Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Trigos Colombian Restaurant 860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Trigos is a family owned and operated restaurants. All our food is made from scratch using the best and most traditional ingredients from the Colombian cuisine. Our buñuelos have been rated the best in Georgia!!
Location
860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grandma's NY Pizza & Pasta - Lawrenceville
No Reviews
911 Duluth Hwy E3 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurant
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee - Moore Rd.
No Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurant
More near Lawrenceville