Trillium Brewing - Fort Point
2,243 Reviews
$$
50 Thomson Place
Boston, MA 02210
4-Packs
Aerial Roots 4pk Cans
**Corn India Pale Ale - 7% abv** Kernels have power, and our farming friends at Fonta Flora bring the heirloom goods to a collaborative beer that highlights our collective reverence for agriculture. Aerial Roots, showcases Floriani Red, Bloody Butcher, and White Eagle varieties harvested from Fonta Flora's farming neighbors in Morganton. We performed cereal mash to ensure the corn would be fully integrated into the beer. We dry-hopped with copious hand-selected lots of Riwaka, Citra, Amarillo, and Chinook to play off of the smooth, drinkable corn IPA. So what the heck are Aerial Roots? Most modern corn varieties have roots that reach down to the soil from the stalk. These root buttress and keep the stalk upright in windy weather. Recently, however, researchers have identified landrace corn varieties grown by indigenous folks that self-fertilize through natural nitrogen fixation on aerial roots that extend farther up the stalk. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Coconut PM Dawn 4pk Cans
**American Stout with Cold Brew Coffee, Milk Sugar & Coconut - 9% abv** Coconut PM Dawn presents a dark chestnut brown color with khaki head and lacing. Bold, freshly roasted dark coffee aromas swirl to the nose accented by notes of sweet shredded coconut, toasted graham cracker, caramel and chocolate chips. On the palate, cold brew derived flavors of roasted hazelnut and melted dark chocolate interweave with a bright coconut profile calling to mind macaroons, Mounds bars, and Caribbean sugar cake. As with all of our PM Dawn variants, Coconut PM Dawn offers a medium to heavy body with a luscious mouthfeel and a light bitterness for a balanced and smooth finish. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Apple Cider 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Apple Cider - 4% abv** Pouring a warm bronze color, prevalent aromas of bittersweet apple are complemented by subtle, nuanced notes of grilled pineapple, summer melon, baking spices, and a kiss of strawberry. Daily Serving: Apple Cider finishes well-balanced, with a touch of residual sweetness and soft acidity. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine & Mandarin 4pk Cans
**Belierner Weisse with Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine & Mandarin - 4.2% abv** Summer sunshine & ripe citrus are a match made in heaven. Pouring a gorgeous sunrise orange with a slight haze, the nose is incredibly vibrant. Juicy Calamansi, with its exotic mix of lemon, tangerine, and passionfruit aromas burst out of the glass. As the beer opens up, pure orange delight overcomes the palate. Medium-bodied, a touch sweet, and highly refreshing, Daily Serving: Calamansi, Orange, Tangerine, and Mandarin is an absolute treat to drink. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Passion Fruit, Orange Peel & Guava 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Passion Fruit, Orange Peel & Guava - 4.5% abv** While we love winter in New England, there are times when cabin fever sets in and the desire for a tropical escape is undeniable. For our Women's History Month collaboration with Science Club for Girls, we were inspired by Hawaii's signature POG juice. Brewed with passion fruit, orange peel, and guava, this Daily Serving presents light amber in the glass. Waves of tropical notes wash across the palate, with candied passion fruit, guava nectar, juicy mango, and fresh-zested orange peel as the highlights. Satisfyingly balanced, with just the right level of sweetness and acidity, the mouthfeel is soft and coating, as you've come to expect from this series. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Daily Serving: Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry & Cranberry 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry & Cranberry - 4.2% abv** Brewed with a luscious blend of raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries, this edition pours a gorgeous ruby red. Massive jammy aromatics abound, offering mouthwatering notes of raspberry sorbet, blackberry preserves, and strawberry candies with bouncy acidity from the addition of cranberries. Finishing medium-bodied and slightly sweet with a refreshing tartness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
DDH Fort Point Pale Ale 4pk Cans
**Double Dry Hopped Pale Ale - 6.6% abv** This double dry hopped pale ale contains the same base ingredients, for both malt and hops, as Fort Point Pale Ale, but with an additional dry hop of Citra. The added hops richly enhance the juicy tropical fruit flavors of pineapple/mango, create elevated green, herbaceous aromatics, and increase body. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Galaxy Fort Point 4pk Cans
**Pale Ale - 6.6% abv** This version of our signature American pale ale is dry hopped with the pungent Galaxy variety. Enticingly hazy and blonde in appearance with frothy carb, the nose erupts with strong citrus, passion fruit, and pineapple aromatics. Upfront and resinous hop-derived flavors of grapefruit pith, peach, and mango are balanced with a subtle, bready malt character and mild, subdued bitterness. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Liquid Mettle 4pk Cans
**Double IPA - 8.4% abv** Following in the footsteps of these many predecessors, Liquid Mettle DIPA delivers supremely smooth drinkability featuring calculated combinations of cutting-edge hop products. Most notably, we feature Citra Cryo, derived from processing using liquid nitrogen, to inject a concentrated infusion of ripe citrus notes. Liquid Mettle is also traditionally dry-hopped with Amarillo & Citra pellets, but we didn’t stop there. Citra Lupulin powder is then added for pure boundary-pushing pleasure, providing potent aromatics of tropical fruit & bright lemon peel. Juicy, dank, & resinous with refreshing carbonation, & dry finish, Liquid Mettle is a welcomed addition to our favorite family of Double IPA’s. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Pilsner 4pk Cans
**Pilsner - 4.7% abv** Our traditional Pilsner is the result of a continued, iterative focus on lager brewing. This fine-tuned, German-influenced recipe features classic lager yeast, a grain bill of primarily Bohemian floor-malted pilsner malt, plus Hallertau Magnum and Saaz hops and extended lagering in our horizontal tanks.Pilsner pours a glimmering straw color with a fluffy white head. Aromas of whole grain bread crust and a touch of satisfying malt character hit the nose. These flavors follow on the palate, with a balanced sweetness and subtle, noble hop bite. A crisp finish keeps this medium bodied beer refreshing and easy to drink. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Puny Partridge 4pk Cans
**Pale Ale - 5% abv** Part of our Small Bird series of seasonal, sessionable pale ales, Puny Partridge features Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops balanced with a malt profile of Maris Otter and Naked Malted Oats. Leading with aromas of freshly squeezed orange juice, pith, and tropical fruit, Puny Partridge pops with a palate of fruit salad and melon. A crisp, light body and lower ABV make Puny Partridge an easy drinking, delicious Pale Ale. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACK PER PERSON**
Soak Seltzer: Calamansi 4pk Cans
**Hard Seltzer with Calamansi - 4% abv** A Southeast-Asian citrus hybrid, Calamansi infuses a mouthwatering melange of juicy mandarin and tangelo tinged with accents of lime. Slightly sweet, yet bright and tart on the finish, Calamansi Soak is a refreshing game changer in our line of 100% real-fruit seltzers. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Soak Seltzer: Tangerine & Lime 4pk Cans
**Hard Seltzer with Tangerine & Lime - 4% abv** Vibrant, ripe tangerine notes and a fresh squeeze of lime converge with a clean, effervescent base. Light citrus creates a bright, zesty edge that keeps us reaching for more. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Stillings Street IPA 4pk Cans
**IPA - 7.2% abv** This installment in our “Street” series of India Pale Ales spotlights the remarkably complex Nelson Sauvin hop from New Zealand. Stillings Street is hazy, pale orange in appearance and emits aromatic qualities of earthy white grape and lemongrass on the nose. The palate balances delicate flavors of grapefruit zest, ripe kiwi, lychee and mango with touch of peppery spice on the finish. Stillings Street features the crisp malt character, soft, effervescent mouthfeel and clean finish of our Signature IPA series. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Twice the Daily Serving: Tropical Punch 4pk Cans
**Berliner Weisse with Guava, Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple & Lime - 7%** Twice the Daily Serving: Tropical Punch's arrival is a welcomed respite from the heart of a New England winter. Pouring a thick, light amber color, the aroma is a mouthwatering array of tropical fruit. Notes of guava popsicle, mango juice, and passion fruit are the highlights, with a secondary citrus profile tagging along. Sweetness and acidity are both moderate, working in tandem to achieve a balanced sip. Like its counterparts, this beer drinks like a lush, palate-coating smoothie. **LIMIT (6) 4-PACKS PER PERSON**
Tote Bag
Bottles
Barrel Aged Dusk Trill Dawn 500ml
**Imperial Stout Brewed with Coffee - 15.3% abv** Originally released in 2016 as our first collaboration with Evil Twin, Dusk Trill Dawn drew inspiration from Jeppe's Even More Jesus and our own PM Dawn. For the 2022 BA release, we've pushed the concept further with 21 months of aging in bourbon oak and sourcing Time & Temperature Espresso coffee beans from Portland’s Tandem Coffee Roasters paired with our custom Trillium blend from our friends at Barrington. The resulting Imperial Coffee Stout presents a viscous black, with its mocha-colored legs slowly descending after the glass is swirled. Bold aromatics of freshly ground coffee beans, creamy milk chocolate, and vanilla take the stage, with background tones of subtle smoke, cherry jam, and caramel making appearances throughout. BA Dusk Trill Dawn provides a decadent mouthfeel and gentle warming character for a satisfying and nuanced drinking experience. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON
Barrel Aged Feed Your Soul 500ml
**Imperial Stout - 14.2% abv** Featuring barley smoked on our Primitive Pit smoker over New England maple and oak, BA Feed Your Soul pours a deep, opaque black. The aroma displays a complexity achieved by using a variety of specialty malts. Rich baker's chocolate, caramelized brown sugar, sticky molasses, and freshly-ground coffee lead the way up front. An underlying complementary smoke profile drifts throughout each sip, never stealing the show but rather adding nuance throughout the glass. Full-bodied, with mild alcohol warmth capping off the finish, BA Feed Your Soul’s complexity is unveiled, with oak & sweet vanilla bourbon contributing secondary tones. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**
Barrel Aged Oh, Nuts! 500ml
**Imperial Stout with Peanut, Almond, Hazelnut & Vanilla - 14.6% abv** Barrel Aged Oh, Nuts! Imperial Stout pours a lusciously thick dark brown with creamy carbonation. Bringing the glass to the nose calls to mind freshly roasted hazelnuts, followed by notes of crispy peanut-almond brittle and vanilla mousse. The palate seamlessly layers flavors of peanut butter cups and hazelnut cookies with almond bars and vanilla soft-serve. BA Oh, Nuts! drinks with a medium-bodied mouthfeel and delicately sweet finish balanced by well-structured oak presence, mellow rum character, and graceful smoothness. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON
Fated Farmer: Peach 2019 330ml
**Barrel-Fermented Wild Ale - 6.8% abv** A light inviting aroma of ripe peach flesh is followed by refreshing, delicate stone fruit flavor with a mild lactic sourness. Mid palate brings a subtle depth reminiscent of a funky farmhouse cheese character from the aged hops. Complementing the clean, bright flavors is a downy, effervescent mouthfeel tied together with tannic structure and soft bitterness.
Habitat: 2021 3-Year Blend 01 500ml
**Blend of Spontaneously Fermented Ales - 6.2% abv** Carefully blending select components of 1, 2, and 3-year old spontaneously fermented and oak aged beers, we’ve set out to achieve something complex, nuanced, and reflective of our unique terroir. Herbal notes of lemon verbena, dried hay, and gentle earthiness, finishes with clean citrus.
Habitat: 2021 3-Year Blend 02 500ml
**Blend of Spontaneously Fermented Ales - 6.3%** Carefully blending select components of 1, 2, and 3-year old spontaneously fermented and oak aged beers, we’ve set out to achieve something complex, nuanced, and reflective of our unique terroir. Apricot- focused stone fruit nose, well structured tannins, and soft back palate
Habitat: 2021 Port Barrel-Aged 500ml
**Spontaneously Fermented Ale Aged in Port Barrels - 6.2% abv** Oak plays a fundamental role in the creation and sensory experience of our Habitat family. Eash are aged in a variety of vessels, ranging in both size & prior fermentation use. On occasion, we source unique barrels for a singular expression. 22 month aged blend in select port barrels imparting notes of stone fruit, preserved lemon, & leather.
Saison du Row 500ml
**Open Fermented Saison - 7% abv** Pouring a bright straw yellow with a touch of haze, lively carbonation, and beautifully rocky head, Saison du Row is elegant in its appearance. The bouquet of aromas is nuanced, featuring notes of white pepper, clove, lemonade, and a touch of fresh-baled hay. On the palate, we're greeted with secondary notes of black tea, bubblegum, and a gentle floral character. Pleasantly dry, with a cleansing carbonation and gentle bitterness, Saison du Row is built for sipping alongside fresh seafood.
TrillBOMB! 500ml
**Imperial Stout with Coffee, Cacao, Vanilla Beans, and Chili Peppers - 11.5% abv** Presenting an opaque, pitch black in the glass, TrillBOMB! offers an intense aromatic profile that leads with rich dark chocolate, creamy vanilla frosting, and mole. As the beer opens up, its deep complexity becomes apparent, serving up secondary notes of fresh-ground coffee, molasses, and a wonderful dried red fruit character contributed by the blend of chilis. Medium-bodied, comfortably warming, and mildly sweet, TrillBOMB! offers a unique lens into the improvements we've made with our stout brewing program throughout the years. **LIMIT (4) BOTTLES PER PERSON**
Featured Merch
Trillium Black & Gold T-Shirt
Unisex Sizing X-Small - XXX-Large
Trillium Green Tulip Glass
This tulip glass is your everyday drinker. Versatile for all beer types. Fits 16 oz.
Trillium Teku Glass
A platinum Trillium branded 14.5 oz Teku Glass.
Congress Street Pub Glass
Pub glass featuring Trillium Brewing's Congress St. logo design, fitting 20 oz this glass is the perfect staple for your cabinet.
Trillium Camp Mug - Almond
A 15oz enamel camp mug, perfect for your morning coffee or as a companion for any outdoor adventure. Exclusively available in this vintage almond color at our new Royall St location in Canton. Ma
Trillium Classic Logo Sticker
Trillium Flower Logo Sticker
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Our landmark location in Boston's historic Fort Point neighborhood is open Monday and Tuesday for draft pours and to-go beer and merchandise retail purchases, and Wednesday-Sunday for full-service dining, draft pours, and retail to-go. Retail orders can be placed each morning starting at 9am and be picked up the same day starting at 12pm.
50 Thomson Place, Boston, MA 02210