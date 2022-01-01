- Home
- Trillium Brewing Company Canton - 100 Royall Street
Trillium Brewing Company Canton 100 Royall Street
100 Royall Street
Canton, MA 02021
4-Packs
Agerasia 4pk Cans
**India Pale Lager - 6.5% abv** Golden yellow with slight haze, Agerasia pops with bright citrus aromatics of mandarin orange and zesty lemon alongside tropical undertones. For the grist, we leaned heavily into our shared values of showcasing local agricultural systems by integrating Trillium Farm Jimmy Red Corn & Riverbend Bloody Butcher Corn Malt for enhanced complexity & smooth drinkability. Dry, crisp, and light-bodied, Agerasia finishes with a touch of sweetness and a highly refreshing bitter snap. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Boat Under Train Under Car Under Plane 4pk Cans
**Pale Ale - 5.5% abv** In celebration of Boston’s iconic Regatta weekend, we grabbed some oars and hit the Charles with our friends at Hydrow to create a hydrating pale ale for apres race refreshment! Pouring a shimmering hazy gold, the nose is greeted with poignant aromas of creamy mango purée, candied orange, tropical papaya, and under ripe pineapple. Boat Under Train Under Car Under Plane's delicate mouthfeel accentuates dynamic flavors of juicy apricot, sticky cantaloupe, and pulpy grapefruit with a touch of guava. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Coconut PM Dawn 4pk Cans
**American Stout with Cold Brew Coffee, Milk Sugar & Coconut - 9% abv** Coconut PM Dawn presents a dark chestnut brown color with khaki head and lacing. Bold, freshly roasted dark coffee aromas swirl to the nose accented by notes of sweet shredded coconut, toasted graham cracker, caramel and chocolate chips. On the palate, cold brew derived flavors of roasted hazelnut and melted dark chocolate interweave with a bright coconut profile calling to mind macaroons, Mounds bars, and Caribbean sugar cake. As with all of our PM Dawn variants, Coconut PM Dawn offers a medium to heavy body with a luscious mouthfeel and a light bitterness for a balanced and smooth finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Apple Cider 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Apple Cider - 4% abv** Pouring a warm bronze color, prevalent aromas of bittersweet apple are complemented by subtle, nuanced notes of grilled pineapple, summer melon, baking spices, and a kiss of strawberry. Daily Serving: Apple Cider finishes well-balanced, with a touch of residual sweetness and soft acidity. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine & Mandarin 4pk Cans
**Belierner Weisse with Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine & Mandarin - 4.2% abv** Summer sunshine & ripe citrus are a match made in heaven. Pouring a gorgeous sunrise orange with a slight haze, the nose is incredibly vibrant. Juicy Calamansi, with its exotic mix of lemon, tangerine, and passionfruit aromas burst out of the glass. As the beer opens up, pure orange delight overcomes the palate. Medium-bodied, a touch sweet, and highly refreshing, Daily Serving: Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine, and Mandarin is an absolute treat to drink. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Mango & Peach 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse With Mango & Peach - 4.1% abv** Pouring a moderately hazy light orange color, Daily Serving: Mango & Peach's aroma is incredibly juicy. Notes of ripe donut peach, sticky mango, and candied nectarine dance upon the palate. Boasting a palate-coating, soft mouthfeel and subtle sweetness, the finish leaves us begging for another sip. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Passion Fruit, Orange Peel & Guava 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Passion Fruit, Orange Peel & Guava - 4.5% abv** While we love winter in New England, there are times when cabin fever sets in and the desire for a tropical escape is undeniable. For our Women's History Month collaboration with Science Club for Girls, we were inspired by Hawaii's signature POG juice. Brewed with passion fruit, orange peel, and guava, this Daily Serving presents light amber in the glass. Waves of tropical notes wash across the palate, with candied passion fruit, guava nectar, juicy mango, and fresh-zested orange peel as the highlights. Satisfyingly balanced, with just the right level of sweetness and acidity, the mouthfeel is soft and coating, as you've come to expect from this series. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Trailside IPA 4pk Cans
**Double Dry Hopped India Pale Ale - 6.8% abv** DDH Trailside is the amped-up version of the original with a double dose of Citra & Strata in the dry hop. Pouring a hazy, golden yellow, DDH Trailside is a fine-tuned take on the classic citrus-meets-tropical Trillium profile. Keeping an eye toward new possibilities with Strata, while retaining the core elements of what works best in Citra, the aroma is a stunning display of smile-inducing hop saturation. Fresh-peeled clementine, tangelo, and candied Meyer lemon notes are complemented by overripe pineapple, mango nectar, and fuzzy peach. Its juice-forward, no doubt; but an underlying ruby red grapefruit bitterness keeps us reaching back for more. Characteristically soft and palate-coating, we hope you enjoy DDH Trailside while exploring the beauty of Blue Hills and beyond. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Death Mettle 4pk Cans
**Triple IPA - 9.7% abv** Pouring a thick, hazy golden yellow, Death Mettle opens with concentrated aromas of juicy mango, pineapple, orange zest, and mixed stone fruit. Full-bodied, extremely tropical, and plush on the palate, this beer is built to satisfy the most chilling of hop cravings. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Deciduous: Autumn Lager 4pk Cans
**Autumn Lager - 5.2% abv** We brew Deciduous to welcome the return of Autumn and to celebrate New England's changing foliage. Inspired by the dynamic New England climate, we recalibrate and evolve our recipe annually to produce a new iteration each Fall. For our 2022 version, we debut an infinitely drinkable Autumn Lager. Pouring a gorgeous dark amber color with light brown highlights, the nose is as complex as it is inviting. Clean, rich malt-forward aromas of graham cracker, bread crust, and delicate chocolate waft from the glass. With each sip, we tease out secondary notes of caramel, slight toffee, and toasted cereal grains. Light-bodied finishing with a refreshing bitterness, Deciduous 2022 is the beer we'll enjoy by the bonfire, on the trails, and at our tables all fall long. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Dialed-In: Pinot Gris 4pk Cans
**Double IPA with Pinot Gris Grape Juice - 8.5% abv** This iteration of Dialed-In is a fresh, juicy Double IPA intensively dry hopped with Citra and El Dorado. Pouring a vibrant, hazy gold, aromas of white wine, tropical fruit, and citrus swirl around the nose. Upfront flavors of grassy hop, lime zest, and pineapple coincide with vinous notes from the mid-fermentation addition of Pinot Gris juice. Soft and creamy with moderate bitterness, Dialed-In: Pinot Gris is medium-bodied with a crisp, dry finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Irish Stout 4pk Cans
**Irish Stout - 5.2% abv** Roasty. Comforting. Dry. Sessionable. For St. Patrick's Day 2021, we set out to brew an endlessly drinkable Irish Stout with malt complexity typically reserved for beers with much higher ABVs. An array of roasted and specialty grain is woven together to offer nuance and personality with each sip. Presenting a deep black color with a fluffy, coffee-soaked head, our Irish Stout offers an intricate aroma with welcomed familiarity. Rich milk chocolate, dark roast coffee, toasted biscuit, and subtle caramel all make appearances throughout the glass. Roast-forward, with a welcomed, mildly bitter finish, this traditional offering is one that we're delighted to present to you. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Pier 4pk Cans
**Pale Ale - 6.7% abv** Brewed with 30% wheat, this hoppy, golden American ale features Galaxy and Citra in the dry hop. Bright aromatics of overripe peach, orange rind, and green, herbal hops flood the nose while balanced flavors of tropical fruit, citrus, and creamy wheat excite the palate. Refreshingly light bodied with a soft, fluffy mouthfeel, Pier finishes dry with a slightly mineral bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Pilsner 4pk Cans
**Pilsner - 4.7% abv** Our traditional Pilsner is the result of a continued, iterative focus on lager brewing. This fine-tuned, German-influenced recipe features classic lager yeast, a grain bill of primarily Bohemian floor-malted pilsner malt, plus Hallertau Magnum and Saaz hops and extended lagering in our horizontal tanks.Pilsner pours a glimmering straw color with a fluffy white head. Aromas of whole grain bread crust and a touch of satisfying malt character hit the nose. These flavors follow on the palate, with a balanced sweetness and subtle, noble hop bite. A crisp finish keeps this medium bodied beer refreshing and easy to drink. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Rink IPA 4pk Cans
**IPA - 7%** Glowing orange in color, with a soft, moderate haze, we're immediately offered a synthesis of tropical notes. Upfront aromas of bright pineapple and ripe papaya transition to candied peach rings and dried apricot as the beer makes its way across the palate. The mouthfeel is what you've come to expect from a Trillium IPA, medium-bodied, plush, and well-rounded. Finishing dry with a gentle piney bitterness, we're excited to share a rink-side pour with you while it lasts. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Soak Seltzer: Calamansi 4pk Cans
**Hard Seltzer with Calamansi - 4% abv** A Southeast-Asian citrus hybrid, Calamansi infuses a mouthwatering melange of juicy mandarin and tangelo tinged with accents of lime. Slightly sweet, yet bright and tart on the finish, Calamansi Soak is a refreshing game changer in our line of 100% real-fruit seltzers. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Soak Seltzer: Tangerine & Lime 4pk Cans
**Hard Seltzer with Tangerine & Lime - 4% abv** Vibrant, ripe tangerine notes and a fresh squeeze of lime converge with a clean, effervescent base. Light citrus creates a bright, zesty edge that keeps us reaching for more. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Twice the Daily Serving: Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry & Cranberry 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry & Cranberry - 7% abv** For Twice the Daily Serving, we've amplified the mouthfeel, fruit addition, and ABV to achieve our most expressive and luscious fruit beers to date. Brewed with an indulgent amount of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries, this edition pours a gorgeous ruby red. Massive jammy aromatics abound, offering mouthwatering notes of raspberry sorbet, blackberry preserves, and strawberry candies with bouncy acidity from the addition of cranberries. Finishing full-bodied and slightly sweet with a refreshing tartness, this new version of TTDS is remarkably drinkable. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Vicinity 4pk Cans
**Double IPA - 8% abv** Originally brewed in celebration of the first anniversary of Row 34, our favorite Fort Point oyster bar and craft-beer purveyor, Vicinity highlights a neighborhood collaboration of passion and vision. The beer's appearance is a yellow straw-color, with a significant haze. Heavy citrus aromas of pineapple, orange flesh and mango dance on the nose and palate. The pilsner malt provides a medium body and wraps up each sip with a slight balancing bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Wayward Woodchuck 4pk Cans
**IPA - 7% abv** Wayward Woodchuck highlights a medley of Chinook, Rakau, and Amarillo hops. Sunflower gold in appearance with minimal haze, an aromatic blend of bright citrus, dank resin, and vibrant pine is gracefully grounded by a clean malt presence, and soft, grassy bitterness. Dry and incredibly enjoyable. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Tote Bag
Bottles
Barrel Aged Chocolate Churro 500ml
**Imperial Stout with Cacao, Cinnamon & Vanuatu Vanilla - 13.1% abv** Out of the bottle, Barrel-Aged Chocolate Churro pours an opaque, jet black with an inviting light brown head. Swirling the glass brings forth opulent aromas of delicate spice, vanilla cream, chocolate brownies, and wispy bourbon. Upon first sip, the palate opens with satisfying waves of freshly-baked chocolate confections & cinnamon-vanilla icing leading to notes of delightful bourbon and subdued oakiness. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**
Buncha Bananas 500ml
**LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON** **Imperial Stout with Thai Bananas - 11.5% abv** Taking a page from the Other Half playbook, we went a little bananas for our latest collab with the New York homies- literally! Buncha' Bananas Imperial Stout features a lusciously rich base dosed with hundreds of pounds of imported wild Thai bananas, hand-roasted in our Canton kitchen by @mrtrillium himself! After time spent in the oven, natural sugars present in the bananas caramelized, providing a distinctly expressive candied sweetness to the roasty imperial stout backbone. Notes of freshly baked banana bread and dark chocolate are balanced with a soft, elegant bitterness.
Endless Imperial Stout with Vanilla 330ml
**LMIT (2) BOTTLES PER PERSON** **Imperial Stout with Vanilla aged in Bourbon & Rum Barrels - 15.6%** Endless: Vanilla features four times our usual rate of vanilla addition, elevating the sensory experience to otherworldly levels. Oaky rum & bourbon character takes center stage playing gracefully in concert with soaring levels of whole Madagascar Vanilla Bean on the palate. Deeply satisfying with a firmly structured body & an enduring bouquet of sweet vanilla cream, cask strength spirit, & chocolate on the nose, Endless: Vanilla is a stout that keeps on giving.
Fated Farmer: Peach 2019 330ml
**Barrel-Fermented Wild Ale - 6.8% abv** A light inviting aroma of ripe peach flesh is followed by refreshing, delicate stone fruit flavor with a mild lactic sourness. Mid palate brings a subtle depth reminiscent of a funky farmhouse cheese character from the aged hops. Complementing the clean, bright flavors is a downy, effervescent mouthfeel tied together with tannic structure and soft bitterness.
Habitat: 2021 3-Year Blend 01 500ml
**Blend of Spontaneously Fermented Ales - 6.2% abv** Carefully blending select components of 1, 2, and 3-year old spontaneously fermented and oak aged beers, we’ve set out to achieve something complex, nuanced, and reflective of our unique terroir. Herbal notes of lemon verbena, dried hay, and gentle earthiness, finishes with clean citrus.
Habitat: 2021 3-Year Blend 02 500ml
**Blend of Spontaneously Fermented Ales - 6.3%** Carefully blending select components of 1, 2, and 3-year old spontaneously fermented and oak aged beers, we’ve set out to achieve something complex, nuanced, and reflective of our unique terroir. Apricot- focused stone fruit nose, well structured tannins, and soft back palate
Habitat: 2021 Grenache Noir 500ml
**Blend of Spontaneously Fermented Ales - 7.2% abv** For this special collaboration, we were joined by Jim Crooks, master blender at Firestone Walker Barrelworks. Grenache Noir grapes from Black Oak Vineyard were foot crushed then blended and refermented in stainless steel with a three year blend of spontaneous ale. Aromatics of midsummer strawberry and punchy nectarine with a gentle funk and light tannin.
Habitat: 2021 Port Barrel-Aged 500ml
**Spontaneously Fermented Ale Aged in Port Barrels - 6.2% abv** Oak plays a fundamental role in the creation and sensory experience of our Habitat family. Eash are aged in a variety of vessels, ranging in both size & prior fermentation use. On occasion, we source unique barrels for a singular expression. 22 month aged blend in select port barrels imparting notes of stone fruit, preserved lemon, & leather.
Little Trillium 4pk Bottles
**New England Saison - 5.5% abv** Little Trillium New England Saison features Pilsner, Wheat, and Vienna Malt from Valley Malt and presents a delicate bouquet of white pepper, light clove, and biscuity aromatics. On the palate, we're greeted with secondary notes of bubblegum, honey, and gentle floral character. Crisp and low in bitterness, Little Trillium is a light, refreshing farmhouse ale crafted for summer sipping. **Contains (4) 330ml Bottles**
Oenobier: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier & Chardonnay 330ml
**American Wild Ale - 11.6% abv** Brewed with a blend of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay grapes, three classic varietals used most frequently by France's traditional Champagne houses, this American Wild Ale presents a slightly hazy yellow color with lively carbonation. Bright, vinous aromas delight, offering notes of mineral-driven white wine, muscat grape must, a soft, yet structured oak profile, and a drizzle of clover honey. On the palate, a subtle citrus character compliments our New England native yeast profile in a wonderful way. Tight and balanced, with a well-hidden alcohol presence and gentle tannin profile, Oenobier: Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay's scrubbing carbonation keeps this beer elegant and refreshing throughout.
Saison du Row 500ml
**Open Fermented Saison - 7% abv** Pouring a bright straw yellow with a touch of haze, lively carbonation, and beautifully rocky head, Saison du Row is elegant in its appearance. The bouquet of aromas is nuanced, featuring notes of white pepper, clove, lemonade, and a touch of fresh-baled hay. On the palate, we're greeted with secondary notes of black tea, bubblegum, and a gentle floral character. Pleasantly dry, with a cleansing carbonation and gentle bitterness, Saison du Row is built for sipping alongside fresh seafood.
Wild Sinister Kid Black Currant 750ml
**Wild Ale Aged on Black Currants in Oak Barrels - 10.4% abv** Our Dark Strong Ale aged in oak bourbon barrels with fermentation carried out by our native New England mixed microbe culture. Dark maroon in color, Black Currant Wild Sinister Kid emits upfront fruity aromatics entwined with hints of oak. This tart, wild ale offers complex flavors of plum, raisin, raspberry, and red wine, finishing dry with light to medium body. Re-fermentation with black currants results in an enhanced layer of delicate acidity.
Featured Merch
Trillium Black & Gold T-Shirt
Unisex Sizing X-Small - XXX-Large
Trillium Koozie - Black
A 16oz double sided Trillium branded Koozie to keep all your beverages secure.
Trillium Green Tulip Glass
This tulip glass is your everyday drinker. Versatile for all beer types. Fits 16 oz.
Trillium Teku Glass
A platinum Trillium branded 14.5 oz Teku Glass. Available exclusively at our brand new location on Royall St in Canton, Ma
Congress Street Pub Glass
Pub glass featuring Trillium Brewing's Congress St. logo design, fitting 20 oz this glass is the perfect staple for your cabinet.
Trillium Camp Mug - Almond
A 15oz enamel camp mug, perfect for your morning coffee or as a companion for any outdoor adventure. Exclusively available in this vintage almond color at our new Royall St location in Canton. Ma
Trillium Classic Logo Sticker
Trillium Flower Logo Sticker
Welcome to Trillium Brewing Company's new location at 100 Royall Street in Canton MA. Orders can be placed for Cans, Bottles, and Merchandise for same-day pickup! Orders for retail beer can be placed each day starting at 9am and can be picked up starting at 12pm.
100 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021