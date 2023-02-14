Tribos Peri Peri 124 Turnpike Road
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enlighten yourself with our succulent offerings, paired with our signature blends of spices, and join us on a journey around the globe. With inspirations from Portugal, Mozambique, and Southern Asia, Tribos Peri Peri is bound to send you on a flavor trip you will never forget!
Location
124 Turnpike Road, Westborough, MA 01581
Gallery
