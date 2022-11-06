Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tributary Food Hall Golden, CO

review star

No reviews yet

$$

701 12th St.

Golden, CO 80401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CANNED COCKTAILS

Bonfire Can (Yields 2 Cocktails)

$12.00

benchmark bourbon, cinnamon whiskey, ginger beer, lichili, fresh lemon, bitters

Fresh Squeezed Margarita Can (Yields 2 Cocktails)

$12.00

100% blue agave reposado tequila, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lemon and lime

Summer Jam Can (Yields 2 Cocktails)

$12.00Out of stock

wheatley vodka, creme yvette, pamplemousse liqueur, lemon, aperol, fresh mint

Sanderson Sisters Can (Yields 2 Cocktails)

$12.00

wheatley vodka, elderflower liqueur, agave, fresh lemon, blackberry mure, amarena cherry, red wine float

Tributary Canned Cocktail Variety Pack (4 cans, 8 Cocktails)

$40.00

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

CO Palm Tree (NA)

$6.00

Golden Sunrise (NA)

$6.00

Pomme Mojito (NA)

$6.00

JW kukhth Tea

$4.00

Rowdy Mermaid

$4.50

Yerba Mate

$4.50

WATER (STILL, SPARKLING & FLAVORED)

Bubly

$2.00

Eldorado

$2.00

Weller CBD

$5.50

Weller Immunity

$3.00Out of stock

WINE (Bottles)

Angeline Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$44.00

Dressage Pinot Noir Bottle

$40.00

McBride Chardonay

$35.00

Saint Vincent Brut Bubbles Bottle

$30.00

Stratum Sauv Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Tributary Red Blend 32 oz

$37.00

Tributary Rose Blend 32 oz

$37.00

Tributary White Blend 32 oz

$37.00

Portugese Red Blend

$25.00

Fridays Folly Bottle Red

$30.00

Fridays Folly Bottle White

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Tributary's Online Ordering system. Pick-up is available 7 days a week! Please call us with any questions you may have and we'll be happy to help. Thank you and enjoy!

Website

Location

701 12th St., Golden, CO 80401

Directions

Gallery
Tributary Food Hall image
Tributary Food Hall image
Tributary Food Hall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Indulge Bistro & Wine Bar - Golden - Golden
orange starNo Reviews
1299 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Windy Saddle Cafe
orange star4.2 • 985
1110 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bob's Atomic Burgers
orange star4.5 • 1,201
1310 Ford St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Nosu Ramen - 700 12th Street, Suite #150, Golden Colorado 80401
orange starNo Reviews
700 12TH ST #150 GOLDEN, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
The Buffalo Rose
orange starNo Reviews
1119 Washington Ave. Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Gold Mine Cupcakes - 700 12th Street
orange starNo Reviews
700 12th Street Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Golden

Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 3,942
1305 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bob's Atomic Burgers
orange star4.5 • 1,201
1310 Ford St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Trailhead Taphouse & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 991
811 12th St Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Windy Saddle Cafe
orange star4.2 • 985
1110 Washington Ave Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Bono's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 971
14799 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Mannie & Bo's Pizzeria - Mannie and Bo's Pizzeria
orange star4.3 • 806
16399 S Golden Rd Golden, CO 80401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Golden
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston