Tri Dim Shanghai West Restaurant and Bar
467 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10024
Popular
Dim Sum
- Shanghai Steamed Crab Meat & Pork Juicy Dumplings 蟹粉小籠包
Six pieces. Dim sum and small eat$13.00
- Shanghai Steamed Pork Juicy Dumplings 小籠包
Six pieces. Dim sum and small eat$12.00
- Curry Puffs with Chicken 咖喱雞角
Two pieces. Dim sum and small eat$8.00
- Pan-Seared Pork Dumplings 京式锅貼
Six pieces.$10.00
- Pan-Seared Chicken Dumplings
6 pieces$10.00
- Steamed Dumplings with Pork 猪肉水饺
6 pieces$10.00
- Steamed Dumplings with Chicken
6 pieces$10.00
- Steamed Dumplings with Pea Shoots 豆苗餃
Four pieces. Dim sum and small eat$9.00
- Steamed Shanghai Shumai 上海烧賣
Four pieces. Dim sum and small eat$9.00
- Steamed Shumai Hong Kong Style (Pork and Shrimp) 港式烧卖
4 pieces$9.00
- Steamed Crystal Shrimp Dumpling 蝦餃
Four pieces. Dim sum and small eat$9.00
- Steamed Seafood Dumplings 海鲜饺
Dim sum and small eat$11.00
- Steamed Roasted Pork Buns 叉烧包
Dim sum and small eat$7.00
- Steamed Sticky Rice Wrapped with Lotus Leaf 糯米鸡
Dim sum and small eat$9.00
- Pork Dumplings with Chili Sesame Sauce 紅油水餃
Six pieces. Dim sum and small eat$10.00
- Chicken Dumplings with Chili Sesame Sauce 紅油鸡餃
Six pieces. Dim sum and small eat$10.00
- Shanghai Vegetarian Spring Roll 春卷
Two pieces. Dim sum and small eat$6.00
- Peking Crispy Duck Roll
Signature dish$7.00
- Crispy Shrimp Balls 酥炸蝦球
Four pieces. Dim sum and small eat$13.00
- Scallion Pancake 蔥油餅
Dim sum and small eat$9.00
- Shredded Turnip Shortcakes
Two pieces. Dim sum and small eat$8.00
- Sweet & Sour Ribs 糖醋排骨
Dim sum and small eat$13.00
- BBQ Spare Ribs 烤排骨
Dim sum and small eat$16.00
- Chicken Soong 鸡松
Served with lettuce and hoisin sauce. Dim sum and small eat$13.00
- Seafood Soong 海鲜松
Served with lettuce and hoisin sauce. Dim sum and small eat$16.00
- Wok-fried Shrimps with Sweet Soy 油爆虾仁
Dim sum and small eat$13.00
Cold Appetizers
Soup
- Szechuan Bouillabaisse 海龍皇$10.00
- Shanghai Wonton Soup 上海餛飩湯$4.50
- Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣湯$4.50
- Egg Drop Soup 蛋花湯$4.50
- Minced Chicken with Corn Soup 雞茸玉米湯$5.50
- Egg Drop Soup with Tomato 番茄蛋花湯$4.50
- Sizzling Rice Cracker Soup 鍋巴湯$5.50
- Westlake Chowder with Minced Beef 西湖牛肉羹$8.50
- Spinach Soup 菠菜湯
Served with your choice of protein$5.50
- Wonton Egg Drop Soup 馄饨蛋花汤$5.50
- Mixed Veg Soup$4.50
Meat
- Gu-lu Pork with Pineapple 菠萝咕咾肉
Sliced pork tenderloin fried till crispy, then sautéed with lychee, pineapple, and cherry in sweet and sour sauce$20.00
- Twice Cooked Pork Szechuan Style 川式回鍋肉
Sliced tender pork sautéed in spicy sauce with szechuan pepper and cabbage$20.00
- Braised Pork Dongpo Style 東坡肉
Thick cut of pork belly about 2 inches square and consist equally of fat and lean meat. First pan-fried and then braised in chef’s secret red sauce, served with baby bok choy$31.00
- Shredded Pork with Dried Bean Curd 香乾肉絲
Thin shredded pork sautéed with dried bean curd in brown sauce$20.00
- Ants Climb on Tree 螞蟻上樹
Fine marinated minced beef stir-fried with glass noodles in spicy garlic sauce and garnish with greens$22.00
- Braised Beef in Szechuan Style 水煮牛肉
Thin sliced beef braised in szechuan spicy sauce with minced dried chili, szechuan pepper, minced garlic, and mix vegetables$22.00
- Red Cooked Short Ribs in Hang Chow Style 紅燒牛仔骨
Four large short ribs braised with soy and rock candy, then stewed in red wine sauce, and served with spinach$32.00
- Shredded Beef with Leeks & Hot Pepper 胡蔥牛肉絲
Thin shredded beef with egg white then stir-fried with fresh leeks and szechuan hot pepper$22.00
- Stir-fried Beef with Baby Bok Choy 小白菜牛肉
Sliced fillet of beef gently sautéed with Chinese baby bok choy in brown sauce$22.00
- Shredded Beef with Chili Pepper 小辣椒牛肉絲
Thin shredded beef stir-fried with fresh chili pepper$22.00
- Dry Sautéed Crispy Shredded Beef 乾煸牛肉絲
Thin shredded beef fired until crispy with shredded carrots in tangy mild spicy sauce$22.00
- Shredded Pork with Dried Bean Curd Chili Pepper$20.00
Poultry
- Peking Duck 北京鴨
Young seasoned duckling slowly grilled until crispy and golden. Served with homemade crepes, spring onion, cucumber, and hoisin sauce$58.00
- Half Shredded Crispy Duck 手撕鴨
Served with homemade crepes and authentic sauce$30.00
- Slippery Chicken 溜雞條
Thin shredded breast of chicken wok-fry with ginger, hot pepper, and garlic in brown sauce served with spinach$22.00
- Chan-do Chicken
Chicken breast cut into one inch cubes marinated with Chinese spices, first fried till crispy, tender and then sautéed with celery, carrot, and scallion$21.00
- Amazing Chicken 怪味雞
Chicken sautéed with snow peas, green and red pepper with chef’s special sauce$21.00
- Szechuan TRI Pepper Chicken 三椒扁雞
Chunks of crispy chicken sautéed with szechuan hot pepper, garlic, and scallions$21.00
- Velvet Chicken 芙蓉雞片
Sliced of chicken breast coated with egg white, sautéed with mushroom, snow peas, and ham in white sauce$21.00
- Chicken with Mixed Vegetable 炒雞片
Sliced spring chicken with black mushroom, mixed with water chestnuts, Bamboo Shoots, and crisp snow peas and stir-fried in white ginger sauce$21.00
- Chicken with TRI Nuts 三果雞
Chicken breast sauteed with water chestnuts, Bamboo Shoots, and snow peas, cooked in brown sauce with walnuts, peanuts, and cashew nuts$22.00
Oldy but Goody
- Chicken with Broccoli 芥蘭雞$19.00
- Chicken with Snow Peas$19.00
- General Tso’s Chicken 左宗雞$19.00
- Sesame Chicken 芝麻雞$19.00
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$19.00
- Kung Pao Chicken 宮保雞$19.00
- Tangerine Chicken$19.00
- Tangerine Beef$21.00
- Chicken with Cashew Nuts$19.00
- Chicken Chow Mein$21.00
- Beef with Broccoli 芥蘭牛$21.00
- Chicken Mixed Veg$19.00
- Sesame Crispy Beef 芝麻牛$21.00
- Beef with Scallion 葱爆牛$21.00
- Beef with Mix Veg$21.00
- Moo Shu Vegetable$15.00
- Moo Shu Pork 木須肉$19.00
- Moo Shu Beef$22.00
- Moo Shu Chicken$21.00
- Moo Shu Shrimp$22.00
- Prawns in Lobster Sauce 蝦龍糊$27.00
- Prawns with Asparagus$27.00
- Prawns with Broccoli$27.00
- Sesame Prawns$27.00
- Prawns With Mix Veg$28.00
- Egg Foo Young - Veg$17.00
- Egg Foo Young - Chicken$22.00
- Egg Foo Young - Pork$22.00
- Egg Foo Young - Shrimp$23.00
- Egg Foo Young - Beef$23.00
From the Sea
- Fillet of Sole Floating on Rice Wine 糟熘魚片
Fillet of sole sautéed with Chinese vegetable and cooked in rice wine sauce$24.00
- Crispy Fillet of Sole in Spicy Bean Sauce 豆瓣脆皮魚片
Crispy fillet of sole cooked with Szechuan hot bean sauce$24.00
- Sautéed Fish Fillet 炒魚片
Fresh fish fillet sautéed with snow peas, water chestnuts, ginger, and scallion sauce$24.00
- Sautéed Baby Shrimps 炒蝦仁
Sautéed baby shrimp with choice of white wine or chili sauce or garlic sauce$22.00
- Red Firecracker Prawns & Scallops 爆雙碌
Crispy prawns and scallops tossed with asparagus and chili peppers$28.00
- Crispy Prawns with Xo Sauce XO大蝦
Prawns coated with water chestnut flour, cooked till crispy, then sautéed with garlic, ginger, scallion, hot pepper, and dried shredded scallops$28.00
- Prawns in Black Bean Sauce 䜴汁肉碎大虾
Prawns marinated with salt and pepper and sautéed with minced pork in black bean egg white sauce$28.00
- Beijing Prawns 北京大蝦
Prawns marinated in egg white and sautéed in rice wine sauce with snow peas and water chestnuts$28.00
- Prawn with Spicy Bean Paste Sauce 豆瓣大蝦
Prawns coated with egg white and sautéed in spicy bean paste sauce$28.00
- Curry Prawns 咖喱大蝦
Prawns cooked in authentic curry with chili pepper and lemongrass$28.00
- Grand Marnier Prawns 奶油果汁大蝦
Prawns coated with water chestnuts flour, cooked till crispy, then sautéed in a Grand Marnier sauce, topping with honey walnuts$28.00
- Szechuan Prawns 乾燒明蝦
Prawns simmered in szechuan spicy garlic sauce$28.00
Casseroles
- Lion’s Head Casserole 砂鍋獅子頭
Pork meatballs slowly braised till soft and tender in a clay pot with Shanghai cabbage in chef’s special brown sauce$26.00
- Tingling Curry Chicken Hot Casserole 星洲咖喱雞煲
Chucks of tender chicken cooked with curry, chili pepper, and lemongrass in clay pot with tingling spicy sauce$26.00
- Special Tofu Casserole 什錦砂鍋豆腐煲
Homemade special tofu casserole mixed with tender chicken breast, baby shrimp, sliced pork, and mixed seasonal vegetables. Serve for 4$31.00
- Ma Po Tofu Casserole 麻婆豆腐煲
Fine selected soft tofu slowly cooked in ma po sauce with szechuan pepper$17.00
Vegetables
- Choice of Seasonal Chinese Vegetable
Pak choy, choy sum, gai lan, or broccoli sautéed with fresh garlic, garlic sauce, or oyster sauce$15.00
- Sauteed Pea Shoot$20.00
- Sautéed Bean Sprouts with Chives 韭菜花炒豆芽$15.00
- Vegetarian General Tso's Chicken 素左雞$17.00
- Dry Sautéed String Beans 乾煸四季豆$15.00
- Sautéed Baby Eggplant with String Beans 四季豆茄子$15.00
- Sautéed Eggplant with Garlic Sauce 魚香茄子$15.00
- Tri Mushrooms with Shanghai Bok Choy 三菇菜膽$15.00
- Sautéed Vegetarian Delight 素什錦$15.00
- Braised Soft Bean Curd with Mushroom & Bamboo Shoots 雙冬豆腐$15.00
- Bean Curd Home Style 家常豆腐$15.00
- Moo Shu Vegetable$15.00
Rice and Noodle Dishes
- Shanghai Sauteed Thick Noodles 上海粗炒面$13.00
- Szechuan Dan Dan Noodle with Minced Pork 四川擔擔麵$14.00
- Pan-fried Noodles 兩面黃$13.00
- Shredded Pork with Pickled Mustard Green Noodle Soup 雪菜肉丝汤面$15.00
- Shanghai Noodle Soup 上海湯麵$13.00
- Singapore Style Rice Noodle with Curry 星洲米粉$15.00
- Egg Fried Rice with Ham & Baby Shrimps 火腿蝦仁蛋炒飯$16.00
- Yang Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭$16.00
- Shanghai Fried Rice 上海炒飯
Popular$13.00
- Minced Chicken with Preserved Salted Fish Fried Rice 鹹魚雞粒炒飯$16.00
- Rice Cake with Pickled Chinese Cabbage 雪菜年糕$13.00
- Mei Fun$13.00
- Lo Mein$13.00
Design Your Own Dishes
Sides
- Small White Rice 白饭$3.00
- Small Brown Rice 黄饭$3.00
- Fresh Chili Sauce 辣油$0.55
- Fresh Hoisin Sauce 海鲜酱$0.55
- Fresh Dumpling Sauce 水饺汁$0.55
- Fresh Mustard Sauce 芥末汁$0.55
- Fresh Duck Sauce 酸梅汁$0.55
- Ginger and Black Vinegar Sauce 姜醋$0.55
- Moo Shu Pancake (4 Pieces) 木须饼（4）$4.00
- Peking Duck Pancake (6 Pieces ) 北京鸭饼 （6）$3.00
- Pickled Radish 酸萝卜$5.00
- Crispy Noodles 面干$0.55
- Lettuce 生菜$3.50
Beverages
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Bringing authentic Chinese food to the Upper West Side! #TriDimWest #DimSum
