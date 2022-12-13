Trillium Brewing - Fort Point

Aerial Roots 4pk Cans

$19.20

**Corn India Pale Ale - 7% abv** Kernels have power, and our farming friends at Fonta Flora bring the heirloom goods to a collaborative beer that highlights our collective reverence for agriculture. Aerial Roots, showcases Floriani Red, Bloody Butcher, and White Eagle varieties harvested from Fonta Flora's farming neighbors in Morganton. We performed cereal mash to ensure the corn would be fully integrated into the beer. We dry-hopped with copious hand-selected lots of Riwaka, Citra, Amarillo, and Chinook to play off of the smooth, drinkable corn IPA. So what the heck are Aerial Roots? Most modern corn varieties have roots that reach down to the soil from the stalk. These root buttress and keep the stalk upright in windy weather. Recently, however, researchers have identified landrace corn varieties grown by indigenous folks that self-fertilize through natural nitrogen fixation on aerial roots that extend farther up the stalk. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**