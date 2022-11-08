  • Home
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tricky Fish Preston Hollow Village, Dallas

review star

No reviews yet

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170

Dallas, TX 75230

Popular Items

Catfish Platter
Shrimp & Catfish Platter
Fish & Chips

STARTERS

Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl

$10.00

Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice

$7.50

Shrimp & Crab Bisque

$9.50
Bleu Cheese Chips

$11.00

Fresh potato chips, bleu cheese, bacon, green onions

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Boiled & split. Remoulade & cocktail

Crab Cakes

Remoulade, sweet & spicy slaw

Grilled Thai Wings

$15.00

Peanut ginger slaw

Calamari

$14.00

Okra & banana peppers, remoulade

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Remoulade, blackened shrimp

SALADS

Darn Good Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled romaine, roasted tomatoes, croutons, okra, parmesan.

Low Country Cobb

$12.00

Romaine, okra, banana pepper, egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, honey mustard vinaigrette

Seared Tuna Salad

$20.00

Seared yellowfin tuna, mixed greens with mae ploy vinaigrette. Tomato, pickled cukes, red pepper, cashews, tortilla strips, wasabi.

Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber. Choice of dressing

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

All Sandwiches served with french fries or creamy cole slaw.
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade.

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Abita beer battered & fried. With bacon jam, remoulade and creamy slaw (served on side for take out).

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spicy fried breast, vinegar slaw over the top (served on side to go)

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two patties, cheddar, smoky sauce and bacon jam. LTOP

Fried Oyster BLT

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade, Bacon jam

TODAY'S CATCH

Tricky Fish

Wilted Spinach Salad

Lemon Butter / Orzo Pilaf

Herb Butter / Loaded Mashed

Parmesan Grits

Choice of fresh seafood with creamy parmesan grits and tomato basil sauce. (Shown with grilled Jumbo Shrimp)

Bourbon Sherry Linguine

Your choice of fresh seafood (shown with grilled salmon). Linguine with roasted tomatoes and red onion in bourbon sherry cream.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

$16.50

Bourbon maple glaze. Served with orzo pilaf.

Etouffee

$16.00

Dirty rice

Seafood Tacos

$15.00

Blackened fish or shrimp, cabbage, avocado cilantro sauce, flour tortillas

Meuniere / Orzo Pilaf

PLATTERS

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw

Shrimp & Catfish Platter

$17.00
Shrimp Platter

$15.00

Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.

Catfish Platter

$14.00

Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.

Oyster Platter

$20.00

Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.

Crawfish Platter

$17.00

Fried Crawfish tails served with cocktail and tartar sauces

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

Tillamook cheddar. Add grilled chicken ($4) Add grillee shrimp ($4.50)

SIDES

Side Fries

$4.00
Side Coleslaw

$4.00
Side Okra

$6.00
Side Mac & Chz

$6.00
Side Dirty Rice

$5.00
Side Salad

$4.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber. Choice of dressing

Side Orzo Pilaf

$6.00

SWEET STUFF

French Toast Sundae

$8.00

Crispy bread pudding cubes, vanilla ice cream and peach bourbon sauce.

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Marscapone, 'nilla wafers, dark rum

SOFT DRINKS

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Choose from a variety of Coca Cola and Blue Sky Beverage Co. products.

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling spring water. 500ml

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75230

Directions

