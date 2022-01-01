Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego

1,602 Reviews

$$

3077 North Park Way

Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92104

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
I Kale, I Saw, I Conquered
Woodfired Focaccia

SMALL PLATES

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$5.00

3 kinds of olives (castelvetrano, gaeta, cerignola) w/ garlic, citrus, fresh herbs *may contain pits

Woodfired Focaccia

Woodfired Focaccia

$7.00

house made award-winning woodfired focaccia bread. comes with arbequina olive oil and icelandic sea salt. made with organic bread flour, house reverse osmosis water, chef's olive oil blend, kosher salt, and yeast.

Garlic & Cheese Focaccia Romana

Garlic & Cheese Focaccia Romana

$13.00

a slab of our woodfired roman style focaccia 'en teglia', pressed and baked with fresh garlic and herbs (including parsley, oregano, and rosemary), topped with melty mozzarella and pecorino romano, and served with a side of warm marinara

Roasted Garlic Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Garlic Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

brussels sprouts, roasted garlic and mustard vinaigrette, crushed red chili flakes and pecorino romano. option to add zoe’s all natural bacon lardons, or to make it vegan, without pecorino

PLATES + SHARES

California Burrito w/ Wood Fired Carne Asada

California Burrito w/ Wood Fired Carne Asada

$20.00

sonora-style 'arrachera' wood fired carne asada, hand cut belgian style fries, Tri queso blend (cheddar + panela + cotija), house guac, heirloom tomato pico del gallo, crema mexicana, ultra-fresh flour tortilla, housemade TriBerto's Fueggs sauce on the side

Grass Fed Grass Finished Meatballs

Grass Fed Grass Finished Meatballs

$18.00

three meatballs of grass-fed grass-finished beef and heritage breed pork, with organic root vegetable marinara, wood roasted sweet peppers and onions, parmigiano reggiano. comes with a little toasted woodfired focaccia. allergens: milk (dairy), eggs, gluten, nutmeg

Szechuan Spicy Noodles

Szechuan Spicy Noodles

$18.00

fresh lo mein noodles, stir fry farmer's market vegetables, housemade spicy sesame/soy brown sauce, house crunchy garlic topping, pagoda box, chopsticks, fortune cookies. Vegetarian. All modifications and substitutions politely declined on this item.

Market Vegetables

Market Vegetables

$18.00

a whole bunch of farmer's market vegetables, all roasted together to order, next to the burning california white oak, real simple with just arbequina extra virgin olive oil, icelandic sea salt, and a little bread

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$42.00

Our nine item meat and cheese board, with artisan cheeses, selected cured meats, all the accouterments, including a variety of fresh farmer's market fruits, house pickles, house preserves, whole grain mustard, our house granola (contains nuts), and a whole loaf of our olive oil and sea salt woodfired focaccia.

Big Kid Mac and Cheese

Big Kid Mac and Cheese

$14.00

we've always made our 'kid's menu' mac and cheese up to adult standards, and now you can order it for yourself without any embarrassment! elbow pasta, housemade five cheese sauce, finished with parm reggiano and focaccia breadcrumbs

SALADS

"Butternut Kale My Vibe" FM Salad

"Butternut Kale My Vibe" FM Salad

$17.00

a variety of kale including lacinato and tuscan, wood roasted farmer's market butternut squash, farmer’s market apples, pomegranate gastrique, toasted hazelnuts, point reyes blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles, black pepper... and the option for crispy bacon + prosciutto bits, +2

92104 House Salad

92104 House Salad

$14.00

baby greens, shaved fennel, pickled peppers, fresh herbs, cucumber vinaigrette

Elaine Benes Little Big Salad

Elaine Benes Little Big Salad

$15.00

baby greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, carrot, cucumber, marinated garbanzos, provolone, eat fresh™ red wine vinaigrette

The Silverton Chop Salad

The Silverton Chop Salad

$15.00

classic deli-style iceberg lettuce blend, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, marinated garbanzos, pepperoncini, caciocavallo (sharp smoked provolone), oregano vinaigrette

I Kale, I Saw, I Conquered

I Kale, I Saw, I Conquered

$16.00

farmer's market kale, housemade ‘betrayal of caesar by the coward brutus’ dressing, preserved meyer lemon, calabrian chiles, parmigiano reggiano, focaccia croutons, aleppo pepper

13" & GRANDMA PIZZAS

The Tribute: "Baja CPK's Chicken Barbacoa"

The Tribute: "Baja CPK's Chicken Barbacoa"

$22.00

fire roasted bbq-style salsa, chile guajillo braised all natural chicken, mozzarella and house smoked fancy gouda blend (with lamb chopper + extra old dutch gouda), finished with habanero + jamaica red onions, pickled red fresno peppers, and fresh picked cilantro... and the option to make it vegetarian, substitute braised oyster mushrooms

Kevin Mccallister

Kevin Mccallister

$17.00

classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, pecorino romano Our meta-Tribute to Raffaele Esposito’s 1889 tribute to Queen Margherita, Pizzeria Brandi, Naples, Italy.

Margherita Sbagliata

Margherita Sbagliata

$18.00

"the margherita made wrong," our reverse margherita, a tribute to Pepe in Grani, Caiazzo, Italy, "the best pizzeria in the world." With fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, fresh california grown fancy olive oil, finished with a true basil puree (not a pesto), and stripes of organic crushed california-grown tomato...

Cadillac Coupe de Ville Margherita 2.0

Cadillac Coupe de Ville Margherita 2.0

$22.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil infused olive oil, organic crushed tomato sauce, a bucket of parm reggiano, featuring a whole ball of handmade fior di latte burrata, finished with fresh basil and pecorino romano

'You Knew This Was Coming'

'You Knew This Was Coming'

$19.00

everything bagel crust, oak smoked cheddar blend, mozz, house pickled jalapenos, shaved red onions, dollops of organic crushed tomato sauce, old school pizzeria herb + spice blend.

Dirty Dancin'

Dirty Dancin'

$19.00

jalapenos, shaved red onions, and fresh pineapple (not from a can), on an organic crushed tomato base, with mozzarella, and finished with generous swirl of house made harissa ranch Tribute to Roberta’s, Brooklyn, NY and Ben Adler, the Washington Post.

'Roni Lovers

'Roni Lovers

$20.00

two kinds of ezzo pepperoni, two kinds of mozzarella, organic crushed tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano and pecorino romano... The pepperoni is on top, and comes cupped and charred, with a fair amount of black crispiness; this is by design, they are not 'burnt'. Modifications and substitutions politely declined on this item.

The Bees Mode

The Bees Mode

$21.00

soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.

The Lady Diavola

The Lady Diavola

$21.00

spicy, meaty, cheesy. organic crushed tomatoes, calabrese salami, fancy pepperoni, mozzarella and caciocavallo, with garlic, calabrian chile, sicilan oregano, and pecorino romano

The Classic Combo Supreme

The Classic Combo Supreme

$22.99

Tribute to the Costco Food Court. Crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, fancy pepperoni, house sweet fennel sausage, shaved red onion, pickled peppers, garlic sautéed mushrooms and castelvetrano green olives

Brooklyn's Best Pizza

Brooklyn's Best Pizza

$19.00

white pie with a sesame seed crust, wood roasted caramelized onions, mozzarella and ricotta, finished with fresh parsley. Tribute to Best Pizza, Williamsburg, NY.

Biancoverde

Biancoverde

$18.00

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic confit, crushed red chile flake and arugula. option to add prosciutto. Tribute to Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, AZ.

Mushroom Whitestone 2.0

Mushroom Whitestone 2.0

$20.00

five kinds of mushrooms (white button, cremini, hon shimeji, oyster, and maitake) roasted w/ garlic & chile, calabrian chile, mozzarella and garlic and herb ricotta, finished with pecorino romano and fresh parsley

The Wiseguy

The Wiseguy

$21.00

mozz, house oak smoked cheddar blend, wood roasted caramelized onions, housemade sweet italian fennel sausage, parm reggiano

Tie Dye Pie

Tie Dye Pie

$19.00

double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis

Molto Autentico

Molto Autentico

$21.00

house five mushroom blend, smoked white and yellow cheddar, organic crushed tomato sauce, with mozzarella and sliced calabrian chiles. add house fennel sausage

The Original Vodka Sauce

The Original Vodka Sauce

$18.00

vodka sauce (organic crushed tomatoes, garlic, cream, calabrian chile, and vodka), fresh mozzarella, garlic and herb ricotta, arugula, and black pepper. Our original Tribute to Rubirosa, NYC.

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$17.00

bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, house made fresh cashew mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, and nutritional yeast. *** contains nuts ***

18" NY-STYLE PIZZAS

18" NY-style: Kevin Mccallister

18" NY-style: Kevin Mccallister

$30.00

classic plain cheese pizza, with red and white checkered tablecloth tomato sauce, mozzarella, old school pizzeria herb and spice blend sauce is our organic root vegetable marinara, with caramelized carrots, onion, and fennel, with garlic, fresh basil, and oregano.

18" NY-style: Margherita Pizza

18" NY-style: Margherita Pizza

$30.00

bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, pecorino romano Our meta-Tribute to Raffaele Esposito’s 1889 tribute to Queen Margherita, Pizzeria Brandi, Naples, Italy.

18" NY-style: Margherita Sbagliata

18" NY-style: Margherita Sbagliata

$32.00

"the margherita made wrong," our reverse margherita, a tribute to Pepe in Grani, Caiazzo, Italy, "the best pizzeria in the world." With fior di latte fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, fresh california grown fancy olive oil, finished with a true basil puree (not a pesto), and stripes of organic crushed california-grown tomato...

18" NY-style: Cadillac Coupe de Ville Margherita 2.0

18" NY-style: Cadillac Coupe de Ville Margherita 2.0

$39.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil infused olive oil, organic crushed tomato sauce, a bucket of parm reggiano, featuring a whole ball of handmade fior di latte burrata, finished with fresh basil and pecorino romano

18" NY-style: 'You Knew This Was Coming'

18" NY-style: 'You Knew This Was Coming'

$34.00

everything bagel crust, oak smoked cheddar blend, mozz, house pickled jalapenos, shaved red onions, dollops of organic crushed tomato sauce, old school pizzeria herb + spice blend.

18" NY-style: Dirty Dancin'

18" NY-style: Dirty Dancin'

$34.00

jalapenos, shaved red onions, and fresh pineapple (not from a can), on an organic crushed tomato base, with mozzarella, and finished with generous swirl of house made harissa ranch Tribute to Roberta’s, Brooklyn, NY and Ben Adler, the Washington Post.

18" NY-style: 'Roni Lovers

18" NY-style: 'Roni Lovers

$36.00

two kinds of ezzo pepperoni, two kinds of mozzarella, organic crushed tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano and pecorino romano... The pepperoni is on top, and comes cupped and charred, with a fair amount of black crispiness; this is by design, they are not 'burnt'. Modifications and substitutions politely declined on this item.

18" NY-style: The Bees Mode

18" NY-style: The Bees Mode

$38.00

soppressata and mike‘s hot honey, with pickled sweet peppers and ricotta, on top of a base of organic crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, and pecorino romano.

18" NY-style: The Lady Diavola

18" NY-style: The Lady Diavola

$38.00

spicy, meaty, cheesy. organic crushed tomatoes, calabrese salami, fancy pepperoni, mozzarella and caciocavallo, with garlic, calabrian chile, sicilan oregano, and pecorino romano

18" NY-style: The Classic Combo Supreme

18" NY-style: The Classic Combo Supreme

$38.99

Tribute to the Costco Food Court. Crushed tomatoes, mozzarella, fancy pepperoni, house sweet fennel sausage, shaved red onion, pickled peppers, garlic sautéed mushrooms and castelvetrano green olives

18" NY-style: Brooklyn's Best Pizza

18" NY-style: Brooklyn's Best Pizza

$34.00

white pie with a sesame seed crust, wood roasted caramelized onions, mozzarella and ricotta, finished with fresh parsley. Tribute to Best Pizza, Williamsburg, NY.

18" NY-style: Biancoverde

18" NY-style: Biancoverde

$32.00

mozzarella, ricotta, garlic confit, crushed red chile flake and arugula. option to add prosciutto. Tribute to Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, AZ.

18" NY-style: Mushroom Whitestone 2.0

18" NY-style: Mushroom Whitestone 2.0

$36.00

five kinds of mushrooms (white button, cremini, hon shimeji, oyster, and maitake) roasted w/ garlic & chile, calabrian chile, mozzarella and garlic and herb ricotta, finished with pecorino romano and fresh parsley

18" NY-style: The Wiseguy

18" NY-style: The Wiseguy

$38.00

mozz, house oak smoked cheddar blend, wood roasted caramelized onions, housemade sweet italian fennel sausage, parm reggiano

18" NY-style: Tie Dye Pie

18" NY-style: Tie Dye Pie

$34.00

double saucy, with vodka sauce (organic tomatoes, garlic, fresh cream, calabrian chile) and pesto genovese (contains pine nuts), plus fresh and aged mozzarellas, parm and pecorino. recommended add-on: calabrese salami or jumbo pepperonis

18" NY-style: Molto Autentico

18" NY-style: Molto Autentico

$38.00

house five mushroom blend, smoked white and yellow cheddar, organic crushed tomato sauce, with mozzarella and sliced calabrian chiles. add house fennel sausage

18" NY-style: The Original Vodka Sauce

18" NY-style: The Original Vodka Sauce

$34.00

vodka sauce (organic crushed tomatoes, garlic, cream, calabrian chile, and vodka), fresh mozzarella, garlic and herb ricotta, arugula, and black pepper. Our original Tribute to Rubirosa, NYC.

18" NY-style: Vegan Margherita

18" NY-style: Vegan Margherita

$30.00

bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, house made fresh cashew mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, and nutritional yeast. *** contains nuts ***

FOR THE KIDS

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.00

our same high quality ingredients, for the little ones. ~9 inches round, six lil' slices.

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

elbow pasta, housemade five cheese sauce, finished with parm reggiano and focaccia breadcrumbs

DESSERTS

Soft Serve - 16oz Pint

Soft Serve - 16oz Pint

$12.00

housemade soft serve, packed to order.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Slightly boozy version of the classic, with old harbor distilling ampersand coffee liqueur, ladyfingers, mascarpone cream and 58% dark colombian chocolate

Farmer's Market Apple Bread Pudding

Farmer's Market Apple Bread Pudding

$10.00

farmer’s market apples, madagascar vanilla bean custard, freshly beaten vanilla crème, apple pie spice, maple drizzle, and the option for a little quenelle scoop of straus organic vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Mousse Torte (v+)

Chocolate Mousse Torte (v+)

$10.00

dark chocolate and local avocado mousse, cashew + almond + quinoa + date crust, sea salt... vegan

13" & G'MA VEGAN PIZZAS

OG Vegan

OG Vegan

$17.00

organic crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic, calabrian chiles, arugula, black pepper, basil infused arbequina olive oil

The Culkin

The Culkin

$17.00

our 'plain not-cheese', with organic root vegetable marinara, housemade almond + hazelnut ricotta, housemade cashew mozzarella, classic pizzeria spice, nooch

Vegan Margherita

Vegan Margherita

$17.00

bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, house made fresh cashew mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, and nutritional yeast. *** contains nuts ***

Super Vegan 7.5

Super Vegan 7.5

$19.00

organic root vegetable marinara, housemade almond and hazelnut ricotta, shaved red onion, pickled peppers, castelvetrano green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, fresh basil ***contains almonds and hazelnuts

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey

$19.00

crushed tomatoes, shaved red onion, jalapenos, fresh pineapple (not from a can), swirl of house made vegan ranch (contains cashews)

Vegano Supreme

Vegano Supreme

$19.00

organic crushed tomatoes, housemade cashew fresh mozzarella, shaved red onion, pickled sweet peppers, garlic sautéed mushrooms, castelvetrano green olives. Tribute to the Costco Food Court., but no meat, all vegan.

18" VEGAN PIZZAS

18" OG Vegan

18" OG Vegan

$30.00

organic crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic, calabrian chiles, arugula, black pepper, basil infused arbequina olive oil

18" The Culkin

18" The Culkin

$30.00

our 'plain not-cheese', with organic root vegetable marinara, housemade almond + hazelnut ricotta, housemade cashew mozzarella, classic pizzeria spice, nooch

18" Vegan Margherita

18" Vegan Margherita

$30.00

bianco dinapoli organic crushed tomatoes, house made fresh cashew mozzarella, basil, fancy olive oil, and nutritional yeast. *** contains nuts ***

18" Super Vegan 7.5

18" Super Vegan 7.5

$34.00

organic root vegetable marinara, housemade almond and hazelnut ricotta, shaved red onion, pickled peppers, castelvetrano green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, fresh basil ***contains almonds and hazelnuts

18" Jennifer Grey

18" Jennifer Grey

$34.00

crushed tomatoes, shaved red onion, jalapenos, fresh pineapple (not from a can), swirl of house made vegan ranch (contains cashews)

18" Vegano Supreme

18" Vegano Supreme

$34.00

organic crushed tomatoes, housemade cashew fresh mozzarella, shaved red onion, pickled sweet peppers, garlic sautéed mushrooms, castelvetrano green olives. Tribute to the Costco Food Court., but no meat, all vegan.

VEGAN SMALL PLATES

VEGAN Marinated Olives

VEGAN Marinated Olives

$5.00

3 kinds of olives (castelvetrano, gaeta, cerignola) w/ garlic, citrus, fresh herbs *may contain pits

VEGAN Woodfired Focaccia

VEGAN Woodfired Focaccia

$7.00

house made award-winning woodfired focaccia bread. comes with arbequina olive oil and icelandic sea salt. made with organic bread flour, house reverse osmosis water, chef's olive oil blend, kosher salt, and yeast.

VEGAN Roasted Garlic Brussels Sprouts

VEGAN Roasted Garlic Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

brussels sprouts, deep fried, dressed in roasted garlic + whole grain mustard + white balsamic vinaigrette, with crushed red chili flakes.

VEGAN Market Wood Roasted Vegetables

VEGAN Market Wood Roasted Vegetables

$18.00

a whole bunch of farmer's market vegetables, all roasted together to order, next to the burning california white oak, real simple with just arbequina extra virgin olive oil, icelandic sea salt, and a little bread

VEGAN SALADS

VEGAN Elaine Bennis Little Big Salad

VEGAN Elaine Bennis Little Big Salad

$15.00

Organic greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrot, cucumber, marinated ‘banzos, & Eat Fresh™ red wine vinaigrette

VEGAN Silverton Chop Salad

VEGAN Silverton Chop Salad

$15.00

classic iceberg lettuce mix, castelvetrano green olives, heirloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onions, garbanzo, housemade pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette

VEGAN I Kale, I Saw, I Conquered

VEGAN I Kale, I Saw, I Conquered

$16.00

artisan baby kale, ‘betrayal of caesar' brutus dressing, preserved lemon, calabrian chiles, focaccia croutons, aleppo pepper

VEGAN 92104 House Salad

VEGAN 92104 House Salad

$14.00

baby greens, shaved fennel, pickled peppers, fresh herbs, cucumber vinaigrette

WINE - BY THE BOTTLE - TOGO

BTL GRAGNANO- Sanino, Campania

BTL GRAGNANO- Sanino, Campania

$20.00

our best-selling sparkling red wine. the quintessential pizza wine of italy

BTL PROSECCO - Tasi, Veneto

$30.00

this favorite italian sparkler is certified organic, refreshing, light, & bright…

BTL Sparkling Rose - Domaine Brazilier Brut Rose

$30.00

made by a seventh generation winemaker from the loire valley... even with a history from antiquity, this one's fresh as a daisy, tart and dry like a cranberry, bright like strawberry pie

BTL ORANGE - Sunset Orange - Hollow Wines

$40.00

"Sunset Orange" from Hollow Wines... chardonnay grapes grown in the Central Coast's San Benito American Viticultural Area, just southeast of Monterey... seven days of skin contact to achieve an atmospherically orange hue, and a very progressive résumé: 100% vegan, unfined and unfiltered, CO2 production offset

BTL PINOT GRIGIO - Mind The Grapes, Veneto

$25.00

organic pinot grigio, not the regular wimpy white, this one has some punchy fruit & acid. notes of lemon lime, honeysuckle, green apple, and almonds

BTL TXAKOLINA BLANC- Ameztoi, Spain

$29.00

ultra fresh basque gas station wine, which speaks to the quality of their wine selections, not the quality of the wine... dry, light bodied, slightly fizzy wine with mineral driven fruit and aromas of grapefruit and lemon... fill 'er up!

BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Lomita, Valle de Guadalupe MX

$29.00

a bit bolder for the style from the unique climate, this is from our favorite wine region to visit just 55 miles south; citrusy and cool, like the valle breeze

BTL Malvasia/Albarino - The Austin Winery 'Acqua Pazza', Texas

$33.00

when we think of texas, wine isn't even in the top 100 things that come to mind... even though it's a leap of faith, we picked this up because of how well it pairs with most of our white pizzas, especially the Brooklyn's Best... a portion of all sales go to women's rights orgs in texas

BTL PINOT NOIR- Klee, Willamette Valley

$25.00

on our menu since day one, this is light and precise like paul klee, with ripe raspberry, dark cherry, plum, with hints of cedar, fresh-crushed herbs, and earthiness

BTL MONTEPULCIANO- Abbondanza, Abruzzo (1 Liter)

$33.00

the name translates to "abundance", reference the 1 liter bottle, and more than the quantity, the quality, all the fruit, a touch of oak, and a generous portion of camaraderie

BTL Chianti Classico - Nunzi Conti, Tuscany

$29.00

we wanted a chianti in a fiasco with the straw basket, but the aesthetic was overruled because the juice is more important than the package. classic wine to pair with a classic red pie.

BTL Mencia - Descendientes Palacios 'Petalos', Spain

$40.00

biodynamically-farmed, full bodied, from old vines, tall, dark, and handsome, like antonio banderas

BTL CALABRIA RED (Gaglioppo)- Scala, Calabria

$25.00

we don't know how to pronounce that grape name either, but we know it's good, and it's reminiscent of a cabernet, and that it goes well with just about everything...

BTL CABERNET SAUVIGNON- Maison Noir 'In Sheeps Clothing', Washington

$25.00

hat tip to alonzo harris: “to protect the sheep you gotta catch the wolf, and it takes a wolf to catch a wolf” well balanced cab, with a good amount of oak

BTL California Red Blend - 'Hvati' Mira Laguna

$33.00

this wine pays tribute to Dad, born in california, but made iceland a second home... the name is the icelandic word for 'catalyst'... this blend of cab franc and merlot is big, loving, and warming

BTL PINOT NOIR- Private Property, Santa Lucia Highlands

$35.00

grown a few minutes from steinbeck's birthplace, this unpretentious pinot noir appeals to lennies and georges alike

BTL ROSE - Domaine de Fontsainte Rose Gris de Gris

$22.00

hand picked classique rose, from an appellation making wine continuously since the reign of Henry IV

BTL Frappato + Perricone - Flavia 'Taille', Sicily

$40.00

juicy, fruity, organic blend of two varietals indigenous to sicily, natty w/o added sulphur, big 1 liter bottle

BTL Gamay Noir - Chanrion Côte-de-Brouilly, France

$39.00

rich volcanic soil imparts a subtle smokiness into this beaujolais-by-another-name, which is biodynamically farmed and produced with minimal intervention

N/A BEVERAGES - TOGO

Mexican Coke - 12oz

Mexican Coke - 12oz

$3.00

classic glass bottle, with real cane sugar

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

classic glass bottle, with real cane sugar

Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00

Abita Root Beer is sweetened with pure Louisiana cane sugar, and is naturally caffeine-free. 12oz bottle.

BEER - TOGO

High Life Shorties - Miller Brewing Co. - 6 pk / 7oz bottles

High Life Shorties - Miller Brewing Co. - 6 pk / 7oz bottles

$8.00

the champagne of beer, in a single-sip packaging - 6pk / 7oz bottles

MERCH

Six Year Anniversary Tote Bag

Six Year Anniversary Tote Bag

$15.00

100% organic cotton jumbo tote, sized for many salads and focaccias and stuff, with our six year anniversary design from our day one brand designer Mark G and 'split fountain' screen printed for us by @Serijuana... available in City Connect Mint and Sunset, Tribute Peppery and Lakeshore, and straight black...

Six Year Anniversary Building Tee, Friar Brown

Six Year Anniversary Building Tee, Friar Brown

$22.00

bella + canvas 100% cotton premium unisex tee, with our logo on the front and handdrawn building graphic on the back, from our friend, celebrated local tattoo artist @visual_amor... available in limited edition anniversary colorway 'friar brown'

Six Year Anniversary Building Tee, Swag Chain Gold

Six Year Anniversary Building Tee, Swag Chain Gold

$22.00

bella + canvas 100% cotton premium unisex tee, with our logo on the front and handdrawrn building graphic on the back, from our friend, celebrated local tattoo artist @visual_amor... available in limited edition anniversary colorway "swag chain gold"

RETAIL GOODS

organic pizza dough - 300g

organic pizza dough - 300g

$5.00

our 72 hour+ pizza dough, for making at home. 300 grams, makes a single pizza about 12-14 inches.

tribute building shirt

tribute building shirt

$22.00
Custom Baking Steel - 9 x 10 Toaster Oven Size

Custom Baking Steel - 9 x 10 Toaster Oven Size

$69.00

How we bake bread and pizza at home. This convenient toaster oven sized Baking Steel was made just for us. What is a Baking Steel? It's the best way to cook or reheat pizza at home. It's specific heat capacity stores 20x the amount of heat of a tradtional pizza stone. It's unbreakable, it will never crack or break. Guaranteed. It's made in the USA, and sourced from USA Steel. And it can be used to cook virtually anywhere, on any heat source from a home oven, to a grill, first, induction burner, etc.

Mike's Hot Honey - retail bottle

Mike's Hot Honey - retail bottle

$10.99

Mike's Hot Honey, as seen on our Bee's Mode, made by our friend Mike Kurtz, simply real honey infused with chiles, for topping pizza, ice cream, in cocktails, literally everything

DIY Pizza Kit

$20.00

diy pizza kit contains (2) 300 gram organic pizza doughs, plus 16oz organic crushed tomato sauce, 16oz shredded whole milk mozzarella, .75oz each arbequina olive oil, icelandic salt, pecorino romano, and crushed red chili flakes. Instructions here: shorturl.at/biBOV

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your Friendly Neighborhood Mom n' Pop Pizza Shop ‘One of the 25 Best Pizzerias in America’ - Thrillist We're open @ 4pm Weds - Sun for on-premise dining, and a limited amount of takeaway (online and in person) reservations@tributepizza.com

Website

Location

3077 North Park Way, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92104

Directions

