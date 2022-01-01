- Home
Trillium Brewing - Canton
213 Reviews
$
110 Shawmut Rd
Canton, MA 02021
Shirts
Trillium Classic Logo T-Shirt Black
Printed on Next Level Unisex tees. These soft & breathable tees showcase our classic Trillium logo. Available in size XS - XXXL
Women's Level Playing Field T-Shirt
This shirt was created to celebrate Women's History Month and the release of our annual Level Playing Field beer. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Science Club For Girls. These soft & cozy tees come in size X-Small to XX-Large.
Trillium Crib Grey T-Shirt
To celebrate our 9th Anniversary, we brewed a New England Corn Lager featuring Hopi Blue heirloom corn grown on our North Stonington Farm. This limited edition T-shirt is printed on a grey soft & medium-weight tee and features the artwork by Kevin Cimo. Available in sizes S- 3XL
Womens Tank Stonewash
Womens Tank Shiraz Red
Men's Trillium x3 Logo Tee
Women's Daily Serving Shirt - Navy
The perfect spring and summer tee for showing your love for all things Berliner Weisse. Featuring Daily Serving Raspberry illustration on the front and TBC logo on the back neck and swoop neckline.
Hats
Merch
Trillium Lip Balm
Trillium branded all natural & organic lip balm to help keep your lips moisturized all summer long.
Trillium Koozie - Black
A 16oz double sided Trillium branded Koozie to keep all your beverages secure.
Trillium Wood Frame Sunglasses
New shades have arrived just in time for beach season! Part of our new Spring/Summer merch lineup, these high-quality polycarbonate sunglasses come with polarized lenses & bamboo wood frames. They come ready to travel in a beautiful custom suede case.
4-Packs
Strata Fort Point 4pk Cans
**Pale Ale - 6.6% abv** Presenting a gorgeous deep yellow with a hazy glow, Strata Dry Hopped Fort Point offers a vibrant bouquet of fresh fruit. Passion fruit, pithy grapefruit, and peach lead the way, with a subtle dank edge that rounds out the sip with a gentle bitterness. Medium-bodied and refreshingly drinkable, we're pleased to add Strata to the Fort Point lineup. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Trailside IPA 4pk Cans
**IPA 6.8% abv** Pouring a hazy, orange juice-colored golden yellow, Trailside is a fine-tuned take on the classic citrus-meets-tropical Trillium profile. Keeping an eye toward new possibilities with Strata, while retaining the core elements of what works best in Citra, the aroma is a stunning display of smile-inducing hop saturation. Fresh-peeled clementine, tangelo, and candied Meyer lemon notes are complemented by overripe pineapple, mango nectar, and fuzzy peach. Its juice-forward, no doubt; but an underlying ruby red grapefruit bitterness keeps us reaching back for more. Characteristically soft and palate-coating, we hope you enjoy Trailside while exploring the beauty of Blue Hills and beyond. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Pilsner 4pk Cans
**Pilsner - 4.7% abv** Our traditional Pilsner is the result of a continued, iterative focus on lager brewing. This fine-tuned, German-influenced recipe features classic lager yeast, a grain bill of primarily Bohemian floor-malted pilsner malt, plus Hallertau Magnum and Saaz hops and extended lagering in our horizontal tanks.Pilsner pours a glimmering straw color with a fluffy white head. Aromas of whole grain bread crust and a touch of satisfying malt character hit the nose. These flavors follow on the palate, with a balanced sweetness and subtle, noble hop bite. A crisp finish keeps this medium bodied beer refreshing and easy to drink. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Soak Seltzer: Pineapple 4pk Cans
**Hard Seltzer with Pineapple - 4% abv** There are few things in life as smile-inducing as a midsummer bite of juicy pineapple. SOAK Pineapple will keep your grinning sip after sip. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Secret Stairs 4pk Cans
**Boston Stout - 6.5% abv** Secret Stairs is our signature Boston Stout. Bold and balanced; satisfying with a substantial body, but not syrupy or sweet. Roasted malt provides a nutty, earthy backdrop to bitter cocoa and little hints of caramel. Smooth mouthfeel with a drying sensation on the finish. We brew Secret Stairs to highlight the unique physical connection between Summer Street and A Street, and raise a pint to The Fort Pointer; the neighborhood's favorite protagonist! **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Bottles
Cuvee de Tetreault 2018 750ml
**American Wild Ale Aged on Cabernet Sauvignon Grapes and Black Currants - 11.2% abv** Released just once a year on our brewery's anniversary, this American wild ale is aged on whole Cabernet Sauvignon Grapes and Black Currants in Cabernet Sauvignon and Bourbon Oak Barrels. One of our boldest, most dynamic beers, Cuvee de Tetreault expresses powerful vinous forward flavors of black currant, sour cherry, and cabernet fruit supplemented by hints of tobacco, vanilla, and a fleeting, light roast. An underlying tannic structure from the whole cabernet grapes adds complexity and balance to the fruitiness and acidity. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**
Wild Sinister Kid Black Currant 750ml
**Wild Ale Aged on Black Currants in Oak Barrels - 10.4% abv** Our Dark Strong Ale aged in oak bourbon barrels with fermentation carried out by our native New England mixed microbe culture. Dark maroon in color, Black Currant Wild Sinister Kid emits upfront fruity aromatics entwined with hints of oak. This tart, wild ale offers complex flavors of plum, raisin, raspberry, and red wine, finishing dry with light to medium body. Re-fermentation with black currants results in an enhanced layer of delicate acidity.
Fated Farmer Asian Pear 2018 750ml
**Barrel-Fermented Wild Ale - 6.9% abv** Fresh asian pears sourced from Lookout Farm in nearby Natick, Massachusetts lend this rendition of Fated Farmer a crisp, light body and slightly hazy, straw colored appearance. A juicy nose of peach, apple, and a woody pear scent lead way to a tart, crisp palate bursting with pear and a light lingering sweetness. Fated Farmer Asian Pear is tangy, crisp, and delicious.
BCRC (413) Blend Coffee
Medium roast blend from Barrington Coffee Roasting Company in Lee, MA. Maraschino cherry, molasses, strawberry, caramelized fig, blond tobacco, malt. 12 oz bag of whole bean coffee.
BCRC Trillium Blend Coffee
Custom blend from Barrington Coffee Roasting Company in Lee, MA. Dark chocolate, roasted nut, earthy. 12 oz bag of whole bean coffee.
BCRC Trilogy Blend Coffee
A classic light roast treatment of single origin coffees from the three major growing regions of Asia, Africa, and the Americas. 120z bag of whole bean coffee.
Berry Flower Pocket T-Shirt
A simple yet detailed take on classic Trillium. Printed on a Comfort Colors Tee. This soft, comfortable shirt sports an embroidered Trillium flower on the pocket for easy wear throughout the Summer season.
Blue Dry-Fit Performance T-Shirt
A 100% Polyester dry-fit tee. Featuring the classic Trillium flower & moisture wicking & anti-microbial properties.
Camp Mug - Cobalt Blue
This is your go-to mug for all your adventures in any season. Rugged and durable, this 18oz camp mug goes great with your morning coffee or afternoon beer.
Classic Logo T-Shirt Black - Large
Large - Printed on Next Level Unisex tees. These soft & breathable tees showcase our classic Trillium logo.
Classic Logo T-Shirt Black - Medium
Medium - Printed on Next Level Unisex tees. These soft & breathable tees showcase our classic Trillium logo.
Classic Logo T-Shirt Black - Small
Small - Printed on Next Level Unisex tees. These soft & breathable tees showcase our classic Trillium logo.
Classic Logo T-Shirt Black - X Large
X-Large - Printed on Next Level Unisex tees. These soft & breathable tees showcase our classic Trillium logo.
Classic Logo T-Shirt Black - XX Large
XX-Large - Printed on Next Level Unisex tees. These soft & breathable tees showcase our classic Trillium logo.
Classic Logo T-Shirt White
This T-shirt is printed on a soft & breathable Next Level tee. Perfect for Summer and any outdoor adventure you find yourself into this season.
Congress Street Pub Glass
Pub glass featuring Trillium Brewing's Congress St. logo design, fitting 20 oz this glass is the perfect staple for your cabinet.
Grey Sewn Crewneck Pullover
Made with 100% recycled fabric, 60% recycled cotton/40% post-consumer recycled polyester. This soft & sustainable sweatshirt sports hand sewn lettering and stitching for a fully custom feel.
M FLC Flower Black - S
Miir Stainless Pint - Congress Street
Custom MiiR branded Stainless Steel Pint Glass. BPA free, Dishwasher safe ready for whatever your next adventure is.
Miir Stainless Pint - Fort Point
Custom MiiR branded Stainless Steel Pint Glass. BPA free, Dishwasher safe ready for whatever your next adventure is.
Miir Stainless Pint - Oak Barrel
Custom MiiR branded Stainless Steel Pint Glass. BPA free, Dishwasher safe ready for whatever your next adventure is.
Miir Stainless Pint - Pier
Custom MiiR branded Stainless Steel Pint Glass. BPA free, Dishwasher safe ready for whatever your next adventure is.
Trillium Sticker - Trillium Black
Trillium Brewing Company transfer decals. Durable & ideal for indoor or outdoor use. Size 5 x 1.36
Streets On Streets Print
A hand screen printed 18 x 24 poster of our Streets on Streets artwork. Done by our friends from New Duds in Vermont!
Trillium Athletic Socks
Soft and breathable custom Trillium branded athletic socks. These one size fits all socks are perfect for running our Spring 5K!
Trillium Canton Baseball Cap - Burgundy
Exclusive hat to commemorate our New Trillium Canton location. A burgundy baseball cap. Banner '47 brand with Trillium Flower on front and "Trillium Canton" stitched on back. Adjustable, one-size fits most.
Trillium Insulated Tote Bag
This insulated tote bag is great for keeping your cans cold and can hold up to up to 2 cases of beer!
Trillium Stainless Steel Bottle Opener
A classic Stainless Steel paddle bottle opener with our logo engraved on both sides.
Trillium Tulip Glass - Blue 16oz
A classic 16oz Belgium tulip glass with blue print. Perfect for pouring a fresh Trillium beer into while sitting next to the fire this season.
Trillium Platinum Tulip Glass
A classic 16oz Belgium tulip glass with platinum print. Perfect for pouring a fresh Trillium beer into while sitting next to the fire this season.
White 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Unisex T-Shirt
An athletic inspired tri-blend 3/4th sleeve baseball tee. This soft, breathable Unisex shirt will keep you cool all summer long.
Women's Classic Logo T-Shirt Heather Grey
Printed on a crew neck Tri-blend Next Level T-shirt. This soft & breathable tee is perfect for summer weather.
Women's Classic Logo T-Shirt Purple
Printed on a crew neck Tr-blend Next Level T-shirt. This soft & breathable tee is perfect for summer weather.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Trillium Canton offers a variety of unique indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy every day of the week, allowing for a truly customizable guest experience! Open Monday- Wednesday for draft pours and to-go beer and merchandise retail purchases, and Thursday - Sunday for full-service dining, draft pours, and retail to-go.
110 Shawmut Rd, Canton, MA 02021