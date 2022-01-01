Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego

Custom Baking Steel - 9 x 10 Toaster Oven Size

$69.00

How we bake bread and pizza at home. This convenient toaster oven sized Baking Steel was made just for us. What is a Baking Steel? It's the best way to cook or reheat pizza at home. It's specific heat capacity stores 20x the amount of heat of a tradtional pizza stone. It's unbreakable, it will never crack or break. Guaranteed. It's made in the USA, and sourced from USA Steel. And it can be used to cook virtually anywhere, on any heat source from a home oven, to a grill, first, induction burner, etc.