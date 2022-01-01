- Home
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
1,602 Reviews
$$
3077 North Park Way
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92104
SMALL PLATES
Marinated Olives
3 kinds of olives (castelvetrano, gaeta, cerignola) w/ garlic, citrus, fresh herbs *may contain pits
Woodfired Focaccia
house made award-winning woodfired focaccia bread. comes with arbequina olive oil and icelandic sea salt. made with organic bread flour, house reverse osmosis water, chef's olive oil blend, kosher salt, and yeast.
Garlic & Cheese Focaccia Romana
a slab of our woodfired roman style focaccia 'en teglia', pressed and baked with fresh garlic and herbs (including parsley, oregano, and rosemary), topped with melty mozzarella and pecorino romano, and served with a side of warm marinara
Roasted Garlic Brussels Sprouts
brussels sprouts, roasted garlic and mustard vinaigrette, crushed red chili flakes and pecorino romano. option to add zoe’s all natural bacon lardons, or to make it vegan, without pecorino
PLATES + SHARES
California Burrito w/ Wood Fired Carne Asada
sonora-style 'arrachera' wood fired carne asada, hand cut belgian style fries, Tri queso blend (cheddar + panela + cotija), house guac, heirloom tomato pico del gallo, crema mexicana, ultra-fresh flour tortilla, housemade TriBerto's Fueggs sauce on the side
Grass Fed Grass Finished Meatballs
three meatballs of grass-fed grass-finished beef and heritage breed pork, with organic root vegetable marinara, wood roasted sweet peppers and onions, parmigiano reggiano. comes with a little toasted woodfired focaccia. allergens: milk (dairy), eggs, gluten, nutmeg
Szechuan Spicy Noodles
fresh lo mein noodles, stir fry farmer's market vegetables, housemade spicy sesame/soy brown sauce, house crunchy garlic topping, pagoda box, chopsticks, fortune cookies. Vegetarian. All modifications and substitutions politely declined on this item.
Market Vegetables
a whole bunch of farmer's market vegetables, all roasted together to order, next to the burning california white oak, real simple with just arbequina extra virgin olive oil, icelandic sea salt, and a little bread
Charcuterie Board
Our nine item meat and cheese board, with artisan cheeses, selected cured meats, all the accouterments, including a variety of fresh farmer's market fruits, house pickles, house preserves, whole grain mustard, our house granola (contains nuts), and a whole loaf of our olive oil and sea salt woodfired focaccia.
Big Kid Mac and Cheese
we've always made our 'kid's menu' mac and cheese up to adult standards, and now you can order it for yourself without any embarrassment! elbow pasta, housemade five cheese sauce, finished with parm reggiano and focaccia breadcrumbs
SALADS
"Butternut Kale My Vibe" FM Salad
a variety of kale including lacinato and tuscan, wood roasted farmer's market butternut squash, farmer’s market apples, pomegranate gastrique, toasted hazelnuts, point reyes blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles, black pepper... and the option for crispy bacon + prosciutto bits, +2
92104 House Salad
baby greens, shaved fennel, pickled peppers, fresh herbs, cucumber vinaigrette
Elaine Benes Little Big Salad
baby greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, carrot, cucumber, marinated garbanzos, provolone, eat fresh™ red wine vinaigrette
The Silverton Chop Salad
classic deli-style iceberg lettuce blend, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, marinated garbanzos, pepperoncini, caciocavallo (sharp smoked provolone), oregano vinaigrette
I Kale, I Saw, I Conquered
farmer's market kale, housemade ‘betrayal of caesar by the coward brutus’ dressing, preserved meyer lemon, calabrian chiles, parmigiano reggiano, focaccia croutons, aleppo pepper
13" & GRANDMA PIZZAS
The Tribute: "Baja CPK's Chicken Barbacoa"
fire roasted bbq-style salsa, chile guajillo braised all natural chicken, mozzarella and house smoked fancy gouda blend (with lamb chopper + extra old dutch gouda), finished with habanero + jamaica red onions, pickled red fresno peppers, and fresh picked cilantro... and the option to make it vegetarian, substitute braised oyster mushrooms
Kevin Mccallister
classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.
Margherita Pizza
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, pecorino romano Our meta-Tribute to Raffaele Esposito’s 1889 tribute to Queen Margherita, Pizzeria Brandi, Naples, Italy.
Margherita Sbagliata
"the margherita made wrong," our reverse margherita, a tribute to Pepe in Grani, Caiazzo, Italy, "the best pizzeria in the world." With fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, fresh california grown fancy olive oil, finished with a true basil puree (not a pesto), and stripes of organic crushed california-grown tomato...
Cadillac Coupe de Ville Margherita 2.0
heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil infused olive oil, organic crushed tomato sauce, a bucket of parm reggiano, featuring a whole ball of handmade fior di latte burrata, finished with fresh basil and pecorino romano
'You Knew This Was Coming'
everything bagel crust, oak smoked cheddar blend, mozz, house pickled jalapenos, shaved red onions, dollops of organic crushed tomato sauce, old school pizzeria herb + spice blend.
Dirty Dancin'
jalapenos, shaved red onions, and fresh pineapple (not from a can), on an organic crushed tomato base, with mozzarella, and finished with generous swirl of house made harissa ranch Tribute to Roberta’s, Brooklyn, NY and Ben Adler, the Washington Post.
'Roni Lovers
two kinds of ezzo pepperoni, two kinds of mozzarella, organic crushed tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano and pecorino romano... The pepperoni is on top, and comes cupped and charred, with a fair amount of black crispiness; this is by design, they are not 'burnt'. Modifications and substitutions politely declined on this item.
The Bees Mode
soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.
The Lady Diavola
spicy, meaty, cheesy. organic crushed tomatoes, calabrese salami, fancy pepperoni, mozzarella and caciocavallo, with garlic, calabrian chile, sicilan oregano, and pecorino romano
The Classic Combo Supreme
Tribute to the Costco Food Court. Crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, fancy pepperoni, house sweet fennel sausage, shaved red onion, pickled peppers, garlic sautéed mushrooms and castelvetrano green olives
Brooklyn's Best Pizza
white pie with a sesame seed crust, wood roasted caramelized onions, mozzarella and ricotta, finished with fresh parsley. Tribute to Best Pizza, Williamsburg, NY.
Biancoverde
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic confit, crushed red chile flake and arugula. option to add prosciutto. Tribute to Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, AZ.
Mushroom Whitestone 2.0
five kinds of mushrooms (white button, cremini, hon shimeji, oyster, and maitake) roasted w/ garlic & chile, calabrian chile, mozzarella and garlic and herb ricotta, finished with pecorino romano and fresh parsley
The Wiseguy
mozz, house oak smoked cheddar blend, wood roasted caramelized onions, housemade sweet italian fennel sausage, parm reggiano
Tie Dye Pie
double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis
Molto Autentico
house five mushroom blend, smoked white and yellow cheddar, organic crushed tomato sauce, with mozzarella and sliced calabrian chiles. add house fennel sausage
The Original Vodka Sauce
vodka sauce (organic crushed tomatoes, garlic, cream, calabrian chile, and vodka), fresh mozzarella, garlic and herb ricotta, arugula, and black pepper. Our original Tribute to Rubirosa, NYC.
Vegan Margherita
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, house made fresh cashew mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, and nutritional yeast. *** contains nuts ***
18" NY-STYLE PIZZAS
18" NY-style: Kevin Mccallister
classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.
18" NY-style: Margherita Pizza
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, pecorino romano Our meta-Tribute to Raffaele Esposito’s 1889 tribute to Queen Margherita, Pizzeria Brandi, Naples, Italy.
18" NY-style: Margherita Sbagliata
"the margherita made wrong," our reverse margherita, a tribute to Pepe in Grani, Caiazzo, Italy, "the best pizzeria in the world." With fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, fresh california grown fancy olive oil, finished with a true basil puree (not a pesto), and stripes of organic crushed california-grown tomato...
18" NY-style: Cadillac Coupe de Ville Margherita 2.0
heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil infused olive oil, organic crushed tomato sauce, a bucket of parm reggiano, featuring a whole ball of handmade fior di latte burrata, finished with fresh basil and pecorino romano
18" NY-style: 'You Knew This Was Coming'
everything bagel crust, oak smoked cheddar blend, mozz, house pickled jalapenos, shaved red onions, dollops of organic crushed tomato sauce, old school pizzeria herb + spice blend.
18" NY-style: Dirty Dancin'
jalapenos, shaved red onions, and fresh pineapple (not from a can), on an organic crushed tomato base, with mozzarella, and finished with generous swirl of house made harissa ranch Tribute to Roberta’s, Brooklyn, NY and Ben Adler, the Washington Post.
18" NY-style: 'Roni Lovers
two kinds of ezzo pepperoni, two kinds of mozzarella, organic crushed tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano and pecorino romano... The pepperoni is on top, and comes cupped and charred, with a fair amount of black crispiness; this is by design, they are not 'burnt'. Modifications and substitutions politely declined on this item.
18" NY-style: The Bees Mode
soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.
18" NY-style: The Lady Diavola
spicy, meaty, cheesy. organic crushed tomatoes, calabrese salami, fancy pepperoni, mozzarella and caciocavallo, with garlic, calabrian chile, sicilan oregano, and pecorino romano
18" NY-style: The Classic Combo Supreme
Tribute to the Costco Food Court. Crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, fancy pepperoni, house sweet fennel sausage, shaved red onion, pickled peppers, garlic sautéed mushrooms and castelvetrano green olives
18" NY-style: Brooklyn's Best Pizza
white pie with a sesame seed crust, wood roasted caramelized onions, mozzarella and ricotta, finished with fresh parsley. Tribute to Best Pizza, Williamsburg, NY.
18" NY-style: Biancoverde
mozzarella, ricotta, garlic confit, crushed red chile flake and arugula. option to add prosciutto. Tribute to Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, AZ.
18" NY-style: Mushroom Whitestone 2.0
five kinds of mushrooms (white button, cremini, hon shimeji, oyster, and maitake) roasted w/ garlic & chile, calabrian chile, mozzarella and garlic and herb ricotta, finished with pecorino romano and fresh parsley
18" NY-style: The Wiseguy
mozz, house oak smoked cheddar blend, wood roasted caramelized onions, housemade sweet italian fennel sausage, parm reggiano
18" NY-style: Tie Dye Pie
double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis
18" NY-style: Molto Autentico
house five mushroom blend, smoked white and yellow cheddar, organic crushed tomato sauce, with mozzarella and sliced calabrian chiles. add house fennel sausage
18" NY-style: The Original Vodka Sauce
vodka sauce (organic crushed tomatoes, garlic, cream, calabrian chile, and vodka), fresh mozzarella, garlic and herb ricotta, arugula, and black pepper. Our original Tribute to Rubirosa, NYC.
18" NY-style: Vegan Margherita
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, house made fresh cashew mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, and nutritional yeast. *** contains nuts ***
FOR THE KIDS
DESSERTS
Soft Serve - 16oz Pint
housemade soft serve, packed to order.
Tiramisu
Slightly boozy version of the classic, with old harbor distilling ampersand coffee liqueur, ladyfingers, mascarpone cream and 58% dark colombian chocolate
Farmer's Market Apple Bread Pudding
farmer’s market apples, madagascar vanilla bean custard, freshly beaten vanilla crème, apple pie spice, maple drizzle, and the option for a little quenelle scoop of straus organic vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Mousse Torte (v+)
dark chocolate and local avocado mousse, cashew + almond + quinoa + date crust, sea salt... vegan
13" & G'MA VEGAN PIZZAS
OG Vegan
organic crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic, calabrian chiles, arugula, black pepper, basil infused arbequina olive oil
The Culkin
our 'plain not-cheese', with organic root vegetable marinara, housemade almond + hazelnut ricotta, housemade cashew mozzarella, classic pizzeria spice, nooch
Vegan Margherita
bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, house made fresh cashew mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, and nutritional yeast. *** contains nuts ***
Super Vegan 7.5
organic root vegetable marinara, housemade almond and hazelnut ricotta, shaved red onion, pickled peppers, castelvetrano green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, fresh basil ***contains almonds and hazelnuts
Jennifer Grey
crushed tomatoes, shaved red onion, jalapenos, fresh pineapple (not from a can), swirl of house made vegan ranch (contains cashews)
Vegano Supreme
organic crushed tomatoes, housemade cashew fresh mozzarella, shaved red onion, pickled sweet peppers, garlic sautéed mushrooms, castelvetrano green olives. Tribute to the Costco Food Court., but no meat, all vegan.
Side Vegan Ranch *contains cashews
VEGAN SMALL PLATES
VEGAN Marinated Olives
3 kinds of olives (castelvetrano, gaeta, cerignola) w/ garlic, citrus, fresh herbs *may contain pits
VEGAN Woodfired Focaccia
house made award-winning woodfired focaccia bread. comes with arbequina olive oil and icelandic sea salt. made with organic bread flour, house reverse osmosis water, chef's olive oil blend, kosher salt, and yeast.
VEGAN Roasted Garlic Brussels Sprouts
brussels sprouts, deep fried, dressed in roasted garlic + whole grain mustard + white balsamic vinaigrette, with crushed red chili flakes.
VEGAN Market Wood Roasted Vegetables
a whole bunch of farmer's market vegetables, all roasted together to order, next to the burning california white oak, real simple with just arbequina extra virgin olive oil, icelandic sea salt, and a little bread
VEGAN SALADS
VEGAN Elaine Bennis Little Big Salad
Organic greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrot, cucumber, marinated ‘banzos, & Eat Fresh™ red wine vinaigrette
VEGAN Silverton Chop Salad
classic iceberg lettuce mix, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garbanzo, housemade pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
VEGAN I Kale, I Saw, I Conquered
artisan baby kale, ‘betrayal of caesar' brutus dressing, preserved lemon, calabrian chiles, focaccia croutons, aleppo pepper
VEGAN 92104 House Salad
baby greens, shaved fennel, pickled peppers, fresh herbs, cucumber vinaigrette
WINE - BY THE BOTTLE - TOGO
BTL GRAGNANO- Sanino, Campania
our best-selling sparkling red wine. the quintessential pizza wine of italy
BTL PROSECCO - Tasi, Veneto
this favorite italian sparkler is certified organic, refreshing, light, & bright…
BTL Sparkling Rose - Domaine Brazilier Brut Rose
made by a seventh generation winemaker from the loire valley... even with a history from antiquity, this one's fresh as a daisy, tart and dry like a cranberry, bright like strawberry pie
BTL ORANGE - Sunset Orange - Hollow Wines
"Sunset Orange" from Hollow Wines... chardonnay grapes grown in the Central Coast's San Benito American Viticultural Area, just southeast of Monterey... seven days of skin contact to achieve an atmospherically orange hue, and a very progressive résumé: 100% vegan, unfined and unfiltered, CO2 production offset
BTL PINOT GRIGIO - Mind The Grapes, Veneto
organic pinot grigio, not the regular wimpy white, this one has some punchy fruit & acid. notes of lemon lime, honeysuckle, green apple, and almonds
BTL TXAKOLINA BLANC- Ameztoi, Spain
ultra fresh basque gas station wine, which speaks to the quality of their wine selections, not the quality of the wine... dry, light bodied, slightly fizzy wine with mineral driven fruit and aromas of grapefruit and lemon... fill 'er up!
BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Lomita, Valle de Guadalupe MX
a bit bolder for the style from the unique climate, this is from our favorite wine region to visit just 55 miles south; citrusy and cool, like the valle breeze
BTL Malvasia/Albarino - The Austin Winery 'Acqua Pazza', Texas
when we think of texas, wine isn't even in the top 100 things that come to mind... even though it's a leap of faith, we picked this up because of how well it pairs with most of our white pizzas, especially the Brooklyn's Best... a portion of all sales go to women's rights orgs in texas
BTL PINOT NOIR- Klee, Willamette Valley
on our menu since day one, this is light and precise like paul klee, with ripe raspberry, dark cherry, plum, with hints of cedar, fresh-crushed herbs, and earthiness
BTL MONTEPULCIANO- Abbondanza, Abruzzo (1 Liter)
the name translates to "abundance", reference the 1 liter bottle, and more than the quantity, the quality, all the fruit, a touch of oak, and a generous portion of camaraderie
BTL Chianti Classico - Nunzi Conti, Tuscany
we wanted a chianti in a fiasco with the straw basket, but the aesthetic was overruled because the juice is more important than the package. classic wine to pair with a classic red pie.
BTL Mencia - Descendientes Palacios 'Petalos', Spain
biodynamically-farmed, full bodied, from old vines, tall, dark, and handsome, like antonio banderas
BTL CALABRIA RED (Gaglioppo)- Scala, Calabria
we don't know how to pronounce that grape name either, but we know it's good, and it's reminiscent of a cabernet, and that it goes well with just about everything...
BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON- Maison Noir 'In Sheeps Clothing', Washington
hat tip to alonzo harris: “to protect the sheep you gotta catch the wolf, and it takes a wolf to catch a wolf” well balanced cab, with a good amount of oak
BTL California Red Blend - 'Hvati' Mira Laguna
this wine pays tribute to Dad, born in california, but made iceland a second home... the name is the icelandic word for 'catalyst'... this blend of cab franc and merlot is big, loving, and warming
BTL PINOT NOIR- Private Property, Santa Lucia Highlands
grown a few minutes from steinbeck's birthplace, this unpretentious pinot noir appeals to lennies and georges alike
BTL ROSE - Domaine de Fontsainte Rose Gris de Gris
hand picked classique rose, from an appellation making wine continuously since the reign of Henry IV
BTL Frappato + Perricone - Flavia 'Taille', Sicily
juicy, fruity, organic blend of two varietals indigenous to sicily, natty w/o added sulphur, big 1 liter bottle
BTL Gamay Noir - Chanrion Côte-de-Brouilly, France
rich volcanic soil imparts a subtle smokiness into this beaujolais-by-another-name, which is biodynamically farmed and produced with minimal intervention
N/A BEVERAGES - TOGO
BEER - TOGO
MERCH
Six Year Anniversary Tote Bag
100% organic cotton jumbo tote, sized for many salads and focaccias and stuff, with our six year anniversary design from our day one brand designer Mark G and 'split fountain' screen printed for us by @Serijuana... available in City Connect Mint and Sunset, Tribute Peppery and Lakeshore, and straight black...
Six Year Anniversary Building Tee, Friar Brown
bella + canvas 100% cotton premium unisex tee, with our logo on the front and handdrawn building graphic on the back, from our friend, celebrated local tattoo artist @visual_amor... available in limited edition anniversary colorway 'friar brown'
Six Year Anniversary Building Tee, Swag Chain Gold
bella + canvas 100% cotton premium unisex tee, with our logo on the front and handdrawrn building graphic on the back, from our friend, celebrated local tattoo artist @visual_amor... available in limited edition anniversary colorway "swag chain gold"
RETAIL GOODS
organic pizza dough - 300g
our 72 hour+ pizza dough, for making at home. 300 grams, makes a single pizza about 12-14 inches.
tribute building shirt
Custom Baking Steel - 9 x 10 Toaster Oven Size
How we bake bread and pizza at home. This convenient toaster oven sized Baking Steel was made just for us. What is a Baking Steel? It's the best way to cook or reheat pizza at home. It's specific heat capacity stores 20x the amount of heat of a tradtional pizza stone. It's unbreakable, it will never crack or break. Guaranteed. It's made in the USA, and sourced from USA Steel. And it can be used to cook virtually anywhere, on any heat source from a home oven, to a grill, first, induction burner, etc.
Mike's Hot Honey - retail bottle
Mike's Hot Honey, as seen on our Bee's Mode, made by our friend Mike Kurtz, simply real honey infused with chiles, for topping pizza, ice cream, in cocktails, literally everything
DIY Pizza Kit
diy pizza kit contains (2) 300 gram organic pizza doughs, plus 16oz organic crushed tomato sauce, 16oz shredded whole milk mozzarella, .75oz each arbequina olive oil, icelandic salt, pecorino romano, and crushed red chili flakes. Instructions here: shorturl.at/biBOV
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Your Friendly Neighborhood Mom n' Pop Pizza Shop ‘One of the 25 Best Pizzerias in America’ - Thrillist We're open @ 4pm Weds - Sun for on-premise dining, and a limited amount of takeaway (online and in person) reservations@tributepizza.com
3077 North Park Way, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92104