Tricky Fish The Star, Frisco

review star

No reviews yet

6775 Cowboys Way Ste 1305

Frisco, TX 75034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Etouffee
Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl
Fish & Chips

STARTERS

Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl

Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl

$10.00

Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice

Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Cup

$7.50

Shrimp & Crab Bisque

$9.50
*Bleu Cheese Chips

*Bleu Cheese Chips

$11.00

Fresh potato chips, bleu cheese, bacon, green onions

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Boiled & split. Remoulade & cocktail

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

Remoulade, sweet & spicy slaw

Grilled Thai Wings

Grilled Thai Wings

$15.00

Peanut ginger slaw

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Okra & banana peppers, remoulade

*Fried Green Tomatoes

*Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Remoulade, blackened shrimp

SALADS

Darn Good Salad

Darn Good Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar Salad

Grilled Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled romaine, roasted tomatoes, croutons, okra, parmesan.

Low Country Cobb

Low Country Cobb

$12.00

Romaine, okra, banana pepper, egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, honey mustard vinaigrette

*Seared Tuna Salad

*Seared Tuna Salad

$20.00

Seared yellowfin tuna, mixed greens with mae ploy vinaigrette. Tomato, pickled cukes, red pepper, cashews, tortilla strips, wasabi.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber. Choice of dressing

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

All Sandwiches served with french fries or creamy cole slaw.
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Abita beer battered & fried. With bacon jam, remoulade and creamy slaw (served on side for take out).

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy fried breast, vinegar slaw over the top (served on side to go)

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two patties, cheddar, smoky sauce and bacon jam. LTOP

Fried Oyster BLT

Fried Oyster BLT

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade, Bacon jam

TODAY'S CATCH

*Tricky Fish

Wilted Spinach Salad*

Wilted Spinach Salad*

*Lemon Butter / Orzo Pilaf

*Herb Butter / Loaded Mashed

*Parmesan Grits

*Parmesan Grits

Choice of fresh seafood with creamy parmesan grits and tomato basil sauce. (Shown with grilled Jumbo Shrimp)

*Bourbon Sherry Linguine

*Bourbon Sherry Linguine

Your choice of fresh seafood (shown with grilled salmon). Linguine with roasted tomatoes and red onion in bourbon sherry cream.

*Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$19.00
Etouffee

Etouffee

$16.00

Dirty rice

Seafood Tacos

Seafood Tacos

$15.00

Blackened fish or shrimp, cabbage, avocado cilantro sauce, flour tortillas

Meuniere / Orzo Pilaf

PLATTERS

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw

Shrimp & Catfish Platter

$17.00
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$14.00

Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.

Oyster Platter

Oyster Platter

$20.00

Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.

Crawfish Platter

$17.00

Fried Crawfish tails served with cocktail and tartar sauces

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

Tillamook cheddar. Add grilled chicken ($4) Add grillee shrimp ($4.50)

SIDES

Side Fries

Side Fries

$4.00
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$4.00
Side Okra

Side Okra

$6.00
Side Mac & Chz

Side Mac & Chz

$6.00
Side Dirty Rice

Side Dirty Rice

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber. Choice of dressing

Side Orzo Pilaf

$6.00

SWEET STUFF

French Toast Sundae

French Toast Sundae

$8.00

Crispy bread pudding cubes, vanilla ice cream and peach bourbon sauce.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Marscapone, 'nilla wafers, dark rum

SOFT DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Choose from a variety of Coca Cola and Blue Sky Beverage Co. products.

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling spring water. 500ml

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Freshly prepared gulf-style seafood in a casual setting. At the Star District in Frisco.

6775 Cowboys Way Ste 1305, Frisco, TX 75034

