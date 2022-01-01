Trillium Brewing - Canton

Trailside IPA 4pk Cans

$19.20

**IPA 6.8% abv** Pouring a hazy, orange juice-colored golden yellow, Trailside is a fine-tuned take on the classic citrus-meets-tropical Trillium profile. Keeping an eye toward new possibilities with Strata, while retaining the core elements of what works best in Citra, the aroma is a stunning display of smile-inducing hop saturation. Fresh-peeled clementine, tangelo, and candied Meyer lemon notes are complemented by overripe pineapple, mango nectar, and fuzzy peach. Its juice-forward, no doubt; but an underlying ruby red grapefruit bitterness keeps us reaching back for more. Characteristically soft and palate-coating, we hope you enjoy Trailside while exploring the beauty of Blue Hills and beyond. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**