Brewpubs & Breweries

Trillium Brewing - Canton

213 Reviews

$

100 Royall Street

Canton, MA 02021

Popular Items

Margherita 12"
Caesar Salad
Brisket BBQ

Catering Appetizers (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Salted Soft Pretzels

$110.00

(serves 10-12) Pimento Cheese and Aleppo Pepper Flake

Vegetable Crudite

$80.00

(serves 10-12) Peppers, Celery, Cucumber, Radishes & Cherry Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Chickpea Falafel

$45.00

(serves 10-12) Coconut Tzatziki

Brisket & Smoked Gouda Croquettes

$70.00

(serves 10-12) Spicy Barbeque Sauce

Mezze

$150.00

(serves 10-12) Hummus, Kalamata Tapenade, Pepper Relish & Beet Tzatziki, Crispy Pita Chips

Brisket Chili

$160.00

(serves 10-12) Corn Tortilla Chips & Lime Crema

Charcuterie & Salumi

$170.00

(serves 10-12) Rosette de Lyon, Mortadella, Ham & Soppressata, Olives, Pipperade, Dried Fruit Jam & Toasted Focaccia

New England Cheeses

$160.00

(serves 10-12) Bayley Hazen Blue, Double Cream Brie, Grafton Cheddar & Smoked GoudaOlives, Pipperade, Dried Fruit Jam & Toasted Focaccia

Catering Salads (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Caesar Salad

$45.00

(serves 10-12) Romaine, Biscotti Crouton, Parmesan

Farm Green Salad

$45.00

(serves 10-12) Fennel, Radishes, Feta Cheese & Vinaigrette

Cucumber Salad

$45.00

(serves 10-12) Burrata, Olive Tapenade, Red Onion, Baby Lettuce

Catering Pasta (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Orrechiette

$80.00

(serves 10-12) Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Garlic Bread Crumbs

Rigatoni

$80.00

(serves 10-12) Pork Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Parmesan & Garlic Bread Crumbs

Catering Pizza (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Pepperoni 12"

$26.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Oregano

Margherita 12"

$19.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Basil

Three Little Pigs 12"

$23.00

Benton’s Cured Ham, Pork Sausage, Pancetta

Creamy Tofu Ricotta 12"

$21.00

Maine Heiwa Tofu, Seasonal Vegetables, Caramelized Onion, Chili Oil

N'duja 12"

$23.00

Pork Sausage, Marinara, Herb Ricotta, Broccoli Rabe

Roasted Mushroom 12"

$22.00

Mushrooms, Taleggio, Kale

Catering BBQ (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Pulled Pork BBQ

$240.00

(serves 10-12) Two and a Half Pounds of Berkshire Pulled Pork & Choice of Three SidesServed with Pickles & Barbeque Sauce

Brisket BBQ

$285.00

(serves 10-12) Two and a Half Pounds of Beef Brisket & Choice of Three SidesServed with Pickles & Barbeque Sauce

Ribs BBQ

$365.00

(serves 10-12) Five Pounds of St. Louis Ribs & Choice of Three SidesServed with Pickles & Barbeque Sauce

Tofu BBQ

$240.00

(serves 10-12) Two and a Half Pounds of Spicy Heiwa Tofu & Choice of Three SidesServed with Pickles & Barbeque Sauce

Sausage BBQ

$315.00

(serves 10-12) Four Pounds of Garlic Sausage & Choice of Three SidesServed with Pickles & Barbeque Sauce

Catering Chicken (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Buttermilk 8 Way Chicken

$280.00

(serves 10-12) Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Choice of Two Sides Served with Pickles, Hot Sauce & Ranch Dressing

Nashville Hot 8 Way Chicken

$280.00

(serves 10-12) Fried Nashville Hot Chicken & Choice of Two Sides Served with Pickles, Hot Sauce & Ranch Dressing

Catering Sandwich Platter (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Pulled Pork

$230.00

(serves 10-12) Served with Seeded Potato Bun, Choice of Potato Chips or French Fries Served with Pickles, BBQ Sauce or Ranch Dressing

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich Platter

$200.00

(serves 10-12) Served with Seeded Potato Bun, Choice of Potato Chips or French Fries Served with Pickles, BBQ Sauce or Ranch Dressing

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Platter

$200.00

(serves 10-12) Served with Seeded Potato Bun, Choice of Potato Chips or French Fries Served with Pickles, BBQ Sauce or Ranch Dressing

Catering Tacos (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Tacos - Pulled Pork

$230.00

(serves 10-12) Two and a Half Pounds of Pulled Pork & Choice of Three SaucesServed With Corn Tortillas, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Shredded Lettuce, Black Bean Salsa & Tortilla Chips

Tacos - Spicy Fried Chicken

$230.00

(serves 10-12) Two and a Half Pounds of Fried Chicken & Choice of Three SaucesServed With Corn Tortillas, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Shredded Lettuce, Black Bean Salsa & Tortilla Chips

Tacos - Spicy Heiwa Tofu

$230.00

(serves 10-12) Two and a Half Pounds of Spicy Heiwa Tofu & Choice of Three SaucesServed With Corn Tortillas, Pickled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Shredded Lettuce, Black Bean Salsa & Tortilla Chips

Flameless Disposable Chafing Dish (Minimum 48 Hours Notice Required)

Flameless Disposable Chafing Dish

$10.00

Flameless, Disposable Chafing Dish to keep your food hot throughout your event

check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Trillium Canton offers a variety of unique indoor and outdoor spaces to enjoy every day of the week, allowing for a truly customizable guest experience! Open Monday through Saturday 12pm - 10pm and Sunday 12pm - 9pm. Don't forget to pick up your favorite beer selections when you arrive!

100 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021

