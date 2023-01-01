Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Trigos Colombian Restaurant 860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,

review star

No reviews yet

860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Colombian Beverages

Colombian Coffee

Colombian Coffee

$3.75+

Milo (Chocolate milk)

$4.75

Avena (oatmeal drink)

$4.75

Kumis (homemade yogurt)

$4.75

Jugos (Fruit Juice)

$4.75

Postobon Soda

$3.25+

Aguapanela

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Chocolate

$3.75+

Coke bottle

$3.50

Jugo Hit

$1.75+

Inca Kola

$3.25

Jarritos/Fanta/Sangria

$3.50

Malta Polar

$3.25

Monster

$3.00

Nesquik

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pony Malta

$3.25+

Red Bull

$3.00+

Smart Water

$2.50

Vaso de Leche

$2.00

Coke/Sprite Lata

$2.00

Desayunos

Arepa Grande Sola

$2.00

Arepa Con Hogao

$4.50

Arepa Con Queso

$5.50

Arepa con Queso Y

$9.99

Arepa Grande Con

$8.50

Arepita Extra

$0.60

Porcion de Arroz

$3.50

Calentao Con

$10.50

Calentao Solo

$7.50

Huevos con Arepita

$7.00

Huevos Revueltos con Arroz

$8.50

Pericos con Arroz Mezclados

$8.50

Porcion de Asada

$4.75

Porcio De Pechuga

$4.75

Porcion de Queso

$3.00

Chicharron con Arepita

$7.00

Chorizo con Arepita

$4.50

Tamal

$11.99

3 arepitas

$2.25

Porción Arroz

$3.50

Especial del Dia

Especial de Dia

$10.99

Sopa pequeña Semana

$5.75

Frijolada

$10.99

Sopa Sola

$7.50

Seco Solo

$8.50

Ajiaco Solo

$8.50

Especial Fin De Semana

Caldo Costilla

$13.50

Sancocho de Gallina

$13.50

Seco solo Weekend

$8.50

Sopa sola Weekend

$8.00

Sopa Pequeña Weekend

$7.00

Especialidades

Arroz con Pollo

$16.50

Bistec Encebollado

$16.50

Carne Asada

$15.50

Chuleta Valluna

$16.50

Churrasco

$19.00

Pechuga A la Plancha

$15.50

Pechuga Apanada

$15.50

Pechuga Encebollada

$16.50

Platos Tipicos

Bandeja Trigos

$18.50

Mini Bandeja

$14.50

Bistec A Caballo

$17.50

Chuleta de Cerdo Asada

$15.50

Sobrebarriga

$17.50

Picada Trigos

$19.50

Lechona Tolimense

$15.00

Seafood

Mojarra Frita

$18.50

Pargo Rojo

$18.50

Tilapia Apanada

$16.50

Kids Menu

Asada Kids

$6.99

Pechuga Kids

$6.99

Tilapia Kids

$6.99

Deditos de Pollo

$6.99

Salchipapas

$6.99

Postres

Bloque de Torta Negra

$35.00

Porcion Torta

$4.99

Brazo De Reina

$28.00

Tres Leches Full cake

$26.99

Milhojas

$4.99

Orejitas 2x1

$1.75

Plato de Natilla

$15.00

Arroz con leche

$3.00

Porciones

Aguacate

$4.00

Arroz

$3.50

Chicharron con Arepita

$7.00

Chorizo De Bandeja

$3.50

Chorizo de mi tierra

$4.50

Extra Huevo

$1.75

Frijoles

$3.00+

Hogao

$3.00

Lentejas

$4.00+

Maduros

$4.00

Papitas Fritas

$4.00

Porcion de

$5.50

Porcion de Ensalada

$4.00

Porcion de Papa Criolla

$4.50

Porcion de Queso

$3.50

Porcion Tomate

$2.00

Tostones

$5.00

Tostones con Hogao

$6.50

Yuca Frita

$4.00

MIRA

Especial del día semana

$9.00

Especial fin de semana

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Trigos is a family owned and operated restaurants. All our food is made from scratch using the best and most traditional ingredients from the Colombian cuisine. Our buñuelos have been rated the best in Georgia!!

Location

860 Duluth Hwy Suite 190,, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Directions

Gallery
Trigos Colombian Restaurant image
Trigos Colombian Restaurant image
Trigos Colombian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grandma's NY Pizza & Pasta - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
911 Duluth Hwy E3 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
The 5 Spot Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
555 Progress Center Avenue Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee - Moore Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Hot-To-Molly
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Sweet Octopus
orange star4.9 • 79
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
4 Amigos Restaurant Llc - 2950 Rosebud rd ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
2950 Rosebud rd ste 100 Lawrenceville, GA 30052
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
BiBa's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,662
4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
LOCAL REPUBLIC
orange star4.2 • 1,359
139 N Perry St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
The Peachtree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,239
30 S Clayton St LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrenceville
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston