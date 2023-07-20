SNACKS & STARTERS

PARFAIT

$10.00

granola, pears, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, plain yogurt.

STEEL OTMEAL

$10.00

Side of fruit, brown sugar, almond.

FRUIT BLOWL

$10.00

Fresh, seasonal fruit. Cantaloupe, Blueberries, Grape, Strawberry, Watermelon, Honey Drew, Pineapple.

BREAKFAST BANANA SPLIT

$12.00

yogurt, blueberries, raspberries, banana, almonds, dried coconuts, chocolate chips, nutella.

SWEETS

MULTIGRAIN PANCAKE

$14.00+

multigrain, butter,mapple syrup.

TRIBU WAFFLE

$12.75

Banana, raspberries, blueberries, almond, nutella.

STRAWBERRY BANANA FRENCH TOAST

$14.50

four pieces, fresh strawberries and banana topped with nutella or dulce de leche.

FRECH TOAST (challah)

$13.75

four pieces of challah cinnamon bread, topped with caramelized apple.

CREPES

$14.00

Two crepes, banana, strawberries, dulce de leche, whipped cream.

SOUR CREAM PANCAKES

$14.00

six sour cream pancake, topped with raspberries compote.

ORIGINAL BUTTER MILK PANCAKES

$13.00+

fuffly butter milk pancake, powder sugar, butter, syrup.

OMELETTE & EGGS

Served with fruit or house potatoes & toast

HAWAIIAN OMELETTE

$14.00

ham, pineapple,peppers and mozarella cheese

DENVER OMELETTE

$14.00

ham, onions and green peppers

ALPINE WHITE OMELETTE

$16.00

alpine swiss, turkey, egg white

MEXICAN OMELETTE

$16.00

chorizo, onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, pepper jack.

GREEK OMELETTE

$16.00

spinach, tomatoes, crumbled feta

WESTERN OMELETTE

$16.00

ham, peppers, onions & cheddar cheese.

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$15.00

zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, sauteed onions & cheddar cheese.

TWO EGGS YOUR WAY

$10.00

EGGS AND MEAT

$14.00

two eggs any style & meat(ham, bacon or sausage link).

CHEF SPECIALS

CRISPY FRIED PORK & WAFFLE

$16.00

Boneless fried pork, chimichurri sauce, pickles onions.

FRESH CORN CAKE

$14.75

cakes made with fresh corn, scalilons, red peppers, mozarella cheese, server with ham, two eggs any style, roasted red pepper garlic sauce.

SUPREMO HASH

$15.00

chorizo, house potato, beans, corn, red onions, bell peppers, over medium eggs, chipotle sauce.

PORK HASH

$15.00

House potatoes, peppers, onions, spinach, two poached eggs, chipotle sauce.

TRIBU BURRITO

$15.50

scrumbled eggs, onions, chorizo, tomatoes

CHILAQUILES

$16.00

two egg over medium, with tortilla chips, beans, guacamole and mix cheese, pickles onions, red sauce, sour cream.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.00

Two sunny side egg, beans, avocado, tortilla chips, red sauce, sour cream.

TRIBU SIGNATURES

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$14.00

bacon, tomato, scrambled eggs, white cheddar. (house potato or fruit)

MUSHROOM AVOCADO TOAST

$13.00

guacamole, mushroom, multigrain toast.(house potato or fruit)

STEAK & EGG(24)

$24.00

grilled NY steak, two eggs you way, grill onions. (house potato or fruit)

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$16.00

fried chicken breast, belgian waffle, chipotle ranch sauce.

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$15.00

scrumbled eggs, onions, peppers,bacon,cheddar & pepper jack cheeses folder in a flour tortilla.( house potato or fruit)

SMOKE SALMON AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

guacamole, smoke salmon, capers, pickles onions, over medium eggs, arugula.(house potato or fruit)

BACON AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

guacamole, bacon, two sunny side up eggs, multigrain toast.( house potato, or fruit)

THE BENEDICTS

CLASSIC EGG BENEDICT

$15.00

bacon(boar's head), poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, english muffin.

SMOKED SALMON BENEDICT

$18.00

English muffin, smoked salmon, poached eggs, capers, hollandaise sauce.

SANDWICH & BURGERS

All are server with fries

BLT

$13.00

bacon, tomato, lettuce, avocado, mayonnaise, multigrain toast.

TURKEY AVOCADO

$14.00

oven-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, multigrain toast.

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

TUNA SALAD SANDWH

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, multigrain.

BBQ PORK

$14.00

roast pork, caramelized onion, BBQ, brioche bun.

TRADICIONAL BURGER

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, red onions, brioche bun.

TRIBU BURGER

$16.00

arugula, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss cheese, especial sauce, brioche bun.

TURKEY RUBEN SANDWICH(12.95)

$13.00

cabbage, carrot, swiss cheese, and thousand island, rye bread.

PARTY MELT

$14.00

caramelized onions and American cheese, rye bread.

PANINI & HOT SANDWICHES

CLUB

$14.50

oven roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, cheddar, mayonnaise, grilled sourdough.

CHICKEN PESTO

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, pesto aioli, tomato, mozzarella cheese, spinach, grilled sourdough.

CUBANO

$16.00

ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickle and mustard, baguette.

VEGGIE

$14.00

spinach, mix vegetable, swiss cheese, grilled sourdough.

SOUP

SOUP OF DAY

$6.50+

please ask your server.

WRAPS

SUPREMO WRAP(VEGAN)

$14.50

beans, carrot, romaine, guacamole, cilantro lemon rice.

SPICY TUNA WRAP

$14.50

carrot, cucumber, avocado.

CRISPY FRIED PORK WRAP

$14.50

rosterie BBQ, pepper jack, mix pico de gallo,

CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN WRAP

$14.50

romaine, cilantro lemon rice, avocado, mix pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce.

SALADS

SALMON FRUIT

$16.00

grilled salmon, arugula, watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, mango salsa and balsamic vinaigrette.

CHOP CHICKEN

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine, bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, corn, blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing.

HARVEST CHOPPED

$14.00

grilled chicken, spring mix, feta cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts, pears, apples, balsamic vinaigrette.

HOUSE ESPECIAL

$12.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan ,black olives, balsamic vinaigrette.

CLASSIC CAESAR

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

KIDS

BREAKFAST MEAL

$10.50

Three multigrain pancake, banana, chocolate chips, dried coconut, granola, dulce de leche.

MAC & CHEESE

$9.50

FANNY FACE

$9.25

EGGS AND FRIENDS

$9.50

one scramble, two bacon or sausage link, potato, or fruit.

FINGERS

$8.95

three chicken fingers, fries, ranch.

GRILL CHEESE

$9.50

American cheese, white bread, fries.

DRINKS

Coffee

$3.95

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Hot Latte

$4.50

Ice Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Frappe

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.95

Chocolate

$4.50

Choco Banana

$4.50

Organic Hot Tea

$3.50

Chamomile, Matcha, Earl Grey, Peppermint

Ice Tea

$3.50

Chai Ice Tea

$4.00

Mango Ice Tea

$4.00

Arnold Tea

$3.50

Organic Lemonade

$4.50

Smoothie

$4.50

Apple juice

$3.75

Cranberry

$3.75

Fresh Orange juice

$4.95

Fresh Grape Fruit

$4.95

Soda

$2.50

Pellegrino(S.W)

$4.75

Milk

$4.00

Americano

$3.95

SIDE

S. House potatoes

$4.00

S. Sausage link

$4.00

S. Guacamole

$4.85

S. Bacon

$4.00

S. Ham

$3.95

S. Fries

$4.50

S. Eggs

$3.50

S. Toast

$2.75

S. Avocado

$2.50

S. Seasonal fresh fruit

$3.60

S. Chicken

$6.00

S. Steak

$12.00

S. Chorizo

$4.00

S. Beans

$400.00

WEEKEND SPECIAL

Egg White Frittata(vegetable)

$16.00

Open face Eggs white, onion, spinach, mushroom, mix cheese, cherry tomatoes.

Egg White Frittata (meat)

$16.00

Open face Eggs white,bacon, sausage,onion, pepper, mix cheese and feta cheese.