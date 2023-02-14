Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tribos Peri Peri 124 Turnpike Road

review star

No reviews yet

124 Turnpike Road

Westborough, MA 01581

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu (Westborough)

Small Plates

Potato Chips - Regular Size

$5.49

Hummus & Pita

$6.99

5 Paneer pieces

$7.49

5 Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

6 Chicken Wings

$8.99

Mixed Olives

$4.99

5 Falafel

$4.99

5 Mac & Cheese Bites Pieces

$6.99

Appetizer Sampler

$15.99

Toasted Pita

$0.99

Peri Peri Chicken

Quarter Chicken - Dark

$8.99

Quarter Chicken - White

$9.49

Half Chicken - One dark, one white

$15.99

Half Chicken - All Dark

$15.49

Half Chicken - All White

$16.99

Whole Chicken

$29.99

Whole Chicken - All White (4 Breasts & Wing)

$31.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings

$0.99

Chicken Tenders

$0.99

Burgers, Pita & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken Sizzler

$9.99

Tribos Chicken Pita

$9.49

Peri Peri Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Tribos Lamb Pita

$11.99

Classic Beef Burger

$10.49

Tribos Beef Burger

$10.99

Veggie Corner

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Veggie Pita

$8.99

Falafel Wrap

$8.99

Paneer Wrap

$9.99

Rice Bowls

Chicken & Rice Bowl

$10.99

Falafel & Rice Bowl

$9.99

Paneer & Rice Bowl

$10.99

Boneless Lamb over Rice

$12.99

Salads

Tribos House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops 2 Pieces

$16.99

Lamb Chops 4 Pieces

$25.99

Tribal Platters

All In One - Half Chicken + 3 wings + 1 Reg Side

$21.99

Original Platter - Whole Chicken + 2 Large Sides

$34.99

Family Platter - 2 Whole Chiecken + 4 Large Sides

$64.99

Tribos Wings Platter - 24 Wings + 2 Large Sides

$35.99

Lamb Chop Platter - 6 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$51.99

Chef's Platter - 1 Whole Chicken + 4 Lamb Chops + 2 Large Sides

$64.99

Tribal Feast - 2 Whole Chicken + 8 Lamb Chops + 4 Large Sides

$129.99

Sides

Tribos Sides

Kids Menu

5 Mac & Cheese Bites Pieces

$6.99

3 Paneer Strips

$6.99

2 Wings

$6.99

2 Tenders

$6.99

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Cans

Water Bottle

Tribos Shakes

Cup Ice

$1.25

Bottomless Fountain

$2.99

Juice

$2.49

Dips & Extra

2 Oz Chili Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Garlic Dip

$0.99

8 Oz Chili Dip

$4.99

8 Oz Garlic Dip

$4.99

8 Oz Perimayo Dip

$4.99

2 Oz BBQ Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Ranch Dip

$0.99

2 Oz Perimayo Dip

$0.99

Peri Salt

$0.50

Toasted Pita

$0.99

Desserts

Assorted Desserts

Lunch Express - Delivery

Lunch Express - To Go

$13.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enlighten yourself with our succulent offerings, paired with our signature blends of spices, and join us on a journey around the globe. With inspirations from Portugal, Mozambique, and Southern Asia, Tribos Peri Peri is bound to send you on a flavor trip you will never forget!

Location

124 Turnpike Road, Westborough, MA 01581

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sapporo Korean BBQ & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
50 East Main St Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext
Westboro House of Pizza & Pub
orange star4.1 • 241
36 E Main St, Ste #1 Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext
Sebastians - 3310 - Friberg Café
orange starNo Reviews
200 Friberg Parkway Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast @ Teledyne Nashua - (NO public access)
orange starNo Reviews
1 Research Drive Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext
Sebastians - 3290 -1500 NY Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1500 West Park Drive Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext
Woodlands Vegetarian Restaurant -Westborough
orange starNo Reviews
290 Turnpike Rd Suite 180 Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Westborough

Westboro House of Pizza & Pub
orange star4.1 • 241
36 E Main St, Ste #1 Westborough, MA 01581
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westborough
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston