8.99

Paneer Wrap

$9.99

Falafel Pita

$8.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$10.99

Falafel & Rice Bowl

$9.99

Paneer & Rice Bowl

$9.99

Boneless Lamb over Rice

$12.99

Salads

Tribos House Salad

$6.99

Mediterranean Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops 2 Pieces

$14.99

Lamb Chops 4 Pieces

$24.99

Tribal Platters

All In One - Half Chicken + 3 wings + 1 Reg Side

$21.49

Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

$32.99

Family Platter - 2 Whole Chicken + 4 Large Sides

$62.99

Tribos Wings Platter - 24 Wings + 2 Large Sides

$34.99

Lamb Chop Platter - 6 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$46.99

Chef's Platter - 1 Whole Chicken + 4 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$57.99

Tribal Feast - 2 Whole Chicken + 8 Lamb Chops + 4 Large Sides

$109.99

Sides

Tribos Sides

Kids Menu

5 Mac & Cheese Bites pieces

$6.99

3 Paneer Strips

$6.99

3 Wings

$6.99

2 Tenders

$6.99

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Can Soda

Water Bottle

Tribos Shakes

Tea / Coffee

Bottomless Fountain

$2.99

Juice

Dips & Extras

2 Oz Chili Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Garlic Dip

$0.99

8 Oz Chili Dip

$4.99

8 Oz Garlic Dip

$4.99

8 Oz Perimayo Dip

$4.99

2 Oz BBQ Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Ranch Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Perimayo Dip

$0.99

Peri Salt

$0.55

Toasted Pita - Saddle Brook

$0.99

Desserts

Assorted Dessert

Lunch Specials

Chicken & Rice Bowl & Fountain Drink

$10.99

Falafel & Rice Bowl & Fountain Drink

$10.99

Chicken Wrap & Peri Fries & Fountain Drink

$10.99

Crispy Chkn Sandwich & Peri Fries & Fountain Drink

$10.99

6 Chicken Wings & Fountain Drink

$10.99

Milk Shake & Peri Fries

$5.99

Fountain Drink & Peri Fries

$5.99

5 Mac & Cheese & Fountain Drink

$5.99

5 Falafel & Fountain Drink

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Join the tribe

Location

383 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

Directions

Tribos Peri Peri image

