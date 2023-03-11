Restaurant header imageView gallery

Trigo

744 Main Street

Willimantic, CT 06226

Starters

Elephant Garlic

$7.00

roasted garlic, herb oil, warm housemade bread

Warm Olives

$6.00

castelvetrano olives, brined almonds, lemon, garlic, chili

Meatball App

$13.00

beef + pork, ricotte, marinara, herbs

Roasted Beets

$13.00

beets, ricotta, pickled veg, walnuts, chili-honey, herbs

Buratta App

$13.00

Warm Spiced Nuts

$5.00Out of stock

mixed nuts, warm spices

Salads

Caesar Single

$11.00

romaine, house dressing, torn croutons

Caesar Shared

$18.00

romaine, house dressing, torn croutons

Table Green Single

$11.00

greens, onion, radish, spiced sunflower seeds, lemon vin

Table Green Shared

$18.00

greens, onion, radish, spcied sunflower seeds, lemon vin

Red Pizzas

Margherita

$16.00

fresh mozz, basil, stracciatella

Cheese

$15.00

mozz, grano padano

Pepperoni

$18.00

mozz, pepperoni, scallions

Meatball Pizza

$21.00

smoked mozz, shallot, eggplant, pesto

Meat Pizza

$22.00

mozz, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, carmelized onions

White Pizzas

Lemon

$17.00

smoked mozz, ricotta, fresh lemon, urfa chili, honey

Mushroom

$20.00

mozz, mushroom, mushroom honey

Nightshade

$17.00

smoked mozz, shallot, eggplant + arugula pesto

Sweet Potato

$17.00

mozz, scallions, garlic, grana, balsamic glaze

Prosciutto

$22.00

fresh mozz, parm, arugula + pickled onion salad topper

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Willimantic's first 'harvest-to-hearth' restaurant - where the flavors of wood fired cooking meets fresh, local produce with a focus on pizza, small plates, craft cocktails, local beer and a curated wine list.

