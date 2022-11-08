Tricky Fish Preston Hollow Village, Dallas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Thirsty Lion Gastropub - Preston Hollow
No Reviews
7859 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 140 Dallas, TX 75230
View restaurant
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen - Lake Highlands
4.7 • 1,304
8031 Walnut Hill Lane Dallas, TX 75231
View restaurant
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
4.9 • 2,274
6713 W. Northwest Highway Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant